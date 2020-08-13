Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE ODONTOLOGÍA ASIGNATURA: INFORMÁTICA DOCENTE...
Es una de las manifestaciones de maloclusión caracterizados por la falta de espacio para el correcto posicionamiento de lo...
DEFINICIÓN Son los dientes que con más frecuencia se hallan incluidos y suelen provocar dolor u otros problemas, por lo qu...
Se ha señalado que la presencia de terceros molares inferiores puede influenciar la posición de dientes antero-inferiores,...
Algunos autores defienden la idea de que la fuerza de erupción de un tercer molar en una posición inadecuada y sin espacio...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Relación entre los terceros molares y el apiñamiento dental

35 views

Published on

En la presente investigación se ha abordado el tema de la relación que tiene la erupción de los terceros molares o muelas del juicio con el apiñamiento dental.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Relación entre los terceros molares y el apiñamiento dental

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE ODONTOLOGÍA ASIGNATURA: INFORMÁTICA DOCENTE: DR. MARÍA EUGENIA SOLÍS ESTUDIANTE: CINTHIA ZAMBRANO CURSO: PRIMERO “B”
  2. 2. Es una de las manifestaciones de maloclusión caracterizados por la falta de espacio para el correcto posicionamiento de los dientes en el arco. Radica en las consecuencias que genera en el paciente, tanto funcionales como estéticas, dificultando la higiene oral predisponiendo a un mayor desarrollo de lesiones de caries y enfermedad periodontal. Su desarrollo tardío ha generado que sea considerado parte del proceso del envejecimiento mandibular producto de una disminución gradual del tamaño del arco inferior. ETIOLOGÍA IMPORTANCIA DEFINICIÓN
  3. 3. DEFINICIÓN Son los dientes que con más frecuencia se hallan incluidos y suelen provocar dolor u otros problemas, por lo que en la mayoría de los casos el tratamiento dental que se recomienda es su extracción. Es el último diente en erupcionar. Suele aparecer a partir de los 17 años de edad, ya que antes la mandíbula no se ha desarrollado completamente para permitir su erupción. Sin embargo, unas veces quedan incluidas (no nacen) y otras veces los terceros molares emergen aunque no exista espacio suficiente en la boca, lo que hace que no crezcan alineadas y deban ser extraídas. Empieza a los 8-10 años pero la calcificación completa de su corona y raíces no sucede hasta los 25 años. ¿CUÁNDO SE FROMAN? ¿CUÁNDO APARECEN?
  4. 4. Se ha señalado que la presencia de terceros molares inferiores puede influenciar la posición de dientes antero-inferiores, siendo históricamente responsabilizada por el apiñamiento dentario de incisivos inferiores. Las exodoncias por indicación ortodóncica intentarían evitar o disminuir futuros desplazamientos dentarios provocados por la fuerza eruptiva y las diferentes angulaciones del tercer molar. TRATAMIENTO En el estudio realizado por García-Hernández, Toro, Vega y Verdejo(2009): “El 2.3% de los terceros molares se encontraban en una posición vestibulo- lingual” (p.33) Gutiérrez-Valdez, Díaz-Pérez y Villaba-López (2009) sostienen que “Hay una mayor prevalencia del apiñamiento severo representado por el 55%” (p.88) ESTUDIOS
  5. 5. Algunos autores defienden la idea de que la fuerza de erupción de un tercer molar en una posición inadecuada y sin espacio en la arcada mandibular puede provocar una mesialización de los dientes contiguos provocando el apiñamiento. Contrario a quienes dicen que estos factores no influyen en absoluto con dicho apiñamiento. La relación entre terceros molares y el desarrollo o reincidencia de maloclusión y apiñamiento dental tras el tratamiento de ortodoncia, especialmente en el segmento anterior del arco dental, es un tema que ha sido discutido y aún permanece sin resolver. Bibliografía 1. García-Hernández F, Toro-Yagui O, Vega-Vidal M, Verdejo-Meneses M. (2009).Erupción y retención del tercer molar jóvenes entre 17 y 20 años, Antofagasta, Chile. Int. J. Morphol; 27(3):727-36. 2. Gutiérrez-Valdez D, Díaz-Pérez R, Villalba-López E. (2009). Asociación del apiñamiento anteroinferior con la presencia de terceros molares. Revista Mexicana de Odontología Clínica; 2(XI): 4-7.

×