Unidad 3 CLASES, OBJETOS E INTSANCIAS

Unidad 3 PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CLASE
Clases y Objetos  Una clase describe un grupo de objetos que comparten propiedades y métodos comunes  Una clase es una p...
Implementación de una clase  Elementos que aparecen en la implementación de una clase:  La palabra reservada this.  ...
Definición de Atributos  Los Atributos de una Clase almacenan los datos de la Clase.  Por lo general, los atributos se s...
Atributos de la clase class Circulo { // atributos // métodos // constructores // main() }
Ámbito de las variables En una clase pueden definirse tres tipos de variables:  Variables de clase o variables estáticas ...
Variables local De instancia Estática
class Circulo { // campos double radio = 5; String color; static int numeroCirculos = 0; static final double PI = 3.1416; ...
Acceso a variables  Acceso a variables de instancia: se utiliza la sintaxis "objeto." Circulo c1 = new Circulo(); c1.radi...
Referencias en Java public class TestClase { public static void main( String args[] ){ Circulo c1 = new Circulo(); Circu...
Referencias en Java  Una variable Referencia almacena la dirección de memoria en la que se encuentra el Objeto al que ref...
Definición de constructores  Un constructor es un método especial invocado para instanciar e inicializar un objeto de un...
Definición de constructores class Circulo { ... // constructores public Circulo() { radio = 1; } public Circulo(int r) { r...
Definición de constructores  Los Constructores de una clase permiten dar un valor inicial a los atributos del objeto. Eje...
Invocación entre Constructores  La palabra this puede ser utilizada en la primera línea de un constructor para invocar a ...
¿This?  Sirve para hacer referencia a un método o propiedad del objeto actual.
¿This?  ¿Donde se puede usar el this? Puede referirse a cualquier miembro del objeto actual desde dentro de un método de...
Definición de Métodos  Instrucciones que operan sobre los datos de un objeto para obtener resultados.  Pueden retornar u...
class Circulo { // campos double radio = 5; String color; static int numeroCirculos = 0; static final double PI = 3.1416; ...
Definición de Métodos  Los Métodos de una clase definen su funcionalidad.  Ejemplo: Definición de Métodos Consultores e...
Definición de Métodos  Al definir como privados todos los atributos de Circulo, se deben proporcionar métodos para modifi...
Definición de Métodos  Ejemplo: definición de otros Métodos de Circulo  El uso de un método estático permite definirlo a...
 Crea una clase Libro que modele la información que se mantiene en una biblioteca sobre cada libro: título, autor (usa la...
Sobrecarga de métodos (Overloading)  La firma de un método es la combinación del tipo de dato que regresa, su nombre y s...
Reglas para sobrecargar un método  Los métodos sobrecargados deben de cambiar la lista de argumentos.  Pueden cambiar e...
 Veamos un método que se desea sobrecargar:  Los siguientes métodos son sobrecargas legales del método cambiarTamano():
Heap, Stack y Variables de referencia  La memoria está dividida en tres partes, Zona de Datos, Stack y Heap.  Existen d...
Stack  Almacena:  Referencias a objetos (instacias)  Datos de tipo primitivo (int, float,char…)  Variables locales  P...
Heap  Los objetos son creados, eliminados o modificados en esta parte de la memoria.  La Java Virtual Machine (JVM), le ...
Como interactúan el Heap y el Stack  Las referencias pueden apuntar a elementos del heap (es decir, a los objetos).  ...
Como interactúan el Heap y el Stack Un objeto puede estar siendo apuntado por muchas referencias, pero una referencia solo...
Instanciación y Referencias  Los objetos se crean con el operador new, y se manejan mediante referencias  Los objetos se...
Garbage Collection  Es un proceso de la JVM que está revisando que objetos pueden ser borrados y cuales no.  Es un proc...
Paso de Parámetros  En Java el paso de parámetros se realiza "por valor“.  Significa que cuando un argumento se pasa a u...
ArrayList  Clase que permite almacenar datos en memoria de forma similar a los Arrays.  Estructura dinámica de datos.  ...
Ventajas  No es necesario declarar su tamaño como pasa con los Arrays porque el almacenamiento es dinámico lo cual permit...
Métodos de ArrayList
ArrayList
Recorrer un Array  Podemos recorrerlo de forma clásica con un bucle for:  Si el array contiene objetos de tipos distinto...
Uso de for each  Facilita el recorrido de objetos existentes en una colección sin necesidad de definir el número de eleme...
Ejercicio  Crea una clase denominada ListaCantantesFamosos que al ser inicializada contenga un ArrayList con tres Strings...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unidad 3 CLASES, OBJETOS E INTSANCIAS

