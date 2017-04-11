Software-Defined Networking and Network Programmability Mark “Mitch” Mitchiner - Solutions Architect CCIE #3958 mitchm@cis...
Cisco Confidential 2© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. What is SDN? Virtualization of the Netwo...
Key Protocol: NFV
Cisco Confidential 4© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Standardized in the European Telecommuni...
What Enterprise NFV Can Do For You Gives you flexible deployment options Simplify day to day operations Quickly roll out n...
Cisco Confidential 6© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Compute/Storage/Network Hardware Platfor...
Cisco Confidential 7© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco 4000 Series ISR + UCS® E-Series Ci...
Cisco Confidential 8© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.  Solution allows for network services t...
Cisco Confidential 9© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.  Reduce SWAP  Reduce Complexity  Redu...
Cisco Confidential 10© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. ENCS 5400 Series
Cisco Confidential 11© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. ENCS 5400 Portfolio - Chassis Options E...
Cisco Confidential 12© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. ENCS 5400 Series 6, 8, or 12-Core Intel...
NFVIS Overview
Enterprise NFV Solution Architecture ISR4K+UCS-E ENCS UCS Enterprise NFVIS ISRv ASAv vWAAS vFirePower VNFn App1 AppnApp2 O...
Network Services from Cisco Consistent software across physical and virtual ISRv High Performance Rich Features ASAv/FTD F...
NFVIS Local Portal Walkthrough
Logintov2portal
Home
VMLifeCycle>Networking
VMLifeCycle>ImageRepository>AddProfie
VMLifeCycle>Deploy
VMLifeCycle>Deploy
VMLifeCycle>Manage
VMLifeCycle>VirtualKVM
Software-Defined Networking and the Rise of the Device API
Cisco Confidential 26© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Evolution of an Architecture Traditiona...
Cisco Confidential 27© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Types of Interactions: Bootstrap Config...
Cisco Confidential 28© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. • OpenFlow and Open Network Foundation ...
Cisco Confidential 29© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. SDN: IETF Model Software-Defined Networ...
Cisco Confidential 30© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. How > 90% of Config Management is Done ...
Cisco Confidential 31© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. CLI vs API: To Whom You Are Talking Mat...
Cisco Confidential 32© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. The Evolution of Device Interaction Tra...
Cisco Confidential 33© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Software defined networking (SDN) is an...
Cisco Confidential 34© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Requirements of Next-Gen Config Managem...
Key Protocols: NETCONF
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Public • NMS • Script • Plugin • Cut-n-Paste NETCONF Uses a...
Cisco Confidential 37© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Clients Make Requests Using RPCs Server...
Cisco Confidential 38© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Operations: What Clients Do to Servers
Cisco Confidential 39© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. NETCONF Data Stores: Target of Operatio...
Cisco Confidential 40© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. NETCONF Encodes Everything In XML <?xml...
Cisco Confidential 41© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Example – Interface Configuration
Cisco Confidential 42© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. NETCONF Protocol Stack Summary • Config...
NETCONF Resources • Tutorials: • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vr4kB1_6fLQ • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoPZO1N-x38...
Key Technologies: Data Models & YANG
Cisco Confidential 45© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. What is YANG? • A data-modeling languag...
YANG Data Models • Organizes data elements • Structure defined by IETF RFC 6020 • Enables deterministic configurations • H...
Cisco Confidential 47© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. YANG Is A Language module ietf-interfac...
Cisco Confidential 48© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. The Interfaces Data Model in Tree Diagr...
Cisco Confidential 49© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. The XML Instantiation <rpc-reply xmlns=...
Cisco Confidential 50© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Where Yang Models Come From Vendors IET...
Cisco Confidential 51© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. YANG Sample Python Code (YDK) #!/usr/bi...
YANG Resources Tutorials http://www.yang-central.org/twiki/bin/view/Main/YangTutorials https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdI...
