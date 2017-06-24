Authoring open books at ALA Annual 2017

Comparing Free Tools for Authoring Open Textbooks and Books Claire Nickerson Learning Initiatives & OER Librarian Fort Hay...
  1. 1. Comparing Free Tools for Authoring Open Textbooks and Books Claire Nickerson Learning Initiatives & OER Librarian Fort Hays State University Forsyth Library cenickerson@fhsu.edu 785.628.4543
  2. 2. Open Book = Free Access + Open License Icons CC BY thenounproject.com: “Open Book,” Oliviu Stoian; “Free,” Ervin Bolat; “Unlock,” Arthur Shlain At a minimum, an open license allows users to . . . It may also allow users to . . . Retain: Make a copy and keep it forever Revise: Edit the book Redistribute: Give copies to others Icons CC BY thenounproject.com: “Copy,” Arthur Shlain; “Law,” amy morgan; “Sync,” Marek Polakovic; “Pencil,” Aleksandr Vector; “Shuffle,” H Alberto Gongora Reuse: Use the content in a wide range of formats and contexts Remix: Combine portions of multiple works to create a new work The 5Rs of Openness Wiley, D. (2014, March 5). The access compromise and the 5th R. Retrieved June 8, 2017, from https://opencontent.org/blog/ar chives/3221
  3. 3. License Retain? Reuse? Revise? Remix? Redistribute? CC-Zero Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Attribution Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Attribution ShareAlike Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes, but Attribution Noncommercial Yes Yes, but Yes Yes Yes, but Attribution Noncommercial ShareAlike Yes Yes, but Yes Yes Yes, but Attribution No Derivatives Yes Yes No No Yes Attribution Noncommercial No Derivatives Yes Yes, but No No Yes, but All Rights Reserved No No No No No Claire Nickerson, Learning Initiatives & OER Librarian, cenickerson@fhsu.edu, 785.628.4543Image CC-BY Shaddim
  4. 4. Claire Nickerson Learning Initiatives & OER Librarian cenickerson@fhsu.edu 785.628.4543 Attribution: You can use it, but you have to credit the creator. ShareAlike: You can re-post it, but you have to use the same license. Noncommercial: you can use it, but you can’t profit from it. No Derivatives: you can use it, but you can’t modify it.
  5. 5. Why Write an Open Book? Provides more exposure for your book Results in improvements to your book Keeps your book up to date Helps you find potential collaborators Saves time dealing with permissions requests Provides clarity as to allowed uses Other reasons Icons CC BY thenounproject.com: “Dialogue,” Gerald Wildmoser; “Increase,” Rockicon; “Calendar,” Galaxicon; “Handshake,” Artem Kovyazin; “Thumbs Up,” Musket; “Clock,” Mello; “Question,” unlimicon
  6. 6. 213 Number of scholarly publishers with monographs in the Directory of Open Access Books OAPEN Foundation. (2017). DOAB: Directory of open access books. Retrieved June 15, 2017, from http://www.doabooks.org/ 11 million Number of fully accessible books and texts in the Internet Archive Internet Archive. (2017). EBooks and texts. Retrieved June 19, 2017, from https://archive.org/details/texts 1.6 million Number of students using open textbooks from OpenStax Boyd, J. (2016, September 27). More than 1.5 million students have used OpenStax’s free textbooks. Retrieved June 15, 2017, from https://openstax.org 54,000 Number of books digitized by Project Gutenburg Project Gutenberg. (2017, June 16). Free ebooks. Retrieved June 19, 2017, from http://www.gutenberg.org/wiki/Main_Page 150,000 Number of books on GitBook GitBook. (2017). About GitBook. Retrieved June 19, 2017, from https://www.gitbook.com/about 65,000 Average # of monthly visits to the Open Textbook Library Yano, B., & Ashok, A. (2017, May 18). OER digest: Happy birthday OTN. Retrieved June 15, 2017, from https://groups.google.com/a/arl.org/d/msg/sparc- liboer/QVQSzGl9zGg/XzqbufmHBAAJ
  7. 7. Intuitive to use Easy to embed multimedia Multiple export formats Import existing files Customizable tool Others?
  8. 8. Google Docs •Collaborative editing •Low learning curve Advantages •Limited export options (PDF and ePub) •Difficult to embed multimedia •Format is not very “booklike” Disadvantages
  9. 9. OER Commons Open Author Tool • Easy-to-use text editor • Supports custom views for instructors versus students • Automatically added to OER Commons • Easy to upload or link to multimedia • Easy to add metadata Advantages • May be overly simplistic for some users • Users may not want their work uploaded to the OER Commons automatically Disadvantages
  10. 10. Pressbooks • Based on WordPress • Many export format options (HTML, PDF, ePub, MOBI, XML) • Result is very “booklike” • Easy to embed multimedia Advantages • Free version has watermarks • Steep learning curve for authors who aren’t tech savvy Disadvantages
  11. 11. Moodle Book Module • Easy to upload existing webpages • Easy editing view • Convenient if already using Moodle Advantages • Moodle must be installed on a server to be accessed by multiple people • May not want a Moodle account if using another LMS • Limited export capabilities Disadvantages
  12. 12. Di Sarro, D. (2009, April 30). Images in Moodle Book Module. Retrieved June 24, 2017, from https://moodle.org/mod/forum/discuss.php?d=122332
  13. 13. OERPub Textbook Editor • Familiar interface for users who use GitHub • Many different tool options • Tools can be customized • Export in many formats Advantages • Number of options can be overwhelming • Confusing for non-codersDisadvantages
  14. 14. LaTeX • Great for math books • Open sourceAdvantages • Primarily for publishing, not writing • Versioning is confusing • Requires coding knowledge • Steep learning curve Disadvantages
  15. 15. Additional Resources Achieve. (2011, November 18). Rubrics for evaluating open education resource (OER) objects. Retrieved June 14, 2017, from https://www.achieve.org/oer-rubrics Aesoph, L., & Coolidge, A. (2014). BC Open Textbook Authoring Guide. BC Campus. Retrieved from https://opentextbc.ca/opentextbook/ Commonwealth of Learning. (2015). Guidelines for open educational resources (OER) in higher education. Paris: United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Retrieved from http://www.unesco.org/new/en/communication-and- information/resources/publications-and-communication-materials/publications/full- list/guidelines-for-open-educational-resources-oer-in-higher-education/ Falldin, M., & Lauritsen, K. (2017). Authoring Open Textbooks. Open Textbook Network. Retrieved from https://press.rebus.community/authoropen/ Open Textbook Library. (2017). Open textbooks review criteria. Retrieved June 14, 2017, from http://open.umn.edu/opentextbooks/ReviewRubric.aspx Rebus Community. (2017). About the Rebus Community. Retrieved June 14, 2017, from https://about.rebus.community/
  16. 16. Discussion • What is your library’s experience with supporting open authoring? • Have you used any of these tools? What did you think? • What other tools do you know of/would recommend? • Q: • Q: • Q:

