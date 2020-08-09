Serna (1) historia conflicto armado

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 HISTORIA DEL CONFLICTO ARMADO EN COLOMBIA PRESENTADO POR: ANGIE JULIETH DE LOS REYES SERNA SINDY MAGALY MOSQUERA MOSQUER...
2 Tabla de Contenido Introducción…………………………………………………………………………3 Historia del conflicto armado de Colombia………. ………………………………4...
3 INTRODUCCION El conflicto armado interno en Colombia es un periodoen curso de guerra asimétrica de baja intensidad que s...
4 HISTORIA DEL CONFLICTO ARMADO EN COLOMBIA En Colombia, en la década de los sesenta, podemos ubicar el comienzo de un per...
5 -FARC-, el cual en sus inicios es conocido como un grupo guerrillero de reivindicación de la lucha radical agraria. (lee...
6 Las Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia FARC, fueron el grupo armado más antiguo y con mayor incidencia en el Pa...
7 Colombia es y ha sido más territorio que Estado, situación que permite el ensanchamiento de la brecha asimétrica y de la...
8 CONCLUSION Colombia ha sufrido una gran problemática debido al conflicto armado interno el cual ha impedido directa e in...
9 BIBLIOGRAFIA Redalyc.Breve historia del conflicto armado en Colombia https://www.cidob.org/publicaciones/documentacion/d...
  1. 1. 1 HISTORIA DEL CONFLICTO ARMADO EN COLOMBIA PRESENTADO POR: ANGIE JULIETH DE LOS REYES SERNA SINDY MAGALY MOSQUERA MOSQUERA PRESENTADO A: JANNY EDINSON CORDOBA DOCENTE. NEGOCIACION Y MANEJO DE CONFLICTOS. UNIVERSIDAD TECNOLOGICA DEL CHOCO “Diego Luis Córdoba” FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ADMINISTRATIVAS ECONOMICAS Y CONTABLES PROGRAMA DE ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS ISTMINA- CHOCO 2020
  2. 2. 2 Tabla de Contenido Introducción…………………………………………………………………………3 Historia del conflicto armado de Colombia………. ………………………………4 Conclusión……………………………………………………………………………8
  3. 3. 3 INTRODUCCION El conflicto armado interno en Colombia es un periodoen curso de guerra asimétrica de baja intensidad que se desarrolla en Colombia desde 1960 y que se extiende hasta la actualidad. Con antecedentes y causas directas de La Violencia, bipartidista Liberal y Conservadora (1928-1958). Los principales actores involucrados han sido el Estado colombiano, las guerrillas de extrema izquierda y los grupos paramilitares de extrema derecha. A estos se le han sumado carteles de la droga, bandas criminales(Bacrim), Grupos Armados Organizados (GAO). El conflicto ha pasado por varias etapas de recrudecimiento, (la mayor entre 1988 y 2012), cuando los actores armados se financian con narcotráfico, la minería ilegal, secuestros entre otras actividades delictivas. Confluyen el accionar del Estado, guerrillas, narcotraficantes y paramilitares con las tomas e incursiones armadas, desapariciones forzadas, masacres, desplazamiento forzado masivo, terrorismo, secuestros de civiles, militares y políticos, torturas, falsos positivos y minas antipersona, entre otros hechos violentos.