Key API: REST
Cisco Confidential 54© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. REST and NETCONF: Parallel Histories 20...
Cisco Confidential 55© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. What is REST? • Stands for “REpresentat...
Cisco Confidential 56© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. REST Follows a Familiar Model HTTP GET ...
Cisco Confidential 57© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. REST HTTP Methods (or Verbs) Method Des...
Cisco Confidential 58© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Web APIs Are Trending Toward JSON JavaS...
Cisco Confidential 59© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. JSON is Well-Aligned to Python, Ruby, J...
Cisco Confidential 60© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Why Does This Matter for Networking? Hu...
Key API: RESTCONF
Cisco Confidential 62© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. What is RESTCONF? • draft-ietf-netconf-...
Cisco Confidential 63© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. RESTCONF: Best of Both Worlds? NETCONF/...
Cisco Confidential 64© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. RESTCONF is Not A Replacement for NETCO...
Cisco Confidential 65© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. What makes NETCONF/YANG & RESTCONF diff...
Cisco Open Device Programmability
Cisco Confidential 67© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Open Device Programmability Physi...
RESTconf • IETF draft • REST “like” interface for accessing YANG data models • Session oriented • Runs over HTTP(S) • IETF...
NETCONF RESTconf gRPC Programmable Interface Stack Device Features Interface BGP QoS ACL … SNMP YANG Data Model Open Nativ...
Modeling Language YANG Encoding XML JSON Schema Protocol RESTconfNETCONF gRPC API Python Ruby JAVA C Erlang … YANG Data Mo...
Demo
Software Defined Networking and Network Programmability
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Software Defined Networking and Network Programmability

70 views

Published on

Presentation from the San Diego Tech Day 2017

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
70
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Software Defined Networking and Network Programmability

  1. 1. Software-Defined Networking and Network Programmability Mark “Mitch” Mitchiner - Solutions Architect CCIE #3958 mitchm@cisco.com Feb 2017
  2. 2. Cisco Confidential 2© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. What is SDN? Virtualization of the Network? OpenFlow? Cloud-enabling of the network? Physical separation of the network control plan from the data plane? Programmability and abstraction of network services through APIs? The Word of the Day? What matters is the problem you are trying to solve
  3. 3. Key Protocol: NFV
  4. 4. Cisco Confidential 4© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Standardized in the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) Industry Specification Group (ISG) Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Enterprise NFV is an OPEN solution for both virtualized NETWORKING functions as well as APPLICATIONS
  5. 5. What Enterprise NFV Can Do For You Gives you flexible deployment options Simplify day to day operations Quickly roll out new services and locations Simple and easy to design, provision, manage the trusted services that are critical to your business
  6. 6. Cisco Confidential 6© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Compute/Storage/Network Hardware Platform Hardware and software independence Virtualization Layer Consistent, trusted network services across all the platforms Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) Centralized orchestration and management SDN Applications NFV Architecture Framework
  7. 7. Cisco Confidential 7© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco 4000 Series ISR + UCS® E-Series Cisco® UCS C-Series Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure Software (NFVIS) Introducing Cisco Enterprise NFV Network Services in Minutes, on Any Platform Virtual Router (ISRv) Virtual Firewall (ASAv) Virtual WAN Optimization (vWAAS) Virtual Wireless LAN Controller (vWLC) Third-Party VNFs Automation and Orchestrator Toolkit
