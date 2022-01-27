Successfully reported this slideshow.
DOORKIT 5MM CIRCLE INDUSTRIES

Jan. 27, 2022
We "Circle Industries" are a Sole Proprietorship Firm, recognized for manufacturing, exporting, and supplying a wide range of Stainless Steel Door Kits, AL drops, Door Handles, Tower Bolts, Latches, Hinges, Brackets, Ironmongery, and similar products.

DOORKIT 5MM CIRCLE INDUSTRIES

  1. 1. WELCOME TO “CIRCLE INDUSTRIES” MANUFACTURER OF S.S. DOOR KIT AND SIMILAR HARDWARE PRODUCTS /CIRCE INDUSTRIES /CIRCE INDUSTRIES /+91-9427620446 /CIRCE INDUSTRIES /CIRCE INDUSTRIES /CIRCE INDUSTRIES /CIRCE INDUSTRIES /CIRCE INDUSTRIES /CIRCE INDUSTRIES B/12, SHREE RAM ESTATE, NEAR S.P. RING ROAD, ODHAV, AHMEDABAD, 382415
  2. 2. STATE CODE: 24 DISTRICT CODE: 438 HS CODE: 8302 DETAILS: • 516 DOOR KIT (PREMIUM) • WITH CAPSULE CLAMP • TYPE: ALFA • ALDROP: 5 X 16 X 10” (1 NO) • LATCH: 5 X 12 X 8” (1 NO) • HANDLE: 25 X 8” (2 NOS) • TOWER BOLT: 10 X 6” (1 NO) • DOOR STOPPER: (1 NO) TERMS: • PIA | CWO | COD
  3. 3. STATE CODE: 24 DISTRICT CODE: 438 HS CODE: 8302 DETAILS: • 516 DOOR KIT (PREMIUM) • WITH CAPSULE CLAMP • TYPE: BEETA • ALDROP: 5 X 16 X 10” (1 NO) • LATCH: 5 X 12 X 8” (1 NO) • HANDLE: 25 X 8” (2 NOS) • TOWER BOLT: 10 X 6” (1 NO) • DOOR STOPPER: (1 NO) TERMS: • PIA | CWO | COD
  4. 4. STATE CODE: 24 DISTRICT CODE: 438 HS CODE: 8302 DETAILS: • 516 DOOR KIT (PREMIUM) • WITH CAPSULE CLAMP • TYPE: TOWER • ALDROP: 5 X 16 X 10” (1 NO) • LATCH: 5 X 12 X 8” (1 NO) • HANDLE: 25 X 8” (2 NOS) • TOWER BOLT: 10 X 6” (1 NO) • DOOR STOPPER: (1 NO) TERMS: • PIA | CWO | COD
  5. 5. STATE CODE: 24 DISTRICT CODE: 438 HS CODE: 8302 DETAILS: • 516 DOOR KIT (PREMIUM) • WITH CAPSULE CLAMP • TYPE: SUN FLOWER • ALDROP: 5 X 16 X 10” (1 NO) • LATCH: 5 X 12 X 8” (1 NO) • HANDLE: 25 X 8” (2 NOS) • TOWER BOLT: 10 X 6” (1 NO) • DOOR STOPPER: (1 NO) TERMS: • PIA | CWO | COD
  6. 6. STATE CODE: 24 DISTRICT CODE: 438 HS CODE: 8302 DETAILS: • 516 DOOR KIT (PREMIUM) • WITH CAPSULE CLAMP • TYPE: SQUARE LINE • ALDROP: 5 X 16 X 10” (1 NO) • LATCH: 5 X 12 X 8” (1 NO) • HANDLE: 25 X 8” (2 NOS) • TOWER BOLT: 10 X 6” (1 NO) • DOOR STOPPER: (1 NO) TERMS: • PIA | CWO | COD
  7. 7. STATE CODE: 24 DISTRICT CODE: 438 HS CODE: 8302 DETAILS: • 516 DOOR KIT (PREMIUM) • WITH CAPSULE CLAMP • TYPE: RAMBO • ALDROP: 5 X 16 X 10” (1 NO) • LATCH: 5 X 12 X 8” (1 NO) • HANDLE: 25 X 8” (2 NOS) • TOWER BOLT: 10 X 6” (1 NO) • DOOR STOPPER: (1 NO) TERMS: • PIA | CWO | COD
  8. 8. THANKS FOR YOUR INTEREST IN “CIRCLE INDUSTRIES” MANUFACTURER OF S.S. DOOR KIT AND SIMILAR HARDWARE PRODUCTS /CIRCE INDUSTRIES /CIRCE INDUSTRIES /+91-9427620446 /CIRCE INDUSTRIES /CIRCE INDUSTRIES /CIRCE INDUSTRIES /CIRCE INDUSTRIES /CIRCE INDUSTRIES /CIRCE INDUSTRIES B/12, SHREE RAM ESTATE, NEAR S.P. RING ROAD, ODHAV, AHMEDABAD, 382415

