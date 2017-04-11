Jeff MacTavish Global SBDM HyperFlex at Cisco Feb 1, 2017 Cisco HyperFlex Systems
Digital transformation starts with an ASAP Data Center. Analyze. Simplify. Automate. Protect.
Analyze. Simplify with HyperFlex Automate. Protect.
New IT Operating Models Require New Consumption Models CFOs Expect a Cloud Economics On-Premise Expectation of pay-as- you...
Requirements for Next Generation Hyperconvergence Next-Gen Data Platform Advanced File System Convergence on a Common Plat...
Cisco HyperFlex Systems Simplify
Cisco HyperFlex Systems 1 Complete Hyperconvergence Unified Compute and Network Infrastructure Wide Array of Rack and Blad...
Cisco HyperFlex Systems 1 Complete Hyperconvergence Unified Compute and Network Infrastructure Cisco HyperFlex Cisco HX Da...
Cisco HyperFlex Systems 1 3 Complete Hyperconvergence Unified Compute and Network Infrastructure Part of a Complete Data C...
Hyperconvergence Meets Unified Computing Flexible Choices Annual Subscription Software Model Turnkey Appliance w/ vSphere ...
Cluster-wide: High Performance, High IOPS, Low Latency Industry’s Highest Flash Density Paired with Cisco UCS 40Gbps Fabri...
HCI with Converged Fabric Networking HX220c High Performance in Small Footprint (Databases, VDI, VSI) HX240c High Density ...
Cisco HyperFlex Systems HX Data Platform
Future Ready Designed for Containers and Next Gen Applications Distributed object-based file system architected for scale-...
HX File System Built for Flash Blazing Fast Cluster-wide SSD pooling maximizing IOPS and throughput Low Latency Consistent...
Next Generation Data Platform Benefits Independent Scaling and Scale Out Architecture Predictable, Pay-as-You-Grow Efficie...
Inside HX Data Platform Node DATASTORE/VOLUME HX CONTROLLER VM HYPERVISOR VMVMVMVMVM Data Services Are Offloaded to HX Dat...
Hyperconverged Scale Out and Distributed File System CONTROLLER VMHYPERVISOR VM VM VM HYPERCONVERGED DATA PLATFORMHYPERCON...
Dynamic Data Distribution • HX Data Platform stripes data across all nodes simultaneously, leveraging cache across all SSD...
CONTROLLERHYPERVISOR VM VMVM Simplified Scaling CONTROLLERHYPERVISORHYPERVISOR CONTROLLERHYPERVISOR VM VMVM VM VMVMVM VMVM...
Independent Scaling of Compute and Capacity HX Data Platform Add NodesScale Cache or Capacity Within Nodes HX Data Platfor...
Independent Scaling with Cisco UCS HX220c HX240c All Flash Nodes and Clusters HX240cHX220c Hybrid Nodes and Clusters + + M...
Introducing Adaptive Infrastructure Simplified Operations Dynamic Resource Allocation
Adaptive Infrastructure for Simplified Operations Flexible Infrastructure shift resources for operational demands Intellig...
Traditional StorageStandard Compute-Only NodesHyperconverged Integrate Into Your Existing Infrastructure Scale Compute-Onl...
Simplified Operations with HCI and CI Working Together HX Data Platform VM VMVM VM VMVM VM VMVM Hyperconverged Infrastruct...
End-to-End HX Deployment Automation Intelligent Configuration Compute Storage Networking HX Optimized Service Profiles For...
Mainstream Computing Scale Out UCS C3000 Fourth Generation UCS One Architecture for Operational Simplicity HyperFlex Syste...
Part of Complete Data Center Strategy
Cisco CloudCenter (ECS) with HyperFlex Application lifecycle management & mobility across clouds Single Integrated Managem...
Cisco UCS Director (ECS) with HyperFlex Infrastructure automation and Private Cloud IaaS HyperFlex Stack with UCS Director...
HX CONTROLLER HYPERVISOR/ CONTAINER Web App DB AppWeb HX CONTROLLER HYPERVISOR/ CONTAINER Web App DB AppApp HX CONTROLLER ...
HyperFlex Data Protection w/ UCS C3260 + Veeam HX Cluster UCS C3260 with Veeam Replication Backup HX Cluster
Proven Success Around the World Customers Across Verticals Use Cases Industries Test and Development Travel and Hotel Serv...
HyperFlex Delivers Powerful Economic Value Best TCO in the Industry Lower Capital Costs Cloud Economics Lower Operational ...
Summary: Cisco HyperFlex Systems Complete Hyperconvergence Integrated networking, compute, and storage – Engineered on UCS...
Thank You
Cisco Hyperflex Systems

Presentation from the San Diego Tech Day 2017

Cisco Hyperflex Systems

