Observational Essays

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Planned features include long-form commentary with greater word counts, case studies on the iterative process of creation, visual media analysis, private streaming links for each week’s watchthrough, podcasts with various collaborators, behind-the-scenes videos from travels and shoots, and early screenings of full-length films, the genesis of this entire project.