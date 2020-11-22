Realidad aumentada en educacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMÁ CENTRO REGIONAL UNIVERSITARIO DE VERAGUAS FACULTAD CIENCIA DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA EDUCACIÓN PREESCO...
Educar es adiestrar al hombre para hacer un buen uso de su vida, para vivir bien; lo cual quiere decir que es adiestrarse ...
• Analizar las diferente forma de aplicar la realidad aumentada en el área educativo y • Proponer conocimiento que permita...
Realidad aumentada aplicada a la educación……………………..5 Ventaja………………………………………………………………….7 Desventajas…………………………………………………………...
Su uso en educación y formación es algo que ofrece muchas posibilidades. La realidad aumentada proporciona un canal intera...
Está tecnología aplicada al campo educativo permite recrear la realidad y dar vida a los objetos para su estudio, aplicand...
1. La realidad aumentada como herramienta educativa facilita la adquisición de conocimientos, potenciando la motivación y ...
3. Hace más atractivos recursos tradicionales como los libros de texto, estos pueden llevar incorporados un código QR que ...
5. Además, permite la interdisciplinariedad, integrando diferentes áreas. Igual de importante es la alfabetización digital...
1. Dedicar excesiva atención a los contenidos desarrollados mediante la RA. Este fenómeno se conoce como attention tunneli...
3. Necesitan contar con conexión a Internet y tener suficientes dispositivos para prestar al alumnado. 4. Aumenta la proba...
6. Esta tecnología requiere que docente y discentes tengan las competencias mínimas necesarias para poder utilizarla y obt...
Las TIC evolucionan frenéticamente y los docentes deben actualizarse. El proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje cambia, el alumn...
En las aulas la realidad aumentada es muy versátil, se adapta a los diferentes niveles educativos, a las necesidades e int...
• Prácticas en laboratorio: vídeos que ayudan a comprender las herramientas de las que disponen, archivos audibles, etc. •...
• Visitas a museos o empresas donde la RA está incorporada en sus recorridos mediante información audiovisual. Los estudia...
• Se puede enseñar mediante lo lúdico generando juegos, que vinculen las acciones y los contenidos del mundo físico con el...
• También se puede modelar objetos para obtener visiones tridimensionales de los mismos permitiendo la generación de mater...
En conclusión esta tecnología permite al usuario reforzar el aprendizaje de ciertos contenidos educativos mediante su asoc...
• https://www.neosentec.com/realidad-aumentada-aplicada-a-la- educacion/ • https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Realidad_aumentad...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Realidad aumentada en educacion

20 views

Published on

Parcial 2

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Realidad aumentada en educacion

