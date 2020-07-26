Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD DE LA EDUCACIÓN, ARTE Y LA COMUNICACIÓN CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN INICIAL CICLO I – PARAL...
QUE SON LOS VALORES EN LOS NIÑOS Los valores son fundamentales en la educción de los niños muchos psicólogos coinciden en ...
CUALES SON LOS CINCO VALORES MAS IMPORTANTES EN LA EDUCACIÓN DE LOS NIÑOS La honestidad La Lealtad La gratitud El esfuerzo...
LA HONESTIDAD Es importante hacer conocer a los niños que un comportamiento honesto genera buenos amigos y un reconocimien...
LA LEALTAD Lealtad es la unión del respeto, la comprensión, la confianza, la sinceridad y el compromiso, valores que suele...
LA GRATITUD La gratitud es uno de los valores más apreciados y respetados a la hora de educar a los niños. El aprender a d...
EL ESFUERZO El esfuerzo a la hora de enfrentarse a los problemas y de conseguir objetivos dará a tus hijos muchas satisfac...
LA PACIENCIA Los niños, cuando son pequeños, tienen dificultades en entender el concepto de paciencia. Cuando quieren algo...
Valores como la honestidad, la lealtad, la gratitud, el esfuerzo y la paciencia, son esenciales para un sano desarrollo de...
Desde la más tierna infancia es cuando han de interiorizarse los valores. Las cosas que se aprenden desde los primeros año...
Educacion en valores
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Educacion en valores

26 views

Published on

Los valores mas importantes en la educación de los niños

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Educacion en valores

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD DE LA EDUCACIÓN, ARTE Y LA COMUNICACIÓN CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN INICIAL CICLO I – PARALELO “A” INTEGRANTE: Claudia Cabrera DOCENTE: Lic. Bernardino Acaro LOS CINCO VALORES MAS IMPORTANTES PERIODO ACADÉMICO: Abril – agosto del 2020
  2. 2. QUE SON LOS VALORES EN LOS NIÑOS Los valores son fundamentales en la educción de los niños muchos psicólogos coinciden en decir que un niño sin valores claros y firmes puede ser en un futuro un adulto infeliz.
  3. 3. CUALES SON LOS CINCO VALORES MAS IMPORTANTES EN LA EDUCACIÓN DE LOS NIÑOS La honestidad La Lealtad La gratitud El esfuerzo La paciencia
  4. 4. LA HONESTIDAD Es importante hacer conocer a los niños que un comportamiento honesto genera buenos amigos y un reconocimiento moral positivo en los demás. Ser honesto es esforzarse por hacer algo útil en beneficio de los demás, sin esperar nada a cambio, es respetar a los demás, es no apropiarse de lo ajeno, es ser sincero en la relación con el otro, es no mentir y siempre decir la verdad, por más dura que sea. Debemos enseñarles a los niños a ser honestos a que las palabras se cumplen
  5. 5. LA LEALTAD Lealtad es la unión del respeto, la comprensión, la confianza, la sinceridad y el compromiso, valores que suelen ir unidos y que son fundamentales a la hora de relacionarse con los demás. Que hay que ser leales a los amigos que no se puede traicionar a un amigo o decirle te cambio por otro porque ya no me interesa.
  6. 6. LA GRATITUD La gratitud es uno de los valores más apreciados y respetados a la hora de educar a los niños. El aprender a dar las gracias o agradecer aporta bienestar y reconocimiento a los niños. Como todos los demás valores, se enseña a dar las gracias con el ejemplo, modelando para los niños nuestras propias acciones de agradecer.
  7. 7. EL ESFUERZO El esfuerzo a la hora de enfrentarse a los problemas y de conseguir objetivos dará a tus hijos muchas satisfacciones. Ser perseverantes en lo que hacemos es lo que nos hace poder cumplir nuestras metas, y para ello debemos incentivar a nuestros hijos a esforzarse en cada cosa que hacen, ya que eso les dará a la larga muchas compensaciones, el esforzarse convertirá a nuestros hijos en adultos fuertes, seguros de sí mismos y con capacidad de supervivencia, muy lejos de ser unos adultos caprichosos e incapaces de cumplir sus objetivos.
  8. 8. LA PACIENCIA Los niños, cuando son pequeños, tienen dificultades en entender el concepto de paciencia. Cuando quieren algo lo reclaman de forma inmediata, y a menudo se sienten frustrados al no poder satisfacer sus deseos. Por eso en una importante tarea para los padres inculcarles este valor y enseñarles a ser pacientes mediante el ejemplo y algunos ejercicios sencillos, que les ayudarán a comprender este concepto y manejar sus expectativas
  9. 9. Valores como la honestidad, la lealtad, la gratitud, el esfuerzo y la paciencia, son esenciales para un sano desarrollo de los niños. Debemos educar a los niños desde pequeños en valores para lograr que ellos sean mejores personas. Los valores reflejan la personalidad de los individuos y son la expresión del tono moral, cultural, afectivo y social marcado por la familia, la escuela, las instituciones y la sociedad en que nos ha tocado vivir. Cada día se hace indispensable una educación en valores dado que nos encontramos inmersos en una sociedad continuamente cambiante que en ocasiones nos hace olvidar aspectos como valorarnos a nosotros mismos, la tolerancia, o la colaboración. PORQUE SON IMPORTANTES ESTOS VALORES EN LOS NIÑOS
  10. 10. Desde la más tierna infancia es cuando han de interiorizarse los valores. Las cosas que se aprenden desde los primeros años son difíciles de olvidar, se convierten en hábitos y costumbres fáciles de aplicar. La familia es el principal agente educativo con quienes los niños realizan sus primeros contactos, pero también los profesores y los propios compañeros, son un gran referente para ellos.

×