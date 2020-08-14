Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Cybersecurity, Emerging Technologies Risk Management, and Homeland Security: Published Writings, Speeches, and Media Act...
2 Chuck Brooks is a Technology Evangelist, Cybersecurity Growth Strategist, Brand Ambassador, Influencer, Corporate Execut...
3 • Named “#2 Global Influencer in Cybersecurity” by a distinguished panel of 30 judges by IFSEC) and “Top 20 To Follow on...
4 • Former Technology Partner Advisor at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation • 5 Time Judge; Government Security News Homela...
5 In government, Chuck has received two senior Presidential appointments. Under President George W. Bush Chuck was appoint...
6 IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA) Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Working Group. Some of Chuck’s other activiti...
7
8
9
10 At a Glance Chuck Brooks, President, Brooks Consulting International and Adjunct Faculty Georgetown University Thought ...
11 Thinkers360: Tell us a bit about your background CB: My background includes service in the public sector, academia, ind...
12 My professional industry affiliations include being a member of the USA Chapter of EC-Council Global Advisory Board for...
13 CB: Thinkers 360 is a really exceptional resource and leadership fulcrum. I publish on the platform but more importantl...
14 CB: There are several valuable elements for being a thought leader. These include: expertise; being able to dedicate yo...
15
16
17
18 4 Evolving Technology Areas Of Smart Cybersecurity by Chuck Brooks https://www.forbes.com/sites/chuckbrooks/2020/07/05/...
19 HPC PRESENTS A CYBERSECURITY CHEAT SHEET FOR GENERAL COUNSEL AND THE C-SUITE BY LEADING CYBER EXPERT CHUCK BROOKS https...
20 https://www.forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/2020/06/11/emerging-virtual-realities-in- industry-government-and-academia/...
21
22 InfoSec World 2020 DIGITAL Keynote (with Former Top CIA Executive Mark Kelton) https://cyberriskalliancecom.sharepoint....
23 COVID-19 Impact on Cybersecurity - Interview of Chuck Brooks https://www.cyberresilienceinstitute.org/2020/06/18/covid-...
24
25 Designed and composed new course on “Disruptive Technologies and Organizational Management” for Georgetown University G...
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33 Top 5: Executives to Watch in GovCon Cybersecurity (Chuck Brooks included) Former General Dynamics Exec Chuck Brooks Cr...
34 Former General Dynamics Exec Chuck Brooks Creates GovCon- Focused Consulting Firm https://blog.executivebiz.com/2020/04...
35 Brooks Consulting’s areas of focus include cybersecurity, internet of things, smart cities, homeland security and emerg...
36 CYBERSECURITY JUDGING ACTIVITIES: * Judge for the AFCEA 2020 Saint Isadore Cyber Awards for the U.S. Army * Judge for t...
37
38
39
40 Stéphane Nappo Vice President Global Chief Information Security Officer Chuck is a Brilliant Strategist, technologist a...
41 thinker grounded in government, industry and academia leadership. I value any opportunity to work with Chuck to team wi...
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51 Chuck Brooks has been recognized by leading media and security organizations for his insights and contributions in cybe...
52 • Chuck was also selected by Cyber Startup Observatory as “ Cybersecurity Leader of The Week” The purpose of the Cybers...
53 https://blogs.thomsonreuters.com/financial-risk/risk-management-and-compliance/meet- the-u-s-top-50-social-influencers-...
54
55
56 Honored to be named as the “#2 Global Influencer in Cybersecurity” by a distinguished panel of 30 judges by IFSEC. A to...
57 Studies in Applied Intelligence program focuses on three key sectors, namely homeland security, law enforcement, and co...
58
59
60
61
62
63
64 Visiting Editor Chuck Brooks Chuck Brooks is the Principal Market Growth Strategist -- Cybersecurity and Emerging Techn...
65
66
67
68 Chuck Brooks on AT&T Panel discussing innovation in cybersecurity at The 2018 Gartner Global Risk Management Summit
69
70 Enjoyed speaking last night at Georgetown University’s “Cyber Week” event sponsored by Cyber Scoop. Innovation & Integr...
71 • WASHINGTON POST TAPS CYBERSECURITY EXPERT CHUCK BROOKS FOR 'THE NETWORK:' https://www.depauw.edu/news-media/latest-ne...
72
73
74
75 It was an honor co-presenting with John Perren former Assistant Director of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate...
76 Article Published by LinkedIn Featuring Chuck Brooks: 5 Tech Voices You Should Be Following on LinkedIn by Meghan Brock...
77 When you’re looking for inspiring and informative professional perspective online, where do you go? Are there experts t...
78 Chuck Brooks Speaking at the Duty of Care Conference and at Cyber Aviation event in Washington, DC, MEDIA Activities: •...
79 Contributor), NextGov, Alien Vault (Featured Contributor), Government Technology, GovExec, High Performance Counsel (Fe...
80 Chuck Brooks as Featured Speaker (partial list of events): • Dallas 2018 AT&T Business Conference (artificial intellige...
81 • CRM Summit (The Internet of Things, Cyber-Security, and Government Readiness) 2016 • The Astana Economic Forum and Gl...
82
83 Thx @ChuckDBrooks for sharing your perspective that RPA = innovation at our @IBM facilitated #digitalexchange on #robot...
84 Professional Activities: Chuck serves as Chairman of CompTIA’s New and Emerging Technology Committee, and serves on Boa...
85
86
87 Cyber Startup Observatory – Chuck Brooks, Cybersecurity Leader of the Week Chuck Brooks is the Principal Market Growth ...
88 InformationWeek, MIT Sloan Blog, Computerworld, Federal Times, Homeland Security Today (Visiting Editor), and many othe...
89 • Layered vigilance (intelligence, surveillance); • Readiness (operational capabilities, visual command center, interdi...
90 Specifically, there are a variety of steps involving people, processes, and technologies that can make a security progr...
91 Holley, George Platsis, Shawn Tuma, George Thomas, and Christophe Veltsos) published a basic cyber-hygiene formula that...
92 5) Be cautious with older systems. Yes, older systems can be repaired. However, the upfront capital cost is not always ...
93 9) Do you drive your car without insurance? Cyber insurance is not mandatory yet, but it may be in the future. Chances ...
94 communication process suggestion applies to all industries, especially the financial industry that is being constantly ...
95 • Are servers and sensitive computer data kept in secure locked areas? • Are WiFi access-points configured securely? • ...
96 We live in world of algorithms; 1’s and 0’s. Our digital world is ripe for access and compromise by those who want do h...
97 We can expect to see more such attacks because of the ease of infection and because the vulnerabilities to networks sti...
98 In 2016 a DDoS attacks were launched against a Domain Name System (DNS) called Dyn. The attack directed a variety of Io...
99 What Are Key Strategies Toward Addressing The Insider Threat? The Cyber Insider Threat is one of the most difficult cha...
100 Negligent behavior is often the result of lack of security awareness due to poor security protocols and updates of pat...
101 How Can CISOs, CIOS and the C-Suite Work Together? A key for cybersecurity is creating a collaborative landscape for a...
102 educate the Board and present the values and potential costs of such IT operational components so they develop a deepe...
103 to brand reputation and no matter what, breaches will happen and how quickly and effectively a company responds will b...
104 result, he industry has accelerated innovation and helped meet the challenges we all face as citizen/consumers in this...
105 capabilities to build faster, smarter, and better outcomes. And that cooperative trend needs to continued and be expan...
106 • Protecting critical infrastructure through technologies and Public/Private cooperation • Better identity management ...
107 It is a special honor for me to be selected as the Cybersecurity Leader of the week. Cybersecurity is a critical path ...
108 The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In government, Chuck has served at The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as...
109
110
111 Chuck Brooks articles on FORBES: https://www.forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/people/chuckbrooks/#58455e ed6a44
112 More Published Writings by Chuck Brooks (Partial List): • CHUCK BROOKS, FEATURED HPC CONTRIBUTOR – ADVISER TO LINKEDIN...
113 • The New Techno-Fusion: The Merging Of Technologies Impacting Our Future https://www.forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/...
114 • CYBERSECURITY ACTION LIST FOR LAW FIRMS https://highperformancecounsel.com/a-cybersecurity- action-list-for-law-firm...
115 • Congress prioritizes cyber issues for homeland security funding in 2018[Commentary] https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/t...
116 • Blockchain for Government: A Cheat Sheet: http://www.nextgov.com/technology-news/tech- insider/2017/07/blockchain-go...
117 • Chuck Brooks, The Tech Voice You Should be following: University of Chicago Webinar (YouTube with slide deck present...
118 • The cybersecurity priority for DHS in 2017 http://www.federaltimes.com/articles/the-cybersecurity- priority-for-dhs-...
119 • Technology Foraging for Cybersecurity Solutions https://www.alienvault.com/blogs/security- essentials/technology-for...
120 • Embracing Global Public/Private Cybersecurity Alliances https://www.alienvault.com/blogs/security- essentials/embrac...
121 • NGA's Homeland panel to benefit from Governor Hutchinson’s experience, leadership http://www.federaltimes.com/story/...
122 • The Government Explores Artificial Intelligence http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits- blog/technology/280481-the-governm...
123 • HSN Charles Brooks Interview - The Threat Cyber-security Poses to Homeland Security http://homelandsecuritynet.com/c...
124 • Interview with Chuck Brooks on key Homeland Security Issues for 2015 (Government Security News) gsn 2014 digital yea...
125 • Internet of Things, New Frontier of Technology Convergence http://government.blogs.xerox.com/2014/08/27/iot-new-fron...
126 • TechNOW – Interview with Charles Brooks, VP, Department Homeland Security at Xerox https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t...
127 • Securing the Cyber Ecosystem through Protection Projects and Planning (Homeland Security Week presentation) http://w...
128 • Chuck Brooks presentations at Global Risk Expo in ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN http://astanaforum.org/2014/events/internationa...
129 • Transaction Processing is at the Root of Data Analytics http://government.blogs.xerox.com/2014/06/11/transaction-pro...
130 • Interview - Global Radio Talk Show – Interviews with Business Leaders ... http://globalradiotalkshow.com/ • Xerox ex...