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMÁ CENTRO REGIONAL UNIVERSITARIO DE VERAGUAS FACULTAD CIENCIA DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA EDUCACIÓN PREESCOLAR CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 1
  2. 2. Educar es adiestrar al hombre para hacer un buen uso de su vida, para vivir bien; lo cual quiere decir que es adiestrarse para su propia felicidad. CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 2
  3. 3. • Analizar las diferente forma de aplicar la realidad aumentada en el área educativo y • Proponer conocimiento que permita desarrollar trabajos educativos. • Describir el concepto de realidad aumentada y su aplicación en la educación. • Analizar la disponibilidad de los recursos para llevar a cabo la realidad aumentada. CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 3
  4. 4. Realidad aumentada aplicada a la educación……………………..5 Ventaja………………………………………………………………….7 Desventajas……………………………………………………………10 Usos de la realidad aumentada en educación……………………..13 Diversos usos de la RA……………………………………………….15 Otros usos de la RA……………………………………………………17 Conclusiones …………………………………………………………...19 Bibliografía……………………………………………………………….20 CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 4
  5. 5. Su uso en educación y formación es algo que ofrece muchas posibilidades. La realidad aumentada proporciona un canal interactivo con el alumno. La realidad aumentada es una tecnología que permite observar elementos físicos de la realidad a través de dispositivos y software específico. CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 5
  6. 6. Está tecnología aplicada al campo educativo permite recrear la realidad y dar vida a los objetos para su estudio, aplicando así la tecnología como recurso de enseñanza y aprendizaje. Gracias a ello se potencia un aprendizaje más realista y significativo. CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 6
  7. 7. 1. La realidad aumentada como herramienta educativa facilita la adquisición de conocimientos, potenciando la motivación y la atención por parte del alumnado. 2. Es un proceso de aprendizaje más enriquecedor, fomenta la creatividad e interactividad. CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 7
  8. 8. 3. Hace más atractivos recursos tradicionales como los libros de texto, estos pueden llevar incorporados un código QR que permite al alumnado realizar actividades interactivas, visualizar elementos 3D y redirigirle a información vinculada con los contenidos diarios. 4. Los estudiantes asumen un rol activo (aprendizaje). CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 8
  9. 9. 5. Además, permite la interdisciplinariedad, integrando diferentes áreas. Igual de importante es la alfabetización digital. 6. Es esencial una planificación previa de los docentes sobre los objetivos que pretenden alcanzar con esta herramienta, considerando tanto el contexto como las necesidades educativas del alumnado. CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 9
  10. 10. 1. Dedicar excesiva atención a los contenidos desarrollados mediante la RA. Este fenómeno se conoce como attention tunneling, también relacionado con el cognitive tunneling o tunelización cognitiva. 2. Provoca que el alumnado ignore otros elementos importantes que forman parte del aprendizaje. CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 10
  11. 11. 3. Necesitan contar con conexión a Internet y tener suficientes dispositivos para prestar al alumnado. 4. Aumenta la probabilidad de que aparezca problemas y fallos técnicos, provocando que no se pueda desarrollar lo planteado. 5. Conlleva una inversión económica elevada CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 11
  12. 12. 6. Esta tecnología requiere que docente y discentes tengan las competencias mínimas necesarias para poder utilizarla y obtener resultados favorables entorno al aprendizaje. 7. El factor novedad que incrementa la motivación de todo el alumnado, con el tiempo se ve afectada y disminuye. CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 12
  13. 13. Las TIC evolucionan frenéticamente y los docentes deben actualizarse. El proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje cambia, el alumno es el protagonista de su aprendizaje adquiriendo un rol más participativo. CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 13
  14. 14. En las aulas la realidad aumentada es muy versátil, se adapta a los diferentes niveles educativos, a las necesidades e intereses del alumnado desarrollando su capacidad de innovación y motivación hacia los contenidos. CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 14
  15. 15. • Prácticas en laboratorio: vídeos que ayudan a comprender las herramientas de las que disponen, archivos audibles, etc. • Eventos: acudir a exposiciones o jornadas donde la información se presenta a través de folletos con códigos QR. CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 15
  16. 16. • Visitas a museos o empresas donde la RA está incorporada en sus recorridos mediante información audiovisual. Los estudiantes aprenden sobre el tema de la visita al mismo tiempo que desarrollan la destreza tecnológica. Aprendizajes experimentales: contenido más atractivo CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 16
  17. 17. • Se puede enseñar mediante lo lúdico generando juegos, que vinculen las acciones y los contenidos del mundo físico con el mundo virtual, por ejemplo para la enseñanza de un proyecto vial, de química, biología, música, lengua o matemáticas. CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 17
  18. 18. • También se puede modelar objetos para obtener visiones tridimensionales de los mismos permitiendo la generación de materiales didácticos, cuyos contenidos impresos se pueden complementar con material visual animado y con sonido que es sólo accesible por medio del mundo virtual. CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 18
  19. 19. En conclusión esta tecnología permite al usuario reforzar el aprendizaje de ciertos contenidos educativos mediante su asociación con el mundo real, con el fin de potenciar el aprendizaje basado en el descubrimiento. RA se presenta como una nueva opción para la innovación pedagógica y didáctica y constituye una herramienta importante a la hora de optar por la enseñanza de las ciencias de una manera dinámica e interactiva. CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 19
  20. 20. • https://www.neosentec.com/realidad-aumentada-aplicada-a-la- educacion/ • https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Realidad_aumentada_en_la_educaci% C3%B3n • https://fido.palermo.edu/servicios_dyc/publicacionesdc/vista/detalle _articulo.php?id_libro=544&id_articulo=11462 CLARIVEL RODRÍGUEZ REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLOCADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 20

×