Regulament concurs-educație-ecologică-natură-și-viață-2018

REGULAMENTUL CONCURSULUI DE EDUCAȚIE ECOLOGICĂ „NATURĂ ȘI VIAȚĂ” BECLEAN – 28 februarie 2018 Activitatea nr. 3 din cadrul ...
REGULAMENTUL CONCURSULUI DE EDUCAȚIE ECOLOGICĂ “NATURĂ ȘI VIAȚĂ” ediţia II Activitatea nr. 3 din cadrul proiectului „IA AT...
Bistrița-Năsăud, în data de 28 februarie 2018. CONDIȚII DE PARTICIPARE o Pentru participarea la secțiunile concursului est...
„Petru Rareș” Beclean, str. Obor, nr. 83, județul Bistrița-Năsăud, 425100 (în atenția prof. Emese Cîmpean) IV. „Un viitor ...
3. Trimiteți materialele în format electronic, link la postarea dvs., fișa de înscriere și acordul de parteneriat (doar da...
SECŢIUNEA III - concurs de fotografii și postere Tema secțiunii: „Europa mea, Europa ta, Europa noastră” Participanți: ele...
SECŢIUNEA IV – Expoziţie/concurs de machete, materiale promoţionale şi jucării ecologice Tema secţiunii: “Un viitor verde”...
❖ La secțiunile III (fotografie și afiș) și IV (machete și jucării ecologice) materialele realizate se vor trimite exclusi...
 SECȚIUNEA III „Europa mea, Europa ta, Europa noastră” – prof. Cîmpean Emese, tel. 0742309318  SECȚIUNEA IV „Un viitor v...
COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL „PETRU RAREȘ” BECLEAN PROIECTUL: IA ATITUDINE! ACTIVITATEA 3: NATURĂ ȘI VIAȚĂ SECȚIUNEA I: „NATURĂ ȘI VI...
COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL „PETRU RAREȘ” BECLEAN PROIECTUL: IA ATITUDINE! ACTIVITATEA 3: NATURĂ ȘI VIAȚĂ SECȚIUNEA II: „FRUMOS ȘI U...
COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL „PETRU RAREȘ” BECLEAN PROIECTUL: IA ATITUDINE! ACTIVITATEA 3: NATURĂ ȘI VIAȚĂ SECȚIUNEA III: „EUROPA MEA...
COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL „PETRU RAREȘ” BECLEAN PROIECTUL: IA ATITUDINE! ACTIVITATEA 3: NATURĂ ȘI VIAȚĂ SECȚIUNEA IV: “UN VIITOR V...
ŞCOALA: …..........................……….................…….. ADRESA: .........................……………….................... NR...
Colegiul Național ”Petru Rareș” Beclean, Str. Obor, nr. 83, jud. Bistrița-Năsăud Tel./Fax 0263343190 cnprbeclean@yahoo.com...
