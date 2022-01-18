Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hardware Catalogue || Circle Industries

Jan. 18, 2022
Devices & Hardware

We "Circle Industries" are a Sole Proprietorship Firm, recognized for manufacturing, exporting, and supplying a wide range of Stainless Steel Door Kits, AL drops, Door Handles, Tower Bolts, Latches, Hinges, Brackets, Ironmongery, and similar products.

Hardware Catalogue || Circle Industries

  1. 1. PRODUCT CATALOGUE
  2. 2. ABOUT US Welcome to CIRCLE INDUSTRIES... we started our journey as PADMAVATI AGENCY, Dariyapur, Ahmedabad in 1997 with passion and ﬁgurative vision. it was started with trading hardware and tools of a few brands. we launch our brand "CIRCLE" IN 2007. with the Cooperation of our customers and their trust in provided services brought it to a full-ﬂedged leading to the foundation of circle industries. We “CIRCLE INDUSTRIES” is a Sole Proprietorship ﬁrm that is recognized name occupied for manufacturing, exporting, and supplying a wide range of DOOR KIT, Stainless Steel Aldrops, Stainless Steel Tadi, Stainless Steel Door Handles, Stainless Steel Tower Bolt, Stainless Steel Latches, etc. Our robust and innovative infrastructural base comprises various sub-functional units such as Procurement unit, Production unit, Quality Testing unit, Research & Development unit, Warehousing & Packaging unit, Transport & Logistics unit, Sales & Marketing unit, etc. All these alienated sub-units are manned by our adroit and skilled professionals, who hold rich industrial experience and knowledge in their respective ﬁlled. This infrastructural unit is installed with innovative machines, tools, and equipment to enhance productivity. Owing to our ethical business policies and ﬂexible payment modes, we have attained a commendable position in the market. CIRCLE CATALOGUE Door Control | Series | Door Kits | Door And Window Fittings | Range of Cabinet Handles | Bathroom Accessories | Magnetic Door Catchers | Holders and Wheel Castors | Hinges Series | Glass Fitting Series | Furniture Accessories | Main Door Locks
  3. 3. I N D E X 1) 5MM DOOR KIT ………4 2) 3MM DOOR KIT ………5 3) 3MM DOOR KIT (MICA) ………7 4) 3MM DOOR KIT (ECO) ………8 5) 2MM DOOR KIT ………10 6) 3MM DOUBLE DOOR KIT (MICA) ………12 7) CONTACT US ………13
  4. 4. www.circleindustries.in B-12 Shree Ram estate Opp.G.V.M.M, near Ring Road, Bileshwar Industrial Estate, Odhav, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382415 | +91-9427620446 5MM DOOR KIT 5MM DOOR KIT (PREMIUM) | WITH CAPSULE CLAMP S.S. ALDROP S.S. LATCH S.S. HANDLE S.S. TOWER BOLT S.S. DOOR STOPPER SIZE 5 X 16 X 10" SIZE 5 X 12 X 8" SIZE 25 X 8" SIZE 10 X 6" TYPE SINGLE/SQUARE NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- TYPE: ALFA TYPE: BEETA TYPE: RAMBO TYPE: TOWER
  5. 5. www.circleindustries.in B-12 Shree Ram estate Opp.G.V.M.M, near Ring Road, Bileshwar Industrial Estate, Odhav, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382415 | +91-9427620446 3MM DOOR KIT 3MM DOOR KIT (PREMIUM) S.S. ALDROP S.S. LATCH S.S. HANDLE S.S. TOWER BOLT S.S. DOOR STOPPER SIZE 3 X 14 X 10" SIZE 3 X 12 X 8" SIZE 21 X 6" SIZE 9 X 6" TYPE SINGLE/SQUARE NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- TYPE: ALFA TYPE: BEETA TYPE: RAMBO TYPE: TOWER
