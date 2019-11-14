Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PDF | KINDLE | EPUB | AUDIBOOK Lean from the Trenches Lean from the Trenches is all about actual practice. Find out how th...
Lean from the Trenches is all about actual practice. Find out how the Swedish police combined XP, Scrum, and Kanban in a 6...
q q q q q q Author : Henrik Kniberg Pages : 176 pages Publisher : Pragmatic Bookshelf Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1934356859 ...
Book Image
If You Want To Download This Books , Please Click Button DOWNLOAD or Click Link Link Download Lean from the Trenches OR Do...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PDF [Download] Lean from the Trenches pdf free

2 views

Published on

Read Online (PDF) Lean from the Trenches Full Online


Books By Henrik Kniberg
Free 30 Days Read Full Pages Now!
Visit : https://a315-51-32bk.blogspot.com/?book=1934356859
Descriptions: Lean from the Trenches is all about actual practice. Find out how the Swedish police combined XP, Scrum, and Kanban in a 60-person project. From start to finish, you'll see how to deliver a successful product using Lean principles. We start with an organization in desperate need of a new way of doing things and finish with a group of sixty, all working in sync to develop a scalable, complex system. You'll walk through the project step by step, from customer engagement, to the daily "cocktail party," version control, bug tracking, and release. In this honest look at what works--and what doesn't--you'll find out how to: Make quality everyone's business, not just the testers. Keep everyone moving in the same direction without micromanagement. Use simple and powerful metrics to aid in planning and process improvement. Balance between low-level feature focus and high-level system focus. You'll be ready to jump into the trenches and streamline your own development .

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PDF [Download] Lean from the Trenches pdf free

  1. 1. PDF | KINDLE | EPUB | AUDIBOOK Lean from the Trenches Lean from the Trenches is all about actual practice. Find out how the Swedish police combined XP, Scrum, and Kanban in a 60-person project. From start to finish, you'll see how to deliver a successful product using Lean principles. We start with an organization in desperate need of a new way of doing things and finish with a group of sixty, all working in sync to develop a scalable, complex system. You'll walk through the project step by step, from customer engagement, to the daily "cocktail party," version control, bug tracking, and release. In this honest look at what works--and what doesn't--you'll find out how to: Make quality everyone's business, not just the testers. Keep everyone moving in the same direction without micromanagement. Use simple and powerful metrics to aid in planning and process improvement. Balance between low- level feature focus and high-level system focus. You'll be ready to jump into the trenches and streamline your own development
  2. 2. Lean from the Trenches is all about actual practice. Find out how the Swedish police combined XP, Scrum, and Kanban in a 60-person project. From start to finish, you'll see how to deliver a successful product using Lean principles. We start with an organization in desperate need of a new way of doing things and finish with a group of sixty, all working in sync to develop a scalable, complex system. You'll walk through the project step by step, from customer engagement, to the daily "cocktail party," version control, bug tracking, and release. In this honest look at what works-- and what doesn't--you'll find out how to: Make quality everyone's business, not just the testers. Keep everyone moving in the same direction without micromanagement. Use simple and powerful metrics to aid in planning and process improvement. Balance between low-level feature focus and high-level system focus. You'll be ready to jump into the trenches and streamline your own development Descriptions
  3. 3. q q q q q q Author : Henrik Kniberg Pages : 176 pages Publisher : Pragmatic Bookshelf Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1934356859 ISBN-13 : 9781934356852 Details
  4. 4. Book Image
  5. 5. If You Want To Download This Books , Please Click Button DOWNLOAD or Click Link Link Download Lean from the Trenches OR Download Book

×