26 views

Published on

Escuela Superior Politécnica del Litoral
(Ecuador) 

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Unidad 3 CLASES, OBJETOS E INTSANCIAS

  1. 1. Unidad 3 PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CLASE
  2. 2. Clases y Objetos  Una clase describe un grupo de objetos que comparten propiedades y métodos comunes  Una clase es una plantilla que define qué forma tienen los objetos de la clase  Una clase se compone de:  Información: campos (atributos, propiedades)  Comportamiento: métodos (operaciones, funciones)  Un objeto es una instancia de una clase “Juan Pérez”String Ventana (tiempo de ejecución)Ventana (tiempo de diseño) Juan PérezEmpleado La MonedaCasa SodimacEmpresa ObjetoClase
  3. 3. Implementación de una clase  Elementos que aparecen en la implementación de una clase:  La palabra reservada this.  Modificadores estáticos, dinámicos y finales de una Clase y sus componentes.  Modificadores de visibilidad public y private de una Clase y sus componentes.
  4. 4. Definición de Atributos  Los Atributos de una Clase almacenan los datos de la Clase.  Por lo general, los atributos se suelen definir privados y se definen métodos consultores y modificadores. De esta manera se garantiza la encapsulación u ocultación de datos.  Los atributos se alojan en variables.
  5. 5. Atributos de la clase class Circulo { // atributos // métodos // constructores // main() }
  6. 6. Ámbito de las variables En una clase pueden definirse tres tipos de variables:  Variables de clase o variables estáticas (static variables) § Son compartidas por todos los objetos de la clase, y de otras clases si el acceso a estas lo permite. § Pueden existir, aún asi no se hayan creado objetos y duran el tiempo que la clase se encuentra cargada en memoria. § Se guardan en la RAM, en el static storage.  Variables de instancia o de objeto § Son variables guardadas en cada objeto de la clase. § Se guardan en la RAM, en el heap storage.  Variables locales a los métodos. § Duran hasta cuando se termina de ejecutar el método. § Se guardan en la RAM, en el stack storage.
  7. 7. Variables local De instancia Estática
  8. 8. class Circulo { // campos double radio = 5; String color; static int numeroCirculos = 0; static final double PI = 3.1416; // métodos // constructores // main( ) } nradio y color son variables de instancia, hay una copia de ellas por cada objeto Circulo nnumeroCirculos y PI son variables static, están sólo una vez en memoria; PI además es constante (final): no puede modificarse
  9. 9. Acceso a variables  Acceso a variables de instancia: se utiliza la sintaxis "objeto." Circulo c1 = new Circulo(); c1.radio = 5; c1.color = "rojo"; // si c1 es null, // se genera una excepción NullPointerException  Acceso a variables static: se utiliza la sintaxis "clase." Circulo c1; Circulo.numeroCirculos++; System.out.println(Circulo.PI); 9
  10. 10. Referencias en Java public class TestClase { public static void main( String args[] ){ Circulo c1 = new Circulo(); Circulo c2; c2 = c1; } }  Creación de Objetos de una Clase:  c1 es una variable Referencia al nuevo Objeto creado.  c2 es una variable Referencia a ningún Objeto, i.e. tras la declaración Circulo c2 ; c2 == null  ¿ Qué ocurre si se ejecuta c2 = c1; ?
  11. 11. Referencias en Java  Una variable Referencia almacena la dirección de memoria en la que se encuentra el Objeto al que referencia.  Al hacer:  Circulo c2 = c1;  La variable referencia c2 pasa a tener el mismo valor que 7 c1, es decir, ambas apuntan al mismo objeto.
  12. 12. Definición de constructores  Un constructor es un método especial invocado para instanciar e inicializar un objeto de una clase  Invocado con la sentencia new  Tiene el mismo nombre que la clase  Puede tener cero o más parámetros  No tiene tipo de retorno, ni siquiera void  Un constructor no público restringe el acceso a la creación de objetos  Si la clase no tiene ningún constructor, el sistema provee un constructor default, sin parámetros  Si la clase tiene algún constructor, debe usarse alguno de los constructores definidos al instanciar la clase (el sistema no provee un constructor default en este caso)
  13. 13. Definición de constructores class Circulo { ... // constructores public Circulo() { radio = 1; } public Circulo(int r) { radio = r; } void f() { Circulo c = new Circulo(30); ... } } Dos diferentes constructores Instanciación usando el segundo constructor