131 • Featured Speaker; The CyberMaryland Conference - Federal Business Council, Inc. http://www.fbcinc.com/e/cybermdconfe...
132 • Public/private partnership is key to be competitive in any market. The Know How http://asiasecuritynews.com/6299/pub...
133
134
135 Edward You is a Supervisory Special Agent in the FBI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate, Biological Countermeas...
Compiled media, writings, speeches on tech, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and other topics

Cybersecurity, Emerging Technologies Risk Management, and Homeland Security: Published Writings, Speeches, and Media Activities by Chuck Brooks

  1. 1. 1 Cybersecurity, Emerging Technologies Risk Management, and Homeland Security: Published Writings, Speeches, and Media Activities by Chuck Brooks Chuck Brooks LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chuckbrooks/ Twitter Profile: @ChuckDBrooks
  2. 2. 2 Chuck Brooks is a Technology Evangelist, Cybersecurity Growth Strategist, Brand Ambassador, Influencer, Corporate Executive, Speaker, Writer, Government Relations, Business Development, and Marketing Executive. He is also a Subject Matter Expert, Advisor, and Thought Leader in the areas of: Emerging Technologies, Homeland Security, Risk Management, Internet of Things, Cybersecurity & Homeland Security, Cloud, Smart Cities, Business Process Outsourcing, Design Thinking, Digitization, Digital Media, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Big Data, Digital Transformation Career Summary Highlights: • Named Top 5 Person To Follow on Tech by LinkedIn • Named “top U.S. 50 social influencers in risk, compliance and RegTech in the United States” by Thomson Reuters • Published over 200 articles on technology and cybersecurity topics (featured FORBES Contributor, Washington Post Cybersecurity Advisory Panelist, and Visiting Editor Homeland Security Today)
  3. 3. 3 • Named “#2 Global Influencer in Cybersecurity” by a distinguished panel of 30 judges by IFSEC) and “Top 20 To Follow on Cybersecurity” by author/expert Scott Schober. Named Top Global Thought Leaders to Follow on IoT by Thinkers360. Mentor TechStars Accelerator. Cyber Startup Observatory Hall of Fame. EC-Council Global Advisory Board member for Threat Management • Current Adjunct Faculty at Georgetown University in Graduate Applied Intelligence and Cybersecurity Programs and former Adjunct Faculty Johns Hopkins University • Received Presidential Appointments for Executive Service by two Presidents of the United States. • Helped "stand up" Office of Legislative Affairs at the US Department of Homeland Security. • Served as first Director of Legislative Affairs at the DHS Science & Technology Directorate • Served as Senior Legislative Staff (foreign affairs, security, tech, business) to Senator Arlen Specter, U.S. Senate
  4. 4. 4 • Former Technology Partner Advisor at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation • 5 Time Judge; Government Security News Homeland Security Awards • Named Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year- 2017, 2016 Served in Senior Executive Corporate roles in Government Relations, Marketing, and Business Development Chuck Brooks Biography Chuck Brooks is a globally recognized thought leader and subject matter expert in Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies. LinkedIn named Chuck as one of “The Top 5 Tech People to Follow on LinkedIn.” He was named by Thompson Reuters as a “Top 50 Global Influencer in Risk, Compliance,” and by IFSEC as the “#2 Global Cybersecurity Influencer.” He is also a Cybersecurity Expert for “The Network” at the Washington Post, Visiting Editor at Homeland Security Today, Expert for GovCon, and a Contributor to FORBES. He has also been featured author in technology and cybersecurity blogs & Events by IBM, AT&T, General Dynamics, Cylance, Malwarebytes, Checkpoint, Tripwire and many others.
  5. 5. 5 In government, Chuck has received two senior Presidential appointments. Under President George W. Bush Chuck was appointed to The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as the first Legislative Director of The Science & Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security. He also was appointed as Special Assistant to the Director of Voice of America under President Reagan. He served as a top Advisor to the late Senator Arlen Specter on Capitol Hill covering security and technology issues on Capitol Hill. In industry, Chuck has served in senior executive roles for General Dynamics as the Principal Market Growth Strategist for Cyber Systems, at Xerox as Vice President & Client Executive for Homeland Security, for Rapiscan and Vice President of R & D, for SRA as Vice President of Government Relations, and for Sutherland as Vice President of Marketing and Government Relations. He currently sits on several corporate and not-for- profit Boards in advisory roles. In academia, Chuck is Adjunct Faculty at Georgetown University’s Graduate Applied Intelligence Program and the Graduate Cybersecurity Programs where he teaches courses on risk management, homeland security, and cybersecurity. He was an Adjunct Faculty Member at Johns Hopkins University where he taught a graduate course on homeland security for two years. He has an MA in International relations from the University of Chicago, a BA in Political Science from DePauw University, and a Certificate in International Law from The Hague Academy of International Law. In media, Chuck has been a featured speaker at dozens of conferences and webinars and has published more than 180 articles and blogs on cybersecurity, homeland security and technology issues. He has 62,000 followers on LinkedIn and runs a dozen LI groups, including the two largest in homeland security. He also has a wide following on Twitter and Facebook. Chuck’s professional industry affiliations include being a member of the August USA Chapter of EC-Council Global Advisory Board for TVM (Threat and Vulnerability Management), EC-Council is the world's largest body in cybersecurity training and certifications. He is on the MIT Technology Review Advisory Global Panel, a member of The AFCEA Cybersecurity Committee, and as member of the Electrical and Electronics Engineers
  6. 6. 6 IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA) Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Working Group. Some of Chuck’s other activities include being a Subject Matter Expert to The Homeland Defense and Security Information Analysis Center (HDIAC), a Department of Defense (DoD) sponsored organization through the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC), as a featured presenter at USTRANSCOM on cybersecurity threats to transportation, as a featured presenter to the FBI and the National Academy of Sciences on Life Sciences Cybersecurity. He is an Advisory Board Member for the Quantum Security Alliance, and a member of the CyberAvengers, a group that promotes safe Cyber-hygiene. Chuck was also appointed and served as a Technology Partner Advisor to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. 10 At a Glance Chuck Brooks, President, Brooks Consulting International and Adjunct Faculty Georgetown University Thought Leader Interview Thinkers360 interviews profile prominent members of the Thinkers360 community who embody the power of ideas in their work. In this edition, we speak with Chuck Brooks, President, Brooks Consulting International and Adjunct Faculty Georgetown University. Chuck is a globally-recognized cybersecurity thought leader and influencer, a two-time Presidential Appointee, with executive experience in marketing/branding, government relations, management, strategic partnering and digital engagement. He was recently featured in the Thinkers360 Top 50 Global Thought Leaders and Influencers on Cybersecurity.
  11. 11. 11 Thinkers360: Tell us a bit about your background CB: My background includes service in the public sector, academia, industry, and media. In government. In government I received two senior Presidential appointments. I was a “plank holder” at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and appointed as the first Legislative Director of The Science & Technology Directorate. Earlier in my career I served as Special Assistant to the Director of Voice of America. For almost a decade on Capitol Hill I was a top Advisor to the late Senator Arlen Specter covering security and technology. In local government I also worked as an Auxiliary Police officer for Arlington, Virginia. In industry, I served in senior executive roles for Fortune 1000 and smaller corporations including General Dynamics (Principal Market Growth Strategist for Cyber Systems), at Xerox (Vice President & Client Executive for Homeland Security), for Rapiscan and (Vice President of R & D), for SRA as (Vice President of Government Relations), and for Sutherland (Vice President of Marketing and Government Relations). As a globally recognized thought leader and evangelist for Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies, I serve as Brand Ambassador for The Cybersecurity Collaborative, a peer-based CISO organization. I am also Executive Cybersecurity advisor to PCiTec, a woman owned HUBZONE small business, and serve on a variety of boards of companies. In academia, I am serving as Adjunct Faculty at Georgetown University’s Applied Intelligence Program and graduate Cybersecurity Programs where I teach courses on risk management, homeland security, and cybersecurity. I was also an Adjunct Faculty Member at Johns Hopkins University where he taught a graduate course on homeland security for two years. I have an MA in International relations from the University of Chicago, a BA in Political Science from DePauw University, and a Certificate in International Law from The Hague. My areas of expertise homeland security, cybersecurity, and emerging tech. I have written over 150 articles, including being an author in technology and cybersecurity blogs for IBM, AT&T, General Dynamics, Xerox, Cylance, Tripwire, and many others. I have been a keynote or featured speaker at many conferences on those topics. LinkedIn named me as one of “The Top 5 Tech People to Follow on LinkedIn.” I was named by Thompson Reuters as a “Top 50 Global Influencer in Risk, Compliance,” and by IFSEC as the “#2 Global Cybersecurity Influencer.” I am also a Cybersecurity Expert for “The Network” at the Washington Post, Visiting Editor at Homeland Security Today, and a Contributor to FORBES.
  12. 12. 12 My professional industry affiliations include being a member of the USA Chapter of EC-Council Global Advisory Board for TVM (Threat and Vulnerability Management), EC-Council is the world’s largest body in cybersecurity training and certifications. Serving on the MIT Technology Review Advisory Global Panel, as a member of The AFCEA Cybersecurity Committee, and as member of the Electrical and Electronics Engineers IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA) Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Working Group. Some of my other activities include being a Subject Matter Expert to The Homeland Defense and Security Information Analysis Center (HDIAC), a Department of Defense (DoD) sponsored organization through the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC). I have also served as a featured presenter at USTRANSCOM on cybersecurity threats to transportation, as a presenter to the FBI and the National Academy of Sciences on Life Sciences Cybersecurity, and was also appointed and served a term as a Technology Partner Advisor to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Thinkers360: What are your current responsibilities and what’s a typical day look like? CB: My responsibilities are to address my client’ s various needs. This includes strategy, strategic partnering, business development and marketing. There are always activities going on during the day and sometimes nights too. Concurrently, I also regularly attend and speak at many events and conferences and I am always writing and sharing content. I also own or manage 12 groups on LinkedIn. Two of the groups; U.S. Department of Homeland Security” and “Homeland Security”–have grown to almost 80,000 members. At night I moderate posts and post in many of my groups. I like being busy and I am also an insomniac! When I am not working or writing, I spend time with my family, pets, and work out (I am a former competitive powerlifter). Thinkers360: What’s the favorite part of your current role? CB: My favorite part of my current role is running my own consulting business, Brooks Consulting International (BCI). BCI is a Government Relations & Marketing firm providing Digital Branding, Strategic Partnering, Business Development and Subject Matter Expertise, and Strategy. Now that I am running my own business, I am responsible for my own P & L, outreach, branding, and schedule. Organizing everything is my favorite part. Also, aside from BCI I get great fulfillment from my Adjunct Faculty roles at Georgetown University. I enjoy teaching, mentoring students, and designing courses. The combination of roles my roles in business, academia, and media are varied and satisfying. Thinkers360: How do you utilize Thinkers360?
