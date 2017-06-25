TheArt ofComputerProgramming By Claude Sajous. June 24, 2017 Page 1 The Art of Computer Programming By Claude Sajous June ...
The need, in my opinion, to view software development as the Art of Programming and not just Coding.

  1. 1. TheArt ofComputerProgramming By Claude Sajous. June 24, 2017 Page 1 The Art of Computer Programming By Claude Sajous June 24, 2017 On more than one occasionwhile readingvariousarticlesIhave come acrossthe word “Code” or “Coder”,referring towhata Software Developerdoesor to someone whoisaSoftware Developer. WhenI beganmy careerin the fieldof InformationTechnology,Software Developerswere called ComputerProgrammers.Therefore,Iequate one withthe other.As forthe use andthe emphasisof the wordCode and Coder,I findthatextraordinarilystrange.The actof software developmentistoproduce some functional executable code thatperformssome useful purpose.Inthe recentpast there hasbeen, inmy opinion,an exultationof “Code”toa level of preeminence which prevailsabove all else.This attitude,whichiswidelyprevalent,bordersonirrational exuberance,if notdownrightignorance of reality. Can Software Developmentbe summedupinone word,“Code”?Isa ComputerProgrammer, a.k.a.,Software Developer,nothingmore thana“Coder”?The answertothat questionsumsupmy thesisandmy answerisemphaticallyNo! There isfarmore to the splendidandrichanddiverse fieldof software development. Ireadsomewhere thata communitywasorganizingaprogram to teachtheir younggirlshowto code. WhenI read this,myfirstthoughtto that was,code what?As one whohas spentmanyyearsworkingas a ComputerProgrammer,the firstthingwe learnedwastofirstunderstand the Requirements. Withoutthatfirstprinciple,one wouldbe boardingashipthatis setto sail without the slightestnotionof where the shipisheading. Whetherone is buildingabettersearchengine forthe Web,or creatinga Trade Surveillance Reportfor aBroker/DealeronWall Street,we mustalwaysbegin withthe Problemdomainand itsassociatedRequirementsthatdrive the proposedsolutionthatone is hopingtocreate throughsoftware. WhenI think of ComputerProgrammingIthinkof the vast and diverse fieldthatencompasses algorithmicanalysis,heuristicdesign, functionalspecifications,dataanalysis,flow charts,use casesfor testingpurposes,functionaldecomposition,designpatterns,reusabilityconcernsandwhether a proposeddesignisscalable ornot. Toboot,we have yetto begintotalkabout the specificityof which technologyistobe used!It makesme a little uncomfortable whenIhearwhensomeone saysthatthey are a full stackJAVA Developer,ora full stackC# Developer.Iwouldbe farmore comfortable if the individual had said I am a Software Developer with a strong knowledge of either JAVA or C# technologies. Before we begin to talk about CODE,let’s beginwith the Business Requirements, or if you prefer, dependingonyourDomainof work,let’sbegin withthe ProblemDefinition.Whatisitwe are tryingto solve,create orameliorate?AsaDeveloperdoI fullyunderstandthe requirementsorthe problem domain?Thisiswhere a walkthroughwiththe Analystwhowrote the requirementswouldbe calledfor. Are there sample scenariosthatone can go throughto showcase whatshouldhappengivenvarious
  2. 2. TheArt ofComputerProgramming By Claude Sajous. June 24, 2017 Page 2 inputs?Formost real worldsolutionsthere isalongprocessthat musttake place before the firstline of code can be written.Quite honestly,itfrightensme whenIhearSoftware Developersstarttowrite code before adesignhasbeenputforththat articulatesa proposedsolution. Myfirstconcernis wasthere any thoughtgiventothe requirementsthatare drivingthe solution?Ibelieve thatthe jumptotechnical specificityissostrongthatwe fail to stepback andsee the biggerpicture. Will the software beingbuilt actuallyaddressthe original andagreeduponrequirementsorwill ittake ona life of itsownbecause Coderslike toCode,irrespective of whattheywere originallytaskedtodo?Are there metricsinplace that can measure the effectivenessof the software thatis beingbuilt? Basedon my ownexperience aswell asthatof my colleaguesthroughoutthe years,itappears that the Waterlooof manySoftware Developersis testing! Greatcode hasbeenwrittenbutthe results do notmatch expectations.Somethingwentwrongalongthe way.AsanygoodQA Analystwouldsay, testingshouldbe givenfirstimportance rightfromthe getgo,and not justrelegatedtoan afterthought. It may verywell be thatutilityfunctionsmayhave tobe conceivedaspart of the designandwritten duringdevelopment,whose sole purposeis tofacilitate testingand aide inthe debuggingprocess. Significantthoughtshouldbe giventoefficiencyconcernsandscalabilityof the proposedsolution.Code reuse andease of maintenance andadaptabilityshouldbe factoredin.There isawhole thoughtprocess that musttake place before one canjumpintothe actual coding. In particular,whenone isdealingwithdata - -whetherthatdataisresidingina database, flatfile or somewhere inthe cloud - - some critical data analysismustbe performedbefore anyalgorithmcan be constructed.Knowledge of the data,drillingdowntothe minute detail isaprerequisite toeffective software development.Thereare timesone failstocomprehendhow muchdataone is dealing with. Thisalone can breakany code.The worldof BIG DATA is a worldof its ownand havingitsownsuite of technologiesthatone mustmasterbefore beingfullyable toharnessandefficientlyprocessBIGDATA. The challenge todayishowto maintainahighlevel of abstractionrequiredof anyProfessional ComputerProgrammerandat the same time understandingthe demandsof the specifictechnologies for whichthe solutionwillbe implementedin.A true professional ComputerProgrammershouldbe able to applythe principlesof programmingtoanycomputerlanguage andtoany database beingused.Yes, specificityof agiventechnology - - for example,JAVA - - will demandacertainskillsetandexperiencein usingthat skill.Whatif the departmentyouare currentlyinright now decidestoswitchtheir programminglanguage?Doesthatmeanall the programmers getthrown out?Hopefullynot!There will be a transitionperiod,of course.Butthisscenarioisnotfarfetched.Itisfarmore likelythatagiven departmentmayswitchtheirfront-endprogramminglanguage thenswitchthe relationaldatabase managementsystemthey are currentlyusing. If Developersview themselvesas“Coders”only,theywill have a problem.If theyviewthemselvesasProfessional ComputerProgrammersthentheywilladjust and transfertheirinvaluable andtime testedprogrammingskillstowhateverprogramminglanguagethe departmentchoosestouse.AsProfessional ComputerProgrammersthe staff will be readytoprogram inany language.
  3. 3. TheArt ofComputerProgramming By Claude Sajous. June 24, 2017 Page 3 So,do you wishtobe a CODER? I certainlyhope not.Althoughdangerouslyclose,the Artof ComputerProgrammingisnotdead.Itis at timesdifficulttosee asit isburiedunderlayersof competing technologiesandtheirassociatedspecificity.One islostinthe jargonof the moment,andmustmake a concertedefforttosee thatProgrammingisan Art. It isthe fusionof science,logic,intuitionand downrightcommonsense.Allof thisgoesintomaking“coding”the Artof Programming. Technologies change;ithasbeenchangingandwill continue toevolve.However,the scientific principlesthathelpfosterthe disciplineof Programmingwill remain.Itisthatdiscipline and the skills that are concomitantwithitare what make a Software Developeratrue assetto any organization,and not justthe “Code”theyproduce. Code today will one day be renderedobsolete.The Artof Computer Programmingthata Professional ComputerProgrammerembodieswill transcendtime.