  1. 1. REGULAMENTUL CONCURSULUI DE EDUCAȚIE ECOLOGICĂ „NATURĂ ȘI VIAȚĂ” BECLEAN – 28 februarie 2018 Activitatea nr. 3 din cadrul proiectului „IA ATITUDINE!”, ediția a V-a (Proiectul este propus pentru a fi inclus în CAEN 2018) Inițiatori proiect: ● Prof. Rus Alexandrina-Corina, Colegiul Național „Petru Rareș” Beclean ● Prof. Cîmpean Marika Emese, Colegiul Naţional „Petru Rareş” Beclean Coordonatori: ❖ SECȚIUNEA I „Natură și viață – turismul verde” - prof. Rus Alexandrina-Corina ❖ SECȚIUNEA II „Frumos și urât în natură și viață” a. Aplicaţii media – prof. Măierean Ovidiu b. Grafică computerizată - prof. Săsărman Alexandra  SECȚIUNEA III „Europa mea, Europa ta, Europa noastră” – prof. Cîmpean Emese  SECȚIUNEA IV „Un viitor verde” – prof. Doroș Ioana a. Materiale promoţionale/Jucării ecologice b. Machete
  2. 2. REGULAMENTUL CONCURSULUI DE EDUCAȚIE ECOLOGICĂ “NATURĂ ȘI VIAȚĂ” ediţia II Activitatea nr. 3 din cadrul proiectului „IA ATITUDINE!”, ediția a V-a SCOPUL CONCURSULUI Organizarea şi derularea concursului de educație ecologică “Natură și viață” se înscrie în activităţile de asigurare a continuității proiectului ”IA ATITUDINE” care are ca scop promovarea activităților ecologice și antreprenoriale în rândul elevilor din ciclul primar, gimnazial și liceal. Concursul are ca principal scop dezvoltarea spiritului de observare a realităţii, de creaţie și de protejare a mediului prin toate mijloacele de care dispunem. OBIECTIVELE CONCURSULUI O1. Educarea tinerilor pentru a deveni factori civilizatori ai comunităţii din care fac parte; O2. Conştientizarea nevoii de „Dezvoltare comunitară”; O3. Folosirea unor strategii eficiente în scopul stimularii creativităţii, gândirii şi imaginaţiei; O4. Aplicarea criteriilor estetice şi morale adecvate în aprecierea valorilor mediului înconjurător; GRUPUL ŢINTĂ Grupul țintă îl reprezintă: ▪ elevii din învăţământul primar (clasele P-IV), învățământul gimnazial (clasele V-VIII) și învăţământul liceal (clasele IX –XII) ▪ cadrele didactice din școlile gimnaziale, licee, cluburi şi palate ale copiilor. SECȚIUNILE CONCURSULUI Concursul cuprinde următoarele patru secţiuni: ❖ SECȚIUNEA I „Natură și viață – turismul verde” – Sesiune de referate la care pot participa elevii din învățământul gimnazial și liceal (clasele V- XII) ❖ SECȚIUNEA II „Frumos și urât în natură și viață” - concurs de aplicaţii media la care pot participa elevii din clasele V-XII) a. Aplicaţii media b. Grafică computerizată  SECȚIUNEA III: „Europa mea, Europa ta, Europa noastră” – concurs de fotografie și postere (clasele P-XII)  SECȚIUNEA IV „Un viitor verde” – Expoziţie/concurs de materiale promoţionale, machete şi jucării ecologice (pot participa elevii din clasele P-XII) a. Materiale promoţionale/Jucării ecologice b. Machete DATA ŞI LOCUL DE DESFĂŞURARE Concursul se desfășoară la Colegiul Național ”Petru Rareș” Beclean, str. Obor, nr. 83, jud.
  3. 3. Bistrița-Năsăud, în data de 28 februarie 2018. CONDIȚII DE PARTICIPARE o Pentru participarea la secțiunile concursului este necesară completarea fișei de înscriere și trimiterea ei la adresa ia_atitudine@yahoo.com până la data 20 februarie 2018 o Se admite și participarea indirectă la toate secțiunile concursului o Diplomele se vor expedia în format electronic, pe adresa menționată de dvs. În fișa de înscriere. o Nu se percepe taxă de participare Secțiunea E-mail pentru trimiterea materialelor în format electronic Padlet pentru postarea materialelor în format electronic Adresa școlii, pentru expedierea