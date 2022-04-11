Successfully reported this slideshow.

Consumer Behavior Report (Home and Living) HK

Apr. 11, 2022
Consumer Behavior Report (Home and Living) HK

In this report, SoWork use 2 kinds of data source to help marketers know the people who was planning to buy air condition, bed, dishwasher, garden furniture, home exercise equipment, household furniture, housing, Iron, microwave, oven, refrigerator, sofa, vacuum cleaner, washing machine.

In this report, SoWork use 2 kinds of data source to help marketers know the people who was planning to buy air condition, bed, dishwasher, garden furniture, home exercise equipment, household furniture, housing, Iron, microwave, oven, refrigerator, sofa, vacuum cleaner, washing machine.

Business

Consumer Behavior Report (Home and Living) HK

  1. 1. 2022 Hong Kong Consumer Behavior Report Home and Living
  2. 2. SoWork日常運用超過44種數據 協助決策者以數據為本做決定 Every. Single. One. 新市場研究、跨境電商市場選擇、競爭者成本估算、彙整多管道行銷報 表、定義成效指標、行銷與財務報表整合、競爭者推廣市場策略回導、 用戶人物誌、市場標竿企業選擇、競爭者生意模式研究、新市場進入策 略、網路口碑輿情、議題危機報告、網紅對象選擇、媒體投放建議
  3. 3. 計畫要購買以下產品 過去一個月有購買以下產品 SoWork 買金融商品 酒精 嬰兒用品 Consumer Segmentation 14 groups/ 2 behavior 買汽車、運輸用品 買電子產品 買家居品/家具 買個人物品 旅遊產品 雜貨 家庭用品 休閒娛樂用 醫藥營養 個人保健 個人衛生
  4. 4. Behavior Index 每個族群觀測以下 5類指標 Media Usage Social media usage Demographic Tech Brand Research USA Benchmark
  5. 5. In this report, SoWork focus on the following TA. Projected Population: 2.61 million. Living in H.K.，Planning to buy air condition, bed, dishwasher, garden furniture, home exercise equipment, household furniture, housing, Iron, microwave, oven, refrigerator, sofa, vacuum cleaner, washing machine. Period：2021/1/1 - 2021/12/31 , 2022/1/1 - 3/31 Data source：Global Web Index、Socialbakers Methodology：Survey、Social Media Monitor
  6. 6. Global Web Index: 市調數據庫 具備42個國家，每季更新的數據庫 數據期間：2021/Q1 ~ 2021/Q4 Data source: Age Group Number of Kids. Gender . Demographic Index
  7. 7. 每一季度女性佔比變化 Female Increase to 60% in Q2/Q3 51.8% 2021 Q1 56.9% 2021 Q2 57.2% 2021 Q3 52.1% 2021 Q4 圖：女性比 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4)
  8. 8. 每一季度年齡層變化 Distribute Evenly, Young People Increased by 32% 10 10.2 11.1 13.2 20.2 21 21.2 21 24.2 20.2 21.7 21.1 23.8 24.7 23.2 21.9 21.9 23.9 22.8 22.9 16 to 24 25 to 34 35 to 44 45 to 54 55 to 64 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4)
  9. 9. IKEA Shoppers are Comparative Young. Unit: Age IKEA Shopper Home & Living Buyer 16 to 24 25 to 34 35 to 44 45 to 54 55 to 64 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4) IKEA shoppers: Who has visited IKEA in the last 3 months.
  10. 10. 您家中是否有小孩，有的話，幾個？ Most of Them have no Kid or One Kid. 35.7% 家中一個小孩 42.3% 家中無小孩 19.3% 家中兩個小孩 2.8% 家中三個小孩以上 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4)
  11. 11. Time Spent on Social Media Social Media Account Followed. Daily Used Social Media. 2.SocialMediaUsage Global Web Index: 市調數據庫 具備42個國家，每季更新的數據庫 數據期間：2021/Q1 ~ 2021/Q4 數據庫來源
