Dlp 1 st week

MELC BASED DLP FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS FROM THE REGION

  1. 1. Activity Number 1. DAILY LESSON PLAN School: MARAGUSAN NHS Grade Level: 11 Teacher: _____________ Learning Area: Contemporary Philippine Arts from the Regions Teaching Date: Time: Section: _____________ _____________ Quarter/Semester: Venue: 1st Semester _____________ PART I I.OBJECTIVES A. Content Standard The learners demonstrate appreciation of contemporary art forms, found in the various regions by understanding the elements and principles. B. Performance Standard The learners shall be able to presents a form of integrated contemporary art based on the region of his/her choice (e.g. choreography, musical instrument, literary and music composition, visual design, and/or theatrical performance. C. Learning Competencies At the end of the lesson, the learners will be able to: 1. Describes various contemporary art forms and their practices from the various regions (CAR11/12IAC-Oa-1) II. CONTENT Composition of Art Elements of Art Principles Of Art Contemporary Art Forms  Distinct Forms of arts including music, dance, theater, visual arts, literature, film, and broadcast arts and architecture, design and allied arts.  Contemporary art forms in the regions include the following: a. Choreography b. Musical Instruments c. Literary and music composition d. Visual design e. Theatrical performance f. Cinema III. LEARNING RESOURCES D. References Teacher’s Guide Pages Learner’s Material Pages Contemporary Philippine Arts from the Regions Textbook Pages Page 1-25 Additional Materials from Learning Resource (LR) TV, Projector, Laptop, Speaker, Internet Connection, Flashdrive IV. PROCEDURES Prayer: Greetings: Checking of the Classroom Cleanliness: Checking of the Attendance: Sitting arrangement: PART II INPUT OUTPUT E. Elicit The learners will answer the question given.
  2. 2. Activity Number 3. Activity Number 2.Close your eyes and describe the word “art” from your memory. Write your idea using the color wheel below. (10 points) F. Establishing a purpose for the lesson/ Motivation/ Engage There’s no place like home. Now draw your favorite place in your home using a bond paper and pencil and explain why you choose it as your favorite place. Make sure to use English language in your explanation. Use the rubrics below for your scoring/ . EXPECTATION POSSIBLE POINTS SELF TEACHER Drawing includes details (Composition, Elements, and Principles) 10 Drawingincludes a written portion (summary, paragraph, brief statement, etc,) that explains what the drawingis intended to show. 10 Drawinghas atitlethat helps explain thecontent 5 Drawingis legibleand large enough to seeall details. 5 TOTAL 30 The learner will perform his/her assigned task. Presentation of the Objectives: Let the learners read the objectives presented on the screen. At the end of the lesson, the learners will be able to: (A) Describes various contemporary art forms and their practices from the various regions The learners will read the objectives loudly. G. Presentation of the New Lesson/ Explore Composition of Art  Subject Matter  Form  Content  Medium  Technique Elements of Art  Line  Shape and Form  Value or Tone  Color  Space  Texture Principles of Art  Balance  Proportion  Rhythm  Emphasis and Subordination The learners will listen to the presentation of the new lesson given by the teacher. 1. How does your eye move through this artworks? 2. Choose at least one picture. How do you personally relate to/connect with it? 3. Why do you think youshould be learning about/looking at this artwork? 4. 5. ART
  3. 3.  Unity and Variety Contemporary Art Forms According to Perez (2016), the arts are classified in distinct forms:  Music  Dance  Theatre  Visual Arts  Literature  Film and Broadcast Arts  Architecture, Design and Allied Arts H. Discussing Concepts/ Explain Understanding Art- the word “ART” supplies various meanings, including: 1. ABILITY- human capacity to create things of beauty and things that stir us 2. PROCESS- art encompasses acts, such as drawing, painting, sculptor, designing buildings and using the camera to create 3. PRODUCT- completed work or the final product  Art as skill or mastery  Art as a process or a product of a creative skill  Art as a universal language  Art as a representation of reality  Art reflects the characteristics of a period  Art shows the manner of existence of the people long ago Contemporary Art- it is an art not bounded by any rule or standard  It revolves around the feelings and thoughts of the artist, and messages to his/her audience.  It uses a wide variety of materials, media, techniques, and styles.  It is characterized by being conceptual, innovative, expressive, and experimental.  It allows the viewers to participate in the experience and urges them to validate their own beliefs.  It emerged after World War II (late 1970’s)  It can be found anywhere and not confined in the museum.  It functions in a global society that is culturally-diverse and technology-oriented  It is an expressions of freedom  It is an experimentation and exploration of patterns, figures, objects, and a combination of mixed styles, materials, techniques, and concepts. Composition of Art  Subject Matter- subject or topic (person, animal, thing, or issue that is described or depicted in an artwork)  Form-the surface feature of an artwork that has nothing to do with the art’s in-depth meaning.  Content- it contains the message that the artist is trying to express or communicate.  Medium-it is the instrument of the artist in translating his feelings and thoughts into form.  Technique-It is the artist own technique in creating a work of art. The learners will listen to the discussion given by their teacher.