materialelor înscrise în concurs Persoană de contact I. „Natură și viață” – turismul verde Link la materialul postat pe padlet, fișa de înscriere și/sau acordul de parteneriat, se trimit și pe e-mail, la adresa ia_atitudine@yahoo.com La subiectul e-mailului, vă rugăm să vă scrieți numele, prenumele, școala și secțiunea la care participați https://padlet.com /cimpean_emese/ naturasiviata Pentru această secțiune, materialele se trimit doar în format electronic, împreună cu fișa de înscriere și/sau acordul de parteneriat, pe adresa e-mail ia_atitudine@yahoo.co m Prof. Rus Alexandrina Corina II. „Frumos și urât în natură și viață” Link la materialul postat pe padlet, fișa de înscriere și/sau acordul de parteneriat, se trimit și pe e-mail, la adresa ia_atitudine@yahoo.com La subiectul e-mailului, vă rugăm să vă scrieți numele, prenumele, școala și secțiunea la care participați https://padlet.com /cimpean_emese/ sectiunea2# La secțiunea b, Grafică computerizată, afișele se trimit și listate, pe adresa Colegiului Național „Petru Rareș” Beclean, str. Obor, nr. 83, județul Bistrița- Năsăud, 425100 Prof. Ovidiu Măierean Prof. Alexandra Săsărman III. „Europa mea, Europa ta, Europa noastră” - - La secțiunea III, fotografiile și posterele, însoțite de fișa de înscriere și/sau acordul de parteneriat se expediază la adresa: Colegiul Național Prof. Emese Cîmpean
  4. 4. „Petru Rareș” Beclean, str. Obor, nr. 83, județul Bistrița-Năsăud, 425100 (în atenția prof. Emese Cîmpean) IV. „Un viitor verde” - - Pentru secțiunea IV, se vor expedia materialele create, însoțite de fișa de înscriere și/sau acordul de parteneriat la adresa: Colegiul Național „Petru Rareș” Beclean Str. Obor, nr. 83 Localitatea Beclean, județul Bistrița-Năsăud, cod 425100 Prof. Doroș Ioana REGULAMENTUL CONCURSULUI SECŢIUNEA I - Sesiune de referate Tema sectiunii: „Natură și viaţa - turismul verde” Participanți: elevii claselor V- XII Detalii privind desfăşurarea sesiunii de referate: ● referatul nu trebuie sa depăşească 4 pagini, font Times New Roman, mărime 12, la un rând; ● în cazul participării directe, referatele vor fi prezentate individual; ● elevul prezintă oral în faţa comisiei, cele mai importante aspecte ale lucrării propuse, timp de max. 5 min, cu ajutorul calculatorului utilizându-se și suport audio-video pregătit în acest scop; ● lucrarea va avea pe pagina de prezentare şi numele autorului, clasa, profesorul coordonator si şcoala de provenienţă. ● trebuie menţionate notele bibliografice; Data limită de trimitere a lucrărilor în format electronic: 20 februarie 2018 1. Postați materialele realizate de elevii dvs. aici: https://padlet.com/cimpean_emese/naturasiviata 2. Copiați link-ul
  5. 5. 3. Trimiteți materialele în format electronic, link la postarea dvs., fișa de înscriere și acordul de parteneriat (doar dacă doriți, nu e condiție eliminatorie) la adresa: ia_atitudine@yahoo.com SECŢIUNEA II - concurs de aplicaţii media și grafică computerizată Tema secțiunii: „Frumos și urât în natură și viață” Participanți: elevii claselelor V-XII Notă: o fiecare profesor poate coordona maxim 2 lucrări la fiecare subsecţiune; o elevii pot participa individual sau în echipe de maxim doi elevi; a. Aplicaţii media: ● prezentările PowerPoint vor conţine max. 12 slideuri; ● pentru evaluarea PPT-urilor se urmăresc caracteristicile prezentării (text, sunet, fotografii originale) și modul de realizare a prezentării (mărime font, design, culori, animații etc.) ● pentru animaţii/filme înregistrarea trebuie