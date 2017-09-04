教師研習說明會 201709

教師研習說明會
BABY BOOM GENERATION 嬰兒潮 XGENERATION X世代 YGENERATION Y世代 ZGENERATION Z世代 DIGITAL NATIVES 數位原民 BEFORE BABY BOOM GENERATION ...
一個班級的學生很多，又要教學、又要班級經營，還有學校公告需要連繫家長；如果能有一個整合 的應用程式，幫我執行，該有多好!! - Classting 創辦人 趙顯九 (原為國小老師)
學生們喜歡的網路服務趨勢 老師們容易又方便使用的服務 無廣告且保護隱私的安全服務
專屬我們班級交流的安全空間 快速又準確地傳達班級公告通知 同學們數位學習的共同空間
線上教室主架構簡介
全班都可快速知道最新消息、作業、活動甚至是校園中有趣的事情 班級專屬空間
科目、章節、活動、通知，利用主題分類，輕鬆管理班級貼文 主題分類
我們班的照片可以永遠保留在這，畢業了也可回來看看我們的回憶。 班級相簿
較隱私問題不方便找老師面對面，可以透過秘密商談與老師1:1對談 秘密商談室
如果使用社群網路跟學生交流 我的私人生活都被學生監視了 有個教育專用的社群網路這樣最好 - 韓國 中學老師 金然玉
專屬我們班級交流的安全空間 快速又準確地傳達班級公告通知 同學們數位學習的共同空間
我們班的公告通知，老師可發布作業、考試、學校活動等通知 數位聯絡簿
勾選傳送簡訊 沒有智慧型手機，傳送簡訊，一樣接收公告通知 簡訊功能
排程公告通知，可以先排定好公告，在指定時間發送 聯絡簿預先安排
未讀成員 簡單方便通 知未讀成員 通知公告後，還可追蹤學生讀取與否，未讀取的學生可再個別通知 聯絡簿提醒功能
公告通知真的很方便 提前知道小孩學校要準備的物品及作業 就不用每天都在…趕趕趕了!!! - 韓國 學生家長 李仁心
專屬我們班級交流的安全空間 快速又準確地傳達班級公告通知 同學們數位學習的共同空間
所有的教材都可以共用分享，學生出了教室還可以繼續學習 數位教材
不只是班級，社團活動也可以建立班級 社團空間
與他國班級交流，讓學生們見識不同的學習、文化，增廣視野 交換班級
兩個班級共同擁有的空間，彼此分享與學習 交換班級
現在都在CLASSTING討論 過去在課堂上或面對面討論， 學生都不說話、不表達自己的想法 後來，在CLASSTING開啟討論， 沒想到10分鐘之內，高達八十多個討論內容。 -韓國教育大學 金賢貞 教授 “數位教育暨教員潛力” 報告書
線上教室使用說明
加入CLASSTING
請在此選擇您的角色 加入CLASSTING
如沒有Email/手機號碼，可以使用者帳號申請加入， 但如果忘記密碼，則此帳號不可找回。 使用Email/手機號碼加入，如忘記密碼可再找回 加入CLASSTING
動態消息：您可在此閱讀 已加入的班級最新動態 加入CLASSTING
班級：申請 / 加入 / 管理班級 建立班級
如果學校不在列表中，請選擇輸入 從列表中選擇學校 建立班級
班級、社團、志工隊、特別科目班別都可以輸入 建立班級
學生、家長加入班級後，可以在班級主頁張貼貼文 班級貼文
更換班級圖像 輸入班級簡介 班級資訊
將班級邀請代碼給學生， 學生使用邀請代碼可直接加入， 無須管理者批准。 列印邀請函給學生及父母 複製內容傳送給學生、家長， 亦可經由網址連結至班級加入。 邀請學生與家長
如果成員未使用班級邀請代碼加入， 則需班級管理者、導師確認加入。 家長、學生或其他老師加入確認
使用主題，將貼文分門別類 運用主題分門別類
輸入關鍵字可尋找班級內的貼文 搜尋貼文
勾選SMS可以傳送簡訊給 未使用智慧型手機的成員 輸入公告通知
可調整字體大小 可預約設定發送公告通知時間 選擇接收公告通知的角色 輸入公告通知
對於未使用智慧手機使用者發送簡訊， 簡訊內容字數為80字元以內。 如果僅對手機APP的使用者 發送公告通知，則選擇掠過 輸入公告通知
預約發送或臨時儲存的公告通知顯 示於此，僅教師本人可見。 顯示已讀公告通知人數，由此點入亦可看已讀、 未讀者，並可再次通知為閱讀公告通知者。 讀取公告通知
未閱讀公告通知者，點此再次通知 重傳公告通知
建立相簿
與其他班級交流「交誼Ting」
搜尋設定，選擇國家、年級 輸入班級交誼Ting邀請訊息 與其他班級交流「交誼Ting」
匿名勾選，則留言則不顯示姓名 學生、家長與老師間一對一秘密商談室
選擇個人資訊 修改個人資訊
修改個人資訊
修改隱私設定
通知設定
學校帳號申請
進入學校主頁
申請學校帳號，可發送全校師生與 家長通知，以及緊急事件公告。 於學校主頁申請學校帳號
於學校主頁申請學校帳號
實務困境分享
線上專屬 班級 同步視訊 通話 數位聯絡簿 社群討論 多元工具 實務困境案例-學校端
實務困境案例-學校端 預算限制 學校方針 設備資源
實務困境案例-教師端 24小時 on call 教學習慣 教學態度 學生與家 長接受度
實務困境案例-學生端 帳號密 碼管理 使用方 法錯誤 個人行 動載具
實務困境案例-家長端 科技障礙 班級事務 參與程度
實務困境案例-應對處理方法 需求及現況的分析 尋找適合的工具 或學習平台 降低導入時 問題發生機率 成果評估 資訊共享
THANK YOU
班級經營 數位聯絡簿 教學與學習管理
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 使用者 教師使用 活躍班級
學習內容提供 根據程度提供學習內容，加深加強學習行動學習
Softbank CEO Wall Street Journal ReutersUCLA CRESST MOU The National Center for Research on Evaluation, Standards and Stud...
教師研習說明會 201709
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