  13. 13. 13 CB: Thinkers 360 is a really exceptional resource and leadership fulcrum. I publish on the platform but more importantly I read and share content from others who have become an important part of my social media network. Every time I am on perusing LinkedIn or Twitter, I am sure to look for the most recent Thinkers360 posts to get a sense of trending topics. (Editors Note: See Chuck’s Thinkers360 In-Depth Profile & Portfolio). Thinkers360: How do you like to work with brands who wish to engage you as a thought leader? CB: First of all you have to like what they are representing in the marketplace as a company and believe in their products. As a thought leader in cybersecurity, homeland security and emerging tech, I am often asked to contribute to work products as an expert, write a blog, or be interviewed. I am also happy to promote to my almost 60,000 followers on Linked In and 12,000 on Twitter, and 5,000 on Facebook . Many of my social media connections are comprised of executives and c-suite types from industry, government, and media. My friend and colleague, Stephane Nappo, 2018 Global CISO of the Year wrote a very nice recommendation (that is a great plug for my consulting firm too) on my background “Chuck is a brilliant strategist, technologist and thought leader in cybersecurity and emerging technologies, Chuck is a rare talent among the high-stature technology executives. He is not only a renowned social media influencer to follow, but also the expert you can rely on and listen confidently. Chuck’s multidisciplinary experience enables him to speak about strategic and operational aspects of business, technology and cybersecurity in an integrated way. Equally comfortable in writing for the press and public speaking, Chuck is an outstanding communicator, a clear thinker, and an empowering reliable peer and colleague. I express my sincerest gratitude and extend him my unreserved recommendation.” Thinkers360: What are your current interest areas with regard to purpose-driven causes? CB: As a family we have been active in a variety of charities including support for children’s hospitals, veterans, and animal welfare. My charity of focus this year is Tunnels to Towers Foundation and their Building for America’s Bravest program constructs custom smart homes for our most catastrophically injured service members returning home and fist responders injured in the line of duty to restore their ability to live a life of independence. Thinkers360: What’s your main advice for upcoming thought leaders?
  14. 14. 14 CB: There are several valuable elements for being a thought leader. These include: expertise; being able to dedicate yourself to learning and developing an credible knowledge on key issues, concepts, and policies, 2) communications; having to the ability to effectively write and speak, and 3) networking; being able to build relationships, both in person and in the digital social media ecosystem. My advice to upcoming thought leaders is cover all those elements. Learn read, study, and participate in leading organizations/groups to develop your expertise. Be prolific, write articles and blogs and post them on LinkedIn, Twitter and other sites. Be a part of the conversation, reach out to leaders in your areas of interest and do not be afraid to ask them to share their own insights with you.
  15. 15. 15
  16. 16. 16
  17. 17. 17
  18. 18. 18 4 Evolving Technology Areas Of Smart Cybersecurity by Chuck Brooks https://www.forbes.com/sites/chuckbrooks/2020/07/05/4-evolving-technology-areas-of-smart- cybersecurity/#2bf9923e68fc Chuck Brooks in Presentation to the G20: Security by Design Needed to Safeguard Energy Infrastructure From Cyber Attacks https://www.govconwire.com/2020/07/chuck-brooks-security-by-design-needed-to-safeguard- energy-infrastructure-from-cyber-attacks/ The Cybersecurity Imperative of Protecting Critical Infrastructure by Chuck Brooks https://cybertheory.io/the-cybersecurity-imperative-of-protecting-critical-infrastructure/ GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks: New Government Technology Initiatives To Stir Innovation https://www.govconwire.com/2020/06/govcon-expert-chuck-brooks-new-government- technology-initiatives-to-stir-innovation/
  19. 19. 19 HPC PRESENTS A CYBERSECURITY CHEAT SHEET FOR GENERAL COUNSEL AND THE C-SUITE BY LEADING CYBER EXPERT CHUCK BROOKS https://hpc.law/cyber-cheat-sheet/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter Emerging Virtual Realities In Industry, Government And Academia by Chuck Brooks
  20. 20. 20 https://www.forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/2020/06/11/emerging-virtual-realities-in- industry-government-and-academia/#38fcce8123b8 CISO’s View: Emerging Technologies Impacting the IAM Landscape https://www.cybered.io/webinars/cisos-view-emerging-technologies-impacting-iam- landscape-w-2505
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. 22 InfoSec World 2020 DIGITAL Keynote (with Former Top CIA Executive Mark Kelton) https://cyberriskalliancecom.sharepoint.com/:v:/s/InfoSecWorld2020Presentations/EfFTfeKd4 ltCtq1a0jLSn20BL-SiIv5EqtPBQ5q4yqH8aA?e=mtF8dE
  23. 23. 23 COVID-19 Impact on Cybersecurity - Interview of Chuck Brooks https://www.cyberresilienceinstitute.org/2020/06/18/covid-19-impact-on-cybersecurity/ Industry 4.0 and Cybersecurity 2.0 –- Opportunities & Challenges -- IIoT World Days. https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/xeNnHYnC6zNLZc_R42vRAv4IELnOT6a81nUb- PFfnkmw-QIeVs4jA_y04_Ho2iU9?startTime=1593634412000 GET YOURSELF READY for the DIGITAL ERA … 5th INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION -- Interview of Chuck Brooks https://globalbusinessnews.net/chuckbrookstalk/
  24. 24. 24
  25. 25. 25 Designed and composed new course on “Disruptive Technologies and Organizational Management” for Georgetown University Graduate Cybersecurity program. I am faculty in that program and also their Applied Intelligence Graduate Program. https://scs.georgetown.edu/programs/484/master-of-professional-studies-in-cybersecurity- risk-management/course-schedule/on-campus/fall-2020 MPCR-600-101 Disruptive Tech & Org Change This course explores the impact of disruptive technological innovation on organizations and their ability to adapt to change. More precisely, students learn how to detect and anticipate disruptive technologies and their potential impact on organizational culture, processes, and strategies. The course places an emphasis on understanding organizational values, processes, resources, and migration capabilities. Upon completion of the course, students will be able to identify and apply sustainable solutions to accommodate disruptive innovations and capabilities to cope with organizational and industry changes.
  26. 26. 26
  27. 27. 27
  28. 28. 28
  29. 29. 29
  30. 30. 30
  31. 31. 31
  32. 32. 32
  33. 33. 33 Top 5: Executives to Watch in GovCon Cybersecurity (Chuck Brooks included) Former General Dynamics Exec Chuck Brooks Creates GovCon- Focused Consulting Firm https://blog.executivebiz.com/2020/04/former-general-dynamics-exec-chuck-brooks-creates- govcon-focused-consulting-firm/
  34. 34. 34 Former General Dynamics Exec Chuck Brooks Creates GovCon- Focused Consulting Firm https://blog.executivebiz.com/2020/04/former-general-dynamics-exec-chuck-brooks-creates- govcon-focused-consulting-firm/ Chuck Brooks, a more than three-decade professional in the government contracting industry, has established a firm focused on government relations and marketing named Brooks Consulting International where he will also serve as president. The new company said in a press release published March 20 that it offers a range of business development services encompassing strategic partnership support, digital branding and subject-matter expertise.
  35. 35. 35 Brooks Consulting’s areas of focus include cybersecurity, internet of things, smart cities, homeland security and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Brooks previously spent two years at General Dynamics’ mission systems business as principal market growth strategist for cybersecurity systems. Before that, he held vice president roles at Xerox, OSI Systems’ Rapiscan Systems subsidiary and SRA International. Prior to joining industry, Brooks served as the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate’s first legislative director from 2003 to 2007. He currently holds various advisory roles for public and private sector entities and is a faculty member at Georgetown University.
  36. 36. 36 CYBERSECURITY JUDGING ACTIVITIES: * Judge for the AFCEA 2020 Saint Isadore Cyber Awards for the U.S. Army * Judge for the American Security Awards: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6681535144932724736 * Judge for the IFSEC Security Awards: https://www.ifsecglobal.com/top-influencers-security-fire/
  37. 37. 37
  38. 38. 38
  39. 39. 39
  40. 40. 40 Stéphane Nappo Vice President Global Chief Information Security Officer Chuck is a Brilliant Strategist, technologist and thought leader in cybersecurity and emerging technologies, Chuck is a rare talent among the high-stature technology executives. He is not only a renowed social media influencer to follow, but also the expert you can rely on and listen confidently. Chuck's multidisciplinary experience enables him to speak about strategic and operational aspects of business, technology and cybersecurity in an integrated way. Equally comfortable in writing for the press and public speaking, Chuck is an outstanding communicator, a clear thinker, and an empowering reliable peer and colleague. I express my sincerest gratitude and extend him my unreserved recommendation. June Klein CEO Technology&MarketingVentures Inc,EmpowernatorJune™ NextPractices;TMVi Due-Diligence;Electronic-BoardroomTMVi® Impact Chuck and I served as “invite-only, vetted and trusted advisors” to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation - Technology Partner Network. Throughout the 2year strategic program, Chuck was a pleasure to collaborate with toward accelerating solutions on a range of global challenges facing the foundation and its grantees. He was generous in sharing his articles in prestigious publications, contacts to DC decision-makers and access to his featured speaker and award events. Currently, I am honored that Chuck chose me to be a manager of his “Emerging & Futuristic Technologies LinkedIn Group”. Chuck has huge followings on social networks and diligently responds to his thousands of friends on focused subject matters. He is a holistic
  41. 41. 41 thinker grounded in government, industry and academia leadership. I value any opportunity to work with Chuck to team with strategic partners that can benefit from scaling my IOT, cybersecurity, resiliency and video initiatives. I think very highly of Chuck, both personally and professionally. This is also evidenced by my recommending him to my UK Merchant Bank’s Virtual Technology Cluster as a speaker and director of their Cybersecurity program blending entrepreneurial firm innovations with Lockheed Martin’s product development process.