  4. 4. Elements of Art Line- it is an identifiable path traced by moving point. Shape- a two-dimensional figure (length & width) Form-a three-dimensional figure (length, width & height) Value or Tone- it refers to the relative lightness or darkness in anything that is visible. Color- it refers to the product of light of different wavelengths reflected off objects. Space- it refers to the distance between around, above, below, and within things. Texture – it refers to the surface quality. It refers to the way things feel, or look as though they might feel, if touched. Principles of Art  Balance- it is concerned with arranging elements so no part of a work overpowers, or seems heavier than any other part.  Proportion- it is concerned with the relationship of one part to another and of the parts to the whole.  Rhythm/Movement- it is characterized by the repetition or alternation of elements in an artwork to create a sense of movement, unite a composition, and establish a pattern or texture.  Emphasis- it makes the creation stand out by giving more attention to a certain parts and giving importance or dominance to a unit or area.  Subordination- to give less importance, and to purposely make other areas of the composition less visually interesting.
  5. 5.  Unity(Harmony)- the coherence of the elements of a work to the whole  Variety- refers to the diversity of a work of art. Contemporary Art Forms CHOREOGRAPHY series of dance steps and movements to create a story. MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS Any tool or device that produces sound. LITERARY COMPOSITION Written works meant to be read, sung,or delivered ina play. MUSICAL COMPOSITION Not written but notated and represented by musical symbols VISUAL DESIGN Composition or layout of lines, shapes, and color to form patterns. It can be2Dor 3D. THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE Staging and execution of a production like drama,opera, festivals,etc. CINEMA Youngest form of art, the performance is not live and the action is seen on a flat screen.
  6. 6. I. Developing Mastery/ Elaborate (Refer to the discussiona while ago) Representing the different Contemporary Art Forms from your barangay, choose at least one art form and perform a maximum of five minute presentation. Use the rubric scoring guide. 5- OUTSTANDING 4- VERY GOOD 3- GOOD 2- SATISFACTORY 1- NEEDS IMPROVEMENT DESCRIPTION RATE The learner manifests clear understanding of his/her assigned performance. 5 4 3 2 1 The learner was able to improvise and utilize his/her materials. 5 4 3 2 1 The learner was able to explain well his/her output. 5 4 3 2 1 TOTAL 15 points Students will have their few minute discussion, after it they are going to present and promote the different artworks of the region assigned to them in front of the class. J. Finding Practical Applications of Concepts 1.How do you think this artwork was used by the people ? What was its function? 2. What is the significance of the Contemporary art forms from different regions? The learners will ponder themselves for a while. K. Evaluation Identify the contemporary art form by matching column A with column B. Write the letter of your answer on the space provided before the number. A B ________1. It is the art of dancing that is composed of a series of dance steps and movements to createastory. A. Choreography B. Musical Instruments C. Literary Compositions D. Musical Compositions E. Technique F. Theatrical Performance G. Cinema H. Variety I. Subordination J. Emphasis K. Rhythm L. Proportion M. Balance N. Texture O. Space P. Color Q. Value R. Tone S. Form T. Shape U. Line V. Technique W. Medium X. Content Y. Form Z. Subject Matter ________2. It is any tool or device that produces sounds which consists of an array of shapes and styles from thesimpleto thecomplex. _________3. Thesearewritten works meant to be read, sungor delivered in aplay. _________4. Works that are notated or represented by musical symbols. _________ 5. It is a composition or layout of lines, shapes, and color to form patterns on paper, textile, or any piecefor that matter. ________6. It refers to a public presentation of a dramatic or musical entertain. ________7. It is themost popular of theart forms, yet, the youngest of all which is characterized by theaction is seen on aflat screen. ________8. It is the most fundamental of all the elements. ________9. It is a two-dimensional figure 9lenght and width) ________10. It contains the message that the artist is tryingto expressor communicate. _________11. It is thesubject or topic of theart. _________12. It is the instrument of the artist in translatinghis feelings and thoughts into form. _________13. It refers to the relative lightness or The learners will answer the question base on the previous discussion. Activity Number 4. Activity Number 5. Activity Number 6.
  7. 7. darkness in anythingthat is visible. ________14. It refers to the product of different wavelengths reflected off objects. _________15. It is thecoherenceof theelements of a work to thewhole. _________16. It is concerned with arranging elements so no part of awork overpowers, or seems heavier than any other part. _________17. It makes thecreation stand out by givingmoreattention to acertain parts and givingimportanceor dominanceto aunit or area. _________18. To giveless importance, and to purposely makeother areas of thecomposition less visually interesting. _________19. It makes thecreation stand out by givingmoreattention to acertain parts and givingimportanceor dominanceto aunit or area. __________20. It is theartist own techniquein creatinga work of art. L. Assignment/ Extend There are 17 Regions here in our country. Choose at least one region. Cite an example each of the following art forms found on your chosen region. 1. Choreography 2. Musical Instruments 3. Literary Compositions 4. Musical Compositions 5. Visual Design 6. Theatrical Performance 7. Cinema The learners will make research the different art forms base on what is required for them. REMARKS:______________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________. Prepared by: MARICLAIRE V. NAVARRO JOYBELLE L. CORITICO MARY JEAN A. LIMPAG Contemporary Arts Teacher Contemporary Arts Teacher Contemporary Arts Teacher Checked and reviewed by: EMMANUEL B. CLARION OIC, School Principal Activity Number 7.