教師研習說明會 201709

27 views

Published on

教師研習說明會

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

教師研習說明會 201709

  1. 1. 教師研習說明會
  2. 2. BABY BOOM GENERATION 嬰兒潮 XGENERATION X世代 YGENERATION Y世代 ZGENERATION Z世代 DIGITAL NATIVES 數位原民 BEFORE BABY BOOM GENERATION 嬰兒潮前 1946 - 1964 1965 - 1979 1980 - 1999 2000年後出生 老師 學生 班級裡的代溝
  3. 3. 一個班級的學生很多，又要教學、又要班級經營，還有學校公告需要連繫家長；如果能有一個整合 的應用程式，幫我執行，該有多好!! - Classting 創辦人 趙顯九 (原為國小老師)
  4. 4. 學生們喜歡的網路服務趨勢 老師們容易又方便使用的服務 無廣告且保護隱私的安全服務
  5. 5. 專屬我們班級交流的安全空間 快速又準確地傳達班級公告通知 同學們數位學習的共同空間
  6. 6. 線上教室主架構簡介
  7. 7. 全班都可快速知道最新消息、作業、活動甚至是校園中有趣的事情 班級專屬空間
  8. 8. 科目、章節、活動、通知，利用主題分類，輕鬆管理班級貼文 主題分類
  9. 9. 我們班的照片可以永遠保留在這，畢業了也可回來看看我們的回憶。 班級相簿
  10. 10. 較隱私問題不方便找老師面對面，可以透過秘密商談與老師1:1對談 秘密商談室
  11. 11. 如果使用社群網路跟學生交流 我的私人生活都被學生監視了 有個教育專用的社群網路這樣最好 - 韓國 中學老師 金然玉
  12. 12. 專屬我們班級交流的安全空間 快速又準確地傳達班級公告通知 同學們數位學習的共同空間
  13. 13. 我們班的公告通知，老師可發布作業、考試、學校活動等通知 數位聯絡簿
  14. 14. 勾選傳送簡訊 沒有智慧型手機，傳送簡訊，一樣接收公告通知 簡訊功能
  15. 15. 排程公告通知，可以先排定好公告，在指定時間發送 聯絡簿預先安排
  16. 16. 未讀成員 簡單方便通 知未讀成員 通知公告後，還可追蹤學生讀取與否，未讀取的學生可再個別通知 聯絡簿提醒功能
  17. 17. 公告通知真的很方便 提前知道小孩學校要準備的物品及作業 就不用每天都在…趕趕趕了!!! - 韓國 學生家長 李仁心
  18. 18. 專屬我們班級交流的安全空間 快速又準確地傳達班級公告通知 同學們數位學習的共同空間
  19. 19. 所有的教材都可以共用分享，學生出了教室還可以繼續學習 數位教材
  20. 20. 不只是班級，社團活動也可以建立班級 社團空間
  21. 21. 與他國班級交流，讓學生們見識不同的學習、文化，增廣視野 交換班級
  22. 22. 兩個班級共同擁有的空間，彼此分享與學習 交換班級
  23. 23. 現在都在CLASSTING討論 過去在課堂上或面對面討論， 學生都不說話、不表達自己的想法 後來，在CLASSTING開啟討論， 沒想到10分鐘之內，高達八十多個討論內容。 -韓國教育大學 金賢貞 教授 “數位教育暨教員潛力” 報告書
  24. 24. 線上教室使用說明
  25. 25. 加入CLASSTING
  26. 26. 請在此選擇您的角色 加入CLASSTING
  27. 27. 如沒有Email/手機號碼，可以使用者帳號申請加入， 但如果忘記密碼，則此帳號不可找回。 使用Email/手機號碼加入，如忘記密碼可再找回 加入CLASSTING
  28. 28. 動態消息：您可在此閱讀 已加入的班級最新動態 加入CLASSTING
  29. 29. 班級：申請 / 加入 / 管理班級 建立班級
