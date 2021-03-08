https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=B0787X29LS With the growing volume and sophistication of cyberattacks on the rise⭐ it is now more important than ever to ensure you are protected. The new second edition of this bestseller published by the ABA Cybersecurity Legal Task Force will help you to identify potential cybersecurity risks⭐ take steps (including training) to lessen those risks⭐ and better respond in the event of an attack. This easy-to-use handbook addresses the current overarching threat⭐ describes how the technology works⭐ outlines key legal requirements and ethical issues⭐ and highlights special considerations for lawyers and practitioners of all types.