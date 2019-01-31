Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nehru jackets for men, bandhgala jacket And custom suits in Mumbai
Nehru jackets for men • Nehru jackets for men is traditional garment that is a perfect fit for several occasions. • Teamed...
Bandhgala jacket • Experience fine tailoring and royal fashion with the bandhgala jacket. • With the right set of accessor...
Custom suits in Mumbai • Custom suits are synonymous with class and suave. A must-have garment for the true gentleman. • T...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nehru jackets for men, bandhgala jacket & custom suits in Mumbai

3 views

Published on

Herringbone & Sui creates impeccable made to measure suits and Indian formal wear for sophisticated men. Explore our latest collections of luxury suits, sherwani's and bandhgala's.

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nehru jackets for men, bandhgala jacket & custom suits in Mumbai

  1. 1. Nehru jackets for men, bandhgala jacket And custom suits in Mumbai
  2. 2. Nehru jackets for men • Nehru jackets for men is traditional garment that is a perfect fit for several occasions. • Teamed with the right kurta- churidaar combination, this attire looks classy. • Be it a simple office function or a wedding ceremony this jacket style is the right choice for any occasion.
  3. 3. Bandhgala jacket • Experience fine tailoring and royal fashion with the bandhgala jacket. • With the right set of accessories, well- fitting pants and elegant shoes, the entire look is simply stylish. • This jacket style makes for a good attire choice for special occasions. • There are tailors across all price ranges which you can choose from to get this garment made.
  4. 4. Custom suits in Mumbai • Custom suits are synonymous with class and suave. A must-have garment for the true gentleman. • There are high-end as well as reasonably priced tailors for custom suits in Mumbai who will advise you on the fit and fabric that will complement your personality. • This attire is a good choice for special occasions like wedding receptions as well as important business meetings.

×