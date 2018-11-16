Successfully reported this slideshow.
GESTIÓN FINANCIERA ANALISIS VERTICAL.
ANALISIS VERTICAL. Cuenta 1er Año (2016) 2do Año (2017) Variacion Absoluta Variacion Relativa caja 12.000 13.000 1.000 8.3...
¿COMO PUEDE DARSE LA TOMA DE DESICIONES?  El análisis de los estados financieros es de suma importancia en una organizaci...
COMPETENCIA GENERICA RAZONAMIENTO CUANTITATIVO
Camila tiene el doble de ivan, pero ivan tiene cierta cantidad de dinero que sumado con 1.000 le da un total de 10.000. ¿C...
TRABAJO PRESENTADO POR CLAUDIA MARCELA PASOS MARQUEZ
Competencias Genericas y Especificas

Contabilidad

  1. 1. GESTIÓN FINANCIERA ANALISIS VERTICAL.
  2. 2. ANALISIS VERTICAL. Cuenta 1er Año (2016) 2do Año (2017) Variacion Absoluta Variacion Relativa caja 12.000 13.000 1.000 8.3% bancos 22.000 17.000 -5.000 -22% inversiones 17.000 22.000 5.000 59% clientes 7.000 9.000 2.000 28.5% inventarios 24.000 17.000 -7.000 29.1% activos fijos 42.000 62.000 20.000 47.6% TOTAL ACTIVOS 132.000 153.000 21.000 15.9% provedores 22.000 37.000 15.000 68.1% impuestos 11.000 13.000 2.000 18.1% provisiones 12.000 12.000 0 0% TOTAL PASIVOS 51.000 56.000 5.000 9.8% aportes 52.000 52.000 0 0% reservas 12.000 17.000 5.000 41.6% utilidad 17.000 28.000 11.000 64.7% TOTAL PATRIMONIO 81.000 97.000 16.000 19.7%
  3. 3. ¿COMO PUEDE DARSE LA TOMA DE DESICIONES?  El análisis de los estados financieros es de suma importancia en una organización debido a que estos datos nos da a conocer el crecimiento o decrecimiento de una cuenta en un periodo determinado ya que su mayor objetivo es comparar las metas fijadas con el crecimiento y el desempeño que se le otorgue a dicha organización, puesto que dicho análisis evalúa la eficiencia y la eficacia de la administración en la gestión de los recursos, de esta manera se podrán tomar las decisiones mas correctas observando los cambios que se presentan en ella.  Para tomar las decisiones más asertivas se debe tener conocimiento de dicho análisis ya que este previene las consecuencias negativas que se puedan anticipar como producto del análisis realizado en los estados financieros.
  4. 4. COMPETENCIA GENERICA RAZONAMIENTO CUANTITATIVO
  5. 5. Camila tiene el doble de ivan, pero ivan tiene cierta cantidad de dinero que sumado con 1.000 le da un total de 10.000. ¿Cuánto dinero tienen los primos? X= Dinero de Camila Y= Dinero de Ivan X= 2y Y + 1000 = 10.000 Y= 10.000 – 1000 = 9.000 Y= 9.000 X= 2 (9.000) X= 18.000 Camila tiene $18.000 e Ivan tiene $9.000
  6. 6. TRABAJO PRESENTADO POR CLAUDIA MARCELA PASOS MARQUEZ