  14. 14. Definición de constructores  Los Constructores de una clase permiten dar un valor inicial a los atributos del objeto. Ejemplo: definición de los métodos Constructores de Circulo
  15. 15. Invocación entre Constructores  La palabra this puede ser utilizada en la primera línea de un constructor para invocar a otro constructor. class Circulo { private double radio; private static int numeroCirculos = 0; Circulo(int radio) { this.radio = radio; Circulo.numeroCirculos++; } Circulo() { this(10); // radio default: 10 } } This hace referencia al objeto sobre el que se invoca el método y sirvde para evitar aliasing de nombres
  16. 16. ¿This?  Sirve para hacer referencia a un método o propiedad del objeto actual.
  17. 17. ¿This?  ¿Donde se puede usar el this? Puede referirse a cualquier miembro del objeto actual desde dentro de un método de instancia o un constructor. Si se intenta utilizar dentro de un método estático (Static methods) lanzara: "Cannot use This in a static context"
  18. 18. Definición de Métodos  Instrucciones que operan sobre los datos de un objeto para obtener resultados.  Pueden retornar un valor o pueden ser declarados void para indicar que no retornan ningún valor  Pueden ser de instancia o static.
  19. 19. class Circulo { // campos double radio = 5; String color; static int numeroCirculos = 0; static final double PI = 3.1416; // métodos double getCircunferencia() { return getCircunferencia(radio); } static double getCircunferencia(double r) { return 2 * r * PI; } // constructores // main( ) } Método de instancia, tiene acceso directo a las variables de instancia del objeto sobre el que se invoca Método static, no tiene acceso directo a variables de instancia
  20. 20. Definición de Métodos  Los Métodos de una clase definen su funcionalidad.  Ejemplo: Definición de Métodos Consultores en la clase Circulo.  Al definir como privados todos los atributos de Circulo, se deben proporcionar métodos para acceder a su valor. Se podría utilizar this para referenciar a atributos pero no es necesario puesto que no hay aliasing de nombres.
  21. 21. Definición de Métodos  Al definir como privados todos los atributos de Circulo, se deben proporcionar métodos para modificar su valor.  Ejemplo: definición de los Métodos Modificadores de Circulo.
  22. 22. Definición de Métodos  Ejemplo: definición de otros Métodos de Circulo  El uso de un método estático permite definirlo a nivel de clase, no a nivel de instancia (objeto individual).  Se deberá invocar como Circulo.leerCirculo(...).
  23. 23.  Crea una clase Libro que modele la información que se mantiene en una biblioteca sobre cada libro: título, autor (usa la clase Persona), ISBN, páginas, edición, editorial , lugar (ciudad y país) y fecha de edición (usa la clase Fecha). La clase debe proporcionar los siguientes servicios:  accedentes y mutadores,  método para leer la información y  método para mostrar la información. Este último método mostrará la información del libro con este formato:  Título: Introduction to Java Programming  3a. edición  Autor: Liang, Y. Daniel  ISBN: 0-13-031997-X  Prentice-Hall, New Jersey (USA), viernes 16 de noviembre de  2001  784 páginas
  24. 24. Sobrecarga de métodos (Overloading)  La firma de un método es la combinación del tipo de dato que regresa, su nombre y su lista de argumentos.  La sobrecarga de métodos es la creación de varios métodos con el mismo nombre pero con diferentes firmas y definiciones. Se utiliza para reutilizar el nombre de un método pero con diferentes argumentos.
  25. 25. Reglas para sobrecargar un método  Los métodos sobrecargados deben de cambiar la lista de argumentos.  Pueden cambiar el tipo de retorno.  Un método puede ser sobrecargado en la misma clase o en una subclase.  Pueden cambiar el modificador de acceso.  Pueden declarar nuevas o más amplias excepciones.
  26. 26.  Veamos un método que se desea sobrecargar:  Los siguientes métodos son sobrecargas legales del método cambiarTamano():
  27. 27. Heap, Stack y Variables de referencia  La memoria está dividida en tres partes, Zona de Datos, Stack y Heap.  Existen dos espacios en donde se ejecutan nuestras aplicaciones: Stack y Heap.  Stack almacena variables locales y los métodos en ejecución  Heap guarda las variables de instancia y los objetos  Cada hilo de la aplicación tiene su propia pila (Stack) pero todos comparten el mismo montículo (Heap).