  42. 42. 42
  43. 43. 43
  44. 44. 44
  45. 45. 45
  46. 46. 46
  47. 47. 47
  48. 48. 48
  49. 49. 49
  50. 50. 50
  51. 51. 51 Chuck Brooks has been recognized by leading media and security organizations for his insights and contributions in cybersecurity. He was named as the “#2 Global Influencer in Cybersecurity” by a distinguished panel of 30 judges by IFSEC. A total of 20 cybersecurity global thought leaders were selected to be included in the list. The judging panel included CISOs from Fortune 50 and top security leaders from organizations and media. IFSEC Global, launched in the UK in 1972, is a world renowned leading provider of news, features, videos and white papers for the security and fire industry. “Influence’ was defined by the award in the following ways: • Someone who has played a key role in driving technological innovation • Someone who has been a driving force in changing regulation, standards/guidance or best practice • Someone whose insights/opinions are widely respected and which are influential in shaping debate around industry issues • Someone who has been instrumental in the success of the organization or business they lead or are employed by • Someone who has helped to raise the industry’s profile or been an influential voice in the national media • IFSEC Global influencers 2018: Cybersecurity https://www.ifsecglobal.com/ifsec-global- influencers-2018-cybersecurity/
  52. 52. 52 • Chuck was also selected by Cyber Startup Observatory as “ Cybersecurity Leader of The Week” The purpose of the Cybersecurity Startup Observatory is to collaborate to build a safer financial industry and to help solve important problems leveraging cybersecurity innovation.You can visit an interesting #interview covering Chuck's thoughts and forward- thinking views on: https://cyberstartupobservatory.com/cyber-startup-observatory-chuck-brooks- cybersecurity-leader-of-the-week/ • He was also included with some of the world’s most respected cybersecurity experts and thought leaders in best-selling author and information security leader Scott Schober’s blog: “20 Cybersecurity Experts Worth Following.” Please check out article below https://scottschober.com/20-cybersecurity-experts-worth-following/ • Chuck also received recent other accolades from The Washington Post who named Chuck to be part of “The Network” Cybersecurity 202. “The Network,” is a curated panel of high level cyber experts, including top leaders in the public and private sectors, security researchers, and academics, who will weigh in on top issues of the moment. And Homeland Security Today named Chuck as a Visiting Editor. He also serving as the Executive Editor of a Newsweek Media Group Vantage publication exploring the impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity
  53. 53. 53 https://blogs.thomsonreuters.com/financial-risk/risk-management-and-compliance/meet- the-u-s-top-50-social-influencers-in-risk-compliance-and-regtech/
  54. 54. 54
  55. 55. 55
  56. 56. 56 Honored to be named as the “#2 Global Influencer in Cybersecurity” by a distinguished panel of 30 judges by IFSEC. A total of 20 cybersecurity global thought leaders were selected to be included in the list. The judging panel included CISOs from Fortune 50 Companies (i.e Microsoft), and top security leaders from organizations and media. IFSEC Global, launched in the UK in 1972, is a world renowned leading provider of news, features, videos and white papers for the security and fire industry. https://www.ifsecglobal.com/ifsec-global-influencers-2018-cybersecurity/ Professor Chuck Brooks appointed Faculty by Georgetown University’s Master in Applied Intelligence Chuck Brooks, MA ’81 was recently appointed to be Adjunct Faculty at Master’s in Applied Intelligence Program at Georgetown University. Georgetown University’s Master of Professional
  57. 57. 57 Studies in Applied Intelligence program focuses on three key sectors, namely homeland security, law enforcement, and competitive business intelligence.
  58. 58. 58
  59. 59. 59
  60. 60. 60
  61. 61. 61
  62. 62. 62
  63. 63. 63
  64. 64. 64 Visiting Editor Chuck Brooks Chuck Brooks is the Principal Market Growth Strategist -- Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies for General Dynamics Mission Systems. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University in the Graduate Applied Intelligence Program teaching Risk Management. LinkedIn named Chuck as one of “The Top 5 Tech People to Follow on LinkedIn” out of their 500 million members.
  65. 65. 65
  66. 66. 66
  67. 67. 67
  68. 68. 68 Chuck Brooks on AT&T Panel discussing innovation in cybersecurity at The 2018 Gartner Global Risk Management Summit
  69. 69. 69
  70. 70. 70 Enjoyed speaking last night at Georgetown University’s “Cyber Week” event sponsored by Cyber Scoop. Innovation & Integration: An Evening with Cybersecurity Experts Hosted by: Maria F. Trujillo, Ph.D., Faculty Director for the Systems Engineering Management and Technology Management master's programs Frederic Lemieux, Ph.D., Faculty Director for the Applied Intelligence and Cybersecurity Risk Management master's programs Speakers: Dmitri Alperovitch, Co-Founder and CTO, CrowdStrike Chuck Brooks, Principal Market Growth Strategist, Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies, General Dynamics Adam Firestone, Chief Engineering Officer, at Secure Channels, Inc., and Editor In Chief, United States Cybersecurity Magazine Melinda Rogers, Deputy CIO, Department of Justice
  71. 71. 71 • WASHINGTON POST TAPS CYBERSECURITY EXPERT CHUCK BROOKS FOR 'THE NETWORK:' https://www.depauw.edu/news-media/latest-news/details/33698/ • Professor Chuck Brooks appointed by Georgetown University’s Master in Applied Intelligence http://europesecuritynews.com/8186/professor-chuck-brooks- appointed-by-georgetown-universitys-master-in-applied-intelligence/ • Chuck Brooks Speaker on TIC Consortium Panel: Emerging Tech for Hybrid Warfare by The Intelligence Community, Inc. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tic-consortium-panel-emerging-tech- for-hybrid-warfare-tickets-44375006840#
  72. 72. 72
  73. 73. 73
  74. 74. 74
  75. 75. 75 It was an honor co-presenting with John Perren former Assistant Director of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate of the FBI, and LTC Scott Appelgate, Strategic Planner, J5, Cyber Policy Division at US Joint Chiefs Of Staff and Dr. Frederic Lemieux Professor and Program Director, at the National Security Threat Convergence: Violent Extremism and Cybersecurity event at George Washington University
  76. 76. 76 Article Published by LinkedIn Featuring Chuck Brooks: 5 Tech Voices You Should Be Following on LinkedIn by Meghan Brockmeyer https://business.linkedin.com/marketing-solutions/blog/marketing-for-tech-companies/2016/5-tech-voices-you-should-be-following- on-linkedin
  77. 77. 77 When you’re looking for inspiring and informative professional perspective online, where do you go? Are there experts that keep meaningful tabs on your industry? Or executives whose insights you turn to for fresh insights and new ideas? If so, you already recognize the huge opportunity to engage with, and learn from peers online. Chuck Brooks – Security Voice and “Government Relations and Marketing Executive, Thought Leader” Chuck’s varied security experience is evident in what he publishes. From aviation to public sector, government to science, his posts take on the multifaceted aspects of cyber security as it relates to industries/verticals, homeland issues and next-gen technology. Since he’s keen on variety, with formats ranging from expert Q&As to content roundups, to non-tech posts associated with topics/verticals he’s covered, his perspective truly stands out. Tech marketer takeaways: Chuck focuses core content on security, but isn’t afraid to include content tangentially related to core subject matter (e.g. a post focused on mastering the art of influence in Washington, D.C.) which incorporates fresh/unexpected content to help keep readers interested and foster conversation.
  78. 78. 78 Chuck Brooks Speaking at the Duty of Care Conference and at Cyber Aviation event in Washington, DC, MEDIA Activities: • Publications/Writings/Interviews: Published in Huffington Post, Forbes, LinkedIn Marketing (Featured SME on Cybersecurity and Emerging Tech) Government Security News (featured contributor), The Hill (featured contributor), Federal Times (Featured Contributor on homeland security issues), Christian Science Monitor (Member of Passcode Influencers Panel), The Hill, Government Executive, MIT Sloan Blog, Homeland Security Today, Cygnus Media, BizCatalyst360 (Featured
  79. 79. 79 Contributor), NextGov, Alien Vault (Featured Contributor), Government Technology, GovExec, High Performance Counsel (Featured Contributor), Brink Risk Management (Featured Contributor), ITSP Magazine (Featured Contributor), Security Information Watch, Advisor and Contributor to Cognitive World.
  80. 80. 80 Chuck Brooks as Featured Speaker (partial list of events): • Dallas 2018 AT&T Business Conference (artificial intelligence and cybersecurity) • General Dynamics Mission Systems Small Business Conference -keynote speaker • 2018 Electronics Components Industry Association Conference (IoT) • DC Cybersecurity Summit 2018 (ransomware) • 2017 Privacy and Security Summit (incident response) • 2018n Carvercon Critical Infrastructure Convention (vulnerability asssessments) • National Academy of Sciences/FBI Biosecurity Meeting 2016 • 2017 IBM Event on Robotic Process Automation • USTRANSCOM Cybersecurity Roundtable 2017 • The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) 2017 Mid Atlantic Conference • British Embassy 2017 and 2018 (cybersecurity) • ACT-IAC Event on Social Media Branding 2017 • Duty of Care Conference 2017 • 10th Annual Homeland Security Conference (Counter-terrorism magazine) • George Washington University Cybersecurity event • Institute of Management Consultants Conference 2016 • Critical Security Controls Editorial Panel, Council on Cybersecurity • DC Cybersecurity Summit (Securing The IoT) 2016, 2017
  81. 81. 81 • CRM Summit (The Internet of Things, Cyber-Security, and Government Readiness) 2016 • The Astana Economic Forum and Global Risk Expo in Astana, Kazakhstan. • National Cybersecurity Institute • University of Chicago webcast on Emerging Technologies • Webcast Host on Mobile Identity Management • Global Cyber Threat Summit • Cybersecurity Summit 2016, 2017 • Kaspersky Cyber Security Conference 2015 • IDGA Homeland Security Week conference • Homeland Security Professionals Conference 2015 • Secure Cities Conference 2014 • CyberMaryland conference 2014/15,17 • National Press Club, Global Business News events 2014/15,16 • Featured Panelist on Cybersecurity, Open Innovations Forum (MIT Technology Review co-sponsor) • Guest seminar lecturer on lobbying and interest groups in the national security policy process at the National War College of the National Defense University • Regional Representative 2011, Davos Second World Economic Forum “Communication on Top”
  82. 82. 82
  83. 83. 83 Thx @ChuckDBrooks for sharing your perspective that RPA = innovation at our @IBM facilitated #digitalexchange on #roboticprocessautomation.
