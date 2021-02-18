Steps to boost our immune system

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ways to boost our immune system in this pandemic

Published in: Healthcare
  1. 1. 8 STEPS TO MAINTAIN A HEALTHY IMMUNE SYSTEM Now more than ever, it is important for our immune system to stay in tip-top shape during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the best ways to stay healthy is by maintaining a balanced diet. When it comes to a diet that supports good immune health, focus on incorporating more plants and plant-based foods. Include more fruits, such as oranges, grapefruit, tangerine, strawberries in our daily diet. Consume more vegetables in our soups, stews, and salads. Replace sugary snacks with fruits and vegetables. These are all great sources of vitamins A and C, while seeds and nuts will provide protein, vitamin E, and zinc, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The nutrients you get from food, especially plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices are essential to keeping your immune system functioning properly. Many plant-based foods also have antiviral and antimicrobial properties, which help us fight off infection. There is evidence that nutrition and other lifestyle measures influence immune strength and susceptibility to infectious diseases. However, there is every reason to put what we do know about foods and immune defenses to use. Here are some basic steps to support a healthy Immune system:
  2. 2. 1. Maintain a balanced diet with whole fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and plenty of water. 2. Multivitamin supplements can be used if a balanced diet is not readily available. 3. Avoid smoking 4. Reduce alcohol consumption 5. Regular Exercise – Outdoors if possible 6. Get plenty of good quality sleep 7. Try to do one stress-reducing activity per day 8. Stay hydrated We can substitute our regular intake of sugary drinks with this fruit-sweetened smoothie. It not only satisfies a sweet tooth, but it is full of healthy antioxidant-rich foods. Here’s a quick recipe Ingredients Makes 2 Servings  1 Ripe banana  1.5 Cup unsweetened fruit juice  ½ Cup fresh or frozen fruits or berries  ½ Cup Fruit-flavored yogurt  Vanilla (optional)  Protein or soy milk powder (optional) Directions 1. Combine all ingredients and blend until smooth and creamy. Serve immediately.