  28. 28. Stack  Almacena:  Referencias a objetos (instacias)  Datos de tipo primitivo (int, float,char…)  Variables locales  Parámetros de retorno de los métodos  Es estático, si lo llenamos, caeríamos en un StackOverflowError public void metodo(){ metodo(); }
  29. 29. Heap  Los objetos son creados, eliminados o modificados en esta parte de la memoria.  La Java Virtual Machine (JVM), le asigna un espacio predeterminado de memoria y según se vaya requiriendo, la JVM le seguirá proporcionando más memoria. Los elementos almacenados no pueden ser eliminados directamente sino con el Garbage Collector.
  30. 30. Como interactúan el Heap y el Stack  Las referencias pueden apuntar a elementos del heap (es decir, a los objetos).  Las referencias tienen un tipo, que es al tipo de objeto que pueden apuntar las referencias. Crea la referencia en el stack Crea el objeto en el heap y en el mismo momento hacemos la referencia desde el stack
  31. 31. Como interactúan el Heap y el Stack Un objeto puede estar siendo apuntado por muchas referencias, pero una referencia solo apunta a un objeto.
  32. 32. Instanciación y Referencias  Los objetos se crean con el operador new, y se manejan mediante referencias  Los objetos se crean en el área de memoria dinámica conocida como el heap  Una referencia contiene la dirección de un objeto (es similar a los punteros de otros lenguajes)  Una asignación entre objetos es una asignación de referencias  Circulo c1 = new Circulo();  Circulo c2 = c1;
  33. 33. Garbage Collection  Es un proceso de la JVM que está revisando que objetos pueden ser borrados y cuales no.  Es un proceso de baja prioridad, por lo que no se pasa en todo momento liberando memoria, si no que pasa de vez en cuando. El primer objeto se queda sin referencia
  34. 34. Paso de Parámetros  En Java el paso de parámetros se realiza "por valor“.  Significa que cuando un argumento se pasa a una función, la función recibe una copia del valor original. Por lo tanto, si la función modifica el parámetro, sólo la copia cambia y el valor original permanece intacto.  Argumentos de tipos primitivos  Si un método modifica el valor de un parámetro, este cambio sólo ocurre al interior del método; al retornar el método, se mantiene el valor original  Argumentos de tipo referencia (objetos)  Al retornar el método, la referencia pasada como parámetro sigue referenciando al mismo objeto; sin embargo, los campos del objeto podrían haber sido modificados por el método
  35. 35. ArrayList  Clase que permite almacenar datos en memoria de forma similar a los Arrays.  Estructura dinámica de datos.  http://docs.oracle.com/javase/6/docs/api/java/util/Arra yList.html  ArrayList nombreArray = new ArrayList();  Puede contener cualquier tipo de elementos.
  36. 36. Ventajas  No es necesario declarar su tamaño como pasa con los Arrays porque el almacenamiento es dinámico lo cual permite aumentar o disminuir el consumo de memoria de acuerdo a las necesidades.  La clase ArrayList tiene muchos métodos predefinidos que hacen más fácil su uso. Por ejemplo: ara saber si un array cuenta con un dato tendrás que recorrerlo entero. Sin embargo un ArrayList te devuelve el objeto que en la colección tiene ese valor.  Un ArrayList colecciona objetos, un array colecciona dtos de un mismo tipo, que además es básico.
  37. 37. Métodos de ArrayList
  38. 38. ArrayList
  39. 39. Recorrer un Array  Podemos recorrerlo de forma clásica con un bucle for:  Si el array contiene objetos de tipos distintos o desconocemos el tipo:
  40. 40. Uso de for each  Facilita el recorrido de objetos existentes en una colección sin necesidad de definir el número de elementos a recorrer.  Sintaxis: “Para cada elemento del tipo TipoARecorrer que se encuentre dentro de la colección nombreDeLaColección ejecuta las instrucciones que se indican”  Evita el uso de Iteradores o de un bucle for normal.
  41. 41. Ejercicio  Crea una clase denominada ListaCantantesFamosos que al ser inicializada contenga un ArrayList con tres Strings que sean el nombre de cantantes famosos. Crea una clase test con el método main que inicialice un objeto ListaCantantesFamosos y usando un for extendido muestre los cantantes en la lista por pantalla. Se debe pedir al usuario un nombre más de cantante famoso, y una vez introducido mostrar la lista actualizada usando un for extendido.

×