  84. 84. 84 Professional Activities: Chuck serves as Chairman of CompTIA’s New and Emerging Technology Committee, and serves on Boards to several prominent public and private companies and organizations. He is Advisory Board Member to The Center for Advancing Innovation Inc., a subject Matter Expert to The Homeland Defense and Security Information Analysis Center (HDIAC), a Department of Defense (DoD) sponsored organization through the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC), and Member, Electrical and Electronics Engineers IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA) Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Working Group He is a former Technology Partnership Advisor to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Chuck has served in government at the Department of Homeland Security at the Science & Technology Directorate, at Voice of America (VOA), and also for 7 years on Capitol Hill as a Senior Advisor to Senator Arlen Specter on technology and security issues. He is also former Adjunct Faculty at Johns Hopkins University, and received his MA in International Relations from the University of Chicago, B.A, in Political Science from DePauw University, and a Certificate in International Law from The Hague Academy of International Law, Netherlands.
  85. 85. 85
  86. 86. 86
  87. 87. 87 Cyber Startup Observatory – Chuck Brooks, Cybersecurity Leader of the Week Chuck Brooks is the Principal Market Growth Strategist – Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies for General Dynamics Mission Systems. Chuck is also an Adjunct Faculty member at Georgetown University in their Applied Intelligence Program. LinkedIn named Chuck as “a Top Tech Person To Follow” and he has been widely published on cybersecurity and emerging technology topics in FORBES, Huffington Post,
  88. 88. 88 InformationWeek, MIT Sloan Blog, Computerworld, Federal Times, Homeland Security Today (Visiting Editor), and many other publications. Chuck helped “stand up” Office of Legislative Affairs at the US Department of Homeland Security and served as first Director of Legislative Affairs at the DHS Science & Technology Directorate. He has an MA in International Relations from the University of Chicago and a BA in Political Science form DePauw University. Are There Any Common Traits To What Makes a Successful Security Program? For example, incorporating the Three Pronged Approach of People, Processes and Technology? A security strategy to meet these growing cyber-threat challenges needs to be both comprehensive and adaptive. It involves people, processes, and technologies. Defined by the most basic elements in informed risk management, cybersecurity is composed of:
  89. 89. 89 • Layered vigilance (intelligence, surveillance); • Readiness (operational capabilities, visual command center, interdiction technologies); • Resilience (coordinated response, mitigation and recovery). The specifics of a security approach may vary according to circumstances, but the mesh that connects the elements is situational awareness combined with systematic abilities for critical communications in cases of emergency. These guidelines are represented in The U.S. government’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) mantra for industry: “Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, Recover”.
  90. 90. 90 Specifically, there are a variety of steps involving people, processes, and technologies that can make a security program successful. Recently, a not-for-profit organization the # CyberAvengers (of which I am a member along with cyber experts Paul Ferrillo, Kenneth
  91. 91. 91 Holley, George Platsis, Shawn Tuma, George Thomas, and Christophe Veltsos) published a basic cyber-hygiene formula that provides a good nine point checklist for cyber protection that any company can follow: 1) Update and patch your networks, operating system and devices promptly. “Critical” is “critical” for a reason. Do it within 72 hours of release. 2) Train your employees on how to detect spear and whale-phishing attempts and what best social media practices are. Quarterly training can reduce the risk by up to 90 percent in most cases. 3) Use multifactor authentication. We have effectively reached the age of password uselessness due to our poor habits. Passwords slow down bad guys who do not know what they are doing. Biometric solutions are great, but proceed with caution if you go this route because you now have data management and privacy concerns that must be addressed. 4) Back up regularly (daily if feasible). Where possible, use the “1, 2, 3” backup rule: 1. a segmented backup on-site; 2. one off-site; and 3. one in the cloud. No need to pay the ransom if you have a clean backup ready to be uploaded to your system.
  92. 92. 92 5) Be cautious with older systems. Yes, older systems can be repaired. However, the upfront capital cost is not always affordable. The critical issue becomes support (patches) for these system stops. If these systems are past their “patch life” they become tempting targets for hackers. 6) Follow-on to the last point, sometimes the best answer is the cloud. Cloud service providers have state of the art hardware and software and cloud migrations have become easier, especially over the last two years. The cloud is not a savior—it comes with other issues, such as needing to learn what your obligations and responsibilities are, ensuring you have robust agreements with your vendors, and knowing what third-party sources will have access to your information. 7) Know how your intrusion detection and prevention system works. Is it signature-based? Perhaps it is behavioral-based? Maybe it is both? New cyber threats require new tools. This is where machine learning, cognitive computing, AI, automation, and orchestration all come into play (but only when done in tandem with all other techniques discussed here). Internet data traffic has reached the stage where humans aren’t able to do this on their own. 8) Consider a Managed Service Provider (MSP) or a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP). Cybersecurity is not everybody’s strength, but one ransomware attack could be crushing. There are options out there to help you. Sure, it costs money, but you are buying peace of mind. Do your homework and find the right solution for you.
  93. 93. 93 9) Do you drive your car without insurance? Cyber insurance is not mandatory yet, but it may be in the future. Chances are if you are doing a lot of what is suggested here, premium payments will be at the lower end. A successful cybersecurity will also require integration of emerging technologies for identity management, authentication, horizon monitoring, malware mitigation, resilience, and forensics. Automation and artificial intelligence are already impacting the capabilities in those areas. Cybersecurity capabilities in information sharing, hardware, software, encryption, analytics, training and protocols, must keep pace to protect and preempt the increasingly sophisticated threats in both the public and private sectors. What Advice Do You Have For Security Leaders? My Advice to security leaders is that cybersecurity is a team sport and everyone needs to be involved. It starts with basic cyber-hygiene and defining the threats for employees. It needs to be systematic and repeatedly offered with reminders and encouragement. This
  94. 94. 94 communication process suggestion applies to all industries, especially the financial industry that is being constantly targeted by hackers. Because of the fact that employees are continually facing a growing amount of sophisticated phishing, ransomware, and DDoS attacks, security leaders must serve as the outer perimeter to monitor and prevent attacks in addition to the cyber-hygiene role. Assessing vulnerabilities in data protection for any industry requires a working operational cybersecurity framework. For example, my basic list would include: • Are the latest security patches applied on the operating systems and software? • Have the servers been monitored and checked and confirmed to be free of malware? • Do the firm’s firewalls block everything not specifically necessary for business? • Is anti-virus software loaded and active on all systems? • Is all sensitive data identified, encrypted and stored securely? • Is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) used for general browsing on employee laptops and smartphones?
  95. 95. 95 • Are servers and sensitive computer data kept in secure locked areas? • Are WiFi access-points configured securely? • Are employees required to learn and adhere to cyber-hygiene policies to prevent social engineering and phishing attacks? • Is there a clearly written and enforced cyber security framework in place? • Is there and incident response plan in place? Of course that list can be expanded and customized. But having a strategic plan in place to deter, protect, mitigate against cyber-threats is the best advice I can offer to other security professionals. And that plan should also include incident response and communications protocols if a breach occurs. What are the biggest Challenges We Face in the Year ahead? 2017 was the worst year on record for breaches. In 2017, globally there were a total of 5,207 breaches and 7.89 billion information records compromised. Unfortunately, 2018 is following the same trends. The challenges have not diminished.
  96. 96. 96 We live in world of algorithms; 1’s and 0’s. Our digital world is ripe for access and compromise by those who want do harm from just a laptop and server. A myriad of recent breaches have demonstrated that as consumers we are becoming more and more dependent upon digital commerce. Our banking accounts, credit cards, and financial daily activities are interconnected. We are all increasingly vulnerable from hackers, phishers, and malware proliferating across all commercial verticals. Ransomware has become an serious threat and challenge. In 2017, the use of ransomware has become a preferred method of cyber-attack choice by hackers. This is because many networks (especially hospitals, utilities, universities, and small businesses) are comprised of different systems, devices and often lack required patching and updating necessary to thwart attacks. The recent Wannacry, and Petya attacks were certainly wake up calls to the disruptive implications of ransomware.
  97. 97. 97 We can expect to see more such attacks because of the ease of infection and because the vulnerabilities to networks still remain. Also, the availability for hackers to be paid via cryptocurrencies makes ransomware more criminally viable Ransomware is not a new threat, it has been around for at least 15 years, but it has become a trending one. Experts estimate that there are now 124 separate families of ransomware and hackers have become very adept at hiding malicious code. Success for hackers does not always depend on using the newest and most sophisticated malware. It is relatively easy for a hacker to do. In most cases, they rely on the most opportune target of vulnerability, especially with the ease of online attacks. Perhaps even more ominous are the Distributed Denial of Service attacks (DDoS). Tech Target provides a succinct definition of A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is an attack in which multiple compromised computer systems attack a target, such as a server, website or other network resource, and cause a denial of service for users of the targeted resource. The flood of incoming messages, connection requests or malformed packets to the target system forces it to slow down or even crash and shut down, thereby denying service to legitimate users or systems. The connectivity of the Internet of Things (IoT) and its billions of connected devices is conducive for DDoS activities. A Gartner report predicts more than 20 billion connected things to the internet by 2020 that can be hacked or compromised. Clearly, it is almost an insurmountable task to monitor and protect IoT.