  8. 8. Cisco Confidential 8© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.  Solution allows for network services to be chained  Typical VNF chains: Service Chaining in Enterprise NFV WAN LAN Routing / VPN WAN Opt. Firewall IPS/IDS WAN LAN Routing / VPN Firewall WAN LAN Routing / VPN WAN Opt. Firewall
  9. 9. Cisco Confidential 9© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.  Reduce SWAP  Reduce Complexity  Reduce Costs ENFV Value Proposition NIC NIM BMCSwitch X86 Processor Life Cycle MGT Automation Policy Enforcement Virtualization Layer - KVM Operating System WAN- Opt vAPPWLC Route/ Path Selection FW/ IDS NIC NIM BMCSwitch X86 Processor Life Cycle MGT Automation Policy Enforcement Virtualization Layer - KVM vAPP Operating System • Increase Agility • Improve Management WAAS WLC ASA WSA ISR IDS
  10. 10. Cisco Confidential 10© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. ENCS 5400 Series
  11. 11. Cisco Confidential 11© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. ENCS 5400 Portfolio - Chassis Options ENCS5412 12-CoreENCS5408 8-CoreENCS5406 6-Core ENCS5406 ENCS5408 ENCS5412 CPU 6-core, 1.9GHz 8-core, 2.0GHz 12-core, 1.5GHz PoE No 200W 200W Capacity Guidance ISRv + 2 VNFs ISRv + 3 VNFs ISRv + 5 VNFs
  12. 12. Cisco Confidential 12© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. ENCS 5400 Series 6, 8, or 12-Core Intel Xeon-D 16 - 64 GB DRAM 8 Integrated LAN Ports with Optional POE Network Interface Module for LTE & legacy WAN Dedicated Board Management Controller 2 HDD or SSD RAID 0 & 1 Internal M.2 Storage USB 3.0 Storage 2 Onboard Gigabit Ethernet ports with SFP Optional Hardware RAID Controller Integrated Power Supply Optional Hardware Crypto Module Hardware Acceleration for VM Traffic
  13. 13. NFVIS Overview
  14. 14. Enterprise NFV Solution Architecture ISR4K+UCS-E ENCS UCS Enterprise NFVIS ISRv ASAv vWAAS vFirePower VNFn App1 AppnApp2 Orchestration Layer … … Various Host options for different Branch Sizes Common OS that supports virtualization VNF and Application hosting with 3rd party support Common Orchestration and Management across virtual & physical network
  15. 15. Network Services from Cisco Consistent software across physical and virtual ISRv High Performance Rich Features ASAv/FTD Full DC-class Featured Functionality * vWAAS Application Optimization and Akamai Connect vWLC Built for small and medium branches LinuxWindows Server Active Directory, File Share, Server Applications Custom Applications DNS/DHCP 3rd Party Network Services Management & Monitoring
  16. 16. NFVIS Local Portal Walkthrough
  17. 17. Logintov2portal
  18. 18. Home
  19. 19. VMLifeCycle>Networking
  20. 20. VMLifeCycle>ImageRepository>AddProfie
  21. 21. VMLifeCycle>Deploy
  22. 22. VMLifeCycle>Deploy
  23. 23. VMLifeCycle>Manage
  24. 24. VMLifeCycle>VirtualKVM
  25. 25. Software-Defined Networking and the Rise of the Device API
  26. 26. Cisco Confidential 26© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Evolution of an Architecture Traditional Control Plane Architecture Two Fundamental Architectural Issues - Box by Box Management of the System - Network Architecture as a Fully Distributed Service Evolved Control Plane Architectures Anticipated benefits: • Closely aligns the control plane with the needs of applications • Enables componentization with associated APIs • Improves performance , enhance manageability, operations and consistency
  27. 27. Cisco Confidential 27© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Types of Interactions: Bootstrap Configure Monitoring Extend What’s Evolving: Manual -> Automated Static -> Dynamic Generic -> Custom Why: Agility Scale Cost Complexity Evolving Our Interaction with Network OS
  28. 28. Cisco Confidential 28© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. • OpenFlow and Open Network Foundation (ONF) are credited with starting the discussion of SDN and providing the first modern SDN control protocol • ONF defines SDN as a decoupling of the control plane and the data plane, through the OpenFlow protocol • OpenFlow provides: • Standardized southbound protocol • Robust flow/traffic control through OF primitives • Powerful combinational pipeline model for pattern matching • Potential challenges: • Scale • Availability • Performance • Complexity SDN and Network Programming – Centralized Model
