Giáo trình tạo dáng chụp ảnh cho cặp đôi

Giáo trình tạo dáng chụp cặp đôi
21 tư thế tạo dáng chụp ảnh cặp đôi 3 Ảnh cặp đôi chú trọng lột tả mối liên kết, sự thân mật, gần gũi, và trên hết là cảm ...
Tư thế tạo dáng 1 Tư thế dễ dàng nhất là cả hai đứng đối diện nhau (nhưng gương mặt và ánh mắt cùng hướng về phía ống kính...
Tư thế tạo dáng 2 Yêu cầu cặp đôi đứng thật sát vào nhau để có được bức chân dung thể hiện tình cảm thân mật, gần gũi. Bạn...
Tư thế tạo dáng 3 Tư thế thân thiết, chân thành khi chàng trai ôm lấy cô gái từ phía sau. Cả hai có thể cùng hướng về phía...
Tư thế tạo dáng 4 Tư thế vui vẻ, đáng yêu khi cô gái choàng vai chàng trai từ phía sau. Phải chú ý vị trí đặt tay của cô ấ...
Tư thế tạo dáng 5 Chỉ thay đổi một chút từ tư thế choàng vai nêu trên. Điều bạn nên nhớ khi chụp cảnh cặp đôi là các chủ t...
Tư thế tạo dáng 6 Hình ảnh mang đến cảm giác lãng mạn tuyệt vời. Tác phẩm sẽ hiệu quả hơn khi được chụp ngoài trời với bối...
Tư thế tạo dáng 7 Hãy tìm cho mình vị trí cao hơn chủ thể một chút để chụp từ phía trên xuống. Một tư thế trông bình thườn...
Tư thế tạo dáng 8 Đây cũng là một tư thế biểu lộ sự lãng mạn của cặp đôi, rất thích hợp áp dụng cho những lúc chụp ngoài t...
Tư thế tạo dáng 9 Tư thế này dành cho những bức ảnh chụp thể đứng thẳng, lấy trọn vẹn thân người. Hãy truyền tải vào bức ả...
Tư thế tạo dáng 10 Tư thế vui vẻ và cởi mở. Bạn đừng nghĩ rằng tư thế này chỉ hợp với những cặp đôi trẻ tuổi thôi. Ngược l...
Tư thế tạo dáng 11 Một tư thế đẹp để thể hiện tình yêu thương và niềm hạnh phúc của đôi lứa khi gặp nhau. Nên chụp ở nơi m...
Tư thế tạo dáng 12 Tư thế khá vui nhộn. Dáng điệu và vị trí đôi chân của cô gái là điểm cần chú ý nhất, mỗi chân cong lên ...
Tư thế tạo dáng 13 Ghi lại khoảnh khắc cặp đôi tay trong tay cùng nhau tiến đến từ phía xa. Bạn nên đặt máy ở chế độ chụp ...
Tư thế tạo dáng 14 Tạo nên một chút thay đổi trong tư thế cặp đôi cùng sóng bước. Đó là giây phút cả hai đến cạnh bên nhau...
Tư thế tạo dáng 15 Đừng quên rằng có rất nhiều cơ hội tốt để chụp được bức ảnh cặp đôi như mong muốn từ phía sau chủ thể đ...
Tư thế tạo dáng 16 Cả hai nằm bên nhau, phần thân trước tựa vào tay để nâng lên một chút, chàng trai có thể nhẹ nhàng quàn...
Tư thế tạo dáng 17 Dựa vào tư thế vừa nêu trên để linh động sáng tạo thêm. Cả hai nằm cạnh nhau nhưng tạo ra một khoảng kh...
Tư thế tạo dáng 18 Một gợi ý hay, cho thấy dù các chủ thể được sắp xếp ở vị tri bất đối xứng nhưng ảnh của bạn vẫn là nhữn...
Tư thế tạo dáng 19 Tư thế thoải mái, vui tươi khi hai người nằm ngửa, cùng hướng ánh mắt lên khoảng không gian cao rộng bê...
Tư thế tạo dáng 20 Tư thế tạo không khi đầm ấm, dịu dàng khi cặp đôi ngồi tựa vào nhau thư giãn trên chiếc sofa yêu thích.
Tư thế tạo dáng 21 Đôi khi nói đến ảnh cặp đôi còn bao hàm cả ảnh chụp lúc người phụ nữ mang thai. Đây cũng là dịp để các ...
