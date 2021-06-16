Debt collection software market expected growth usd3966

Since the past few years, adoption of digitalization in the banking sector has been robustly increased. This has led to increasing awareness about banking facilities as well as encouraging global consumer debt. In addition to this, government legislation such as Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act (BAPCPA) has increased the credit card debt and further escalated business growth of Debt Collection Software. This software streamlines and administrates debt collection and recovery processes. Moreover, it increases the banking software automation and helps to overcome the limitations of the existing database systems.