făcută într-unul din formatele avi, mpeg; ● înregistrările nu trebuie să depăşească 5 min; ● imaginile folosite în materiale trebuie să respecte drepturile de autor. b. Grafică computerizată ● se pot realiza colaje foto sau afişe format A3; ● fotografiile incluse în afișe/colaje trebuie să prezinte peisaje, imagini din natură, evenimente atât pozitive cât și negative cu impact asupra vieții noastre; ● criteriile de apreciere a lucrărilor sunt: respectarea temei, originalitatea, claritatea şi armonia cromatică. ● afişele vor fi trimise în plic la adresa colegiului, fiind specificat pe plic ”Pentru proiectul ‚‚Ia atitudine” Fişierele sursă vor fi trimise pe adresa ia_atitudine@yahoo.com; Data limită de trimitere a lucrărilor în format electronic: 20 februarie 2018 1. Pentru secțiunea a - Postați materialele realizate de elevii dvs. aici: https://padlet.com/cimpean_emese/sectiunea2 2. Copiați link-ul 3. Trimiteți materialele în format electronic, link la postarea dvs., fișa de înscriere și acordul de parteneriat (doar dacă doriți, nu e condiție eliminatorie) la adresa ia_atitudine@yahoo.com 4. La secțiunea b, veți expedia materialele prin poștă, la adresa: Colegiul Național „Petru Rareș” Beclean Str. Obor, nr. 83, Județul Bistrița-Năsăud, 425100
  6. 6. SECŢIUNEA III - concurs de fotografii și postere Tema secțiunii: „Europa mea, Europa ta, Europa noastră” Participanți: elevii claselelor P-XII Notă: o fiecare profesor poate coordona maxim 2 lucrări la fiecare subsecţiune; o elevii pot participa individual sau în echipe de cel mult doi elevi; o se pot realiza fotografii (indiferent de format) sau afişe/postere format A3; Lucrările trebuie să fie însoțite de o scurtă descriere. o acestea trebuie să surprindă imagini reprezentative pentru proiecte/investiții finanțate prin fonduri europene; locuri pitorești din Uniunea Europeană; o criteriile de apreciere a lucrărilor sunt: respectarea temei, originalitatea, claritatea şi armonia cromatică; o Posterele și fotografiile realizate de elevi vor avea lipită, pe verso, următoarea etichetă: Numele și prenumele elevului: Clasa: Școala de proveniență: Titlul lucrării: Semnificația acesteia (3-5 rânduri): Prof. coordonator: Veți expedia fotografiile și afișele prin poștă, la adresa: Colegiul Național „Petru Rareș” Beclean Str. Obor, nr. 83, Județul Bistrița-Năsăud, 425100 Pentru proiectul „Ia atitudine!” (în atenția prof. Emese Cîmpean) Data limită de trimitere a lucrărilor (data poștei): 20 februarie 2018 Observații: Participanții la concurs poartă răspunderea pentru respectarea drepturilor de autor şi garantează că sunt autorii lucrărilor prezentate. Organizatorii nu poartă răspunderea pentru încălcarea drepturilor de autor de către participanți. În cazul în care Comisia de concurs constată că lucrarea prezentată este un plagiat evident, lucrarea respectivă se exclude din concurs. Prin participarea la concurs, participanții acceptă transmiterea cu titlu gratuit a drepturilor de autor asupra publicării şi difuzării lucrării. Organizatorii îşi rezervă dreptul de a publica lucrarea în orice format imprimat electronic şi/sau utilizând media audiovizuală, obligându- se să indice numele autorului/autoarei. Acest fapt nu va atrage după sine dreptul participanților la concurs la remunerare sau la alte avantaje. Participanții la concurs se declară de acord cu folosirea de către organizatori a informațiilor privind lucrările şi numele autorilor în cadrul comunicatelor de presă, documentelor de informare şi a publicațiilor.