  6. 6. www.circleindustries.in B-12 Shree Ram estate Opp.G.V.M.M, near Ring Road, Bileshwar Industrial Estate, Odhav, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382415 | +91-9427620446 3MM DOOR KIT 3MM DOOR KIT (PREMIUM) S.S. ALDROP S.S. LATCH S.S. HANDLE S.S. TOWER BOLT S.S. DOOR STOPPER SIZE 3 X 14 X 10" SIZE 3 X 12 X 8" SIZE 21 X 6" SIZE 9 X 6" TYPE SINGLE/SQUARE NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- TYPE: SQUARE LINE TYPE: LOTUS TYPE: SUN FLOWER TYPE: FLORAL
  7. 7. www.circleindustries.in B-12 Shree Ram estate Opp.G.V.M.M, near Ring Road, Bileshwar Industrial Estate, Odhav, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382415 | +91-9427620446 3MM DOOR KIT (MICA) 3MM DOOR KIT (MICA) S.S. ALDROP S.S. LATCH S.S. HANDLE S.S. TOWER BOLT S.S. DOOR STOPPER SIZE 3 X 14 X 10" SIZE 3 X 12 X 8" SIZE 21 X 6" SIZE 9 X 6" TYPE SINGLE/SQUARE NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- TYPE: APPLE TYPE: OPERA TYPE: WINNER TYPE: BUTTERFLY
  8. 8. www.circleindustries.in B-12 Shree Ram estate Opp.G.V.M.M, near Ring Road, Bileshwar Industrial Estate, Odhav, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382415 | +91-9427620446 3MM DOOR KIT (ECO) 3MM DOOR KIT (ECO) S.S. ALDROP S.S. LATCH S.S. HANDLE S.S. TOWER BOLT S.S. DOOR STOPPER SIZE 3 X 14 X 10" SIZE 3 X 12 X 8" SIZE 19 X 6" SIZE 9 X 6" TYPE SINGLE/SQUARE NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- TYPE: LAHER TYPE: 20 / 20 TYPE: DOT TYPE: SILVER LINE
  9. 9. www.circleindustries.in B-12 Shree Ram estate Opp.G.V.M.M, near Ring Road, Bileshwar Industrial Estate, Odhav, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382415 | +91-9427620446 3MM DOOR KIT (ECO) 3MM DOOR KIT (ECO) S.S. ALDROP S.S. LATCH S.S. HANDLE S.S. TOWER BOLT S.S. DOOR STOPPER SIZE 3 X 14 X 10" SIZE 3 X 12 X 8" SIZE 19 X 6" SIZE 9 X 6" TYPE SINGLE/SQUARE NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- TYPE: STREET LINE
  10. 10. www.circleindustries.in B-12 Shree Ram estate Opp.G.V.M.M, near Ring Road, Bileshwar Industrial Estate, Odhav, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382415 | +91-9427620446 2MM DOOR KIT 3MM DOOR KIT S.S. ALDROP S.S. LATCH S.S. HANDLE S.S. TOWER BOLT S.S. DOOR STOPPER SIZE 2 X 14 X 10" SIZE 2 X 12 X 8" SIZE 19 X 6" SIZE 9 X 6" TYPE SINGLE/SQUARE NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- TYPE: LAHER TYPE: 20 / 20 TYPE: DOT TYPE: SILVER LINE
  11. 11. www.circleindustries.in B-12 Shree Ram estate Opp.G.V.M.M, near Ring Road, Bileshwar Industrial Estate, Odhav, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382415 | +91-9427620446 2MM DOOR KIT 3MM DOOR KIT S.S. ALDROP S.S. LATCH S.S. HANDLE S.S. TOWER BOLT S.S. DOOR STOPPER SIZE 2 X 14 X 10" SIZE 2 X 12 X 8" SIZE 19 X 6" SIZE 9 X 6" TYPE SINGLE/SQUARE NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- TYPE: STREET LINE
  12. 12. www.circleindustries.in B-12 Shree Ram estate Opp.G.V.M.M, near Ring Road, Bileshwar Industrial Estate, Odhav, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382415 | +91-9427620446 3MM DOUBLE DOOR KIT (MICA) 3MM DOOR KIT S.S. ALDROP S.S. LATCH S.S. HANDLE S.S. TOWER BOLT S.S. DOOR STOPPER SIZE 2 X 14 X 10" SIZE 2 X 12 X 8" SIZE 19 X 6" SIZE 9 X 6" TYPE SINGLE/SQUARE NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs NOS 1 Pcs PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- PRICE 99/- TYPE: APPLE TYPE: BUTTERFLY TYPE: OPERA TYPE: SILVER LINE
  13. 13. YOUTUBE FACEBOOK INSTAGRAM LINKEDIN TWITTER BLOGGER PINTEREST +91-9427620446 FOLLOW US WITH JUST ONE CLICK!! B-12 Shree Ram estate Opp.G.V.M.M, near Ring Road, Bileshwar Industrial Estate, Odhav, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382415 | +91-9427620446