  98. 98. 98 In 2016 a DDoS attacks were launched against a Domain Name System (DNS) called Dyn. The attack directed a variety of IoT connected devices to overload and take out internet platforms and services. It is an increasingly difficult challenge to keep up with the increasing sophistication of the socially engineered threats and threat actors. McKinsey & Company and the World Economic Forum published a joint paper a couple of years back projecting that ineffective cybersecurity will result in a cost to the global economy of three trillion dollars by 2020. That estimate may be even greater now that IoT has expanded so rapidly along with the attack surfaces constituted by so many billions of connected devices to the internet. Consider the dire and eye opening facts: Hackers attack every 39 seconds and around one billion accounts and records were compromised worldwide last year. There are estimates that global Cybercrime damage costs will reach $6 trillion annually by 2021. Cybercrime is growing exponentially and so are the risks.
  99. 99. 99 What Are Key Strategies Toward Addressing The Insider Threat? The Cyber Insider Threat is one of the most difficult challenges for companies, organizations, and countries. It is often difficult to discover, defend and remediate because such threats can involve a combination human behavioral elements and hardware and software technologies. Many of the threat actors are tech-savvy and are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their methods of infiltration. For Chief Information Security Officers (CISO), defending against insider threats is one of their biggest challenges. In fact, according to a SANS 2015 Survey on Insider Threats, 74% of CISOs expressed concern about employees stealing sensitive company information. The 2016 Cyber Security Intelligence Index, IBM found that 60% of all cyber- attacks were carried out by insiders. A Verizon 2016 DBIR Report disclosed that that 77 percent of internal breaches were deemed to be by employees, 11 percent by external actors only, 3 percent were from partners and 8 percent involved some kind of internal-external collusion which makes them hard to categorize. And according to Accenture HfS Research 69% of enterprise security executives reported experiencing an attempted theft or corruption of data by insiders during the last 12 months.
  100. 100. 100 Negligent behavior is often the result of lack of security awareness due to poor security protocols and updates of patches, and especially compliance, and training, but anyone can be a victim of a spoof or phishing attack. Accidental insider threats can result from a multitude of causes including inadvertent disclosure of sensitive information, lost records, or a portable memory device. Also, employees who bring their own devices (BYOD) to work increase the risk of accidental cross pollination to company networks of malware and viruses from their smartphones. Insider threats can impact a company’s operational capabilities, cause significant financial damages, and harm a reputation. While there are no complete total solutions to eliminating vulnerabilities from insider threats, Risk management is a prudent mechanism to reduce the likelihood of breaches. Risk management should determine how authorized access is maintained and monitored. Comprehensive risk management should include cyber-hygiene best practices; education/training, use policies and permissions, configuring network access, device management, application controls, and regular network audits. Also, encryption tools, new network mapping, automated rapid detection technologies and behavioral analytic software tools have also been developed that help mitigate the insider threat landscape of morphing digital and physical threats.
  101. 101. 101 How Can CISOs, CIOS and the C-Suite Work Together? A key for cybersecurity is creating a collaborative landscape for all parties involved in combating threats and responding to incidents. That includes CISOs, CIOS and the C-Suite. Often CISOs and CIOs do not speak the same language and the focus of their serious IT concerns often differs. This can be ameliorated by establishing a shared framework between the C-Suite and the IT professionals of operations that includes means for communication and most importantly, a shared strategy. Collaboration is king. A strategy plan should evolve from that framework should directly name the decision- makers and spell out responsibilities. A primary goal is for the CTO and CIO and SMEs to
  102. 102. 102 educate the Board and present the values and potential costs of such IT operational components so they develop a deeper understanding and align all business elements, including marketing and sales, with cybersecurity. It is best if the plan is calibrated by outside SMEs, the CTO, and CIO for specific Cybersecurity requirements. Developing an understanding and creating an effective cybersecurity operational strategy really depends on a Ying/Yang formula; you need the technical people who understand the street view challenges of industry from an engineering perspective and you need the executives who run P & L to facilitate the operations and go to market efforts, to sign off on a clearly defined plan. The themes of the framework should include protecting data, corporate IP, and establishing governance. A successful collaborative strategy requires stepping up assessing situational awareness, information sharing, and especially resilience. In C-Suite terms, what is the price tag for staying in business. In IT terms this may include operational components of encryption, biometrics, smarter analytics, and automated network security, informed risk management software, cyber certifications and training, network monitoring, and incorporating NextGen layered hardware/software technologies for the enterprise network, payload, and endpoint security. Also, access and identity management of connected devices need to be strengthened and enforced through new protocols and processes. Also, it is imperative that any strategy and plan include working mechanisms for operational incident response, gap analysis, resilience, and audits. Cybersecurity is integral
  103. 103. 103 to brand reputation and no matter what, breaches will happen and how quickly and effectively a company responds will be a consequence to the bottom line to shareholders. How has Industry Cooperation Made an Impact on Cybersecurity ? There are three key areas in industry partnering has reaped innovation and cybersecurity benefits: 1) open collaboration and information sharing of threats; 2) best practices/lessons learned (gap analysis); 3) accessing research development (“R & D”) and innovation. Industry has focused on those three areas to identify products and product paths, evaluate technology gaps, and help design scalable architectures that will lead to more efficiencies and positive changes. The financial industry has been at the forefront of strengthening industry cooperation through open collaboration, best practices, and shared research and development. As a
  104. 104. 104 result, he industry has accelerated innovation and helped meet the challenges we all face as citizen/consumers in this evolving technological era. In macro terms, open collaboration and information-sharing among industry stakeholders has simplified operations and help reduce duplicative IT portfolios, administrative complexity, and technological redundancy. A continued industry partnership involving information-sharing and risk-sharing will exponentially benefit innovation in many key areas including homeland/national security, health and human services, energy, public safety and transportation. Such information sharing will become even more of an imperative as connectivity in industry grows with the emergence of the Internet of Things. The growing complexity and magnitude of cyber-threats has created an unprecedented level of transparent collaboration between private stakeholders. Cooperation in Innovation also has enabled the application of expertise and planning to maximize and leverage
  105. 105. 105 capabilities to build faster, smarter, and better outcomes. And that cooperative trend needs to continued and be expanded. In the future, industry and public/private sector cooperation should follow an impact framework that incorporates emerging technology areas, organization & policy priorities, and cybersecurity trends: Emerging Technology Areas: • Internet of Things (society on new verge of exponential interconnectivity • Wearables • Robotics • Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning • Smart Cities • Connected transportation • Virtual and Augmented Reality • Drones • Super Computing • Quantum Computing and Encryption • Big Data Organization & Policy Priorities:
  106. 106. 106 • Protecting critical infrastructure through technologies and Public/Private cooperation • Better identity management via encryption and biometrics • Automated network-security correcting systems (self-encrypting drives) • Technologies for “real time” horizon scanning and monitoring of networks • Diagnostics and forensics (network traffic analysis, payload analysis, and endpoint behavior analysis) • Advanced defense for framework layers (network, payload, endpoint, firewalls, and anti-virus) • Mobility and BYOD security • Predictive and Forensic Analytics • Interoperability Cybersecurity Trends: • Informed risk management to mitigate cybersecurity threats • Emergence of formalized Public/Private sector cybersecurity partnerships • More information and threat sharing and collaboration between the public and private sectors • Shared R & D cybersecurity spending • Increased spending for cloud security computing • Consolidation and protection of on premise data centers from cyber threats • Expansion of hiring and training of cybersecurity workforce • Tech foraging
  107. 107. 107 It is a special honor for me to be selected as the Cybersecurity Leader of the week. Cybersecurity is a critical path to mitigate the growing global threat of cyber-attacks that has targeted the financial services community. To stay safer, I requires strategic collaboration and open dialogue. I hope that sharing insights for this interview has helped serve in those areas. I want to convey my personal thanks and appreciation to Cyber Start Up Observatory for allowing me to provide my inputs to this important forum and for choosing me for the award. Chuck Brooks Short Bio Chuck Brooks is the Principal Market Growth Strategist — Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies for General Dynamics Mission Systems. Chuck is also an Adjunct Faculty member at Georgetown University in their Applied Intelligence Program. LinkedIn named Chuck as one of “The Top 5 Tech People to Follow on LinkedIn” out of their 550 million members. He has published more than 150 articles and blogs on cybersecurity and technology issues. In both 2017 and 2016, he was named “Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Chuck’s professional industry affiliations include being the Chairman of CompTIA’s New and Emerging Technology Committee, as a member of The AFCEA Cybersecurity Committee, and as a Technology Partner Advisor to