  7. 7. SECŢIUNEA IV – Expoziţie/concurs de machete, materiale promoţionale şi jucării ecologice Tema secţiunii: “Un viitor verde” Participanți: elevii claselor P-XII Notă: o fiecare profesor poate coordona maxim 2 lucrări la fiecare subsecţiune; o elevii pot participa individual sau în echipe de maxim trei elevi; a. Materiale promoţionale/Jucării ecologice ● se vor realiza diferite materiale menite să promoveze valorile şi specificul zonei. Exemplu: obiecte realizate din lut, obiecte sculptate specifice zonei, ouă încondeiate, magneţi etc. ● jucăriile realizate vor fi din materiale textile, lemn, hârtie, materiale reciclabile ecologice etc ● se apreciază originalitatea şi calitatea realizării lucrărilor. b. Machete Se vor realiza machete care să reprezinte: ❖ case de vacanţă, specifice zonei în care locuiesc elevii, construite de preferinţă din materiale ecologice; ❖ propuneri pentru amenajare a unor spaţii/zone de agrement; ❖ se apreciază originalitatea şi calitatea realizării machetelor. Jucăriile ecologice și machetele vor fi trimise doar prin poștă, împreună cu fișa de înscriere și/sau acordul de parteneriat, pe adresa școlii (Colegiul Național „Petru Rareș” Beclean, str. Obor, nr. 83, județul Bistrița-Năsăud, cod 425100), fiind specificat pe plic „Pentru proiectul ‚‚Ia atitudine” Notă: La toate secțiunile concursului se acordă premii şi menţiuni în conformitate cu Metodologia- cadru de organizare şi desfăşurare a competiţiilor şcolare, fără a depăși însă procentul de 25% din numărul total de concurenți. Participanții care nu obțin premiu/mențiune vor primi diplome de participare. Diplomele vor fi trimise în format electronic, pe adresa de e-mail a profesorului îndrumător. Alte aspecte organizatorice: ❖ Vă rugăm să încărcați materialele la adresele aferente secțiunilor la care participați și să copiați linkul, pentru a-l putea insera în mail cu fișele de înscriere. ❖ Fişele de înscriere, împreună cu materialele în format electronic, vor fi trimise până în data de 20 februarie 2018 pe adresa concursului ia_atitudine@yahoo.com;
  8. 8. ❖ La secțiunile III (fotografie și afiș) și IV (machete și jucării ecologice) materialele realizate se vor trimite exclusiv prin poștă la adresa: Colegiul Național „Petru Rareș”, str. Obor, nr. 83, localitatea Beclean, județul Bistrița-Năsăud, 425100 ❖ Diplomele cu premii vor fi trimise până în 15 iunie 2018; ❖ Nu se admit contestaţii. Lucrările premiate vor fi păstrate timp de un an în arhiva școlii; ❖ Lucrările nu se înapoiază participanţilor la concurs; ❖ O persoană poate participa la toate secțiunile. Evaluarea si ierarhizarea lucrărilor se realizează de Comisia de evaluare a concursului. Aprecierea lucrărilor va fi făcută cu puncte de la 0 la 100, pe baza unei grile de evaluare care va conține următorii indicatori: ● conținut și mod de redactare - originalitate în alegerea temei, structurarea logică a conţinuturilor, bibliografie minimală, respectarea condițiilor de tehnoredactare (20 p); ● expunere şi argumentare - limbaj de specialitate, capacitate de analiză, sinteză, abilitate în citirea, interpretarea datelor, argumentare, expresivitatea prezentării şi capacitatea de a susţine o dezbatere etc. (20 p); ● rigoarea ştiinţifică a conţinutului (10 p); ● consistenţa suportului de susţinere a comunicării (10 p); ● respectarea cerinţelor privind materialele utilizate (10 p) ● originalitate si creativitate (20 p) ● respectarea limitei de timp în prezentare (10 p). ☞ Lucrările care nu respectă tema/temele secţiunii vor fi descalificate! Pentru informații suplimentare, puteți contacta echipa de proiect: Inițiatori: - Prof. Alexandrina-Corina Rus, tel. 0744604530 - Prof. Emese Cîmpean, tel. 0742309318 Coordonatori: ❖ SECȚIUNEA I „Natură și viață – turismul verde” - prof. Rus Alexandrina-Corina, tel. 0744604530 ❖ SECȚIUNEA II „Frumos și urât în natură și viață” a. Aplicaţii media – prof. Măierean Ovidiu, tel. 0740243476 b. Grafică computerizată - prof. Săsărman Alexandra, tel. 0742345605