  12. 12. 每天至少會用過一次的社群媒體 Facebook and Youtube are Mainstream. 66.4 62.5 43.3 19.3 15 12.5 8.7 8.3 6.7 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 Reddit Pinterest Snapchat LinkedIn Twitter TikTok Instagram Facebook youtube 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4)
  13. 13. IKEA Shoppers are More Active on Social 73.7 75.2 58.3 10.2 16.1 10.1 8.8 8.2 66.4 62.5 43.3 19.3 15 12.5 8.7 8.3 H & L IKEA Shopper Youtube Facebook Instagram TikTok Twitter LinkedIn Snapchat Pinterest 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% 50% 55% 60% 65% 70% 75% 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4) IKEA shoppers: Who has visited IKEA in the last 3 months.
  14. 14. 平均一天花在社群媒體的時間有多長？ Spent Less Time on Social Than Average. Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 30 minutes to 1 hour 1 to 2 hours Less than 30 minutes 2 to 3 hours 3 to 4 hours 4 to 6 hours 6 to 10 hours More than 10 hours Do not use 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4)
  15. 15. 社群媒體上，追蹤的帳號類型 TV shows or Bands are Influential. 41.8% Friends, family or other people you know 29.6% TV shows or channels 29.5% Bands, singers or other musicians 27% Influencers and Expert 25.2% Actors, comedians or other performers 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4)
  16. 16. IKEA Shopper Follow More Account Type Than Usual. 41.8 29.6 29.5 27 25.2 24.9 24.1 57.9 38.7 38.7 37.8 35.1 34.9 33.7 H & L IKEA shopper Friends, family or other people you know TV shows or channels Bands, singers or other musicians In uencers or other experts Actors, comedians or other performers Companies and brands you purchase from Restaurants, chefs or food personalities 0% 20% 40% 60% 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4)
  17. 17. Genre of TV. Website or App Visited. Media Usage by Media Type 3. Media Usage Global Web Index: 市調數據庫 具備42個國家，每季更新的數據庫 數據期間：2021/Q1 ~ 2021/Q4 數據庫來源
  18. 18. 一整天的時間中，你會花多少時間在以下的媒體？ Still 40% of TA Read Newspapers Everyday. 廣播 Podcast 遊戲 音樂串流 社群媒體 行動裝置 電腦 線上新聞 實體報章 電視/有線電視 線上電視 <30分 0.5-1小時 1-2小時 2-3小時 3-4小時 4-6小時 6-10小時 >10小時 不使用 0 10 20 30 40 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4)
  19. 19. 在日常的一週，你會在電視上觀賞哪一類型的節目？ These People Needs to be Entertained. 75.7 63.1 54.8 46.8 44.7 41.7 41.4 38.9 News/Current affairs Entertainment/Variety Films/Movies Reality Drama Documentaries/Factual Science/Nature Comedy 0％ 5％ 10％ 15％ 20％ 25％ 30％ 35％ 40％ 45％ 50％ 55％ 60％ 65％ 70％ 75％ 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4)
  20. 20. In the last week, which of these have you watched, listened to, or done online? Video is an Influential Format for TA 96.9 61.7 53.7 51.2 50.2 42.8 42.5 41.4 40.3 Watched any video Purchased any new or secondhand product and / or service Shopped / browsed for products online Watched other short video (Under 10 mins) Watched a music video Listened to a music-streaming service Purchased a product / service Watched other long video (10 mins+) Translated text into a different language 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4)
