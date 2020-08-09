Formato hoja-de-vida-minerva-1003-word

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. FOTOGRAF�A RECIENTE Tama�o 3 x 4 cm. Clic aqu�para cargar 1 Apellido(s) del aspirante Nombre(s) del aspirante Direcci�n domicilio / Barrio Ciudad Tel�fono No. Celular Correo electr�nico Nacionalidad Profesi�n, ocupaci�n u oficio (*) Estado civil HOJA DE VIDA PARA SOLICITUD DE EMPLEO Fecha Empleo o cargo en el que est� interesado �LIBREPermitidatodareproducci�n,publicaci�n,modificaci�n.Todosinfineslucrativos. C�dula de ciudadan�a: Extranjer�a: N� Expedida en: (**) Libreta militar N� Distrito N� Primera clase: Segu nd a clase: Tarjeta profesional N� �Tiene veh�culo? Si No Licencia de conducci�n N� Categor�a A�os de experiencia labor al Si esta empresa? No Independiente de esta empresa? Si No Si No Nombre Dependencia Anuncio Otro Si No Si No �Cu�l(es)? �Pertenece a alg�n tipo de asociaci�n comunitaria, deportiva, cultural, etc.? Si No �Cu�l(es)? �Cu�nto es su aspiraci�n salarial? Descr�balo e indique su valor mensual Tel�fonoNombre del arrendador �En qu� ciudades o regiones del pa�s ha trabajado? esta empresa? Si No
  2. 2. ESTUDIOS TITULOOBTENIDO NOMBRE DE LAINSTITUCION CIUDAD 1. 2. NoSi Idiomas 3. 4. 1. 2. NoSistemas Si Diurno Horario Nombre de la instituci�n A�o / semestre que cursa�Qu� tipo de estudios? Si No seminarios Postgrados Otro Cl�sico Primaria Nombre esposa(o) o compa�era(o) Profesi�n, ocupaci�n u oficio Empresa donde trabaja Cargo actual Direcci�n Tel�fono Ciudad N� de personas que dependen econ �micam en te del solicitante Parentesco Edades Nombre(s) padre(s) Profesi�n, ocupaci�n u oficio Tel�fono(s) Nombre(s) hermano(s) Profesi�n, ocupaci�n u oficio Tel�fono(s) 2 EMPRESAS POR ACTIVIDADES ECONOMICAS (*) AREA DE LA EMPRESA AGRICULTURA GANADERIA / AVICULTURA MINERIA Metalurgia Maquinaria Automotore s Muebles Reciclaje FINANCIE RO INMOBILIARIO INFORM ATICO SALUD EDUCACION SEGUROS Administraci�n Personal Auditor�a Bodega Compras Contabilidad Costos Cr�dito y Cobranzas Dise�o Finanzas Gerencia General Impuestos Mercadeo Producci�n Publicidad Sistemas Tesorer�a OTRAS (�Cu�les? )HIDROCARBUROS INDUSTRIA Alimentos y Bebidas OTRO S (�Cu�les?) Tabaco Textiles y Confecciones TURISMO / RECREACION OTROS SERVICIOS Cuero y Calzado Papel y Cart�n Editorial y Artes Gr�ficas ELECT RICIDAD / GAS / AGUA CONSTRU CCIO N COMERCIO Asesor�as Profesionales Servicios Temporales Seguridad Vigilancia Qu�mico yFarmac�utico HOTELES Y RESTAURANTES OTROS SECTO RES Caucho y Pl�stico Vidrio, Cer�mica y Cemento TRANSPORTE Y ALMACENAMIENTO COMUNICACIONES (*) Resumen Clasificaci�n Industrial Actividad es Econ�micas R B MB R B MB R B MB R B MB
  3. 3. Fechaderetiro Verificaci�n (Espacio exclusivo para el entrevistador) Si No Si No �Fondo de cesant�as? Si No Otra jornadaNocturnaPor horas� Tiempo Tipo de contrato: Indefinido Fijo Cargo(s) desempe�ado(s) por ustedSueldo final o actualSueldo inicialTotal tiempo servido CargoNombre de su jefe inmediato Tel�fono(s)Direcci�nNombre de la empresa 3 e afiliac i�n Cotizante Beneficiario Fechaderetiro Otra jornadaNocturnaPor horas� Tiempo Tipo de contrato: Indefinido Fijo Cargo(s) desempe�ado(s) por ustedSueldo final o actualSueldo inicialTotal tiempo servido Nombre de su jefe inmediato Tel�fono(s)Direcci�nNombre de la �ltima o actual empresa Nombre de la empresa Direcci�n Tel�fono(s) Nombre de su jefe inmediato Cargo Fecha de ingreso Fecha de retiro D M A D M A Total tiempo servido Sueldo inicial $ Sueldo final o actual $ Cargo(s) desempe�ado(s) por usted Funciones realizadas Logros obtenidos Tipo decontrato: Indefinido Fijo �Cu�nto tiempo? Contrato directo con la empresa Contrato por medio de agencia Otro �Cu�l? Horario detrabajo: Tiempo completo � Tiempo Por horas Jornada: Diurna Noctur na Otrajornada Motivo del retiro Verificaci�n (Espacio exclusivo para el entrevistador)
  4. 4. 1.- Nombre Ocupaci�n Direcci�n Tel�fono 2.- Nombre Ocupaci�n Direcci�n Tel�fono Nombre de un familiar que podamos contactar en caso de no localizarlo a usted directamente 3.- Nombre Ocupaci�n Direcci�n Tel�fono 4 Verificaci�n (Espacio exclusivo para el entrevistador) Autorizo pedir informaci�n de mi Hoja de Vida sin ningu na restricci� n. Marque con una X �Importante! Este es un formato de distribuci�n GRATUITA, puede buscarlo en la Web, puede imprimir � enviar este formato por correo electr�nico sin restricciones. Nota importante Favor no llamar por tel�fono, ni concurrir a preguntar por el resultado de esta solicitud. Nosotros le avisaremos, gracias. Certificaci�n Para todos los efectos legales, cerifico que todas las respuestas e informaciones anotadas por m�, en el presente formato son veraces. Firma del solicitante C.C. NOMBRE DEL ENTREVISTADOR ENTREVISTA OBSERVACIONES DEL ASPIRANTE Asisti� a Entrevista Hora de Llegada D�a Hora Si No 1.- 2.- ALGUNOS ASPECTOS IMPORTANTES PARA EL CARGO, R - Regular, B - Bien, MB - Muy Bien Aspectos Primer Entr e v is ta d o r Segundo Entr e v is ta d o r Aspectos Primer Entr e v is ta d o r Segundo Entr e v is ta d o r Otros aspectos Puntualidad R B MB R B MB Desempe�o en cargos anteriores R B MB R B MB Presentaci�n R B MB R B MB Acep t ab les motivo s de retiro de cargos anteriores R B MB R B MB Aspectos de vigor y salud R B MB R B MB Se ajusta al perfil R B MB R B MB Facilidad de expresi�n R B MB R B MB R B MB R B MB CONCLUSIONES DE LA ENTREVISTA Primer entrevistador Segundo entrevistador Candidato seleccionado definitivamente Si No Candidato elegible pr�ximamente Si No Contr�tese a partir del Sueldo $ Cargo Tipo de contrato Referencias verificadas por Primer entrevistador Segundo entrevistador Firma de quien autoriza contrataci�n (Espacio exclusivo para el empleador)

×