  29. 29. Cisco Confidential 29© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. SDN: IETF Model Software-Defined Networking (SDN) can be defined as a new approach for network programmability Network programmability refers to the capacity to initialize, control, change, and manage network behavior dynamically via open interfaces
  30. 30. Cisco Confidential 30© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. How > 90% of Config Management is Done Today Router#conf t Enter configuration commands, one per line. End with CNTL/Z. Router(config)#blah blah blah ? % Unrecognized command Router(config)#^Z Router#wr mem Building configuration... [OK] Router# Task Oriented Human Friendly Easy To Replay No Special Tools Software Unfriendly Subject To Change No Common Data Model No Error Reporting
  31. 31. Cisco Confidential 31© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. CLI vs API: To Whom You Are Talking Matters CLI API Easy to read Introspectible Self-describing Forgiving Easy to parse Well-defined Consistent
  32. 32. Cisco Confidential 32© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. The Evolution of Device Interaction Traditional Evolving ONIE iPXE Plug n Play PoAP Smart Install Auto Install CLI Bootstrap Controllers Openstack Puppet/Chef REST JSON RPC NETCONF YANG CLI Configure I2RS OpenFlow Onbox Python EEM Extend Push model BGP-LS Netflow SNMP Syslog CLI Monitor
  33. 33. Cisco Confidential 33© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Software defined networking (SDN) is an architecture that allows the network to more reactive to the requirements of the services and workloads placed upon it • Hybrid approach takes advantage of hardware intelligence as well as existing feature sets within the network operating system • Network devices can be exposed to the application layer through application programming interfaces (APIs) • Allows an evolutionary approach to network programmability • Over 90% of the use cases for SDN involve the centralization of the Management Plane Model-driven Programmability – The Rise of Network Automation Model-Driven APIs XML JSON Netconf Restconf YANG Models Network Infrastructure
  34. 34. Cisco Confidential 34© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Requirements of Next-Gen Config Management Easy to Use Separates Config and Operational Data Lots of Tooling Accessible Format Error Checking Backup/Restore Capability Human & Machine Friendly RFC3535
  35. 35. Key Protocols: NETCONF
  36. 36. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Public • NMS • Script • Plugin • Cut-n-Paste NETCONF Uses a Client-Server Model ServerClient SSH Connection-Oriented Authenticated Reliable Trustworthy Secure BRKSDN-1119 36
  37. 37. Cisco Confidential 37© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Clients Make Requests Using RPCs Server Client <rpc message-id=“1”> <rpc-reply message-id=“1”> A simple Remote Procedure Call (RPC) paradigm facilitates communication between the client and the server (aka the network device).
  38. 38. Cisco Confidential 38© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Operations: What Clients Do to Servers
  39. 39. Cisco Confidential 39© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. NETCONF Data Stores: Target of Operations • Named containers that may hold an entire copy of the configuration • Not all data stores are supported by all devices • Running is the only mandatory data store • Not all data stores are writable • Check the device’s capabilities • To make changes to a non-writeable data store, copy from a writable one • URL is supported by IOS (for config-copy) <running> <startup> <candidate> <URL>
  40. 40. Cisco Confidential 40© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. NETCONF Encodes Everything In XML <?xml version='1.0' encoding='UTF-8'?> <rpc message-id="1001"> <get-config> <source> <running/> </source> </get-config> </rpc> eXtensible Markup Language • XML describes data • <> delimit markup text (tags) • Machine and human readable • W3C Recommendation • Self-descriptive • Verbose • Highly Structured
  41. 41. Cisco Confidential 41© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Example – Interface Configuration
