Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5. Contoh Desain Sticker Menarik Serta Tips Praktis Mendesain Inilah 25 contoh desain sticker menarik serta tips praktis m...
5 Tips Praktis Mendesain dan Membuat Desain Sticker dan Contohnya
01. Buat Ide Anda Sederhana Ingat sticker bukan brosur, jadi jangan jejali sticker dengan banyak info. Stiker tidak boleh ...
02. Bermain-mainlah dengan bentuk Persegi atau lingkaran adalah pilihan paling umum untuk desain stiker. Dalam banyak kasu...
03. Jangan terlalu detail dan rumit Anda ingin stiker Anda menonjol tetapi terllau banyak detail? Lupakan stciker, bikin b...
04. Cocokkan Warna dengan Brand Anda Stiker yang dibuat untuk hobi atau suka-suka bisa didesain menggunakan palet warna un...
05. Pastikan Tulisan Terbaca Sticker yagn baik haruslah menghindari teks sama sekali. Kecuali sticker typografi. Idealnya,...
9 Contoh Jenis Desain Sticker
1. Sticker Classic
2. Sticker Karakter Lucu
3. Sticker Keren
4. Sticker Minimalist
5. Sticker Retro
5 Contoh Desain Sticker Kustom untuk Penggunaan Tertentu
1. Sticker Custom – Flasks Hydro Desain stiker desain kustom untuk jenis hydro flask sangat populer akhir-akhir ini. Bisa ...
2. Sticker Custom – Helm Ingin menghias sepeda? Sekalian saja dengan helmnya. Sama seperti stiker sepeda motor, perekat un...
3. Sticker Custom – Laptop Inspirasi datang dari mana saja, bahkan dari hal-hal sehari-hari yang kita gunakan di tempat ke...
4. Sticker Custom – Mobil Stiker mobil secara instan dapat mengubah suasana menjemukan menjadi rame. Sama seperti stiker l...
5. Sticker Custom – Sepeda Gowes dan Motor Para pengguna sepeda dan motor menganggap kendaraan roda dua sebagai mitra terp...
INFO SELANJUTNYA DI https://ayuprint.co.id/contoh-desain-sticker- menarik/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

