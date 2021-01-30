Configuracion e instalacion de exchange 2013 servidor de correo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. INSTALAR SERVIDOR DE CORREO EXCHANGE SERVER 2013 CIPRIANY CG
  2. 2. UNA VEZ INSTALADA EN WINDOWS SERVER 2012 TENDREMOS QUE AGREGAR ROLES Y CARACTERÍSTICAS: SELECCIONAMOS LO QUE SE MUESTRA EN PANTALLA
  3. 3. PRESIONAMOS SIGUIENTE Y LE DECIMOS QUE SE REINICIE AUTOMATICAMENTE EN CARACTERÍSTICAS SELECCIONAMOS MEDIA FUNDATION, CABE RECALCAR TAMBIÉN QUE DEBES TENER UNA DIRECCIÓN DE IP ESTÁTICA EN TU WINDOWS SERVER 2012.
  4. 4. UNA VEZ INSTALADO Y REINICIADO TENDREMOS QUE INGRESAR AL ASISTENTE DE SERVICIOS DE DOMINIO PARA PODER AGREGAR UN NUEVO BOSQUE.
  5. 5. COLOCAMOS UN NOMBRE AL NUEVO BOSQUE QUE ESTAMOS AGREGANDO EN CASO MIO ES UNH.COM Y LE DAMOS SIGUIENTE
  6. 6. UNA VEZ AGREGADA TENDREMOS QUE ASIGNARLE UNA CONTRASEÑA PARA EL ADMINISTRADOR DE WINDOWS SERVER 2012.
  7. 7. EN LAS OPCIONES ADICIONALES NO TOCAMOS NADA Y SOLO DAMOS SIGUIENTE EN LOS SIGUIENTES PASOS HASTA PODER INSTALAR.
  8. 8. NOS MUESTRA LA RUTA DONDE SE INSTALARA EL DICHO DOMINIO CREADO
  9. 9. UNA VEZ TERMINADA LA INSTALACIÓN REINICIAMOS PARA PODER VER LOS CAMBIOS
  10. 10. AL REINICIAR PODEMOS VER EN EL ADMINISTRADOR DE DNS QUE YA TENEMOS EL DOMINIO CREADO.
  11. 11. PODEMOS VERIFICAR A TRAVÉS DEL SÍMBOLO DEL SISTEMA CON EL COMANDO “NSLOOKUP UNH.COM” EL NOMBRE DEL DOMINIO QUE PUSIMOS
  12. 12. AHORA EL SIGUIENTE PASO ES INSTALAR EL PRIMER REQUISITO PREVIO LLAMADO “UNIFIED COMUNICACTIONS MANAGER” QUE ESTARÁ EN EL SIGUIENTE LINK HTTPS://WWW.MICROSOFT.COM/EN- US/DOWNLOAD/DETAILS.ASPX?ID=34992
  13. 13. LA INSTALACIÓN ES SENCILLA SOLO ACEPTAMOS LOS TÉRMINOS Y SIGUIENTE, SIGUIENTE Y SIGUIENTE.
  14. 14. EL OTRO REQUISITO PREVIO ES EL MICROSOFT FILTER PACK 2.0, SON LOS DOS ÚNICOS REQUISITOS PREVIOS PARA PODER INSTALAR EL EXCHANGE 2013 Y LA INSTALACIÓN ES SENCILLA ACEPTAR Y CONTINUAR. LINK DE DESCARGA HTTPS://WWW.MICROSOFT.COM/ES- AR/DOWNLOAD/DETAILS.ASPX?ID=50934
  15. 15. LUEGO DE INSTALAR LOS DOS REQUISITOS, TENDREMOS QUE DESCARGAR EL EXCHANGE 2013, DEBEMOS DESCOMPRIMIR EN UNA CARPETA Y EJECUTAR EL SETUP.EXE LINK PARA LA DESCARGA HTTPS://WWW.MALAVIDA.COM/EN/SOFT/EXCHANGE-SERVER- 2013/DOWNLOAD
  16. 16. LA INSTALACIÓN ES SENCILLA SOLO SEGUIR LOS PASOS QUE SE MUESTRA EN LAS IMÁGENES
  17. 17. ACEPTAMOS LOS TÉRMINOS Y EN LA SIGUIENTE HOJA LE DAMOS CONFIGURACIÓN RECOMENDADA.
  18. 18. MARCAMOS LOS DOS ROLES Y NOS ENVIARA LA RUTA DE INSTALACIÓN
  19. 19. LE DAMOS EN NO PARA LA EXPLORACIÓN DE MALWARE Y SIGUIENTE Y A ESPERAR QUE CULMINE LA INSTALACIÓN.
  20. 20. UNA VEZ TERMINADA LA INSTALACIÓN REINICIAMOS EL WINDOWS SERVER Y TENEMOS QUE EJECUTAR EL EXCHANGE MANAGEMENT COMO SE MUESTRA
  21. 21. UNA VEZ EJECUTADA Y CONECTADA A NUESTRO DOMINIO TENDREMOS QUE ESCRIBIR EN SIGUIENTE COMANDO: GET-ECPVIRTUALDIRECTORY : FL *URL* OJO EL LOS DOS PUNTOS SE COPIA DEL COMAND QUE ESTA DE COLOR AMARILLO Y LA L ES LA L ES MINUSCULA
  22. 22. INGRESAMOS AL LINK QUE NOS DEVOLVIÓ EN LA CONSOLA EN EL NAVEGADOR QUE QUERAMOS. LA CONTRASEÑA DEL ADMINISTRADOR ES LA MISMA QUE DESBLOQUEA EL WINDOWS SERVER 2012
  23. 23. CONFIGURAMOS LA ZONA HORARIA Y EL IDIOMA Y LE DAMOS EN GUARDAR
  24. 24. UNA VEZ INGRESADA TENDREMOS QUE CREAR USUARIOS PARA LA EMPRESA EN EL ICONO DE ADD
  25. 25. RELLENAMOS EL FORMULARIO CON LOS DATOS CORRESPONDIENTES Y LA CUENTA A CREAR
  26. 26. AHORA CREAMOS OTRO USUARIO, CABE RECALCAR QUE DESPUÉS DE LA CONTRASEÑA EN MOSTRAR MAS TENDREMOS QUE DECIR QUE PERTENEZCA AL BUZON O DOMINIO QUE TENEMOS *EXAMINAR*
  27. 27. UNA VEZ CREADA LOS USUARIOS Y CUENTAS TENDREMOS QUE INGRESAR CON UNO PARA PODER PROBAR O ENVIAR UN CORREO DE PRUEBA
  28. 28. AL IGUAL QUE EL ADMINISTRADOR CONFIGURAMOS EL IDIOMA Y LA HORA E INGRESAMOS AL CORREO DEL USUARIO
  29. 29. UNA VEZ INGRESADA A LA BANDEJA DE ENTRADA DEL USUARIO TENDREMOS QUE REDACTAR UNO NUEVO PARA EL OTRO USUARIO QUE CREAMOS
  30. 30. LUEGO CAMBIAMOS DE USUARIO Y VERIFICAMOS SI SE ENVIO Y ESO SERIA TODO
  31. 31. GRACIAS POR VER…

