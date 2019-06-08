Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RADIOCULEBRON CAPITULO I NARRADOR: LUGAR: Caracas. Casa de Roberta del Carmen Aristiguieta (Apartamento de dos pisos, lujo...
MARIA ALEJANDRA: Me lo prometes EDUARDO ARTURO: Te lo juro (Música 1) MARIA ALEJANDRA: No sé que voy a hacer tanto tiempo ...
Mi Poesía he estado muy ocupado con mis cosas. Pero sin dejar un segundo de pensar en ti. ¿Cómo estás? ¿Ya lista para maña...
EDUARDO ARTURO: Mi amor, estoy es pendiente de los ladrones que hay aquí en el aeropuerto. Aquí hay que andar guille… eso ...
Mi poesía, mi amor, mi vida… Perdóname, pero no puedo ir a despedirte, llegué al aeropuerto y me fui porque no puedo queda...
ROBERTA DEL CARMEN: Que casualidad. Eso es señal de que nos teníamos que conocer. Creo que la vamos a pasar bien estas nue...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Radioculebron 1

5 views

Published on

Radio novela

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Radioculebron 1

  1. 1. RADIOCULEBRON CAPITULO I NARRADOR: LUGAR: Caracas. Casa de Roberta del Carmen Aristiguieta (Apartamento de dos pisos, lujosamente decorado, con balcón). TIEMPO: Media mañana. ROBERTA DEL CARMEN ARISTIGUIETA sale de su habitación, recién levantada. Se va rascando el seno derecho, mientras camina despeinada y aún en pijama. Enciende su ordenador para revisar una vez más, pues ya revisó su correo desde su móvil antes de levantarse, si tiene algún mensaje de su poeta. Desdichadamente se ha dado cuenta que no, que no tiene ninguna comunicación nueva. Coloca una canción de despecho y se dirige a preparar un gran pozuelo de café. Tararea una canción Con su gran taza de café ya lista, ROBERTA DEL CARMEN ARISTIGUIETA se sienta frente a su ordenador y comienza a escribir un post en su cuenta de facebook lo siguiente: ROBERTA DEL CARMEN: “Hoy es el día. Hoy es el momento. Lo que no fue no será, lo que será no se sabe. Soy la reina de mi destino y no más la prisionera de tu corazón. Se abre un horizonte en la verticalidad del infinito”. NARRADOR: Mientras, en otro apartamento de la ciudad, se encuentran María Alejandra Sepúlveda Castillete y Eduardo Arturo Torres terminando de desayunar. MARIA ALEJANDRA: No, puedo, no puedo más. No me pasa la comida. Estoy muy nerviosa EDUARDO ARTURO: Lo sé mi Poesía, lo sé, pero relájate. Todo va a salir bien
  2. 2. MARIA ALEJANDRA: Me lo prometes EDUARDO ARTURO: Te lo juro (Música 1) MARIA ALEJANDRA: No sé que voy a hacer tanto tiempo sin ti EDUARDO ARTURO: Concentrarte en trabajar, para que estemos juntos lo más rápido posible y seguir disfrutando de nuestro amor único y divino. NARRADOR: Eduardo Arturo le besa la mano a María Alejandra MARIA ALEJANDRA: Te amo EDUARDO ARTURO: Yo también. Pero se hace tarde. Ve sacando las maletas mientras yo termino de comerme esta Reina Pepiada que dejaste sin probar NARRADOR: Ella emocionada busca sus maletas en la habitación y las lleva hacia el estacionamiento para introducirlas en su automóvil, mientras Eduardo Arturo aprovecha para realizar una llamada que le cambiará su destino Suena Música de Suspenso) y seguidamente suena el móvil. Atiende el teléfono Roberta del Carmen ROBERTA DEL CARMEN: ¡Aló! Eduardo, por fin me llamas EDUARDO ARTURO:
