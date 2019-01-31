Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Nehru jackets for men, bandhgala jacket & custom suits in Mumbai
1.
Nehru jackets for men, bandhgala jacket
And custom suits in Mumbai
2.
Nehru jackets for men
• Nehru jackets for men is
traditional garment that is a
perfect fit for several occasions.
• Teamed with the right kurta-
churidaar combination, this attire
looks classy.
• Be it a simple office function or a
wedding ceremony this jacket
style is the right choice for any
occasion.
3.
Bandhgala jacket
• Experience fine tailoring and royal
fashion with the bandhgala jacket.
• With the right set of accessories, well-
fitting pants and elegant shoes, the
entire look is simply stylish.
• This jacket style makes for a good
attire choice for special occasions.
• There are tailors across all price ranges
which you can choose from to get this
garment made.
4.
Custom suits in Mumbai
• Custom suits are synonymous with
class and suave. A must-have garment
for the true gentleman.
• There are high-end as well as
reasonably priced tailors for custom
suits in Mumbai who will advise you
on the fit and fabric that will
complement your personality.
• This attire is a good choice for special
occasions like wedding receptions as
well as important business meetings.
