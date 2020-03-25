Taller remoto extra clase

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cindy Dayan Sanchez Puentes
• Es una aplicación web en donde se puede almacenar y compartir presentaciones de PorwerPoint. • Esta herramienta conviert...
Es un sitio web que permite compartir, publicar o descargar diversos documentos en distintos formatos e incrustarlos en un...
FORMATOS ADMITIDOS • Microsoft Excel (.xls, .xlsx • Microsoft PowerPoint (.ppt,.pps, .pptx) • Microsoft Word (.doc, .docx)...
Es un programa en donde se puede crear publicaciones Web interactivas. Desde un archivo en formato PDF , se puede crear co...
SIRVE PARA: • Crear instantáneamente publicaciones Web interactiva. •Sirve para subir información de cualquier tema en don...
Taller informatica
  1. 1. Cindy Dayan Sanchez Puentes
  2. 2. • Es una aplicación web en donde se puede almacenar y compartir presentaciones de PorwerPoint. • Esta herramienta convierte las presentaciones en Flash para que se puedan visualizar en cualquier ordenador con internet. “Es una herramienta colaborativa que permite compartir y presentar archivos de PowerPoint interactivos, visualizados en la web.” https://www.ucn.edu.co/Biblioteca%20Institucional%20Cemav/Centro- Ayudas/c-internet/documentos/SLIDESHARE.pdf
  3. 3. Es un sitio web que permite compartir, publicar o descargar diversos documentos en distintos formatos e incrustarlos en una pagina web. • https://prezi.com/6knqfwf0u8dn/caracteristica s-de-scribd/
  4. 4. FORMATOS ADMITIDOS • Microsoft Excel (.xls, .xlsx • Microsoft PowerPoint (.ppt,.pps, .pptx) • Microsoft Word (.doc, .docx) • OpenDocument (.odt, odp,.ods,.odf,.odg) • OpenOffice.org XML (.sxw,.sxi,.sxc,.sxd) • Texto plano (.txt) • Formato de documento portátil (.pdf) • PostScript (.ps) • Formato de texto enriquecido (.rtf) • Tagged image file format (.tif,.tiff)
  5. 5. Es un programa en donde se puede crear publicaciones Web interactivas. Desde un archivo en formato PDF , se puede crear contenido como si fueran revistas, folletos, catálogos, informes anuales , folletos de presentación.
  6. 6. SIRVE PARA: • Crear instantáneamente publicaciones Web interactiva. •Sirve para subir información de cualquier tema en donde cualquier persona puede ver esta información . https://es.calameo.com/read/00 1363847ea8d666d68a7