  4. 4. 4 HISTORIA DEL CONFLICTO ARMADO EN COLOMBIA En Colombia, en la década de los sesenta, podemos ubicar el comienzo de un período de violencia armada con la peculiaridad de extenderse hasta nuestros días. Constituyendo en su conjunto: la historia del conflicto armado reciente y actual del país. Liderada por actores y acontecimientos; hechos sociales, militares y políticos; tensiones y coyunturas; rupturas con el pasado y continuidades; acuerdos de paz, combates de guerra y apaciguamientos; escaladas de la violencia; así como acciones humanas y grupales de carácter ideológico, político, económico y militar que han marcado gran parte de la historia reciente del país. El conflicto armado reciente y actual de Colombia tiene la característica de estar cronológicamente ubicado en un pasado reciente, bajo un régimen de historicidad particular: la violencia armada y política. En el conflicto armado reciente y actual de Colombia nace entre 1957 y 1964, los conflictos se producen por la conformación y confrontación de grupos insurgentes en contra del establecimiento colombiano. Estos conflictos, se ven alimentados por las disputas agrarias y sociales de las décadas anteriores, que encontraron respuestas violentas y nuevas tensiones, en el desarrollo de las disputas ideológicas presentes en el escenario internacional de la guerra fría. Para Medina Gallego (2011), los conflictos se inscriben “en una recuperación de la autonomía política de los sectores sociales, en el marco de una nueva concepción ideológica y política que busca posicionarse en los imaginarios populares. Esta se desarrolla en un escenario de institucional de confrontación, que ve los conflictos a la luz e interpretación de los fundamentos de la guerra fría y la doctrina de seguridad nacional, como un enfrentamiento entre derecha e izquierda, burguesía y proletariado, democracia y comunismo” (p.52). Tras la organización y continuidad en desacuerdos y protestas de campesinos liberales, se presentan e influyen ideas comunistas; posteriormente dichos grupos organizados se denominan “Repúblicas independientes”, lideradas por el Ex Comandante Guerrillero Manuel Marulanda Alias “Tiro Fijo”, cobrando mayor protagonismo en 1964 son intervenidas militarmente por el Gobierno. la desarticulación y los ataques por las fuerzas militares Colombianas a los participantes de las ya denominadas “Repúblicas Independientes”, no logra acabar los grupos en su totalidad por el contrario para mayo de 1964 alrededor de 50 ex participantes, nuevamente asumen el liderazgo y se organizan ya como un grupo armado opositor haciéndose llamar Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia
  5. 5. 5 -FARC-, el cual en sus inicios es conocido como un grupo guerrillero de reivindicación de la lucha radical agraria. (leer Historia de las FARC) Con reconocimiento en el País como un grupo armado de oposición, las FARC repercuten drásticamente en el funcionamiento del régimen y sistema político de Colombia en cuanto a la economía, la política, las inversiones y principalmente en el ámbito social y orden público de todo el territorio colombiano. La Consolidación de Las FARC como grupo armado ilegal da pie a la aparición de nuevos grupos armados ilegales que se forman a partir de desacuerdos frente a algún proceso de orden nacional, donde se destacan grupos como el Ejército de Liberación Nacional ELN en 1964, grupo armado que en la actualidad está presente en el país y con el que el Gobierno del Presidente Juan Manuel Santos ha iniciado diálogos. Otros grupos armados reconocidos y que lograron consolidarse son: El M-19 (Movimiento 19 de abril) el cual nace a raíz de un supuesto fraude en las elecciones presidenciales de abril de 1970, otros grupos paramilitares opositores a las guerrillas y grupos insurgentes unos de mayor reconocimiento como las Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia –AUC-, grupo que se desmoviliza en el Gobierno de Álvaro Uribe Vélez. Otro factor influyente en el conflicto es el narcotráfico, que en medio de la problemática entre el Gobierno y los diferentes grupos armados, logra escudarse y no generar alarma mientras toma gran auge de tal manera que posteriormente se convierte en aliado y financiador de diferentes grupos armados. el incremento del narcotráfico, los grupos armados guerrilleros y los grupos paramilitares, Colombia se ve envuelta en una larga crisis en materia de seguridad y bienestar social, pues a raíz de ello se genera mucha delincuencia común en todas las ciudades y regiones del país, con las tomas guerrilleras a retenes y bases militares y de policía, mucha población civil es víctima de desapariciones, balas perdidas, minas anti persona, reclutamientos desplazamiento de sus casas y tierras entre muchos otros acontecimientos lamentables propios de una guerra interna. Por otra parte y debido a la persecución ilegal y guerras entre grupos paramilitares y guerrillas de las FARC y ELN en las décadas de los 90 y 2000 se agudiza otro gran número de víctimas civiles que debido a ajustes de cuentas, supuestas colaboraciones a uno u otro grupo armado, nexos con el narcotráfico, familiares participantes o simpatizantes de algún grupo en fin cualquier excusa se convertiría en blancos del conflicto a muchos campesinos, niños, mujeres, adultos mayores en fin presentándose masacres, violación a los derechos humanos desde todo punto de vista, temor, inseguridad y violencia por doquier.