  42. 42. Cisco Confidential 42© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. NETCONF Protocol Stack Summary • Config / Operational DataContent • <get>, <get-config>, etcOperations • <rpc>,<rpc-reply>Messages • SSHTransport
  43. 43. NETCONF Resources • Tutorials: • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vr4kB1_6fLQ • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoPZO1N-x38 • Tools: • Ncclient: https://github.com/leopoul/ncclient/ • Confd Netconf-console: http://www.tail-f.com/management-agent/ • References • RFC 6241 https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6241 • RFC 6242 https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6242
  44. 44. Key Technologies: Data Models & YANG
  45. 45. Cisco Confidential 45© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. What is YANG? • A data-modeling language for NetConf and RESTconf • 'Yet Another Next-Generation' • Models both configuration data and state for network platforms an XML tree format • Can define the format used for event notifications • Designed to be human-readable and extensible
  46. 46. YANG Data Models • Organizes data elements • Structure defined by IETF RFC 6020 • Enables deterministic configurations • Human readable • Hierarchical configuration • Exposes Operational and state information YANG Data Model Configuration Operational Open Native Open Native
  47. 47. Cisco Confidential 47© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. YANG Is A Language module ietf-interfaces { import ietf-yang-types { prefix yang; } container interfaces { list interface { key "name"; leaf name { type string; } leaf enabled { type boolean; default "true"; } … Self-contained top-level hierarchy of nodes Import or define data types Leaf nodes for simple data Lists for sequence of entries Containers group related nodes
  48. 48. Cisco Confidential 48© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. The Interfaces Data Model in Tree Diagram Source: http://www.ietf.org/rfc/rfc7223.txt (venv-1) mmitchin@ubuntu16-04:~/Python-VENV/venv-1$ pyang -f tree ietf-interfaces@2014-05-08.yang module: ietf-interfaces +--rw interfaces | +--rw interface* [name] | +--rw name string | +--rw description? string | +--rw type identityref | +--rw enabled? boolean | +--rw link-up-down-trap-enable? enumeration +--ro interfaces-state +--ro interface* [name] +--ro name string +--ro type identityref +--ro admin-status enumeration +--ro oper-status enumeration +--ro last-change? yang:date-and-time +--ro if-index int32 +--ro phys-address? yang:phys-address +--ro higher-layer-if* interface-state-ref +--ro lower-layer-if* interface-state-ref +--ro speed? yang:gauge64 +--ro statistics +--ro discontinuity-time yang:date-and-time +--ro in-octets? yang:counter64 +--ro in-unicast-pkts? yang:counter64 +--ro in-broadcast-pkts? yang:counter64 +--ro in-multicast-pkts? yang:counter64
  49. 49. Cisco Confidential 49© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. The XML Instantiation <rpc-reply xmlns="urn:ietf:params:xml:ns:netconf:base:1.0" message-id="101"> <data> <interfaces xmlns="urn:ietf:params:xml:ns:yang:ietf-interfaces” xmlns:ianaift="urn:ietf:params:xml:ns:yang:iana-if-type” > <interface> <name>eth0</name> <type>ianaift:ethernetCsmacd</type> <enabled>false</enabled> </interface> </interfaces> </data> </rpc-reply>
  50. 50. Cisco Confidential 50© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Where Yang Models Come From Vendors IETF OpenConfig Other
  51. 51. Cisco Confidential 51© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. YANG Sample Python Code (YDK) #!/usr/bin/env python def bgp_run(crud_service, session): # Global config bgp_cfg = openconfig_bgp.Bgp() bgp_cfg.global_.config.as_ = 65001 ipv4_afsf = bgp_cfg.global_.afi_safis.AfiSafi() ipv4_afsf.afi_safi_name = openconfig_bgp_types.Ipv4UnicastIdentity() ipv4_afsf.config.afi_safi_name = openconfig_bgp_types.Ipv4UnicastIdentity() ipv4_afsf.config.enabled = True bgp_cfg.global_.afi_safis.afi_safi.append(ipv4_afsf) # IPv4 Neighbor instance config nbr_ipv4 = bgp_cfg.neighbors.Neighbor() nbr_ipv4.neighbor_address = '192.168.1.1' nbr_ipv4.config.neighbor_address = '192.168.1.1' nbr_ipv4.config.peer_as = 65002 . . .
  52. 52. YANG Resources Tutorials http://www.yang-central.org/twiki/bin/view/Main/YangTutorials https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdIcYrz3AjU Tools • YANG Models: https://github.com/YangModels/yang • Pyang: https://github.com/mbj4668/pyang • YANG Explorer: https://github.com/CiscoDevNet/yang-explorer • YDK-GEN: https://github.com/CiscoDevNet/ydk-gen • YDK-PY: https://github.com/CiscoDevNet/ydk-py • YDK samples: https://github.com/CiscoDevNet/ydk-py-samples • YDK Community: https://communities.cisco.com/community/developer/ydk • YDK Devnet: https://developer.cisco.com/site/ydk/ References • RFC 6020 (YANG) : http://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6020 • RFC 7223 (Interface Model) http://www.ietf.org/rfc/rfc7223.txt
  53. 53. Key API: REST
  54. 54. Cisco Confidential 54© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. REST and NETCONF: Parallel Histories 2006 NETCONF 1.0 RFC 4741 RESTful Web APIs Network Engineers Web, Cloud, Mobile
  55. 55. Cisco Confidential 55© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. What is REST? • Stands for “REpresentational State Transfer” • An architectural style for designing scalable networked applications • Uses HTTP or HTTPS to transmit calls between entities • Simple CRUD using HTTP • Operates on resource representations, each uniquely identified by a URL • Stateless client-server model • Term was first used by Roy T Fielding in 2000  Author of HTTP 1.0  Alternative to Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP) and Web Services Description Language (WSDL)
  56. 56. Cisco Confidential 56© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. REST Follows a Familiar Model HTTP GET HTML Describes how data should be displayed to please human viewer HTTP GET JSON/XML Describes data in a format applications can understand {"ids":[303776224, 19449911, 607032789, 86544242, 2506725913, 17631389], "next_cursor":0, "next_cursor_str":"0", "previous_cursor":0, "previous_cursor_str":"0"} Web Browsing REST API
  57. 57. Cisco Confidential 57© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. REST HTTP Methods (or Verbs) Method Description GET List the URIs in a collection, or a representation of an individual member POST Create a new entry in a collection. The new entry's URI is assigned automatically and returned by the operation PUT Replace an entire collection with a collection, or individual member with another. If a member doesn't exist create it DELETE Delete an entire collection or an individual member
  58. 58. Cisco Confidential 58© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Web APIs Are Trending Toward JSON JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) • Language-independent data format • Well-aligned to RESTful goals • Light-weight, open standard, easy to use • Compact alternative to XML • RFC 4627 { "name": "iss", "id": 25544, "latitude": 9.7362723127761, "longitude": 66.973785291468, "altitude": 403.44131856635, "velocity": 27613.805418786, "visibility": "eclipsed", "footprint": 4422.2421795783, "timestamp": 1463679110, "daynum": 2457528.2304398, "solar_lat": 19.966430937013, "solar_lon": 276.17221638742, "units": "kilometers" } https://api.wheretheiss.at/v1/satellites/25544
  59. 59. Cisco Confidential 59© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. JSON is Well-Aligned to Python, Ruby, Javascript… { "name": "iss", "id": 25544, "latitude": 9.7362723127761, "longitude": 66.973785291468, "altitude": 403.44131856635, "velocity": 27613.805418786, "visibility": "eclipsed", "footprint": 4422.2421795783, "timestamp": 1463679110, "daynum": 2457528.2304398, "solar_lat": 19.966430937013, "solar_lon": 276.17221638742, "units": "kilometers" } JSON Object Builtin Python Data Type C:Usersmmitchin>python Python 3.6.0b4 (default, Nov 22 2016, 05:30:12) [MSC v.1900 64 bit (AMD64)] on win32 Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information. >>> import json >>> sat_data = json.loads(""" ... { ... "name": "iss", ... "id": 25544, ... "latitude": 9.7362723127761, ... "longitude": 66.973785291468, ... "altitude": 403.44131856635, ... "velocity": 27613.805418786, ... "visibility": "eclipsed", ... "footprint": 4422.2421795783, ... "timestamp": 1463679110, ... "daynum": 2457528.2304398, ... "solar_lat": 19.966430937013, ... "solar_lon": 276.17221638742, ... "units": "kilometers" ... } ... """) >>> type(sat_data) <class 'dict'> >>> print(sat_data['altitude']) 403.44131856635 >>>