  30. 30. 如果學校不在列表中，請選擇輸入 從列表中選擇學校 建立班級
  31. 31. 班級、社團、志工隊、特別科目班別都可以輸入 建立班級
  32. 32. 學生、家長加入班級後，可以在班級主頁張貼貼文 班級貼文
  33. 33. 更換班級圖像 輸入班級簡介 班級資訊
  34. 34. 將班級邀請代碼給學生， 學生使用邀請代碼可直接加入， 無須管理者批准。 列印邀請函給學生及父母 複製內容傳送給學生、家長， 亦可經由網址連結至班級加入。 邀請學生與家長
  35. 35. 如果成員未使用班級邀請代碼加入， 則需班級管理者、導師確認加入。 家長、學生或其他老師加入確認
  36. 36. 使用主題，將貼文分門別類 運用主題分門別類
  37. 37. 輸入關鍵字可尋找班級內的貼文 搜尋貼文
  38. 38. 勾選SMS可以傳送簡訊給 未使用智慧型手機的成員 輸入公告通知
  39. 39. 可調整字體大小 可預約設定發送公告通知時間 選擇接收公告通知的角色 輸入公告通知
  40. 40. 對於未使用智慧手機使用者發送簡訊， 簡訊內容字數為80字元以內。 如果僅對手機APP的使用者 發送公告通知，則選擇掠過 輸入公告通知
  41. 41. 預約發送或臨時儲存的公告通知顯 示於此，僅教師本人可見。 顯示已讀公告通知人數，由此點入亦可看已讀、 未讀者，並可再次通知為閱讀公告通知者。 讀取公告通知
  42. 42. 未閱讀公告通知者，點此再次通知 重傳公告通知
  43. 43. 建立相簿
  44. 44. 與其他班級交流「交誼Ting」
  45. 45. 搜尋設定，選擇國家、年級 輸入班級交誼Ting邀請訊息 與其他班級交流「交誼Ting」
  46. 46. 匿名勾選，則留言則不顯示姓名 學生、家長與老師間一對一秘密商談室
  47. 47. 選擇個人資訊 修改個人資訊
  48. 48. 修改個人資訊
  49. 49. 修改隱私設定
  50. 50. 通知設定
  51. 51. 學校帳號申請
  52. 52. 進入學校主頁
  53. 53. 申請學校帳號，可發送全校師生與 家長通知，以及緊急事件公告。 於學校主頁申請學校帳號
  54. 54. 於學校主頁申請學校帳號
  55. 55. 實務困境分享
  56. 56. 線上專屬 班級 同步視訊 通話 數位聯絡簿 社群討論 多元工具 實務困境案例-學校端
  57. 57. 實務困境案例-學校端 預算限制 學校方針 設備資源
  58. 58. 實務困境案例-教師端 24小時 on call 教學習慣 教學態度 學生與家 長接受度
  59. 59. 實務困境案例-學生端 帳號密 碼管理 使用方 法錯誤 個人行 動載具
  60. 60. 實務困境案例-家長端 科技障礙 班級事務 參與程度
  61. 61. 實務困境案例-應對處理方法 需求及現況的分析 尋找適合的工具 或學習平台 降低導入時 問題發生機率 成果評估 資訊共享
  62. 62. THANK YOU
  63. 63. 班級經營 數位聯絡簿 教學與學習管理
  64. 64. 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 使用者 教師使用 活躍班級
  65. 65. 學習內容提供 根據程度提供學習內容，加深加強學習行動學習
  66. 66. Softbank CEO Wall Street Journal ReutersUCLA CRESST MOU The National Center for Research on Evaluation, Standards and Student Testing in United States Beijing Normal University, NAEQ MOU Countries

×