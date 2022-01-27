Circle handle info.

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
We "Circle Industries" are a Sole Proprietorship Firm, recognized for manufacturing, exporting, and supplying a wide range of Stainless Steel Door Kits, AL drops, Door Handles, Tower Bolts, Latches, Hinges, Brackets, Ironmongery, and similar products.