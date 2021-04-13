Sign up for our weekly C-Suite Snacks webinars here: https://www.citrincooperman.com/infocus/c-suite-snacks



Our C-Suite Snacks webinar series provides the middle market with brief, strategic, and tactical business improvement information for 30 minutes every week. Join Citrin Cooperman live every Thursday at noon for snack-sized insights for business executives.



It’s no secret that companies around the world are under attack. Prior to COVID-19, breach rates were on the rise, but now hackers have only become more aggressive in their attempt to steal or hijack your data to try to extort money and do irreparable harm to your company’s reputation.



In this C-Suite Snacks webinar, we covered how to combat these attacks by understanding the risks and preparing to respond.



Key Takeaways:

- An overview of the latest breach statistics and trends

- Knowledge on the methods hackers are using to infiltrate organizations

- Methods to prepare your organization for attack and response