macam-macam stiker menarik

5 views

Published on

Hello guys selamat datang di slide share saya semoga bermanfaat dan membacanya

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

macam-macam stiker menarik

  1. 1. 5. Contoh Desain Sticker Menarik Serta Tips Praktis Mendesain Inilah 25 contoh desain sticker menarik serta tips praktis mendesainnya. Mungkin bagi sebagian orang, stiker hanyalah tempelan tidak penting yang dipasang oleh remaja dan anak-anak di smartphone atau laptop mereka Seberapa penting jika sticker digunakan untuk menggaet konsumen? Tentu cukup signifkan mengingat anak- anak dan remaja bisa menjadi konsumen aktif desain stiker. Selain itu, sticker bisa jadi media marketing viral dari mulut ke mulut yang mudah bagi mereka yang ber usian 35 tahun ke bawah Ketika Anda membagi-bagikan stiker sebagai barang gratisan, maka mereka penerima sticker tersebut akan menempelkannya di kasing ponsel mereka, di motor mereka, di mobil mereka, dan teman-teman mereka melihat tempalan tersebut, lalu tertarik pada desain Anda. Kemudian, praktis bisnis lokal Anda akan tumbuh. Salah satu bentuk mikro marketing cerdik adalah mendesain dan menjual sticker kucing di komunitas pecinta kucing, sticker motivasi sehat di komunitas olahraga, dan sebagainya.
  2. 2. 5 Tips Praktis Mendesain dan Membuat Desain Sticker dan Contohnya
  3. 3. 01. Buat Ide Anda Sederhana Ingat sticker bukan brosur, jadi jangan jejali sticker dengan banyak info. Stiker tidak boleh terlihat rumit secara visual, meski berukuran besar. Sticker mobil misalnya, orang tidak akan punya waktu untuk membaca stiker bemper Anda hanya beberapa detik. Ketika Anda mendesain stiker sendiri atau akan menyewa seorang desainer grafis profesional, sederhanakan ide Anda. Lihatlah gaya WhatsApp dan Snapchat. Anda dapat menyalin gaya stiker logo WhatsAp, atau gaya Snapchat dan menciptakan seni mencolok yang lucu.
  4. 4. 02. Bermain-mainlah dengan bentuk Persegi atau lingkaran adalah pilihan paling umum untuk desain stiker. Dalam banyak kasus, bentuk-bentuk ini berfungsi dengan baik. Jadikan stiker-stiker Anda terlihat asik tetapi serius dengan bentuk-bentuk tertentu. Ingin brand Anda lebih banyak dilihat? Maka gunakan bentuk-bentuk yang tidak biasa! Sebab itu akan sangat membantu terutama jika warna merek Anda tidak terlalu cerah. Selain itu, ingatlah bahwa setiap stiker tidak boleh berbahaya bagi alam. Jadi, Anda bisa menggunakan stiker yang bisa terurai secara hayati. Di Ayuprint kami telah membantu banyak pemilik bisnis dari seluruh pelosok Indonesia dengan kebutuhan desain grafis mereka seperti desain stiker, desain logo, desain situs web, posting media sosial, desain spanduk dan banyak lagi. Percayakan kepada kami semua kebutuhan cetak Anda. .
  5. 5. 03. Jangan terlalu detail dan rumit Anda ingin stiker Anda menonjol tetapi terllau banyak detail? Lupakan stciker, bikin brosur saja. Sticker dengan desain yang rame hanya akan memperburuk kemampuan stiker Anda untuk tampil. Tujuan utama sticker akan hilang. Harus simpel sebab orang hanya melihat sticker untuk beberapa detik saja. Camkan bahwa stiker tidak boleh memiliki banyak detail, tetapi pesannya jelas, dan berfungsi
  6. 6. 04. Cocokkan Warna dengan Brand Anda Stiker yang dibuat untuk hobi atau suka-suka bisa didesain menggunakan palet warna untku mendapatkan keserasian. Ingat bahwa sticker marketing dibuat untuk tujuan marketing bisnis maka harus cocok dengan brand. Karena tidak semua stiker akan memiliki nama brand Anda, maka buatlah asosiasi yang kuat, dalam hal ini tentu dengan memainkan warna. Stiker apapun yang terlihat lucu dan sukses, pasti memiliki 3 elemen kunci: menarik audiens mencerminkan identitas merek menggunakan warna merek.
  7. 7. 05. Pastikan Tulisan Terbaca Sticker yagn baik haruslah menghindari teks sama sekali. Kecuali sticker typografi. Idealnya, stiker Anda harus bisa mengekspresikan sesuatu tanpa kata-kata. Jika memang harus memasukkan teks ke dalam stiker, buatlah teks tersebut super besar. Membuat keseluruhan stiker menjadi huruf besar seperti dalam paket stiker Snapchat ini bisa menjadi ide bagus
  8. 8. 9 Contoh Jenis Desain Sticker
  9. 9. 1. Sticker Classic
  10. 10. 2. Sticker Karakter Lucu
  11. 11. 3. Sticker Keren
  12. 12. 4. Sticker Minimalist
  13. 13. 5. Sticker Retro
  14. 14. 5 Contoh Desain Sticker Kustom untuk Penggunaan Tertentu