  21. 21. 生活類的網站或APP當中，你過去一個月，有造訪過以下哪一個？ Foodpanda enjoys the Leading Position. 43.8 31.7 26.2 24.9 16 15.8 13.2 11.1 Foodpanda Deliveroo Candy Crush Uber Eats Clash of Clans Farm Heroes Bubble Witch Nickelodeon 0% 2.5% 5% 7.5% 10% 12.5% 15% 17.5% 20% 22.5% 25% 27.5% 30% 32.5% 35% 37.5% 40% 42.5% 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4) 備註：此為受訪者勾選的選項，會呈現出受訪者有印象，而非實際網路流量數據．
  22. 22. 上個月，你有造訪過哪個新聞資訊的網站或APP？ On.cc catches up TVB. 44.8 40.2 35.4 28.6 27.9 23.5 22.9 22.5 17.7 16.2 TVB.com On.cc Discuss.com.hk BBC Chinese SCMP.com MSN BBC Apple TV NextDigital.com Flipboard 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4) 備註：此為受訪者勾選的選項，會呈現出受訪者有印象，而非實際網路流量數據．
  23. 23. 上個月，你為了買東西，造訪過哪個網站？ Tabao is Up to 56% for the Whole 2021. 56.7 30.6 24.2 22.1 18.6 14 8.8 8 7.2 6.4 Taobao Amazon eBay Tmall Rakuten Alibaba AliExpress.com OLX Wish Farfetch (Select Markets Only) 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% 50% 55% 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4)
  24. 24. 每天至少用一次以上的通訊軟體 Whatsapp is the 70% KING. Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 WhatsApp WeChat Facebook Messenger Signal (Select Markets Only) LINE Telegram Messenger Apple iMessage Skype Discord 0 20 40 60 80
  25. 25. 平均粉絲團發文數、各種形式的發布數量 比較． 發文數指標 照片、影片和連結形式的貼文，其成效表 現指標 各種形式平均成效 4. HOME & Living United States Socialbakers: 社群自媒體數據庫 引用美國家居的粉絲團表現指標 數據期間：2022/1/1 ~ 2021/3/31 數據庫來源
  26. 26. 每1000粉絲平均互動數 Photo Posts Enjoys 10X interaction. 0.63次 平均千人互動次 0.05次 平均千人互動次 0.03次 平均千人互動次 數據來源：socialbakers, 2021/1/1/ ~ 2021/12/31
  27. 27. 每週平均7篇貼文 照片不僅數量多，互動也多 88.06篇 Posts Published in 2022 Q1 80.9 篇 平均每粉絲團每季總照片發佈數量 4.29pc 平均每粉絲團每季總影片發布數量 2.3 pc 平均每粉絲團每季總聯結發布數量 數據來源：socialbakers, 2022/1/1/ ~ 2022/03/31. 備註：仍有部分文章是以純文字形式發佈，故右方三個數字加總不為88.06篇
  28. 28. Considered Tech Brand Owned Tech Brand 5. Tech Brand Research Global Web Index: 市調數據庫 具備42個國家，每季更新的數據庫 數據期間：2021/Q1 ~ 2021/Q4 數據庫來源
  29. 29. Which of these technology brands do you currently use products or services from? Apple and Samsung are the most popular brand. Apple Samsung Google Microsoft Panasonic Sony Hitachi Philips Xiaomi LG 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4)
  30. 30. Which of these technology brands do you currently use products or services from? Panasonic and Sony: the least gap between own and consider 67 55.2 34.2 31.8 30.6 27.5 23.4 22.4 21.3 21 39.2 35.3 11.8 13.7 26.5 22.4 15.9 17.3 14.8 14.7 Own Consider Apple Samsung Google Microsoft Panasonic Sony Hitachi Philips Xiaomi LG 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 數據來源：Global Web Index (2021/Q1 - 2021/Q4)
  31. 31. Projected Population: 2.61 million. Living in H.K.，Planning to buy air condition, bed, dishwasher, garden furniture, home exercise equipment, household furniture, housing, Iron, microwave, oven, refrigerator, sofa, vacuum cleaner, washing machine. 調查期間：2021/1/1 - 2021/12/31 數據來源：Global Web Index、Socialbakers 調查方式：市調問卷、社群自媒體監測 Be Traditional. All Age. Foodpanda, Youtube and Taobao. Sum

