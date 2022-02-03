Successfully reported this slideshow.
Observational Essays

Feb. 03, 2022
Planned features include long-form commentary with greater word counts, case studies on the iterative process of creation, visual media analysis, private streaming links for each week’s watchthrough, podcasts with various collaborators, behind-the-scenes videos from travels and shoots, and early screenings of full-length films, the genesis of this entire project.

Observational Essays

  1. 1. Click to edit Master title style 1 CINEMARGINS
  2. 2. Click to edit Master title style 2 Weekly Movie Reviews  Cinemargins is an email newsletter for weekly movie reviews, gonzo travelogues, observational essays, production journals, docufictional stories, cultural criticism, and semi- regular short films. Every Saturday, Ryan Lambert recommends a spellbinding film and hosts a place for group discussion of the movie’s merits and failures. Free and paid subscriptions are available. 2
  3. 3. Click to edit Master title style 3 Websites For Movie Reviews  Planned features include long-form commentary with greater word counts, case studies on the iterative process of creation, visual media analysis, private streaming links for each week’s watchthrough, podcasts with various collaborators, behind-the-scenes videos from travels and shoots, and early screenings of full-length films, the genesis of this entire project. 3
  4. 4. Click to edit Master title style 4 Observational Essays  The goal is to offer a diverse resource for both filmmakers and film fans, chocked full of material to read and watch. There’s zero pressure to upgrade to a paid subscription, though that is the single greatest way to ensure the continued creation of high-quality work.  Ever struggled to find something good to watch during the endless scroll through streaming services? Cinemargins can help with that too, providing the valuable skill of curation in a time of media noise and content overload. 4
  5. 5. Click to edit Master title style 5 Best Movie Rating Website  The foundation of the website is self-learning. Ryan views and reviews movies on a regular basis, improving his critical eye and applying that knowledge to making films of his own — The University of One. The writing is structured as a series every month, organized around talent or theme and published regularly for those at home to read/watch/discuss as well.  Watching good movies in order to make good movies feels intuitive. Will it work? Come along and find out. Cinemargins fuses weekly recommendations with episodic, gonzo-style misadventures as Ryan works to direct his first feature-length film. He hopes to demystify the process as he succeeds and provide entertainment value if he fails. 5
  6. 6. Click to edit Master title style 6 Website:- www.cinemargins.org 6