  15. 15. 1. Sticker Custom – Flasks Hydro Desain stiker desain kustom untuk jenis hydro flask sangat populer akhir-akhir ini. Bisa jadi karena banyak orang yang mulai sadar lingkungan dengan menggunakan botol minuman yang bisa didaur ulang. Dan apapun itu, tumblr maupun botol minuman pribadi Anda, hanya sticker yang bisa memberi sentuhan pribadi! Sticker botol air biasanya terbuat dari bahan PVC (Polyvinyl chloride). Bahan plastik polimer sintetis ini tahan air sehingga bahan ini kuat jika terkena tumpahan maupun kelembaban. Stiker flask bervariasi dalam ukuran. Namun, biasanya dengan desain kecil yang dapat Anda nikmati tanpa harus membalikkan botol. Stikcer untuk tumbler biasanya berupa stiker imut yang menyenangkan, terkesan muda, dan menambahkan semburat warna yang polos. Stiker custom khusus ini tersedia di banyak toko online. Anda jugfa bisa pesan di Ayuprint percetakan Karawang. Adapun contoh desain sticker berikut ini adalah templat stiker flask yang bisa menyegarkan secara visual, dan sangat tepat karena mewakili efek energi dari hidrasi
  16. 16. 2. Sticker Custom – Helm Ingin menghias sepeda? Sekalian saja dengan helmnya. Sama seperti stiker sepeda motor, perekat untuk sticker helm harus tahan air dan tidak mudah pudar akibat paparan sinar matahari. Selain helm sepeda motor, sticker untuk helm safety pengelasan dan topi baja juga termasuk dalam kategori ini. Biasanya sticker-sticker helm bersifat patriotik, memotivasi, atau lucu, yang bertujuan membuat pekerjaan sehari-hari menjadi lebih ringan. Contohya beriktu ini menampilkan perpaduan kebanggaan nasionalis dan gambar yang bertujuan untuk menginspirasi. Jenis stiker helm memiliki ukuran yang khas, rata-rata sekitar 5x5cm. Ukuran ini hanya cukup untuk menempelkannya ke helm melengkung tanpa mengembangkan garis celah udara
  17. 17. 3. Sticker Custom – Laptop Inspirasi datang dari mana saja, bahkan dari hal-hal sehari-hari yang kita gunakan di tempat kerja. Begitupun dengan sticker. Stiker laptop banyak disukai pekerja yang ingin laptop mereka tampil beda. Stiker untuk laptop bervariasi dari tipe cut-out hingga skin yg bisa merubah warna casing laptop itu sendiri. Sticker cut-out adalah jenis yang biasa Anda juga dapat digunakan untuk untuk perangkat lain seperti botol air, surat, dan barang-barang kecil lainnya. Sticker Skin, di sisi lain, adalah perekat yang menutupi seluruh bagian belakang layar perangkat. Memang laptop adalah gadget mahal. Jangan rusa bagian bodinya ketika Anda ingin melepas stiker. Pilihlah stiker vinil yang dapat dilepas tanpa meninggalkan residu. Stiker vinil hadir dalam berbagai model, termasuk matte, glossy, dan clear. Jika Anda ingin laptop Anda tampil lebih dengan sentuhan pribadi, tetapi tidak ingin terlihat kekanak-kanakan atau amatir, gunakan jenis sticker skin yang berkelas Sticker skin bervariasi dalam ukuran dan biasanya memiliki ukuran yang disesuaikan untuk perangkat. Misalnya contoh desain sticker dengan gaya art deco ini, nampak menambahkan sentuhan kegembiraan tanpa mengorbankan keanggunan. Garis-garis emas dan abu-abu gelap, bertekstur, bentuk geometris membuat desain yang terlihat seperti wallpaper speakeasy Great Gatsby
  18. 18. 4. Sticker Custom – Mobil Stiker mobil secara instan dapat mengubah suasana menjemukan menjadi rame. Sama seperti stiker luar ruangan lainnya, Anda harus memilih variasi yang tahan air dan tahan pudar. Anda juga harus memilih bahan yang tidak meninggalkan bekas di body mobil jika Anda suatu saat memutuskan untuk melepas stiker. Stiker mobil model dan bentuknyha bervariasi dalam ukuran, tetapi kebanyakan berukuran cukup hanya untuk dilihat di bumper atau kaca belakang tanpa menghalangi pandangan pengemudi. Adapun desain sticker mobil sering berkisar antara cita-cita atau deskripsi pemilik tentang pengemudi atau penumpang. Misalnya, tidak jarang melihat stiker “Baby Onboard” di mobil. Desain ini, bagaimanapun, menawarkan getaran yang luar biasa segar dan keren untuk itu .
  19. 19. 5. Sticker Custom – Sepeda Gowes dan Motor Para pengguna sepeda dan motor menganggap kendaraan roda dua sebagai mitra terpercaya mereka di jalanan. Tidak mengherankan jika banyak orang menghias tunggangan mereka dengan sticker yang mencerminkan petualangan mereka dan mengingatkan mereka akan perjalanan terbaik mereka. Stiker di kalangan para biker sangatlah populer. Selain banyak sekali sticker tinggal tempel, namun kadang tidak cocok konten maupun grafisnya. Namun, Anda bisa memesan sticker biker secara custom Banyak stiker untuk kendaraan roda dua berukuran sempit yang memungkinkan pengguna untuk menempelkannya ke kerangka sepeda. Memilih bahan juga hal penting, bahan sticker yang ideal itu harus tidak luntur di bawah paparan sinar matahari. Cotoh desain sticker motor dan sepeda berikut ini menawarkan desain yang akan membuat kendaraan Anda terlihat lebih keren. Sebagian besar stiker berwarna hitam dan putih, sehingga tidak akan berbenturan dengan warna roda dua Anda.
  20. 20. INFO SELANJUTNYA DI https://ayuprint.co.id/contoh-desain-sticker- menarik/

×