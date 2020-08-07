Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MICROSOFT VISIO UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMÁ FACULTAD: HUMANIDADES ESCUELA DE ESPAÑOL EXAMEN FINAL DE INFORMÁTICA NOMBRE: CINTHIA...
¿ QUÉ ES LA APP VISIO? Microsoft Visio es un software de pago que funciona con el sistema Windows y que fue ideado específ...
EJEMPLO DE VISIO • Puede agrupar varias tareas subordinadas en una tarea de resumen y agregar descripciones, recursos nece...
INCONVENIENTES DE VISIO Como cualquier programa informático, Microsoft Visio ofrece múltiples beneficios pero, a la vez, a...
¿ Dónde se utiliza? Aunque originalmente apuntaba a ser una aplicación para dibujo técnico para el campo de Ingeniería y A...
¿ QUIENES LA UTILIZAN? Microsoft Visio se creó originalmente como una herramienta para arquitectos e ingenieros.
¿ CUÁNDO SURGIÓ? Visio se originó en la década de 1990 como un producto de Shapeware Corp., primero como versión .92 previ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Examen

57 views

Published on

Microsoft Visio

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Examen

  1. 1. MICROSOFT VISIO UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMÁ FACULTAD: HUMANIDADES ESCUELA DE ESPAÑOL EXAMEN FINAL DE INFORMÁTICA NOMBRE: CINTHIA TREJOS CED: 8-977-485 PROFESORA: MARELISSA SALDARRIAGA
  2. 2. ¿ QUÉ ES LA APP VISIO? Microsoft Visio es un software de pago que funciona con el sistema Windows y que fue ideado específicamente para crear todo tipo de gráficos y diagramas. No es una herramienta destinada a la gestión de proyectos como tal. Por el contrario, se trata de un programa de dibujo vectorial versátil y muy fácil de utilizar, pues ofrece numerosas posibilidades de edición.
  3. 3. EJEMPLO DE VISIO • Puede agrupar varias tareas subordinadas en una tarea de resumen y agregar descripciones, recursos necesarios y porcentajes de finalización de cada actividad programada. La interfaz de este software es del mismo estilo que las de los demás programas de Microsoft. • Incluye gran variedad de herramientas de diseño, modernas plantillas y diferentes formatos para crear y modificar diagramas profesionales. Los efectos variados y los estilos rápidos hacen que sea muy fácil de utilizar y que, en un momento dado, resulte posible dibujar un vistoso diagrama. El resultado, la gráfica, puede exportarse fácilmente a Microsoft Project para aprovechar todas sus funcionalidades de planificación y gestión de proyectos complejos. • Microsoft Visio facilita el trabajo en equipo, pues los diagramas pueden ser modificados por varias personas a la vez. Los documentos se guardan en la nube con SkyDrive y se pueden compartir los proyectos con otras personas gracias a su compatibilidad con SharePoint. A través de programas como Visio Viewer, cualquier persona puede ver los diseños creados con Microsoft Visio de forma sencilla y gratuita. • Sirve para comunicar los proyectos y su desarrollo a los diferentes equipos y personas, quienes, además, pueden intervenir y participar fácilmente en la elaboración de los diagramas. • Microsoft Visio se presenta en diferentes versiones, cada una con funcionalidades diferentes: Microsoft Visio Standard 2013, Microsoft Visio Professional 2013 y Microsoft Visio Pro para Office 365. Funciones de visio
  4. 4. INCONVENIENTES DE VISIO Como cualquier programa informático, Microsoft Visio ofrece múltiples beneficios pero, a la vez, algunas limitaciones que más vale tener presentes si se quiere realizar un trabajo pleno y eficaz. Repasemos algunas de ellas: Tiene un proceso de instalación demasiado largo si lo comparamos con otros programas similares. Aunque esto no tiene por qué influir en la ejecución de las tareas, sí que puede generar algunos retrasos de planificación. No es una herramienta gratuita, con lo cual su aplicación puede limitarse en ciertos campos o especialidades. En algunas versiones, el programa ofrece demasiadas herramientas a la vez y puede obstaculizar la labor de programadores o diseñadores que busquen interfaces sencillas y de un solo tipo. Carece de mayor compatibilidad con otros programas o lenguajes de tipo informático para la gestión de proyectos. Esto puede convertirse en un serio obstáculo cuando los responsables o ejecutantes del proyecto no emplean una sola herramienta; es decir, dificulta su integración con otros sistemas.
  5. 5. ¿ Dónde se utiliza? Aunque originalmente apuntaba a ser una aplicación para dibujo técnico para el campo de Ingeniería y Arquitectura; con añadidos para desarrollar diagramas de negocios, su adquisición por Microsoft implicó drásticos cambios de directrices de tal forma que a partir de la versión de Visio para Microsoft Office 2003 el desarrollo de diagramas para negocios pasó de añadido a ser el núcleo central de negocio, minimizando las funciones para desarrollo de planos de Ingeniería y Arquitectura que se habían mantenido como principales hasta antes de la compra. En resumen, en sus orígenes estaba más dedicado a ingeniería, pero hoy en día es fundamental en el análisis de procesos y operaciones en las empresas. ¿ Pará qué se utiliza? Visio se puede utilizar para la visualización de datos, el brainstorming, la creación de diagramas UML, la creación de organigramas, el mapeo de procesos, el mapeo de redes informáticas y más.
  6. 6. ¿ QUIENES LA UTILIZAN? Microsoft Visio se creó originalmente como una herramienta para arquitectos e ingenieros.
  7. 7. ¿ CUÁNDO SURGIÓ? Visio se originó en la década de 1990 como un producto de Shapeware Corp., primero como versión .92 previa al lanzamiento y luego como versión 1.0 publicada en 1992. El producto rápidamente ganó reconocimiento y en 1995, la compañía cambió su nombre a Visio Corp. En el año 2000, Microsoft adquirió Visio, cambió el nombre del producto y lo incluyó en la familia de MS Office. Sin embargo, Visio, al igual que MS Project, siempre se ha vendido de forma independiente de los paquetes de MS Office Suite.

×