  3. 3. Mi Poesía he estado muy ocupado con mis cosas. Pero sin dejar un segundo de pensar en ti. ¿Cómo estás? ¿Ya lista para mañana? ROBERTA DEL CARMEN: ¿Para mañana?... Te avisé que me cambiaron el vuelo y me voy hoy. Pensé que me iba a ir sin saber de ti. Ya debo salir al aeropuerto, estoy terminando de arreglarme. ¿Me vienes a buscar? EDUARDO ARTURO: Ehhhh… Ehhhhh… Mi Poesía es que no recibí tu mensaje. Justo ahora voy yo al aeropuerto, pero a… a llevar a un cliente ROBERTA DEL CARMEN: Bueno nos llamamos cuando estemos allá… no puedo permitir irme sin verte, abrazarte y besarte NARRADOR: Eduardo Arturo sin saber qué hacer o decir, al darse cuenta que su novia y su esposa seguramente viajaran en el mismo vuelo a la ciudad de Madrid EDUARDO Claro mi amor, mi Poesía, te llamo apenas llegue… aunque recuerda que solo serán unas semanitas sin vernos, que pronto estaremos juntos, cuando consigas casa y empleo y pueda ir yo NARRADOR: Eduardo Arturo y María Alejandra llegan al Aeropuerto. Él no puede disimular su nerviosismo. MARIA ALEJANDRA: Mi amor, ¿qué te sucede? ¿A quién buscas? EDUARDO ARTURO: A mi nada, ¿cómo que a quién busco? MARIA ALEJANDRA: Estás mirando a todos lados como si buscaras a alguien, y te siento como muy nervioso
  4. 4. EDUARDO ARTURO: Mi amor, estoy es pendiente de los ladrones que hay aquí en el aeropuerto. Aquí hay que andar guille… eso es todo NARRADOR: De momento, se abren las puertas corredizas del Aeropuerto y se ve entrar a ROBERTA DEL CARMEN con sus dos maletas. A Eduardo Arturo casi le da un soponcio, un yeyo, un infarto, un algo… EDUARDO ARTURO: Mi amor, Maria Alejandra, esto es muy muy duro para mí. No puedo quedarme aquí y verte partir. MARIA ALEJANDRA: ¿Pero me vas a dejar aquí sola? Tu mismo lo has dicho, solo será poco tiempo, y te mandaré a buscar, cuando ya tenga todo EDUARDO ARTURO: Lo sé, pero es que TE AMO DEMASIADO y no quiero que me veas llorar. NARRADOR: Eduardo Arturo se aproxima a besar rápidamente a Maria Alejandra, y sin dejar que ella hable se va ágilmente, escapándose a si de la situación. Ella queda incrédula y sin saber qué hacer, se le observa un diluvio de lágrimas asomándose a sus pupilas. En este momento suena una canción de despecho. Eduardo Arturo, ya dentro de su coche. Toma, coge o agarra su teléfono y llama a Roberta del Carmen, quién ya ha llegado a la fila de embarque y casualmente se ha situado justo detrás de Maria Alejandra. ROBERTA DEL CARMEN: Aló mi amor, ¿Dónde estás? Ya estoy aquí en el aeropuerto haciendo la cola EDUARDO ARTURO:
  5. 5. Mi poesía, mi amor, mi vida… Perdóname, pero no puedo ir a despedirte, llegué al aeropuerto y me fui porque no puedo quedarme aquí y verte partir. Es que TE AMO DEMASIADO y no quiero que me veas llorar ROBERTA DEL CARMEN: (Sollozando) Te entiendo mi amor… te juro que será por muy poco tiempo… te amo y sé que dentro de muy muy poco, estaremos de nuevo juntos. NARRADOR: Eduardo Antonio se ha salido con la suya. Evitó un encuentro entre su mujer, su novia y él. Pero el destino es intransigente, y ha hecho que de todas formas estas dos mujeres se conozcan en la acongojada fila del aeropuerto. MARIA ALEJANDRA: Hola, voy para Madrid ¿y tú? ROBERTA DEL CARMEN: (Sollozando) También. MARIA ALEJANDRA: Tranquilízate, las despedidas son duras, pero hay que tener fe en el reencuentro. ROBERTA DEL CARMEN: Lo sé, pero es que mi novio, ay, lo amo tanto, el pobre no tuvo valor para venir a despedirse, es un hombre muy sensible. MARIA ALEJANDRA: Mi marido tampoco quiso verme partir. Me dejó aquí y se fue. Quedan muy pocos hombres sensibles, somos afortunadas entonces. ROBERTA DEL CARMEN: Mi novio es artista MARIA ALEJANDRA: El mío también, es poeta
  6. 6. ROBERTA DEL CARMEN: Que casualidad. Eso es señal de que nos teníamos que conocer. Creo que la vamos a pasar bien estas nueve horas de viaje. Mucho gusto, yo soy Roberta MARIA ALEJANDRA: Y yo María Alejandra. El placer el mío. Nos haremos buena compañía. Ojalá nuestros asientos estén muy cerca NARRADOR: Y con esta música de fondo… (No suena nada) Ahora si… Y con esta música de fondo, acaba, termina, concluye este primer capítulo de tu RADIONOVELA Escrita por Clay Hernández

×