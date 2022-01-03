Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Create Your 2022 Marketing Plan & Grow Your AUM by 25% This Year!
My Story • Former Investment Advisor Representative • BA in Economics, UC Davis • MBA in Marketing, UC San Diego • Founder...
Claim Your Free Copy of The Marketing Guide For Financial Advisors
Book Your Free Marketing Strategy Review Indigo Marketing Agency
• Increasing competition • Downward pressure on fees • Increasing popularity of robo-advisors • What worked in the past do...
Why I Care
• How do advisors really get new A+ clients today? • How does your marketing measure up to top advisors? • Finding and emb...
• Compliance • Complex industry • Unique specialty • Different skill set • Lack of technical knowledge • Overwhelmed by ma...
My Goal Today • Change the way you think about marketing forever • Uncover the new marketing equation • Put you in control...
Turning Confusion Into Simplicity
1. Referrals (friends, family, and coworkers) 2. They’re a specialist How Do Advisors Really Get New A+ Clients?
1. Center of influence referrals (Specialist) 2. Client events (Referrals) 3. Seminars (Specialist) 4. Web searches for XY...
1. Embrace a specialty 2. Work with more A+ clients 3. Do stronger work 4. Get A+ testimonials 5. Increase referrals 6. Ge...
100 Existing B-Average Clients at $1 Million Each ● Increase specialized website traffic by 10% ● Increase website convers...
But First, Let’s Focus!
“The Riches Are in the Niches.”
“ If You’re Talking to Everyone, You’re Talking to No One.”
WHY? WHY YOU? WHY NOW?
The Biggest Mistake I See
Examples of Weak Value Propositions Putting our clients first Because money doesn’t come with instructions Holistic financ...
Examples of strong Value Propositions Cashing out of your business without giving up majority control Helping Canadian wom...
What is a provocative value proposition? Interesting Edgy Memorable Piques interest  Makes them want to ask another questi...
“Find a Need & Fill It”
Why Did Your Top 3 Clients Come to You?
Why Would Someone Choose to Work With You Instead of Another Advisor?
Why Would Someone Want to Be Added to Your Email List?
Which One Urgent Problem Do You Solve for a Specific Group?
• Charge a premium • Do what you love • Work with your right-fit clients • Provide more value • Creating compelling, valua...
Embracing a Specialty What You Do + Who You Serve + How It Benefits Them
We Help Amazon Executives Maximize Their Benefits Package
Tax and Wealth Planning for California Farmers
Helping Optometrists Purposefully Plan Their Personal, Professional, and Financial Lives
Helping Business Owners Cash Out and Enjoy Life
Faith-Based Financial Planning for Hardworking Families
Airlines • Get you from A to B safely • Hopefully on time • Bonus: Your bag arrives too! Minimum Expectations vs. Differen...
Financial Advisors • Experienced and credentialed • Trustworthy • Reasonable fees • Fiduciary Minimum Expectations vs. Dif...
“So many of the advisors I meet say that they have a better investment strategy and they charge lower fees. The problem is...
• Help people understand what you do • Attract the right prospects • Repel the wrong prospects • Create urgency and action...
What Makes You Different?
Bill Cates
Increasing Website Traffic for Your Specialty
“Financial Planning for Amazon Employees”
“Fee-Only Advisor Austin, Texas” “Since you completed work on the SEO package, we've been busy. I think the money we spent...
Double Traffic on Average From Search SEO Project Double Organic Search Traffic FOR YOUR SPECIALTY!
Increasing Your Website Conversion Rate
HOW TO USE THE NEW TESTIMONIAL RULE TO SUPERCHARGE YOUR MARKETING
Why Are TESTIMONIALS (Reviews) Important? • Google reviews help you show up higher in search results (more traffic). • Rev...
What Do Advisors Think Clients Care About? /How To Create a Provocative Value Proposition/
What Do Advisors Think Clients Care About? PORTFOLIO INVESTING GOALS DISCIPLINE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT /How To Create a Prov...
