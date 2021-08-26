Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC
Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC
Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Nombre de la experiencia: Capacitación sobre identidad, reputació...
Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Durante la capacitación: Momento 1 – Reflexión sobre la lectura E...
Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Se hará una autoevaluación sobre la manera como se ha cultivado l...
Education
Aug. 26, 2021
Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC

Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC

  Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC por Claudia Liliana Dávila Santacruz se distribuye bajo una Licencia Creative Commons Atribución-NoComercial- CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional. Estándar ISTE de ciudadanía digital: 2. Ciudadano digital Los estudiantes reconocen los derechos, responsabilidades y oportunidades de vivir, aprender y trabajar en un mundo digital interconectado, y actúan y modelan de manera segura, legal y ética. Los estudiantes: a. a) cultivan y gestionan su identidad y reputación digital y son conscientes de la permanencia de sus acciones en el mundo digital. Experiencias de aprendizaje de referencia dónde se promueve la ciudadanía digital: Textos que contienen experiencias de aprendizaje sobre ciudadanía digital – ISTE Los estudiantes: a) cultivan y gestionan su identidad y reputación digital y son conscientes de la permanencia de sus acciones en el mundo digital. 1. Soy Digital Módulo 2 Vos en el mundo digital. Escrito por Facebook, (s.f.), publicado en Cris Fink. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1H5feBGkbe1uWMFHOr5bhMVgjUdRIMSUx/view ?usp=sharing Soy Digital Módulo 2 Vos en el mundo digital es útiles para construir el diseño de mi experiencia de aprendizaje, debido a que me sirve de guía, porque es un ejemplo que contiene varias de las consignas que debe contener la experiencia de aprendizaje, por ejemplo, duración, objetivos y las presentaciones con diapositivas e información que se brindará en la capacitación que presenta. Además, es una guía en el tema que elegí sobre huella digital. 2. Follow the Digital Trail (Digital Footprint & Identity). Publicado por Common Sense Education. (s.f.). https://docs.google.com/document/d/1pAM61v9rmNtW0fhmnP_IG3gHB13zNHU sGh-P1P_jNzI/edit Este texto fue muy útil para la sección de actividades, dado que utiliza la presentación de un video informativo y hacen preguntas (con respuesta) sobre la huella digital. Además, es una buena orientación porque explica lo que uno debería irle diciendo a los estudiantes en el trascurso de la capacitación.
  2. 2. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC
  3. 3. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Nombre de la experiencia: Capacitación sobre identidad, reputación y huella digital Grado/Semestre o grupo: Grupo base de la academia de baile Libertad Rumbera (niños entre 13 y 17 años) Duración: 9 horas Antes de la capacitación: 2 horas Durante la capacitación: 5 horas Después de la capacitación: 2 horas Descripción de la experiencia: El grupo base de la academia de baile Libertad Latina, se constituye por bailarines de 13 a 17 años, que están en proceso de formación artistita. Es indispensable que sepan cultivar y gestionar su identidad digital para construir una reputación acorde a su proyecto profesional. El desarrollo laboral-artístico y personal en la actualidad, está permeado por las Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación y es indispensable que los estudiantes proyecten en las redes sociales sus habilidades, destrezas, talento y potencial escénico para posibles concursos, contratos y demás. Además, deben tener conciencia de la identidad que quieren proyectar, la cual perdura a lo largo del tiempo. Objetivos de aprendizaje: El alumno será capaz de comprender los conceptos de identidad digital, reputación digital y huella digital; comprender la importancia de cultivar, gestionar su identidad y reputación digital y ser conscientes de la permanencia de sus acciones en el mundo digital. El alumno