  6. 6. 6 Las Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia FARC, fueron el grupo armado más antiguo y con mayor incidencia en el País, como se mencionó al inicio su conformación se hace a partir de 1964, este grupo armado ha sido el principal protagonista y partícipe del conflicto en Colombia; Las ciudades tampoco fueron ajenas a las consecuencias del conflicto armado del país, aunque con más bajo impacto que las poblaciones y regiones más olvidadas y alejadas del estado solo por nombrar algunos municipios del Cauca, Putumayo, Nariño y Santander entre muchas otras en ciudades como Bogotá, Medellín Cali, etc. Se presentaba el impacto de la violencia representado en ataques a centros comerciales, inseguridad y delincuencia en las calles, reclutamientos, destrucción de oleoductos, secuestros a Empresarios, políticos o inversionistas entre tantos otros. Siendo indeterminados los asesinatos, los desplazamientos y las víctimas que ha dejado el conflicto armado en Colombia, también el país se ha visto afectado en su economía al reducir notoriamente las inversiones extranjeras, de igual manera sectores como la Salud, La educación, la Infraestructura entre otros se han visto afectados directa e indirectamente a raíz de este flagelo que padece Colombia a lo largo de más de 50 años. a partir de noviembre de 2003, en el que también comienza su desmovilización y terminación como grupo pero que da pie a grupos disidentes que se enfocan en la delincuencia común, narcotráfico y extorciones. A partir de los años 80 aparecen capos con gran poder económico e influencia tales como Pablo Escobar Gaviria y los carteles de Cali y Medellín, carteles y organizaciones narcotraficantes que posteriormente influyen notoriamente en los grupos armados, respaldando y financiando sus estructuras y que a cambio conseguían fortalecerse con protección militar y cooperación para mover los negocios ilícitos internacionalmente. A partir de 1998 y con el narcotráfico como problema sin salida el ex presidente Andrés Pastrana consigue una importante ayuda económica por parte de los Estados Unidos denominada Plan Colombia la cual tenía como principal objeto la lucha contra el narcotráfico y los grupos guerrilleros. por otro lado, el Estado colombiano tuvo gran responsabilidad en el caldeamiento de su propio conflicto; asuntos construidos para reprimir los brotes de violencia en diferentes zonas del país, cuestiones heredadas en la asimilación de lo que significaría el “enemigo” de corte comunista gracias a la Doctrina de Seguridad Nacional orquestada para tener a raya a los contradictores del modelo liberal, fungió como uno de los avatares internos para reprimir lo que el Estado entendía por enemigo. Por otra parte, la desconexión del Estado con la nación.
  7. 7. 7 Colombia es y ha sido más territorio que Estado, situación que permite el ensanchamiento de la brecha asimétrica y de la inexistente presencia del Estado en las zonas estratégicas. La historia de Colombia en los últimos sesenta años ha estado marcada por el conflicto armado. En sus inicios, la desigual repartición de la tierra y la falta de espacios para participación política dieron cabida al uso de la violencia y la lucha armada. Un método que en los años siguientes se fue reforzando con la irrupción del narcotráfico, el narcoterrorismo, la presencia de nuevos actores políticos y armados en un contexto de lucha revolucionaria, Guerra Fría y guerra contra el terrorismo que han ido transformando el conflicto en su razón de ser y métodos de subsistencia. En este contexto, los grupos armados han justificado el uso de la violencia por considerarla el único método para poder transformar la sociedad y con la intención de no permitir cambios considerados como ilegítimos. Así pues, la fractura creada por las desigualdades, el uso de la violencia y la lucha por el poder han marcado las dinámicas sociales y políticas que han tenido lugar en Colombia desde que se instauró la República (S.XIX) hasta el día de hoy, cuando Colombia abre un nuevo capítulo en su historia con los actuales procesos de paz.
  8. 8. 8 CONCLUSION Colombia ha sufrido una gran problemática debido al conflicto armado interno el cual ha impedido directa e indirectamente un desarrollo del país en sus diferentes ámbitos esto es en cuanto a lo social, político, económico, cultural, ambiental, turístico, educativo, de infraestructura e inversión internacional. No se puede terminar este corto recuento del conflicto armado de Colombia sin exaltar la valiosa e incansable labor de nuestros campesinos, empresarios, educadores, servidores públicos, centrales obreras, militares, deportistas y población civil que a pesar de los duros tiempos por más de 50 años que padeció el país y siendo víctimas directa e indirectamente, nunca se rindieron ni dieron un paso atrás, por el contrario la gente colombiana con todos los obstáculos que puede atraer un conflicto armado interno, ha sabido salir adelante y por ende mantener a su país como una nación en vías de desarrollo, azotada por la Violencia pero activa y trabajadora caracterizada por sus gentes alegres hospitalarias y laboriosas.
  9. 9. 9 BIBLIOGRAFIA Redalyc.Breve historia del conflicto armado en Colombia https://www.cidob.org/publicaciones/documentacion/dossiers/dossier_proceso_de_paz_en_colo mbia/dossier_proceso_de_paz_en_colombia/conflicto_en_colombia_antecedentes_historicos_y_ actores Redalyc.HISTORIA RECIENTE Y ENSEÑANZA DEL CONFLICTO ARMADO RECIENTE Y ACTUAL DE COLOMBIA EN COLEGIOS Y UNIVERSIDADES DEL PAÍS https://tierracolombiana.org/conflicto-armado-en-colombia/

