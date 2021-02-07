Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 FACTORES DE RIESGO O PELIGROS LABORALES CLAUDIA HOLGUIN SANABRIA
2 2 INTRODUCCIÓN El presente trabajo comprende el estudio del objetivo de aprendizaje orientado al reconocimiento de facto...
3 TRABAJO EN ALTURAS Y MANIPULACIÓN DE CARGAS PELIGRO CONDICIONES DE SEGURIDAD ❖ Caidas a distinto nivel. ❖ Manipulación m...
4 TRABAJO EN BODEGA - DESPACHO PELIGRO BIOMECÁNICO ❖ Postura forzada, incorrecta o movimiento repetitivo. RIESGOS ❖ Lesion...
5 TRABAJO EN OFICINA - ADMINISTRATIVAS PELIGRO PSICOSOCIAL ❖ Gestión organizacional. RIESGOS ❖ Depresión, ansiedad, altera...
6 TRABAJO EN OFICINA – ESPACIOS DE TRABAJO PELIGRO ERGONÓMICO ❖ Postura incorrecta o movimientos repetitivos. RIESGOS ❖ Sí...
7 7 PARTICIPACIÓN DEL COPASST EN LA IDENTIFICACIÓN DE PELIGROS ❖ El COPASST ha sido una de los principales medios para que...
8 8 CONCLUSIONES ❖A través del presente trabajo se realizó la identificación de algunos peligros y riesgos más relevantes ...
Primera entrega higiene y seguridad industrial (1)

Factores de riesgo o peligros laborales

Published in: Engineering
Primera entrega higiene y seguridad industrial (1)