What Do Clients Really Care About? /How To Create a Provocative Value Proposition/
What Do Clients Really Care About? TRUST HONESTY RELATIONSHIP RESPONSIVE TRANSPARENCY KNOWLEDGE EDUCATION EXPERIENCE /How ...
OUR TESTiMONIAL PROCESS ● Compliant ● Comprehensive reviews about what clients care about ● Focusing on who you serve best...
Good Reviews (Better Than Nothing)
Good Reviews
Great Reviews “When my husband and I were planning to retire, we began our search for a Certified Financial Planner in the...
Increasing Your Conversion Rate 1 Capture Visitor’s Attention 2 Lower the Emotional Stakes 3 Offer an Easy Next Step
5 Tricks to a High Converting Website 1. Your differentiator 2. See a sample financial plan 3. Make it personal (blog or v...
Visitor’s reaction: This advisor will understand my unique situation! 1. Your Differentiator
2. See a Sample Financial Plan
3. Make It Personal (Blog or Video)
3. Make It Personal (Blog or Video)
4. Niche-Specific Content
Inbound Marketing Help people find you when they need you most.
• Should I take the HP pension buyout offer? • What’s the difference between the UC San Diego 457 and 403(b)? • What You S...
• Position you as the subject matter expert • Give away 90% of what you know • Prompt specific questions • Start the conve...
5. A Call to Action That Converts
• Book your 15-minute Q&A phone call. • Ask a question. • Watch our webinar. • Request a complimentary business valuation....
○ Lower the emotional stakes ○ Offer an easy next step (24 hours a day) Include: 1. How you start working with clients 2. ...
Increasing Referrals From Clients
“If You Know Someone Who Needs Our Help, Please Forward Them This Email”
Getting Your Message Out
• Over 90% of U.S. consumers check their email every day. • Up to 70% of advisors’ leads come from email marketing. • Emai...
Supercharge With Social Media
Get Your Message in Front of New Qualified Prospects
Creating Your 2022 Marketing Calendar • One piece of custom content each month for your specialty • Share on your website,...
1. Hello and Goodbye; Our Team Updates 2. Our Client Stories 3. See a Sample Financial Plan 4. How I Invest My Money 5. Ge...
Your 2022 Marketing Calendar Indigo Marketing Agency January Why I Became a Financial Advisor February What We Do & How We...
Customize Your Strategy
Track Your Metrics at Least Monthly to Understand How Your Marketing Campaigns Are Performing
100 Existing B-Average Clients at $1 Million Each ● Increase specialized website traffic by 10% ● Increase website convers...
Create Your 2022 Marketing Plan • Deep-dive strategy call • Uncover your specialty • Your custom marketing plan • Search e...
Schedule Your Call Now!
Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx
Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx
Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx
Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx
Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx
Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx
Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx
Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx
Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx
Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx
Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 1 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 2 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 3 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 4 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 5 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 6 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 7 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 8 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 9 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 10 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 11 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 12 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 13 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 14 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 15 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 16 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 17 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 18 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 19 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 20 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 21 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 22 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 23 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 24 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 25 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 26 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 27 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 28 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 29 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 30 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 31 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 32 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 33 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 34 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 35 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 36 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 37 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 38 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 39 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 40 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 41 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 42 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 43 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 44 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 45 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 46 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 47 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 48 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 49 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 50 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 51 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 52 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 53 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 54 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 55 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 56 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 57 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 58 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 59 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 60 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 61 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 62 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 63 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 64 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 65 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 66 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 67 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 68 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 69 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 70 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 71 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 72 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 73 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 74 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 75 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 76 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 77 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 78 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 79 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 80 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 81 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 82 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 83 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 84 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 85 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 86 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 87 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 88 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 89 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 90 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 91 Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx Slide 92
Drumroll, please…. I’m excited to introduce you to our biggest, most requested webinar of the year: How to Create Your 2022 Marketing Plan (& Grow Your AUM by 25%)!

After working with thousands of independent financial advisors, we’ve really cracked the code on what works to help advisors get new clients. And that’s exactly what I go over in this time-sensitive, information-packed webinar.

Create your 2022 marketing plan.pptx

  1. 1. How to Create Your 2022 Marketing Plan & Grow Your AUM by 25% This Year!