  108. 108. 108 The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In government, Chuck has served at The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as the first Legislative Director of The Science & Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security. He served as a top Advisor to the late Senator Arlen Specter on Capitol Hill covering security and technology issues on Capitol Hill. In academia, he was an Adjunct Faculty Member at Johns Hopkins University where he taught a graduate course on homeland security for two years. He has an MA in International relations from the University of Chicago, a BA in Political Science from DePauw University, and a Certificate in International Law from The Hague
  109. 109. 109
  110. 110. 110
  111. 111. 111 Chuck Brooks articles on FORBES: https://www.forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/people/chuckbrooks/#58455e ed6a44
  112. 112. 112 More Published Writings by Chuck Brooks (Partial List): • CHUCK BROOKS, FEATURED HPC CONTRIBUTOR – ADVISER TO LINKEDIN AS CYBERSECURITY AND EMERGING TECHNOLOGY SUBJECT MATTER EXPERT https://highperformancecounsel.com/chuck-brooks- featured-hpc-contributor-adviser-linkedin-cybersecurity-emerging-technology-subject-matter-expert/ • Why LinkedIn is an Indispensable Medium for Security Professionals | by Chuck Brooks LinkedIn Marketing Blog (post has received more than a million views!) https://business.linkedin.com/marketing- solutions/blog/marketing-for-tech-companies/2017/why-linkedin-is-an-indispensable-medium-for- security-professiona • Chuck Brooks on FORBES: https://www.forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/people/chuckbrooks/#324692f16a44 • Four Emerging Technology Areas That Will Help Define Our World In 2019 https://www.forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/2018/12/24/four-emerging-technology-areas-that-will-help- define-our-world-in-2019/#67777af58ddd
  113. 113. 113 • The New Techno-Fusion: The Merging Of Technologies Impacting Our Future https://www.forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/2019/02/26/the-new-techno-fusion-the-merging-of- technologies-impacting-our-future/#30f9310e1f3e • A Scoville Heat Scale For Measuring Cybersecurity https://www.forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/2018/09/05/a-scoville-heat-scale-for-measuring- cybersecurity/#e7a78c133275 • Catalyzing Innovation via Centers, Labs, and Foundries https://www.forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/2018/07/11/catalyzing-innovation-via-centers-labs-and- foundries/ • Cybersecurity, Is there Light at the End of The Tunnel in 2018? https://www.alienvault.com/blogs/security-essentials/cybersecurity-is-there-light-at-the-end-of-the- tunnel-in-2018 • Employing A Risk Management Framework To The Internet of Things http://reader.mediawiremobile.com/OnTheFrontlines/issues/203075/viewer?page=17 • Protecting Energy Critical Infrastructure a Key Challenge for DHS https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter- areas/infrastructure-security/protecting-energy-critical-infrastructure-a-key-challenge-for-dhs/ • PERSPECTIVE: Leadership Role Suits DHS in Cybersecurity Evolution by Chuck Brooks https://www.hstoday.us/federal-pages/dhs/perspective-leadership-role-suits-dhs-in-cybersecurity- evolution/
  114. 114. 114 • CYBERSECURITY ACTION LIST FOR LAW FIRMS https://highperformancecounsel.com/a-cybersecurity- action-list-for-law-firms/ • DHS S&T Showcases Innovation and Partnerships at RSA 18 Cybersecurity Conference https://www.hstoday.us/federal-pages/dhs/dhs-st/dhs-st-showcases-innovation-and-public- private-partnerships-at-rsa-18-cybersecurity-conference/ • The 4th Industrial Revolution May Change the Way We Are Connected to Ourselves http://cognitiveworld.com/article/4th-industrial-revolution-may-change-way-we-are-connected-ourselves • Emerging Technologies and the Cyber Threat Landscape https://www.alienvault.com/blogs/security- essentials/emerging-technologies-and-the-cyber-threat-landscape • 7 Emerging Tech Trends For 2018 https://www.alienvault.com/blogs/security-essentials/emerging- technologies-and-the-cyber-threat-landscape • Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Hot Topics At RSA 2018 https://www.itspmagazine.com/itsp- chronicles/artificial-intelligence-and-machine-learning-hot-topics-at-rsa-2018 • Trends In Emerging Cognitive Technologies and Predictive Analytics http://cognitiveworld.com/article/trends-emerging-cognitive-technologies-and-predictive- analytics • Needed: New Ideas to Help Enable The Federal Cybersecurity Workforce https://recruitingcybersecurity.com/federal-cybersecurity-workforce/
  115. 115. 115 • Congress prioritizes cyber issues for homeland security funding in 2018[Commentary] https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/thought-leadership-links-chuck-brooks-published-writings-chuck- brooks/ • Interview with Chuck Brooks https://scienceofcybersecurity.com/chuck-brooks/ • Hurricane Harvey: Special thanks to the professionals, volunteers helping others http://www.federaltimes.com/management/leadership/2017/08/29/hurricane-harvey-special-thanks-to-the- professionals-volunteers-helping-others-commentary/ • Expert Chuck Brooks Offers A Cybersecurity “Cheat Sheet” For The C- Suite https://highperformancecounsel.com/expert-chuck-brooks-offers-cybersecurity-cheat-sheet-c- suite/ • Rising Tides And Higher Stakes. Cybersecurity Thought-Leader Chuck Brooks In Interview https://highperformancecounsel.com/new-cybersecurity-stakes-interview-cybersecurity-thought-leader- chuck-brooks/ • Emerging Technologies For The Public Sector by Chuck Brooks in Cognitive World http://cognitiveworld.com/article/emerging-technologies-public-sector • Chuck Brooks Federal News Radio Interview: New administration looks to DC for cyber innovation https://federalnewsradio.com/whats-working-washington/2017/05/new-administration-looks-to-dc-for- cyber-innovation/ • Identity Theft, The Not So Hidden Scourge by Chuck Brooks https://www.alienvault.com/blogs/security- essentials/identity-theft-the-not-so-hidden- scourge?bwf_dp=t&bwf_entry_id=5382&bwf_token_id=17267&bwf_token=QXuSRLGATE0mnNfPwfSTORz j9 • Co-Author of The #CyberAvengers Playbook; The Non-Technical, No Nonsense Guide For Directors, Officers, and General Counsels https://www2.fireeye.com/OFFER-WP-Legal-Playbook.html
  116. 116. 116 • Blockchain for Government: A Cheat Sheet: http://www.nextgov.com/technology-news/tech- insider/2017/07/blockchain-government-cheat-sheet/139274/?oref=ng-HPriver • Rising Tides And Higher Stakes. Cybersecurity Thought-Leader Chuck Brooks In Interview https://highperformancecounsel.com/new-cybersecurity-stakes-interview-cybersecurity-thought-leader- chuck-brooks/ • A Quick Summary of Recent Cybersecurity Trends & Developments by Chuck Brooks https://highperformancecounsel.com/quick-summary-recent-cybersecurity-trends-developments- businesses-law-firms-know/ • Defining and Addressing the Growing Cyber Insider Threat https://www.alienvault.com/blogs/security- essentials/defining-and-addressing-the-growing-cyber-insider-threat • EXPERT BROOKS ON #CYBERSECURITY: IS WANNACRY RANSOMWARE JUST THE WARM-UP ACT? https://highperformancecounsel.com/expert-brooks-cybersecurity-wannacry-ransomware-just- warm-act/ • Time to streamline Congressional oversight of DHS [Commentary] http://www.federaltimes.com/articles/time-to-streamline-congressional-oversight-of-dhs-commentary • 5 emerging tech key to transportation security [Commentary] http://www.federaltimes.com/articles/5- emerging-tech-key-to-transportation-security-commentary • THE GAMIFICATION TREND IN #CYBERSECURITY – EXPERT CHUCK BROOKS TALKS THROUGH THIS EMERGING SOLUTION FOR CLIENTS HTTPS://HIGHPERFORMANCECOUNSEL.COM/GAMIFICATION- TREND-CYBERSECURITY-EXPERT-CHUCK-BROOKS-TALKS-EMERGING-SOLUTION-CLIENTS/ • Chuck Brooks Federal News Radio Interview: New administration looks to DC for cyber innovation https://federalnewsradio.com/whats-working-washington/2017/05/new-administration- looks-to-dc-for-cyber-innovation/ • Automation technologies and the changing cybersecurity ecosystem http://gsnmagazine.com/node/48279?c=cyber_security
  117. 117. 117 • Chuck Brooks, The Tech Voice You Should be following: University of Chicago Webinar (YouTube with slide deck presentation) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wk2uMXzS60&feature=youtu.be • WannaCry ransomware worm attacks the world (Interview Comments by Chuck Brooks http://www.securityinfowatch.com/article/12334948/wannacry-ransomware-worm-attacks-the-world • CYBERSECURITY EXPERT & HPC CONTRIBUTOR CHUCK BROOKS ON MEETING GROWING SECURITY CHALLENGES https://highperformancecounsel.com/cybersecurity-expert-hpc-contributor-chuck-brooks- meeting-growing-security-challenges/ • The Cusp of Technological Transformation http://cognitiveworld.com/article/cusp-technological- transformation-0 • Technologies And Companies In The Cybersecurity Battleground https://www.bizcatalyst360.com/technologies-and-companies-in-the-cybersecurity-battleground/ • NCF-DC05 New Leadership At DHS Goes Public On Cyber – DC Update with ChuckBrooks http://www.logiccentralonline.com/new-cyber-frontier/ncf-dc05/ • Writestream Radio welcomes Cybersecurity Expert Chuck Brooks http://www.blogtalkradio.com/writestream/2017/08/30/the-writestream-welcomes-cybersecurity- expert-chuck-brooks#.WaasLo3XMLA.facebook • CYBERSECURITY EXPERT & HPC CONTRIBUTOR CHUCK BROOKS ON MEETING GROWING SECURITY CHALLENGES https://highperformancecounsel.com/cybersecurity-expert-hpc-contributor-chuck-brooks- meeting-growing-security-challenges/ • Chuck Brooks explains the difference between ICS and IT security http://iiot- world.com/cybersecurity/chuck-brooks-explains-the-difference-between-ics-and-it-security/ • RANSOMWARE IS SPREADING LIKE WORMS:ARE YOU READY? http://www.nextgov.com/technology- news/tech-insider/2017/05/ransomware-spreading-worms-are-you-ready/137896/?oref=ng-channelriver • Homeland Security wins in Trump budget, especially in cybersecurity [Commentary] http://fifthdomain.com/2017/03/17/homeland-security-wins-in-trump-budget-especially- in-cybersecurity-commentary/