empezará a implementar acciones consientes y responsables en el uso de sus redes sociales, paginas, blogs y/o plataformas virtuales de manera acorde a sus objetivos personales y logros profesionales. Actividades de aprendizaje: Antes de la capacitación: Leer el texto La reputación y la identidad digital de Titonet que encontrará en el enlace: https://www.titonet.com/estrategia-digital/la-reputacion-y-la-identidad-digital.html Como guía para la lectura responda ¿qué es la identidad digital?, ¿Qué es la reputación digital?, ¿Cómo he manejado la identidad y reputación digital en el uso de mis redes sociales, paginas, blogs y/o plataformas virtuales?
  4. 4. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Durante la capacitación: Momento 1 – Reflexión sobre la lectura El profesor retomará los puntos clave de la lectura, abordando los conceptos de identidad digital, reputación digital y huella digital. Estos conceptos serán presentados en diapositivas con la definición y una imagen alusiva al término. Momento 2 – Participación sobre las reflexiones de la lectura previa El profesor motivará la participación sobre las reflexiones y conclusiones a las que llegaron los estudiantes sobre el rol de la temática abordada en sus experiencias personales (¿Cómo he manejado la identidad y reputación digital en el uso de mis redes sociales, paginas, blogs y/o plataformas virtuales?). Momento 3 – Cierre de participaciones El profesor recopila los comentarios y hace una reflexión que aborde los puntos clave mencionados por los estudiantes. Momento 4 – Receso de 15 minutos. Momento 5 – Presentación de video El profesor presentará el video Huella Digital: construir una identidad digital que se encontrará en el siguiente enlace: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLKPsy2_2Og Momento 6 – Trabajo colaborativo en Miro Se organizarán cuatro grupos y se asignará una pregunta por grupo. Cada grupo entrará a un enlace de Miro (https://miro.com/es/) que le permita usar esta plataforma para crear una presentación con la respuesta. Pregunta 1: ¿Qué es huella digital? Pregunta 2: ¿Cómo se construye la identidad digital? Pregunta 3: ¿Qué consejos se deben tener en cuenta antes de publicar? Pregunta 4: ¿Qué se debe publicar en internet y qué no? Momento 7 – Socialización Los estudiantes presentarán el trabajo colaborativo de Miro y expondrá la respuesta a la que lleguen Estrategias de evaluación: Después de la capacitación:
  5. 5. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Se hará una autoevaluación sobre la manera como se ha cultivado la identidad y reputación digital hasta el momento y se hará un ensayo de reflexión al respecto. Se debe tener en cuenta la rúbrica de evaluación para la realización del ensayo de reflexión: Ensayo de reflexión sobre identidad, reputación y huella digital Descripción: Se debe elaborar un ensayo, de mínimo 2 páginas y máximo 5 paginas, en el cual se retomen los conceptos de identidad, reputación y huella digital, se presente como se manejan estos conceptos en niños de 13 a 17 años y se haga una breve reflexión de la perspectiva personal al respecto. Aspectos a evaluar Criterios Cumple Cumple parcialmente No cumple Define los conceptos de identidad, reputación y Huella digital 1,0 0,5 0,0 Presenta estadísticas sobre el actuar de los jóvenes entre 13 a 17 años en estas áreas 1,0 0,5 0,0 Cita fuentes confiables y pertinentes para apoyar su escritocon normas APA 1,0 0,5 0,0 Sigue la estructura del ensayo 1,0 0,5 0,0 Presenta el escrito con buena redacción y ortografía 1,0 0,5 0,0 Calificación máxima 5,0 Recursos: Texto La reputación y la identidad digital de Titonet que encontrará en el enlace: https://www.titonet.com/estrategia-digital/la-reputacion-y-la-identidad-digital.html Video Huella Digital: construir una identidad digital que se encontrará en el siguiente enlace: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLKPsy2_2Og Plataforma virtual Miro https://miro.com/es/ para trabajo colaborativo Plataforma virtual Zoom https://zoom.us/ para la capacitación Correo electrónico para enviar lectura previa, recibir el trabajo final (ensayo) y dar toda la información relacionado con la capacitación

Diseño de una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC

