Sada Hebbal Technical Marketing A Key Component of Cisco Enterprise Management Cisco Prime Infrastructure 3.1 Prime Demo 0...
Agenda Cisco ® Enterprise Management Cisco Prime Infrastructure Prime Infrastructure 3.1 What’s New Resources
Cisco Enterprise Management A software suite for management, troubleshooting, orchestration, and automation of your enterp...
Traditional Management to SDN-Led Management (SNMP) (CLI) Traditional Management ● Customer-developed provisioning tools ●...
The Future with SDN-Led Management SDN-Led Management Customer input on business / service intent NE NE NE NE Automation A...
Cisco Enterprise Management Licensing/Features Consolidation Cisco ® Enterprise Management Lifecycle Assurance Cisco® Prim...
Cisco Prime Infrastructure Overview
ToC Management with Prime Infrastructure 3.x Prime Infrastructure 3.x Plug-n-Play •Zero Touch Deployments Device Upgrades ...
Prime Infrastructure 3.1 End-to-End Lifecycle Management Centralized lifecycle management - Discovery, Inventory, Configur...
Prime Infrastructure 3.1 User Application Experiences Simplified troubleshooting of applications and client access issues ...
Data Center UCS Server and VM Management Server 360-Degree View – Concise server details accessible from anywhere for quic...
Operations Center Centralized Visualization of Multiple PI Instances OpsCenter Distributed Centralized Scalable
Cisco Prime Infrastructure 3.1 What’s New
ToC Prime Infrastructure 3.1 AP Health Index Wireless Switching RoutingPlatform Network Health Dashboard Geo Maps Views IW...
ToC Plug and Play with Prime Infrastructure 17
ToC Site Health View for Network devices 18
ToC AP Health Index 19
Industry-Class Configuration Baseline Compliance* Reports Job Scheduling Customizable Policy Flexible Rules Engine Cisco P...
Thank you.
Prime Infrastructure 3.1

Presentation from the San Diego Tech Day 2017