Giáo trình tạo dáng chụp ảnh cho cặp đôi
các cặp đôi đang yêu nhau cùng tham khảo giáo trình tạo dáng chụp ảnh để có thể lưu lại những khoảnh khắc.

Giáo trình tạo dáng chụp ảnh cho cặp đôi

  1. 1. Giáo trình tạo dáng chụp cặp đôi
  2. 2. 21 tư thế tạo dáng chụp ảnh cặp đôi 3 Ảnh cặp đôi chú trọng lột tả mối liên kết, sự thân mật, gần gũi, và trên hết là cảm xúc giữa hai nhân vật trong ảnh. Mối tình cảm sâu sắc, mãnh liệt, đầy say mê ấy như một nguồn năng lượng làm bừng lên niềm hạnh phúc, vẻ tươi sáng, ấm áp cho bức ảnh. Thông thường, các cặp đôi rất dễ dàng bắt nhịp một cách nhanh chóng vào công vệc thực hiện bộ ảnh dành cho tình yêu của mình. Nhưng nếu họ thấy có chút lúng túng, e ngại, hãy khuyến khích họ diễn tả lại cảm giác và dáng điệu trong giây phút ban đầu gặp gỡ, khơi gợi những cung bậc cảm xúc, những biểu hiện tự nhiên nhất, đáng yêu nhấtđể sáng tạo nên những tác phẩm thật lãng mạn, ngọt ngào.
  3. 3. Tư thế tạo dáng 1 Tư thế dễ dàng nhất là cả hai đứng đối diện nhau (nhưng gương mặt và ánh mắt cùng hướng về phía ống kính), cô gái đặt cánh tay lên ngực chàng trai. Hãy chụp ảnh ở cự ly gần và để khung ảnh đứng.
  4. 4. Tư thế tạo dáng 2 Yêu cầu cặp đôi đứng thật sát vào nhau để có được bức chân dung thể hiện tình cảm thân mật, gần gũi. Bạn cứ thoải mái phóng to ảnh cũng như kéo ống kính đến gần nhân vật.
  5. 5. Tư thế tạo dáng 3 Tư thế thân thiết, chân thành khi chàng trai ôm lấy cô gái từ phía sau. Cả hai có thể cùng hướng về phía ống kính hoặc nhìn nhau, thậm chí là hôn nhau để bức ảnh thêm tình cảm.
  6. 6. Tư thế tạo dáng 4 Tư thế vui vẻ, đáng yêu khi cô gái choàng vai chàng trai từ phía sau. Phải chú ý vị trí đặt tay của cô ấy sao cho thật tự nhiên và đơn giản nhé.
  7. 7. Tư thế tạo dáng 5 Chỉ thay đổi một chút từ tư thế choàng vai nêu trên. Điều bạn nên nhớ khi chụp cảnh cặp đôi là các chủ thể không nhất thiết phải nhìn vào ống kính. Nếu cả hai cùng trò chuyện hay nhìn nhau trìu mến, cười đùa…sẽ cho ta một bức ảnh tự nhiên và sống động hơn.
  8. 8. Tư thế tạo dáng 6 Hình ảnh mang đến cảm giác lãng mạn tuyệt vời. Tác phẩm sẽ hiệu quả hơn khi được chụp ngoài trời với bối cảnh không gian rộng mở. Bạn nên lấy góc ảnh hơi chếch khi chụp từ phía sau. Đặc biệt bạn cần chú ý chọn khoảng cách với cặp đôi phải vừa đủ để bắt được ánh mắt của họ, nếu không tác phẩm của bạn trông sẽ thật vô hồn và trống rỗng.
  9. 9. Tư thế tạo dáng 7 Hãy tìm cho mình vị trí cao hơn chủ thể một chút để chụp từ phía trên xuống. Một tư thế trông bình thường nhưng nếu được chụp ở góc độ khác sẽ luôn mang đến kết quả mới lạ, đáng ngạc nhiên.
  10. 10. Tư thế tạo dáng 8 Đây cũng là một tư thế biểu lộ sự lãng mạn của cặp đôi, rất thích hợp áp dụng cho những lúc chụp ngoài trời trong khoảng không gian rộng mở. Hơn nữa, hình ảnh sẽ trở nên rất ấn tượng và gợi lên nhiều cảm xúc nếu là bóng chiếu nổi bật trên phông nền sáng, như khi bạn chụp chủ thể đứng trước ánh hoàng hôn chẳng hạn.
