Jan. 20, 2023
Jan. 20, 2023
This is a PPT for Applications of Biomaterials in healthcare and diseases

Tissue Engineering PPT.pptx

  1. 1. Application of Biomaterial for health and disease Group Members: Ehtesham Ahmed 19BOE10075 Arjun Nair 19BOE10017
  2. 2. It is a biological or synthetic substance which can be introduced into body tissue as part of an implanted medical device or used to replace an organ, bodily function, etc Biomaterial play an integral role in medicine today—restoring function and facilitating healing for people after injury or disease. Biomaterials may be natural or synthetic and are used in medical applications to support, enhance, or replace damaged tissue or a biological function. What are Biomaterials?
  3. 3. Medical implants ●Includes heart valves, stents, and grafts; artificial joints, ligaments, and tendons; hearing loss implants; dental implants; and devices that stimulate nerves. ●Medical implants are devices or tissues that are placed inside or on the surface of the body. Many implants are prosthetics, intended to replace missing body parts.
  4. 4. Methods to promote healing of human tissues ● Includes sutures, clips, and staples for wound closure, and dissolvable dressings. ●Sutures, also known as stitches, are sterile surgical threads used to repair cuts.
  5. 5. Regenerated human tissues ●Uses a combination of biomaterial supports or scaffolds, cells, and bioactive molecules. Examples include a bone regenerating hydrogel and a lab-grown human bladder. ● Some human organs and tissues regenerate rather than simply scar, as a result of injury. These include the liver, fingertips, and endometrium.
  6. 6. Molecular probes and nanoparticles ●That break through biological barriers and aid in cancer imaging and therapy at the molecular level. ●Molecular probes that change their signals in response to the target of interest have a critical role in fundamental biology and medicine.
  7. 7. Biosensors ●To detect the presence and amount of specific substances and to transmit that data. Examples are blood glucose monitoring devices and brain activity sensors. ●A biosensor is defined as a device that produces a measurable signal proportional to the concentration of the target analyte, usually incorporating a biological sensing element and measuring signals derived from biological interactions
  8. 8. Drug-delivery systems ●That carry and/or apply drugs to a disease target. Examples include drug-coated vascular stents and implantable chemotherapy wafers for cancer patients. ●Drug delivery refers to approaches, formulations, manufacturing techniques, storage systems, and technologies involved in transporting a pharmaceutical compound to its target site to achieve a desired therapeutic effect.
  9. 9. References ●https://www.nibib.nih.gov/science-education/science-topics/biomaterials
  10. 10. Thank You!

