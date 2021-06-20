Chamalé Claudia Análisis de caso ético

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Análisis del caso ético ÉticayDesarrolloProfesional ClaudiaChamalé Escalante Guatemala, 20 junio de 2021 UNIVERSIDADPANAME...
País del caso 1. Indique la fuente del caso Comunicaciónpersonal,correo electrónico8dejunio2021 2. País en donde se desarr...
Fuente
3. Escenario físico en donde se encuentran los protagonistas del caso ético No hay un espacio físico como tal, se dio a tr...
5. Persona que propone el acto corrupción o estafa  ElservidorpúblicoI, contactaalaprofesionalen educaciónatravésdeun cor...
En el intercambio de correos se detallan los documentos que se deben de presentar para continuar con el proceso, el nombre...
Describir la posición 8 De autoridad y forma de actuar del corrupto o estafador  Loqueseobservaen estasituación,esque los...
10 Busque qué dice la Biblia en este caso El Deuteronomio 16, 19 "No torcerás el derecho, no harás acepción de personas, n...
11 ¿Qué le recomendaría usted al corrupto o estafador? Tome en cuenta los principios y valores judeocristianos. Apelando a...
Quesemantengafirme,siendo honorabletalcomolohizo,evaluando quelacorrupciónvaencontradesus principiosyvaloresyaquesiaccedea...
Opinión y Conclusión Algunaspersonasquetrabajan enelsectorpúblicoconsiderana lacorrupcióncomoalgonormal opartedelsistema. ...
  1. 1. Análisis del caso ético ÉticayDesarrolloProfesional ClaudiaChamalé Escalante Guatemala, 20 junio de 2021 UNIVERSIDADPANAMERICANA FacultaddeCienciasdelaEducación MaestríaenEducaciónVirtual
  2. 2. País del caso 1. Indique la fuente del caso Comunicaciónpersonal,correo electrónico8dejunio2021 2. País en donde se desarrolla el caso Guatemala,ciudad Fuente
  Fuente
  4. 4. 3. Escenario físico en donde se encuentran los protagonistas del caso ético No hay un espacio físico como tal, se dio a través del intercambiodecorreos electrónicos,dondeseidentificael casodecorrupción 4. Descripción de los personajes Profesional en Educación, en la actualidad se encuentra buscando empleo y una de las plataformas a las que ingresasuCVeselSistemaInformáticodeAdministración de Recursos Humanos -SIARH- Oficina Nacional de ServicioCivil. Servidor público, analista de la Secretaria General de la Presidencia (nombre parcial del puesto), persona encargada de contactar a los posibles candidatos del puesto. Descripción de los personajes Escenario
  5. 5. 5. Persona que propone el acto corrupción o estafa  ElservidorpúblicoI, contactaalaprofesionalen educaciónatravésdeun correoelectrónico,en dondelehacesaberqueha recibidosucurrículopor mediodeotroservidor públicoII. Quienle comentaqueelCVhasido rechazadoenotroproceso, sinembargodeacuerdoa lascualidadesdescritasen elCV,puedeaplicaraotro proyectoquedesarrollan enelejecutivo. 6. Persona que recibe la propuesta del acto corrupción o estafa  Laprofesionalen Educaciónsemuestra interesadayconla aperturaparacontinuar conelprocesode selección,envíadenuevo suCurriculumVitae, comoselohansolicitado. Identificación de personajes
  6. 6. En el intercambio de correos se detallan los documentos que se deben de presentar para continuar con el proceso, el nombre de la plaza a la cual se está aplicando y el sueldo. Pero también vienen condiciones, la primera es que la plaza tiene un valor económico de Q. 5,000.00. El cual debe pagarse Q. 2500.00 para continuar con el proceso de contratación y el 50% restante sepagaráalrecibirelprimersueldo. 7 Describirel condicionante del actode corrupcióno estafa
  7. 7. Describir la posición 8 De autoridad y forma de actuar del corrupto o estafador  Loqueseobservaen estasituación,esque losservidorespúblicoso estafadoressevalendel nombredesuspuestos paradarelmensajea loscandidatosqueellos puedeninfluirenel procesode contratación,loquees tentadorsinose practicanprincipiosy valoresjudeocristianos. 9 Del individuo bajo autoridad y su forma de actuar  Elsentirdela profesionales frustraciónpuessuCV nofueelegidoporsus formación, conocimiento, experienciay habilidades,sinoque estasplazassonparalas personasqueestén dispuestasapagary ademássinética,ni principiosnivalores.
  8. 8. 10 Busque qué dice la Biblia en este caso El Deuteronomio 16, 19 "No torcerás el derecho, no harás acepción de personas, no aceptarás soborno, porque el soborno cierra los ojos de los sabios y corrompe las palabras de los justos". Miqueas 3 1, 4 Los malos gobernantes “¡Escúchenme ustedes, jefes y gobernantes de Israel! ¡Ustedes debieran hacer justicia, pero hacen todo lo contrario! Prefieren hacer lo malo, en lugar de hacer lo bueno. Maltratan mucho a mi pueblo; se lo están comiendo vivo. Por eso, cuando me llamen, yo no les responderé. Es tan grande su maldad que los abandonaré”.
  9. 9. 11 ¿Qué le recomendaría usted al corrupto o estafador? Tome en cuenta los principios y valores judeocristianos. Apelando a su ética profesional, le pediría que meditara sobre su actuar, el dominio que él puede tenerparano caero decirno,siesun intermediarioen este proceso de corrupción o estafa, que tenga presenteelprincipiobíblicodelasiembraylacosecha, por un acto de corrupción puede ir a la cárcel y perder suempleohastasufamilia,sienellanoexisteunidady unión. Además, cuál sería su sentir y él estuviera del otro lado, es decir ser el candidato al que le están solicitandoeldineroparasercontratado.
  10. 10. Quesemantengafirme,siendo honorabletalcomolohizo,evaluando quelacorrupciónvaencontradesus principiosyvaloresyaquesiaccedea pagarporlaplazaestáentrandoenese sistemadecorrupciónyluegonose tieneesasolvenciamoralodar testimoniodetenercaráctercristiano. ¿Qué le recomendaría usted al acosado?Tome en cuenta los principios y valores judeocristianos.
  11. 11. Opinión y Conclusión Algunaspersonasquetrabajan enelsectorpúblicoconsiderana lacorrupcióncomoalgonormal opartedelsistema. Peroello solodenotacarenciadeuna concienciasocial,faltade compromiso,transparencia, honestidad,integridad, responsabilidad.

