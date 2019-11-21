Civil laser's laser product certifications introduction

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published in: Engineering
  1. 1. CivilLaser's Laser Product Certifications Introduction CivilLaser's Laser product certifications Introduction The following arethe some laser certifications for CivilLaser's laser products. (The certificatefor each product is different, The following arejust some samples.) 1. CE LVD Certification for laser module. 2. CE EMC Certification for laser module. 3. FDA number for fiber laser. 4. FCC-Certification for fiber laser. 5. IC-Certification for fiber laser. 6. ROHS-Certification for fiber laser. 7. CE-EMC-Certification for fiber laser. 8. CE-LVD-Certification for fiber laser. Note: 1. We can apply for various certificatesaccording to the needs of our customers. 2. Custom laser products arenot certified by default. We only apply for various types of certification when the customer needs it. 3. Certification fee, according to the actual situation of the order, we negotiate with the customer to solve. 1. CE LVD Certification for laser module.
