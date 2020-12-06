Conferencia del sat

Successfully reported this slideshow.
“Dudas existenciales de la sociedad mexicana respecto al SAT”
¿Qué es el SAT? El Servicio de Administración Tributaria (SAT) es un organismo perteneciente a la Secretaría de Hacienda y...
3 Objetivos del SAT Promover una cultura contributiva, basada en valores cívicos y éticos sensibilizando a los futuros ci...
Atribuciones 4
CONCEPTOS BÁSICOS PARA ENTENDER EL SAT… 5
6 Fiscal: refiere a todo lo relacionado con hacienda pública y las instituciones dedicadas a recaudar impuestos. La person...
El Registro Federal de Contribuyentes(RFC) es una clave alfanumérica que el gobierno utiliza para identificar a las person...
“CUANDO ME EMPIEZO A PREOCUPAR POR EL SAT 8 1. Cuando empieza a laboral de manera formal
“▹ ¿Qué pasa si no declaro ante el SAT? 9 Puede repercutir en el acceso a créditos bancarios en donde algunas institucione...
10 ¿Qué hacer en caso de no recibir ayuda del SAT?  Quejas y denuncias • denuncias@sat.gob.mx.  SAT Móvil  Teléfono • M...
11
12 Arellano, A. (2017). El SAT para principiantes. Recuperado 14 de noviembre de 2020, de Finerio website: https://blog.fi...
