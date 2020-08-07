Tipos de reproduccion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fisión binaria, mitosis, meiosis y sus respectivas fases.

  1. 1. • Sucede en las células procariotas propias de los organismos más simples como las bacterias, dotadas de un único cromosoma y con procesos de reproducción asexuales. • Consiste en la duplicación del ADN, seguida de la división del citoplasma (citocinesis), dando lugar a dos células hijas idénticas.
  2. 2. • Es la forma más común de división celular de células eucariotas. • Este tipo de división ocurre en las células somáticas y normalmente concluye con la formación de dos núcleos (cariocinesis), seguido de otro proceso independiente de la mitosis que consiste en la separación del citoplasma (citocinesis), para formar dos células hijas genéticamente idénticas.
  3. 3. • La meiosis es un proceso de división celular en la que una célula diploide (2n) experimenta dos divisiones sucesivas, con la capacidad de generar cuatro células haploides (n) provistas de la mitad de la carga genética de la célula anterior. • Se produce en las gónadas para la producción de gametos, caracterizada por brindar variedad genética en las células descendientes, lo cual es clave para la reproducción sexual.
  4. 4. • El ADN se condensa y forma los cromosomas. A diferencia de la mitosis, los dos cromosomas homólogos se juntan y forman las Tétradas, entre los que se produce el intercambio de ADN. en esta división se aparean los cromosomas homólogos y se produce el intercambio de material hereditario.
  5. 5. • La envoltura nuclear y el han desaparecido y lo cromosomas bivalentes se colocan en el plano ecuatorial la célula.
  6. 6. • Los dos cromosomas cada uno formado por dos cromátidas se separan y se dirigen hacia los polos opuestos.
  7. 7. • Los cromosomas pueden descondensarse un poco y formarse la envoltura nuclear dura muy poco. O directamente iniciar la segunda división meiótica.
  8. 8. se produce sin duplicación del ADN. Es parecida a una división mitótica, exceptuando que sólo hay un cromosoma homólogo de cada pareja. se rompe la envoltura nuclear, se duplican los centrosomas y se forma el huso acromático. los cromosomas se disponen en el región ecuatorial. las dos cromátidas de cada cromosoma se separan y migran hacia los polos ecuatoriales. los cromosomas se desenrollan y se forman las envolturas nucleares. Posteriormente se produce la Citocinesis.

