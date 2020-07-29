Presentacion_valores

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación , El arte y la Comunicación Carrera de Educación Inicial EDUCACIÓN EN VALORES MG.BENA...
¿CUÁLES SON LOS VALORES PRINCIPALES QUE DEBEMOS ENSENAR A LOS NIÑOS? • Los valores son fundamentales en la educación de lo...
HONESTIDAD • La honestidad es una cualidad de calidad humana consiste en comportarse y expresarse con coherencia y sinceri...
LEALTAD • Es el compromiso voluntario que se adquiere con algo o alguien en los buenos y en los malos momentos y es recome...
GRATITUD • El aprender a dar las gracias, aportar bienestar y reconocimiento a los niños . Los padres agradecidos y consid...
PACIENCIA • Es muy importante este valor en los niños para que sepan mantener la calma durante situaciones estresantes , a...
ESFUERZO • Esforzarse es poner toda nuestra energía en la tarea que estamos realizando con el fin de llevarla a buen termi...
¿QUÉ VALORES CONSIDERO IMPORTANTES?
RESPETO • Es fundamental para una convivencia buena y sana, y justamente desde niños es que debemos inculcar. Para poner e...
SOLIDARIDAD • La solidaridad es un valor que busca el bien común. A través de la solidaridad, las personas, de manera indi...
¿Cuales son los valores principales que debemos enseñar a los niños?
- Honestidad - Gratitud - Esfuerzo
-Lealtad -Paciencia

  1. 1. Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación , El arte y la Comunicación Carrera de Educación Inicial EDUCACIÓN EN VALORES MG.BENARDINO ACARO CAMACHO CINTHIA NAOMI VILLALTA CUMBICUS 1 CICLO “A”
  2. 2. ¿CUÁLES SON LOS VALORES PRINCIPALES QUE DEBEMOS ENSENAR A LOS NIÑOS? • Los valores son fundamentales en la educación de los niños de hecho muchos psicológicos consiguen decir que un niño en valores claves y firmes pueden ser en un futuro un adulto infeliz. • Hay muchos valores importantes lo más fundamentales son los siguientes:
  3. 3. HONESTIDAD • La honestidad es una cualidad de calidad humana consiste en comportarse y expresarse con coherencia y sinceridad (decir la verdad), de acuerdo con los valores de verdad y justicia. • Tenemos que enseñar a los niños a ser honestos que las palabras se cumplen.
  4. 4. LEALTAD • Es el compromiso voluntario que se adquiere con algo o alguien en los buenos y en los malos momentos y es recomendable que los niños apresan esto desde una edad temprana, cuando antes asimilen este tipo de conceptos con mas facilidad los adoptaran luego en diversas situaciones. • Debemos ser leales a los amigos no podemos traicionarlos , decir ya no me interesan y cambiar por otro.
  5. 5. GRATITUD • El aprender a dar las gracias, aportar bienestar y reconocimiento a los niños . Los padres agradecidos y considerados criaran a hijos agradecidos y considerados. • Este es un valor fundamental no es solamente por educación ser agradecidos, cuando nosotros agradecemos a los demás las cosas que hacen por nosotros nos sentimos mejor y somos más fáciles.
  6. 6. PACIENCIA • Es muy importante este valor en los niños para que sepan mantener la calma durante situaciones estresantes , alas que va a tener que enfrentarse toda su vida. • Para no abandonar ala primera las cosas que no les salga bien.
  7. 7. ESFUERZO • Esforzarse es poner toda nuestra energía en la tarea que estamos realizando con el fin de llevarla a buen termino. • Tenemos que enseñar a los niños la importancia de esforzarse cuando las cosas salen mal ala primera deben seguir esforzándose hasta que nos salgan bien esto es fundamental.
  8. 8. ¿QUÉ VALORES CONSIDERO IMPORTANTES?
  9. 9. RESPETO • Es fundamental para una convivencia buena y sana, y justamente desde niños es que debemos inculcar. Para poner en práctica , es importante tener claro los derechos y las formas de convivencia de los demás. • Los niños deben saber que el respeto empieza por uno mismo, continuando con los padres , familia, amigos, compañeros etc.
  10. 10. SOLIDARIDAD • La solidaridad es un valor que busca el bien común. A través de la solidaridad, las personas, de manera individual o grupal, prestan su apoyo, protección, colaboración y ayuda a todos quienes lo necesiten. • Como valor para niños, es una de las cosas que ayuda a que la sociedad sea mejor, a que haya mucha más comprensión, empatía y cooperación. Los niños requieren de ayuda de los padres para poder entablar relaciones positivas con las personas que las rodean.

