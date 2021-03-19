Copy Link Download : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/okeoke/B08NFCDFLG Just because you know the rules and have had a blast playing pickleball since the day you learned, doesn't necessarily mean that you're playing as well as you could be. Players of every age and ability can learn to play better and win more when they start to apply the principles of Smart Pickleball. In this book, Prem Carnot, the pickleball guru, takes you on an entertaining journey full of colorful characters and astonishingly familiar scenarios as he teaches one of his highly-renowned, frequently sold-out Pickleball Guru Academy clinics and a number of private lessons. With drills and a captivating allegorical style, The Pickleball Guru uses case studies and personal examples to teach you the difference between just " getting the ball over the net" and playing smart. This book is a pause-resister and will have you eager to get back out on the courts to practice what you learned.