  2. 2. My Story • Former Investment Advisor Representative • BA in Economics, UC Davis • MBA in Marketing, UC San Diego • Founder, Indigo Marketing Agency • Author, The Marketing Guide for Financial Advisors • I’ve worked with thousands of top independent advisors. • I’ve cracked the code on what really works. • I share the truth about marketing for advisors!
  3. 3. Claim Your Free Copy of The Marketing Guide For Financial Advisors
  4. 4. Book Your Free Marketing Strategy Review Indigo Marketing Agency
  5. 5. • Increasing competition • Downward pressure on fees • Increasing popularity of robo-advisors • What worked in the past doesn’t work anymore • Expensive marketing schemes waste money • No time to learn marketing • Need to grow business before retirement • Want better clients, not just more clients • Confusion, frustration & despair Your Story
  6. 6. Why I Care
  7. 7. • How do advisors really get new A+ clients today? • How does your marketing measure up to top advisors? • Finding and embracing your specialization • Creating a provocative value proposition • Getting in front of new highly qualified prospects • Using the new testimonial rule to increase conversions • Create your powerful 2022 marketing calendar! The Truth About Marketing for Financial Advisors
  8. 8. • Compliance • Complex industry • Unique specialty • Different skill set • Lack of technical knowledge • Overwhelmed by marketing • No time • Want better clients Marketing Challenges for Advisors
  9. 9. My Goal Today • Change the way you think about marketing forever • Uncover the new marketing equation • Put you in control of your future • Grow your business with people you love working with
  10. 10. Turning Confusion Into Simplicity
  11. 11. 1. Referrals (friends, family, and coworkers) 2. They’re a specialist How Do Advisors Really Get New A+ Clients?
  12. 12. 1. Center of influence referrals (Specialist) 2. Client events (Referrals) 3. Seminars (Specialist) 4. Web searches for XYZ service (Specialist) 5. Direct mail (Specialist) 6. Networking (Referrals) But What About…?
  13. 13. 1. Embrace a specialty 2. Work with more A+ clients 3. Do stronger work 4. Get A+ testimonials 5. Increase referrals 6. Get in front of more A+ prospects How Can You Grow Your AUM?
  14. 14. 100 Existing B-Average Clients at $1 Million Each ● Increase specialized website traffic by 10% ● Increase website conversion rate by 10% ● Increase referral rate of A+ clients by 10% ● Specialist marketing campaigns for highly qualified clients Total = 12.5 New A+ Clients at $2 Million Each = 25% Increase in AUM How to Grow Your AUM By 25% This Year
  15. 15. But First, Let’s Focus!
  16. 16. “The Riches Are in the Niches.”
  17. 17. “ If You’re Talking to Everyone, You’re Talking to No One.”
  18. 18. WHY? WHY YOU? WHY NOW?
  19. 19. The Biggest Mistake I See
  20. 20. Examples of Weak Value Propositions Putting our clients first Because money doesn’t come with instructions Holistic financial planning
  21. 21. Examples of strong Value Propositions Cashing out of your business without giving up majority control Helping Canadian women business owners retire early Creating a plan for your divorce settlement to last a lifetime
  22. 22. What is a provocative value proposition? Interesting Edgy Memorable Piques interest  Makes them want to ask another question!
  23. 23. “Find a Need & Fill It”
  24. 24. Why Did Your Top 3 Clients Come to You?
  25. 25. Why Would Someone Choose to Work With You Instead of Another Advisor?
  26. 26. Why Would Someone Want to Be Added to Your Email List?
  27. 27. Which One Urgent Problem Do You Solve for a Specific Group?