  1. 1. 1 FACTORES DE RIESGO O PELIGROS LABORALES CLAUDIA HOLGUIN SANABRIA
  2. 2. 2 2 INTRODUCCIÓN El presente trabajo comprende el estudio del objetivo de aprendizaje orientado al reconocimiento de factores de riesgo o peligros laborales causantes de accidentes y enfermedades laborales en una empresa. Es por ello que el reconocimiento del Sistema de Gestión de la Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo permite a las empresas su implementación acertada y con el fin de desarrollar las medidas de intervención y conformar el COPASST para la mitigación, control y eliminación de riesgos y peligros asociados a los diferentes entornos laborales. 2
  3. 3. 3 TRABAJO EN ALTURAS Y MANIPULACIÓN DE CARGAS PELIGRO CONDICIONES DE SEGURIDAD ❖ Caidas a distinto nivel. ❖ Manipulación manual de cargas. RIESGOS ❖ Caídas de personas a distinto nivel. ❖ Traumas. ❖ Contusiones. ❖ Heridas. ❖ Muerte. MEDIDAS DE INTERVENCIÓN ❖ Usar EPP. ❖ Garantizar el suministro de equipos, capacitación y entrenamiento. ❖ Usos de sistemas de protección contra caídas. ▪ Verificar el ingreso y almacenamiento de la mercancía que debe acopiarse en bodega. ▪ Realizar inventarios mensuales.
  4. 4. 4 TRABAJO EN BODEGA - DESPACHO PELIGRO BIOMECÁNICO ❖ Postura forzada, incorrecta o movimiento repetitivo. RIESGOS ❖ Lesiones de tendones, espalda y neurovasculares. ❖ Lesiones osteomusculares. ❖ Transtornos musculoesqueléticos. MEDIDAS DE INTERVENCIÓN ❖ Reducir la fuerza que se emplea en ciertas tareas. ❖ Realizar las tareas evitando las posturas incomodas del cuerpo. ❖ Implementar pausas activas. ▪ Desplazamientos de cargas. ▪ Preparar pedidos según requerimiento.
  5. 5. 5 TRABAJO EN OFICINA - ADMINISTRATIVAS PELIGRO PSICOSOCIAL ❖ Gestión organizacional. RIESGOS ❖ Depresión, ansiedad, alteraciones del comportamiento. ❖ Carga física, mental, psíquica o emocional. ❖ Estrés, enfermedades cardiovasculares y alteraciones gastrointestinales. MEDIDAS DE INTERVENCIÓN ❖ Adecuar la cantidad de trabajo al tiempo que dura la jornada. ❖ Fomentar el apoyo entre el equipo de trabajo en realización de tareas. ❖ Elaborar códigos o manuales de conviviencia en los que se identifiquen los tipos de comportamiento aceptables en la empresa. ▪ Recepción y facturación de pedidos. ▪ Cobro de cartera. ▪ Informes contables mensuales.
  6. 6. 6 TRABAJO EN OFICINA – ESPACIOS DE TRABAJO PELIGRO ERGONÓMICO ❖ Postura incorrecta o movimientos repetitivos. RIESGOS ❖ Síndrome del túnel Carpiano. ❖ Tenosinovitis y tendinitis de muñeca y mano. ❖ Lumbagos. MEDIDAS DE INTERVENCIÓN ❖ Diseño ergonímico del puesto de trabajo. ❖ Implementar pausas activas. ❖ Mejorar técnicas de trabajo. ▪ Digitación.
  7. 7. 7 7 PARTICIPACIÓN DEL COPASST EN LA IDENTIFICACIÓN DE PELIGROS ❖ El COPASST ha sido una de los principales medios para que los trabajadores puedan comunicar cualquiera de las inconformidades que tengan sobre sus puestos de trabajo, por esta razón el COPASST ha decidió tomar medidas y acordaron hacer visitas periódicas a los puestos de trabajo de cada integrante para así inspeccionar en qué condiciones está trabajando y así poder analizar los riesgos que se pueden presentar y proponer a la administración o gerencia de la empresa las medidas que se pueden tomar para evitar cualquier tipo de riesgo. ACTIVIDADES DE PREVENCIÓN, MITIGACIÓN Y ELIMINACIÓN ❖ Desde los inicios la empresa tiene implementados los exámenes ocupacionales, los cuales se realizan para el ingreso de los empleados, se hacen periódicamente y también se realizan cuando una persona es despedida o se quiere retirar. ❖ En el último año se implementó la capacitación mensual para las personas del área de bodega sobre la manipulación y posturas correcta a él cargar y apilar las cargas para que de esta manera se puedan disminuir o evitar lesiones o accidentes laborales, se implementaron nuevos elementos de protección para los respectivos trabajos realizados. ❖ Se realizo un plan de cambio de escritorios y sillas ya que al hacer el estudio de cuáles son las causas de algunas de las enfermedades laborales que se pueden presentar se dieron cuenta que los puestos no son muy ergonómicos y con este plan quieren evitar que esto se pueda presentar.
  8. 8. 8 8 CONCLUSIONES ❖A través del presente trabajo se realizó la identificación de algunos peligros y riesgos más relevantes que permitieron detectar las necesidades reales de los trabajadores en los diferentes entornos laborales, en dónde se pudo observar que la empresa cuenta con un SG-SST que no se ha implementado de manera satisfactoria. ❖Por otro lado se identificó que los trabajadores no tiene el conocimiento suficiente acerca de los peligros y riesgos a los que se ven expuestos en la cotidianidad laboral ya que no se han recibido oportunamente capacitaciones que les permita generar una cultura de concientización. REFERENCIAS CONCLUSIONES ❖Ministerio de Protección Social, MINTRABAJO. (2011). Guía Técnica para el Análisis de Exposición a Factores de Riesgo, Recuperado el 07 de Febrero de 2021, de https://es.slideshare.net/danielyand1/guia- tecnica-exposicion-factores-riesgo-ocupacional ❖OIT. (2015). Investigación de accidentes del Trabajo y Enfermedades Profesionales. Recuperado el 07 de Febrero de 2021, de https://www.ilo.org/wcmsp5/groups/public/@ed_dia logue/@lab_admin/documents/publication/wcms_34 6717.pdf ❖Organización Internacional del Trabajo OIT. (Abril de 2011). Sistema de Gestión de la SST-una herramienta para la mejora continua. Recuperado el 07 de Febrero de 2021, de http://goo.gl/OsQKk3