  60. 60. Cisco Confidential 60© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Why Does This Matter for Networking? Human Readable Software Friendly Large Developer Base Client Libraries in Many Languages
  61. 61. Key API: RESTCONF
  62. 62. Cisco Confidential 62© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. What is RESTCONF? • draft-ietf-netconf-restconf-18* • “RESTCONF uses HTTP methods to provide CRUD operations on a conceptual datastore containing YANG-defined data, which is compatible with a server which implements NETCONF datastores.” • Allows use of familiar HTTP Tools and programming libraries • Tap into pool of developers familiar with HTTP & REST • Supports XML or JSON data representation • Why REST-like? • Is Yang model based • This is actually an advantage: Schema allows API predictability and automation vs model discovery
  63. 63. Cisco Confidential 63© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. RESTCONF: Best of Both Worlds? NETCONF/YANG – SSH – XML + JSON + HTTP(S) RESTCONF NETCONF REST YANG JSON HTTP “the simplicity of the HTTP protocol with the predictability and automation potential of a schema-driven API”
  64. 64. Cisco Confidential 64© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. RESTCONF is Not A Replacement for NETCONF • Enables Web Applications to access configuration and operational data • A simplified transaction model • Data can be XML or JSON • Operations include: GET, PUT, PATCH, POST, & DELETE, NETCONF Operations Not Supported By RESTCONF • Config locking • Candidate config • Startup config • Validate • Confirmed commit
  65. 65. Cisco Confidential 65© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. What makes NETCONF/YANG & RESTCONF different? SNMP NETCONF SOAP REST RESTConf Standard IETF IETF W3C - IETF Resources OIDs Paths URLs URLs Data models Defined in MIBs YANG Core Models YANG Models Data Modeling Language SMI YANG (WSDL, not data) Undefined, (WSDL), WADL, text… YANG Management Operations SNMP NETCONF In the XML Schema, not standardized HTTP operations HTTP operations Encoding BER XML XML XML, JSON,… XML, JSON Transport Stack UDP SSH TCP SSL HTTP TCP SSL HTTP TCP SSL HTTP TCP
  66. 66. Cisco Open Device Programmability
  67. 67. Cisco Confidential 67© 2013-2014 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Open Device Programmability Physical and Virtual Network Infrastructure Open Device Programmability Programmable Interfaces Open Protocols Configuration Management Traffic Engineering Telemetry & Troubleshooting Simplified Deployment
  68. 68. RESTconf • IETF draft • REST “like” interface for accessing YANG data models • Session oriented • Runs over HTTP(S) • IETF standard • Designed for network programmability • Session and connection oriented • Runs over SSH or SOAP • Open source initiative • Designed for generic client / server communications • Session oriented • Runs over HTTPS Programmatic Interfaces Interface Types NETCONF 1.1 gRPC (IOS-XR only)
  69. 69. NETCONF RESTconf gRPC Programmable Interface Stack Device Features Interface BGP QoS ACL … SNMP YANG Data Model Open Native Open Native Physical and Virtual Network Infrastructure Configuration Operational Programmable Interfaces
  70. 70. Modeling Language YANG Encoding XML JSON Schema Protocol RESTconfNETCONF gRPC API Python Ruby JAVA C Erlang … YANG Data Model Programmable Interface Stack Layers
  71. 71. Demo

×