The SPARK Hybrid Learning Art Curriculum by Art Class Curator

What will the 2020-21 school year look like for YOU?  Art-on-a-cart?  Asynchronous Distance Learning?  Synchronous Remo...
With plans changing minute-by- minute, teachers need to be ready for anything and everything this year. You need a curricu...
A Full-Year Art Appreciation Focused Curriculum Designed to Work in ALL Teaching Environments
TITLE36 Diverse Artwork Units
Captivating Complex Communicative Connected The artworks are…
Students always learn and benefit from having a creative outlet, but kids need all that art has to offer right now. Art is...
• Discussion Guide for Each Artwork for In-Person and Synchronous Lessons – Discussion Questions – Talking Points – Artist...
Connect with the artwork beyond discussion with a creative engagement activity. Kinesthetic Connections Creative Writing T...
Painting by Chimpanzee Congo Thoughtful Explorations Is a painting made by a chimp “art”? Why or why not?
Student example Connecting with Art Through Drawing Kongo Peoples, Nkisi N'Kondi: Mangaaka, 19th Century
Exploring Empathy through Poetry
Art Projects • Each artwork unit includes a thoughtful art project that focuses on ideas and artistic behavior rather than...
Project planning guide helps students plan their idea since they may not have the teacher available to watch each step of ...
• Artwork lesson and project sheets helps both student learning and teacher-student communication • Open-ended for develop...
What is one thing you want to remember about your art lessons this week?
READY TO GO All activities and assignments include ready-to-go, editable documents that are designed to easily load into G...
8-Week Elementary Curriculum is also available. Recommended for Middle and High School
About The Teacher • Former Art Museum Educator and Classroom Teacher • BA Art History • MA Art Education • 20+ Years in Ar...
TITLE Get SPARK at artclasscurator.com/hybrid
Still Have Questions? Please contact us at support@artclasscurator.com
  1. 1. What will the 2020-21 school year look like for YOU?  Art-on-a-cart?  Asynchronous Distance Learning?  Synchronous Remote Learning?  In-person in the art room?  Hybrid of In-Person and Remote?
  2. 2. With plans changing minute-by- minute, teachers need to be ready for anything and everything this year. You need a curriculum that is…  Flexible and adaptable  Uses limited supplies  Works in any teaching environment  Addresses social-emotional learning  Connects students with ART This is where SPARK Hybrid Art Curriculum comes in like the hero we all need and deserve. 💪
  3. 3. A Full-Year Art Appreciation Focused Curriculum Designed to Work in ALL Teaching Environments
  4. 4. TITLE36 Diverse Artwork Units
  5. 5. Captivating Complex Communicative Connected The artworks are…
  6. 6. Students always learn and benefit from having a creative outlet, but kids need all that art has to offer right now. Art is more than crafts. Looking at art superpowers the social- emotional skills students need to navigate these uncertain times. Empower your students with art connections that boost critical thinking and problem-solving while enabling them to better understand themselves, their community, and the world. Now more than ever, our students need powerful connections to artworks.
  7. 7. • Discussion Guide for Each Artwork for In-Person and Synchronous Lessons – Discussion Questions – Talking Points – Artist Bio – Short Video Explanation • Asynchronous Art Analysis using the SPARK Art Criticism Model
  8. 8. Connect with the artwork beyond discussion with a creative engagement activity. Kinesthetic Connections Creative Writing Thoughtful Explorations Visual Analysis Aesthetics and Art Criticism Personal Connection
  9. 9. Painting by Chimpanzee Congo Thoughtful Explorations Is a painting made by a chimp “art”? Why or why not?
  10. 10. Student example Connecting with Art Through Drawing Kongo Peoples, Nkisi N'Kondi: Mangaaka, 19th Century
  11. 11. Exploring Empathy through Poetry
  12. 12. Art Projects • Each artwork unit includes a thoughtful art project that focuses on ideas and artistic behavior rather than cookie cutter crafts. • Projects are not media-specific and are designed to be used with any supplies that you or your students may have on hand.
  13. 13. Project planning guide helps students plan their idea since they may not have the teacher available to watch each step of the process. Art Projects
  14. 14. • Artwork lesson and project sheets helps both student learning and teacher-student communication • Open-ended for developing writing skills
  15. 15. What is one thing you want to remember about your art lessons this week?
  16. 16. READY TO GO All activities and assignments include ready-to-go, editable documents that are designed to easily load into Google Classroom or your alternate LMS. and more!
  17. 17. 8-Week Elementary Curriculum is also available. Recommended for Middle and High School
  18. 18. Testimonials
  19. 19. Testimonials
  20. 20. About The Teacher • Former Art Museum Educator and Classroom Teacher • BA Art History • MA Art Education • 20+ Years in Art Education • Taught All Ages Pre- K to College • Creator and CEO of Art Class Curator since 2014 Cindy Ingram Art Class Curator
  21. 21. TITLE Get SPARK at artclasscurator.com/hybrid
  22. 22. Still Have Questions? Please contact us at support@artclasscurator.com