  28. 28. • Charge a premium • Do what you love • Work with your right-fit clients • Provide more value • Creating compelling, valuable content • Create a marketing strategy that works The Benefits of a Specialty
  29. 29. Embracing a Specialty What You Do + Who You Serve + How It Benefits Them
  30. 30. We Help Amazon Executives Maximize Their Benefits Package
  31. 31. Tax and Wealth Planning for California Farmers
  32. 32. Helping Optometrists Purposefully Plan Their Personal, Professional, and Financial Lives
  33. 33. Helping Business Owners Cash Out and Enjoy Life
  34. 34. Faith-Based Financial Planning for Hardworking Families
  35. 35. Airlines • Get you from A to B safely • Hopefully on time • Bonus: Your bag arrives too! Minimum Expectations vs. Differentiation
  36. 36. Financial Advisors • Experienced and credentialed • Trustworthy • Reasonable fees • Fiduciary Minimum Expectations vs. Differentiation
  37. 37. “So many of the advisors I meet say that they have a better investment strategy and they charge lower fees. The problem is that not only is that not true, clients do not care.” Ron Carson
  38. 38. • Help people understand what you do • Attract the right prospects • Repel the wrong prospects • Create urgency and action • Help clients refer people they know The Goals of a Radically Relevant Message
  39. 39. What Makes You Different?
  40. 40. Bill Cates
  41. 41. Increasing Website Traffic for Your Specialty
  42. 42. “Financial Planning for Amazon Employees”
  43. 43. “Fee-Only Advisor Austin, Texas” “Since you completed work on the SEO package, we've been busy. I think the money we spent has paid off already. I have had about four meetings so far this month with new clients who found me via the web." - Richard Archer, Archer Investment Management
  44. 44. Double Traffic on Average From Search SEO Project Double Organic Search Traffic FOR YOUR SPECIALTY!
  45. 45. Increasing Your Website Conversion Rate
  46. 46. HOW TO USE THE NEW TESTIMONIAL RULE TO SUPERCHARGE YOUR MARKETING
  47. 47. Why Are TESTIMONIALS (Reviews) Important? • Google reviews help you show up higher in search results (more traffic). • Reviews offer social proof (higher conversion rate). • Testimonials explain who you serve best (highly qualified prospects).
  48. 48. What Do Advisors Think Clients Care About? /How To Create a Provocative Value Proposition/
  49. 49. What Do Advisors Think Clients Care About? PORTFOLIO INVESTING GOALS DISCIPLINE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT /How To Create a Provocative Value Proposition/
  50. 50. What Do Clients Really Care About? /How To Create a Provocative Value Proposition/
  51. 51. What Do Clients Really Care About? TRUST HONESTY RELATIONSHIP RESPONSIVE TRANSPARENCY KNOWLEDGE EDUCATION EXPERIENCE /How To Create a Provocative Value Proposition/
  52. 52. OUR TESTiMONIAL PROCESS ● Compliant ● Comprehensive reviews about what clients care about ● Focusing on who you serve best ● Done for you!
  53. 53. Good Reviews (Better Than Nothing)
  54. 54. Good Reviews
  55. 55. Great Reviews “When my husband and I were planning to retire, we began our search for a Certified Financial Planner in the Charlotte area. We both interviewed Todd separately and chose him. We trust him with our life savings just like we trust our health to our family doctor. He answers our questions honestly and frankly. He communicates with us during good times, and he’s always there when financial conditions get tough. He specializes in helping couples like us prepare for retirement. He’s helped us maneuver through recessions, financial collapses, a pandemic, and even buying a second home. His professionalism and knowledge always impress me. We’ve referred him to several friends and have heard nothing but excellent feedback.”
  56. 56. Increasing Your Conversion Rate 1 Capture Visitor’s Attention 2 Lower the Emotional Stakes 3 Offer an Easy Next Step
  57. 57. 5 Tricks to a High Converting Website 1. Your differentiator 2. See a sample financial plan 3. Make it personal (blog or video) 4. Niche-specific content 5. A call to action that converts
  58. 58. Visitor’s reaction: This advisor will understand my unique situation! 1. Your Differentiator
  59. 59. 2. See a Sample Financial Plan
  60. 60. 3. Make It Personal (Blog or Video)
  61. 61. 3. Make It Personal (Blog or Video)
  62. 62. 4. Niche-Specific Content
  63. 63. Inbound Marketing Help people find you when they need you most.
