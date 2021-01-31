Nuestra alimentacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LOS NUTRIENTES • Juego • Grasas • Hidratos de Carbono • Proteínas • Vitaminas y Minerales • Juego DIETA SALUDABLE • Juego
¿QUIERES JUGAR? • PONTE A PRUEBA Pincha aquí para jugar NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
• Haz click en el alimento que sea rico en grasas NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
• Haz click en el alimento que sea rico en hidratos de carbono NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
• Haz click en el alimento que sea rico en vitaminas y minerales NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
LOS NUTRIENTES • Pincha en los diferentes nutrientes para saber más Nutrientes Grasas Hidratos de Carbono Proteínas Vitami...
GRASAS • Aportan energía • Provienen de los animales o de las plantas • Abundan en embutidos, hamburguesas, bollos y algun...
HIDRATOS DE CARBONO • También aportan energía • Algunos son dulces, se encuentran en el azúcar, miel y frutas • Otros en m...
PROTEÍNAS • Aportan materiales de construcción • Carne, pescado, huevos, productos lácteos y legumbres NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN...
VITAMINAS Y MINERALES • Son necesarios para estar sanos • Abundan en frutas y verduras • Un mineral muy importante es el c...
CREAMOS UN MENÚ Tendrás que elegir en los siguientes casos la imagen que corresponda a dieta saludable ¡ VAMOS A JUGAR ! N...
DESAYUNO NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
MEDIA MAÑANA NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
ALMUERZO NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
MERIENDA NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
CENA NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
DIETA SALUDABLE Equilibrada • Cantidad adecuada de cada nutriente Saludable • Aporta energía que necesitamos NUESTRAALIMEN...
¿QUIERES CONOCER LA RUEDA DE LOS ALIMENTOS? • Ella nos ayudará a conseguir una dieta equilibrada • Pincha en cada grupo pa...
GRUPO 1 • Hidratos de carbono • Arroz, pasta, cereales, pan, dulces y azúcar • 6 Raciones al día NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETA...
GRUPO 2 • Frutas y hortalizas • Aportan vitaminas, minerales y fibra • 3-4 raciones diarias NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUD...
GRUPO 3 • Carnes, pescado, huevos, legumbres, leche • Nos aportan proteínas • 2-3/3-4 veces al día NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIE...
GRUPO 4 • Chacinas, embutidos, quesos • Tienen proteínas, grasas y calcio • 1-2 veces al día NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALU...
GRUPO 5 • Chucherías, bollería, dulces • Consumo ocasional y moderado NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
¡HAS ACABADO! NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
Nuestra alimentacion

  LOS NUTRIENTES • Juego • Grasas • Hidratos de Carbono • Proteínas • Vitaminas y Minerales • Juego DIETA SALUDABLE • Juego • Rueda de los alimentos • Grupo 1 • Grupo 2 • Grupo 3 • Grupo 4 • Grupo 5 • Juego NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN
  2. 2. ¿QUIERES JUGAR? • PONTE A PRUEBA Pincha aquí para jugar NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
  3. 3. • Haz click en el alimento que sea rico en grasas NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
  4. 4. • Haz click en el alimento que sea rico en hidratos de carbono NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
  5. 5. • Haz click en el alimento que sea rico en vitaminas y minerales NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
  6. 6. NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
  LOS NUTRIENTES • Pincha en los diferentes nutrientes para saber más Nutrientes Grasas Hidratos de Carbono Proteínas Vitaminas y minerales NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN
  GRASAS • Aportan energía • Provienen de los animales o de las plantas • Abundan en embutidos, hamburguesas, bollos y algunas carnes
  HIDRATOS DE CARBONO • También aportan energía • Algunos son dulces, se encuentran en el azúcar, miel y frutas • Otros en muchos alimentos, en la pasta, pan, patatas, etc.
  PROTEÍNAS • Aportan materiales de construcción • Carne, pescado, huevos, productos lácteos y legumbres
  VITAMINAS Y MINERALES • Son necesarios para estar sanos • Abundan en frutas y verduras • Un mineral muy importante es el calcio
  12. 12. ¿QUIERES JUGAR? • PONTE A PRUEBA Pincha aquí para jugar NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
  13. 13. • Haz click en el alimento que sea rico en grasas NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
  14. 14. • Haz click en el alimento que sea rico en hidratos de carbono NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
  15. 15. • Haz click en el alimento que sea rico en vitaminas y minerales NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
  16. 16. NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
  CREAMOS UN MENÚ Tendrás que elegir en los siguientes casos la imagen que corresponda a dieta saludable ¡ VAMOS A JUGAR !
  18. 18. DESAYUNO NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
  19. 19. MEDIA MAÑANA NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
  20. 20. ALMUERZO NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
  21. 21. MERIENDA NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
  22. 22. CENA NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
  23. 23. NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN LOSNUTRIENTES
  DIETA SALUDABLE Equilibrada • Cantidad adecuada de cada nutriente Saludable • Aporta energía que necesitamos
  ¿QUIERES CONOCER LA RUEDA DE LOS ALIMENTOS? • Ella nos ayudará a conseguir una dieta equilibrada • Pincha en cada grupo para saber más
  GRUPO 1 • Hidratos de carbono • Arroz, pasta, cereales, pan, dulces y azúcar • 6 Raciones al día
  GRUPO 2 • Frutas y hortalizas • Aportan vitaminas, minerales y fibra • 3-4 raciones diarias
  GRUPO 3 • Carnes, pescado, huevos, legumbres, leche • Nos aportan proteínas • 2-3/3-4 veces al día
  GRUPO 4 • Chacinas, embutidos, quesos • Tienen proteínas, grasas y calcio • 1-2 veces al día
  GRUPO 5 • Chucherías, bollería, dulces • Consumo ocasional y moderado
  CREAMOS UN MENÚ Tendrás que elegir en los siguientes casos la imagen que corresponda a dieta saludable ¡ VAMOS A JUGAR !
  32. 32. DESAYUNO NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
  33. 33. MEDIA MAÑANA NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
  34. 34. ALMUERZO NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
  35. 35. MERIENDA NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
  36. 36. CENA NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE
  37. 37. ¡HAS ACABADO! NUESTRAALIMENTACIÓN DIETASALUDABLE

×