  9. 9.  SECȚIUNEA III „Europa mea, Europa ta, Europa noastră” – prof. Cîmpean Emese, tel. 0742309318  SECȚIUNEA IV „Un viitor verde” – prof. Doroș Ioana, tel. 0742470332 a. Materiale promoţionale/Jucării ecologice b. Machete Colaboratori:  Prof. Nicula Mircea Cristian - directorul Colegiului Național „Petru Rareș” Beclean,  prof. Liana Todoran - consilier educativ  prof. Diana Zinveliu  prof. Ovidiu Măierean  prof. Liana Pașca  prof. Flavius Mureșan  prof. Cristina Roman  prof. Delia Năstase
  10. 10. COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL „PETRU RAREȘ” BECLEAN PROIECTUL: IA ATITUDINE! ACTIVITATEA 3: NATURĂ ȘI VIAȚĂ SECȚIUNEA I: „NATURĂ ȘI VIAŢA - TURISMUL VERDE” - Sesiune de referate FIȘĂ DE JURIZARE Nume și prenume candidați: Școala: Criterii : 1. Respectarea temei (10 p) 2. Conținut și mod de redactare (20 p) 3. Rigoarea ştiinţifică a conţinutului (20 p); 4. Expunere şi argumentare (10 p) 5. Originalitate în alegerea temei (5 p) 6. Respectarea cerinţelor legate de modul de redactare (10 p) 7. Existența bibliografiei (5 p) 8. Consistenţa suportului de susţinere a comunicării (10 p) 9. Respectarea limitei de timp în prezentare (10 p). Total: Notă: Total 100 de puncte. Membru juriu: Semnătura
  11. 11. COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL „PETRU RAREȘ” BECLEAN PROIECTUL: IA ATITUDINE! ACTIVITATEA 3: NATURĂ ȘI VIAȚĂ SECȚIUNEA II: „FRUMOS ȘI URÂT ÎN NATURĂ ȘI VIAȚĂ” - concurs de aplicaţii media și grafică computerizată FIȘĂ DE JURIZARE Nume și prenume candidați: Școala: Criterii : 10. Respectarea temei (10 p) 11. Conținut și mod de redactare/realizare (20 p) 12. Claritatea și armonia cromatică (10 p) 13. Expunere şi argumentare (10 p) 14. Originalitate (10 p) 15. Creativitate (10 p) 16. Respectarea cerinţelor legate de modul de realizare (10 p) 17. Consistenţa suportului de susţinere a comunicării (10 p) 18. Respectarea limitei de timp în prezentare (10 p). Total: Notă: Total 100 de puncte. Membru juriu: Semnătura
  12. 12. COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL „PETRU RAREȘ” BECLEAN PROIECTUL: IA ATITUDINE! ACTIVITATEA 3: NATURĂ ȘI VIAȚĂ SECȚIUNEA III: „EUROPA MEA, EUROPA TA, EUROPA NOASTRĂ” - concurs de fotografie și afiș FIȘĂ DE JURIZARE Nume și prenume candidați: Școala: Criterii : 1. Respectarea temei: proiecte/investiții realizate prin fonduri europene; locuri reprezentative pentru o regiune/țară/U.E. (20 p) 2. Conținut și mod de redactare/realizare (20 p) 3. Claritatea și armonia cromatică (15 p) 4. Expunere şi argumentare (10 p) 5. Originalitate (15 p) 6. Creativitate (10 p) 7. Respectarea cerinţelor legate de modul de realizare (10 p) Total: Notă: Total 100 de puncte. Membru juriu: Semnătura
  13. 13. COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL „PETRU RAREȘ” BECLEAN PROIECTUL: IA ATITUDINE! ACTIVITATEA 3: NATURĂ ȘI VIAȚĂ SECȚIUNEA IV: “UN VIITOR VERDE” - Expoziţie/concurs de machete, materiale promoţionale şi jucării ecologice FIȘĂ DE JURIZARE Nume și prenume candidați: Școala: Criterii : 1. Respectarea temei (10 p) 2. Mod de realizare (15 p) 3. Respectarea cerinţelor privind materialele utilizate (15 p) 4. Originalitatea ideii (20 p) 5. Creativitate în realizare (20 p) 6. Calitatea lucrării executate (20 p) Total: Notă: Total 100 de puncte. Membru juriu: Semnătura