  11. 11. Tư thế tạo dáng 9 Tư thế này dành cho những bức ảnh chụp thể đứng thẳng, lấy trọn vẹn thân người. Hãy truyền tải vào bức ảnh cái hồn tràn đầy tình cảm ấm áp mà cặp đôi muốn dành cho nhau.
  12. 12. Tư thế tạo dáng 10 Tư thế vui vẻ và cởi mở. Bạn đừng nghĩ rằng tư thế này chỉ hợp với những cặp đôi trẻ tuổi thôi. Ngược lại, nếu những người lớn tuổi hơn vẫn cảm thấy thích thú thì chắc chắc bạn vẫn có được một tác phẩm giàu tính biểu cảm và nhiều ý nghĩa đấy. Hãy thử nhiều kiểu để chọn lựa như chụp toàn thân, bán thân hay cận cảnh.
  13. 13. Tư thế tạo dáng 11 Một tư thế đẹp để thể hiện tình yêu thương và niềm hạnh phúc của đôi lứa khi gặp nhau. Nên chụp ở nơi mang tính công cộng, đông người như một địa điểm nổi tiếng nào đó của thành phố, ở trạm xe lửa hay xe điện ngầm.
  14. 14. Tư thế tạo dáng 12 Tư thế khá vui nhộn. Dáng điệu và vị trí đôi chân của cô gái là điểm cần chú ý nhất, mỗi chân cong lên tạo thành một góc độ khác nhau. Khi chàng trai đang nhấc bổng cô gái, hãy tranh thủ chụp những bức ảnh ngọt ngào ở cự ly thật gần nhé.
  15. 15. Tư thế tạo dáng 13 Ghi lại khoảnh khắc cặp đôi tay trong tay cùng nhau tiến đến từ phía xa. Bạn nên đặt máy ở chế độ chụp liên tục. Làm như thế có lẽ bạn sẽ nhận được nhiều bức ảnh không hoàn thiện lắm do chuyển động của đôi chân không phù hợp. Vì vậy, phần việc còn lại của bạn là chọn lọc những bức ảnh có chuyển động chân thích hợp nhất.
  16. 16. Tư thế tạo dáng 14 Tạo nên một chút thay đổi trong tư thế cặp đôi cùng sóng bước. Đó là giây phút cả hai đến cạnh bên nhau và ôm lấy nhau trong vòng tay. Bạn cũng nên chụp thật nhiều kiểu ảnh để chọn được bức có những bước chân đẹp nhất.
  17. 17. Tư thế tạo dáng 15 Đừng quên rằng có rất nhiều cơ hội tốt để chụp được bức ảnh cặp đôi như mong muốn từ phía sau chủ thể đấy.
  18. 18. Tư thế tạo dáng 16 Cả hai nằm bên nhau, phần thân trước tựa vào tay để nâng lên một chút, chàng trai có thể nhẹ nhàng quàng vai ôm cô gái. Nên chụp ảnh này ở góc độ hẹp.
  19. 19. Tư thế tạo dáng 17 Dựa vào tư thế vừa nêu trên để linh động sáng tạo thêm. Cả hai nằm cạnh nhau nhưng tạo ra một khoảng không nhỏ ở giữa.
  20. 20. Tư thế tạo dáng 18 Một gợi ý hay, cho thấy dù các chủ thể được sắp xếp ở vị tri bất đối xứng nhưng ảnh của bạn vẫn là những tác phẩm nghệ thuật rất thú vị.
  21. 21. Tư thế tạo dáng 19 Tư thế thoải mái, vui tươi khi hai người nằm ngửa, cùng hướng ánh mắt lên khoảng không gian cao rộng bên trên và mỉm cười rạng rỡ.
  22. 22. Tư thế tạo dáng 20 Tư thế tạo không khi đầm ấm, dịu dàng khi cặp đôi ngồi tựa vào nhau thư giãn trên chiếc sofa yêu thích.
  23. 23. Tư thế tạo dáng 21 Đôi khi nói đến ảnh cặp đôi còn bao hàm cả ảnh chụp lúc người phụ nữ mang thai. Đây cũng là dịp để các cặp đôi sáng tạo nên những hình ảnh độc đáo và ý nghĩa. Trong trường hợp này, chỉ cần tập trung thể hiện tình cảm giữa hai người cũng như tấm lòng yêu thương trìu mến họ dành cho mọt thiên thần bé bỏng sắp chào đời.