  64. 64. • Should I take the HP pension buyout offer? • What’s the difference between the UC San Diego 457 and 403(b)? • What You Should Know About Intel Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) • Can Business Owners Deduct the Cost of a Long-Term Care Policy? • Three Ways Physicians Can Catch Up for Retirement in 10 Years Answers Their Most Pressing Questions!
  65. 65. • Position you as the subject matter expert • Give away 90% of what you know • Prompt specific questions • Start the conversation Goals of Content Marketing
  66. 66. 5. A Call to Action That Converts
  67. 67. • Book your 15-minute Q&A phone call. • Ask a question. • Watch our webinar. • Request a complimentary business valuation. • Find out how much you’re paying in 401(k) fees. 5. A CTA That Converts
  68. 68. ○ Lower the emotional stakes ○ Offer an easy next step (24 hours a day) Include: 1. How you start working with clients 2. What prospects can expect 3. What to bring 4. Questions you’ll review 5. How to get started now! Get Started Now Meeting Page
  69. 69. Increasing Referrals From Clients
  70. 70. “If You Know Someone Who Needs Our Help, Please Forward Them This Email”
  71. 71. Getting Your Message Out
  72. 72. • Over 90% of U.S. consumers check their email every day. • Up to 70% of advisors’ leads come from email marketing. • Email up to once a week to stay top of mind. Email Marketing
  73. 73. Supercharge With Social Media
  74. 74. Get Your Message in Front of New Qualified Prospects
  75. 75. Creating Your 2022 Marketing Calendar • One piece of custom content each month for your specialty • Share on your website, by email, and on social media • Push toward your call to action
  76. 76. 1. Hello and Goodbye; Our Team Updates 2. Our Client Stories 3. See a Sample Financial Plan 4. How I Invest My Money 5. Getting the Most From Your Microsoft Benefits Package 6. Tips for Amazon Open Enrollment 7. How to Prepare for an Unexpected Death 8. Here's Why the DOW Doesn't Really Matter 9. 10 Things to Do Within 10 Years of Retirement 10. Why I Love Living and Working in Newport Beach BONUS: 1. Why I Became a Financial Advisor The Top-Performing Blog Posts of 2021 (Sorted by Click-Through Rate)
  77. 77. Your 2022 Marketing Calendar Indigo Marketing Agency January Why I Became a Financial Advisor February What We Do & How We Can Help March Does Someone You Know Need Our Help? April You Can Now Schedule an Appointment Online! May How We Help Business Owners Reduce Taxes June Please Join Us for Our Market Update (RSVP Now) July See a Sample Financial Plan (And Share With Your Friends) August Exclusive Specialist Report (Download Now) September Please Join Us for Our Exclusive Webinar (RSVP Now) October Take Our 2021 Client Survey November Financial Actions to Take Before the End of the Year December What We Are Grateful for This Year (Happy Holidays)
  78. 78. Customize Your Strategy
  79. 79. Track Your Metrics at Least Monthly to Understand How Your Marketing Campaigns Are Performing
  80. 80. 100 Existing B-Average Clients at $1 Million Each ● Increase specialized website traffic by 10% ● Increase website conversion rate by 10% ● Increase referral rate of A+ clients by 10% ● Specialist marketing campaigns for highly qualified clients Total = 12.5 New A+ Clients at $2 Million Each = 25% Increase in AUM How to Grow Your AUM By 25% This Year
  81. 81. Create Your 2022 Marketing Plan • Deep-dive strategy call • Uncover your specialty • Your custom marketing plan • Search engine optimization • Social media profile optimization • Email marketing setup • Our testimonial program • Marketing done for you each month! Save 40% Today, Schedule Your Marketing Strategy Call! Make It Happen Now!
  82. 82. Schedule Your Call Now!

Drumroll, please…. I’m excited to introduce you to our biggest, most requested webinar of the year: How to Create Your 2022 Marketing Plan (& Grow Your AUM by 25%)! After working with thousands of independent financial advisors, we’ve really cracked the code on what works to help advisors get new clients. And that’s exactly what I go over in this time-sensitive, information-packed webinar.