  14. 14. ŞCOALA: …..........................……….................…….. ADRESA: .........................……………….................... NR. ÎNREG. .............……………. FIŞA DE ÎNSCRIERE LA CONCURSUL DE EDUCAȚIE ECOLOGICĂ “NATURĂ ȘI VIAȚĂ” ediţia II BECLEAN Activitatea nr. 3 din cadrul proiectului „IA ATITUDINE!”, ediția a V-a Numele si prenumele cadrului didactic coordonator: ………………...............……………………… Unitatea şcolară: …………………………………………………………………..............………….. Adresa de corespondenţă: ……………………….………………………............…………………… Localitatea: ……………………..…………… Judeţul: .........……………………………………….. Adresa de e-mail: …………………………………..............….. Telefon: …………………………... Elevi participanţi: Nr. crt. Numele si prenumele elevului Secțiunea Clasa Titlul lucrării Director, Profesor coordonator,
  15. 15. Colegiul Național ”Petru Rareș” Beclean, Str. Obor, nr. 83, jud. Bistrița-Năsăud Tel./Fax 0263343190 cnprbeclean@yahoo.com Nr. Instituția parteneră Nr........./.................... ACORD DE PARTENERIAT Art. 1 Părţile Prezentul acord de parteneriat se încheie între: INSTITUŢIA INIŢIATOARE: COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL "PETRU RAREȘ", cu sediul în BECLEAN, Str. Obor, judeţul Bistrița- Năsăud, tel/fax: 0263343191, reprezentat prin: director, prof. Nicula Mircea Cristian, și prof. Cîmpean Marika Emese, prof. Rus Alexandrina-Corina - profesori coordonatori, în calitate de INIŢIATOR în proiectul național de parteneriat educaţional: “IA ATITUDINE” - ediţia a V-a și INSTITUŢIA PARTENERĂ: …………………..……..………………………………………..….…., cu sediul în ……………...……………, județul........................……………………., Str..............……...............................................…….., nr..............…, tel……............………..., reprezentat prin director…………………………..................….… și prof........………………………………....................................................................................... în calitate de PARTENER în proiectul național de parteneriat educaţional: “IA ATITUDINE!”. Art. 2. Obiectul şi durata acordului: Obiectul acordului îl constituie desfăşurarea activităţilor din proiectul „IA ATITUDINE!”, derulate pe parcursul anului școlar 2017 - 2018. Art. 3 Obligaţiile părţilor: a. Aplicantul se obligă: 1. Transmite instituțiilor partenere informaţii legate de activitățile din proiect. 2. Asigură derularea activităţilor prevăzute în proiect. 3. Facilitează accesul partenerilor din proiect pentru a sprijini desfăşurarea activităţilor. 4. Selectează materialele necesare desfăşurării activităților proiectului. 5. Se ocupă de organizarea sesiunilor de comunicări. 6. Evaluează competiţiile conform criteriilor de jurizare. b. Partenerul se obligă: 1. Mediatizeză proiectul (competițiile, sesiunile de comunicări și simpozionul) în propria unitate şcolară. 2. Pregăteşte elevii pentru activitățile derulate în cadrul proiectului. 3. Respectă Regulamentul de desfăşurare a competițiilor și activităților proiectului. 4. Trimite materialele necesare derulării în timp util a concursului și sesiunilor de comunicări. 5. Evită orice situaţie generatoare de risc ce poate afecta în mod negativ imaginea proiectului. Art. 4 Modificări ale acordului de parteneriat: Modificarea acestui acord de parteneriat va fi făcută numai cu acordul scris al părţilor prin «Act Adiţional», datat şi semnat de ambele părţi. Art. 5 Rezilierea acordului de parteneriat: Acest acord poate fi nul şi neavenit, numai cu acordul scris al părţilor. Prezentul acord se încheie în două exemplare, câte un exemplar pentru fiecare parte şi intră în vigoare de la data semnării. Instituţia iniţiatoare, Instituţia parteneră, Colegiul Național ”Petru Rareș” Beclean .......................................................... Director, Director, Nicula Mircea Cristian .......................................................