  118. 118. 118 • The cybersecurity priority for DHS in 2017 http://www.federaltimes.com/articles/the-cybersecurity- priority-for-dhs-in-2017 • Congress had an office that gave expert tech analysis; let's bring it back http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits- blog/technology/306426-congress-had-an-office-that-gave-expert-tech-analysis-lets • Recent Attacks Demonstrate The Urgent Need For C-Suite Cybersecurity Expertise https://www.alienvault.com/blogs/security-essentials/recent-attacks-demonstrate-the-urgent- need-for-c-suite-cybersecurty-expertise • Meeting Security Challenges Through Vigilance, Readiness and Resilience http://www.brinknews.com/?p=5052?utm_source=BRINK+Subscribers&utm_campaign=b94043 847f-BRINK_Daily_Insights_28_02_17&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_c3639d7c98-b94043847f- 110145109 • The Priority of the Government/Industry Cybersecurity Partnership https://www.alienvault.com/blogs/security-essentials/the-priority-of-the-government- industry-cybersecurity-partnership • Will Vulnerable U.S. Electric Grid Get a New Protection Mandate? http://www.brinknews.com/will- vulnerable-u-s-electric-grid-get-a-new-protection-mandate/ • Emerging focus on cyber threats to energy infrastructure http://www.federaltimes.com/articles/emerging-focus-on-cyber-threats-to-energy- infrastructure • Congress had an office that gave expert tech analysis; let's bring it back http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits- blog/technology/306426-congress-had-an-office-that-gave-expert-tech-analysis-lets • Creating A Secure Smart City http://www.qognify.com/blog/creating-secure-smart-city/ • Safeguarding Patients and Data In The Evolving Healthcare Cybersecurity Landscape https://www.alienvault.com/blogs/security-essentials/safeguarding-patients-and-data-in-the- evolving-healthcare-cybersecurity-landscape
  119. 119. 119 • Technology Foraging for Cybersecurity Solutions https://www.alienvault.com/blogs/security- essentials/technology-foraging-for-cybersecurity-solutions • And I Think To Myself, What A Virtual World https://itspmagazine.com/from-the-newsroom/and-i-think- to-myself-what-a-virtual-world • Cyber Defense in an Imperfect World, a New Approach http://www.brinknews.com/cyber-defense-in-an- imperfect-world-a-new-approach/ • How The Next Administration Will Reshape DHS http://www.federaltimes.com/articles/how-the-next- administration-will-reshape-dhs • Elections at Risk in Cyberspace, Part IV: Securing the Vote | SIGNAL Magazine http://www.afcea.org/content/?q=Article-elections-risk-cyberspace-part-iv-securing-vote • The Gender Gap in Cybersecurity Can, and Should Be, Closed http://www.itsecurityplanet.com/from-the- newsroom/the-gender-gap-in-cybersecurity-can-and-should-be-closed • Gen Touhill brings vision, strategy as nation’s first CISO http://www.federaltimes.com/articles/gen- touhill-brings-vision-strategy-as-nations-first-ciso • US must invest more in advanced computing http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/technology/291013- us-must-invest-more-in-advanced-computin • DHS cyber role elevated in new legislation http://www.federaltimes.com/story/government/dhs/blog/2016/06/15/dhs-cyber-role- elevated-new-legislation/85934982/ • Safeguarding Patients and Data In The Evolving Healthcare Cybersecurity Landscape https://www.alienvault.com/blogs/security-essentials/safeguarding-patients-and-data-in-the- evolving-healthcare-cybersecurity-landscape • Socializing Citizen Services In The Public Sector http://bizcatalyst360.com/socializing-citizen-services-in- the-public-sector/
  120. 120. 120 • Embracing Global Public/Private Cybersecurity Alliances https://www.alienvault.com/blogs/security- essentials/embracing-global-public-private-cybersecurity-alliances • Future Watch – Follow The Tech Leader http://bizcatalyst360.com/future-watch-follow-the-tech-leader/ • 4 steps to a strong incident response plan | CSO Online http://www.csoonline.com/article/3104203/techology-business/4-steps-to-a-strong-incident-response- plan.html • Cyber Defense in an Imperfect World, a New Approach http://www.brinknews.com/cyber-defense-in-an- imperfect-world-a-new-approach/ • NCF-DC1 Washington DC Cyber News Update With Chuck Brooks http://www.logiccentralonline.com/new- cyber-frontier/ncf-dc1/ • Ransomware Trending as Weapon of Choice for Hackers http://www.itsecurityplanet.com/from-the- newsroom/ransomware-trending-as-weapon-of-choice-for-hackers • The Government Explores Artificial Intelligence http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits- blog/technology/280481-the-government-explores-artificial-intelligence • DHS's ongoing challenge: Securing soft targets by Chuck Brooks http://www.federaltimes.com/story/government/dhs/blog/2016/03/28/dhss-ongoing-challenge- securing-soft-targets/82350628/ • Creating a digital career path for Native Americans http://www.federaltimes.com/story/government/dhs/blog/2016/05/16/creating-digital- career-path-native-americans/84455826/ • The Internet Of Things (IoT) Has Arrived – What You Should Know http://infosecurity.ciowatercooler.co.uk/the-internet-of-things-iot-has-arrived-what-you-should- know/
  121. 121. 121 • NGA's Homeland panel to benefit from Governor Hutchinson’s experience, leadership http://www.federaltimes.com/story/government/dhs/blog/2016/08/10/ngas-homeland-panel-benefit- hutchinsons-experience-leadership/88031784/ • DHS cyber role elevated in new legislation http://www.federaltimes.com/story/government/dhs/blog/2016/06/15/dhs-cyber-role-elevated-new- legislation/85934982/ • Embracing Global Public/Private Cybersecurity Alliances https://www.alienvault.com/blogs/security- essentials/embracing-global-public-private-cybersecurity-alliances • The Gender Gap in Cybersecurity Can, and Should Be, Closed http://www.itsecurityplanet.com/from-the- newsroom/the-gender-gap-in-cybersecurity-can-and-should-be-closed • Digital Convergence and Cybersecurity https://www.alienvault.com/blogs • The Globality Quotient: Cybersecurity. “Hacked Again” & Women in Digital Universe http://bizcatalyst360.com/cybersecurity-hacked-again-women-in-digital-universe/ • 4 steps to a strong incident response plan | CSO Online http://www.csoonline.com/article/3104203/techology- business/4-steps-to-a-strong-incident-response-plan.html • Pathway To The New Era of Quantum Computing https://ctovision.com/2016/06/pathway-new-era- quantu m-computing/ • UK/US Cybersecurity Will Thrive With or Without Brexit http://www.itsecurityplanet.com/from-the- newsroom/uk/us-cybersecurity-cooperation-will-thrive-with-or-without-brexitooperation • Creating a Digital Career Path for Native Americans http://www.federaltimes.com/story/government/dhs/blog/2016/05/16/creating-digital-career-path- native-americans/84455826/ • The Rise of the Chief Data Officer https://www.alienvault.com/blogs/security-essentials/the-rise-of-the- chief-data-officer • Ransomware Trending as Weapon of Choice for Hackers http://www.itsecurityplanet.com/from-the- newsroom/ransomware-trending-as-weapon-of-choice-for-hackers
  122. 122. 122 • The Government Explores Artificial Intelligence http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits- blog/technology/280481-the-government-explores-artificial-intelligence • The Globality Quotient: Cybersecurity (Chuck Brooks Interviewed) http://bizcatalyst360.com/the-global- quotient-cybersecurity/ • Chuck Brooks on Cybersecurity: The Weakest Link Will Always Be the Human Element http://www.govtech.com/dc/articles/Chuck-Brooks-on-Cybersecurity-The-Weakest-Link-Will-Always-Be- the-Human-Element.html • DHS's ongoing challenge: Securing soft targets by Chuck Brooks http://www.federaltimes.com/story/government/dhs/blog/2016/03/28/dhss-ongoing-challenge-securing- soft-targets/82350628/ • Chuck Brooks, Winner "Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year", Cybersecurity Excellence Awards https://americansecuritytoday.com/chuck-brooks-winner-2016-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/ • 3 of the biggest concerns about external cyber threats Phishing attacks employing malware, especially ransomware, is a top cybersecurity concern of Chuck Brooks (@ChuckDBrooks), vice president of government relations and marketing at Sutherland Global Services. “Anyone and everyone is vulnerable,” he said. “The expanding interconnectivity of our devices and the Internet of Things also makes malware a network threat. And with these kinds of phishing attacks, it is often quite difficult to find and prosecute the perpetrators.” http://theartofthehack.com/3-of-the-biggest-concerns-about-external-cyber-threats/ • Government R&D can be a catalyst for technological progress http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits- blog/technology/267944-government-rd-can-be-a-catalyst-for-technological-progress • The GSN 2015 Digital Yearbook of Awards- Judge Chuck Brooks Interview https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/55008535/the-gsn-2015-digital-yearbook-of-awards/8 • Key homeland security priorities to watch in 2016 http://www.federaltimes.com/story/government/dhs/blog/2015/12/15/key-homeland-security- priorities-watch-2016/77368604/ • Seven astounding technology trends for 2016 http://www.securityinfowatch.com/article/12151224/seven-top-technology-trends-for-2016 • Preparing for the Coming Millennial Workforce https://www.careersingovernment.com/tools/gov- talk/career-advice/preparing-coming-millennial-workforce/
  123. 123. 123 • HSN Charles Brooks Interview - The Threat Cyber-security Poses to Homeland Security http://homelandsecuritynet.com/component/contushdvideoshare/player/hsn-tv/hsn-charles- brook-interview?Itemid= • The Internet Of Things (IoT) Has Arrived – What You Should Know http://wavefrontonwireless.com/the- internet-of-things-iot-has-arrived-what-you-should-know/ • 7 Top Tech Trends Impacting Innovators in 2016 http://www.innovationexcellence.com/blog/2015/12/26/7-top-tech-trends-impacting-innovators-in- 2016/ • The alchemy of big data in government http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/technology/263890-the- alchemy-of-big-data-in-government • Terror bulletins, alerts or nothing at all: Feds try for happy medium ( Chuck Brooks interviewed) http://www.federaltimes.com/story/government/dhs/2016/02/08/homeland-security-alerts/79982178/ • The Internet of Things and Cyber- Security: Government Readiness https://www.peerlyst.com/blog- post/the-internet-of-things-and-cyber-security-government-readiness • Smart cities, the Internet of Things and the Blue Revolution: http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits- blog/technology/254779-smart-cities-the-internet-of-things-and-the-blue-revolution • Christopher Gorog - CWC Cyber – Conversation with Chuck Brooks http://www.christophergorog.com/cyber-security/cwc-cyber-1/ • Protecting the Internet of Things and living in Smart Cities: http://www.federaltimes.com/story/government/dhs/blog/2015/09/24/protecting-internet- things-and-living-smart-cities/72742172/ • Does Government Need ‘Hardware-Separated’ Operating Systems?: http://www.nextgov.com/technology-news/tech-insider/2015/09/does-government-need- hardware-separated-operating-systems/121826/ • Winning With Women - an interview with Chuck Brooks: https://milspray.wordpress.com/2015/09/02/winning-with-women-wednesday-first-male-interview-with- chuck-brooks-vp-government-relations-marketing-sutherland-global-services/ • The Four Pillars to Navigating Washington, DC (The Hill) http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits- blog/washington-metro-news/217783-navigating-the-four-pillars-of-Washington
  124. 124. 124 • Interview with Chuck Brooks on key Homeland Security Issues for 2015 (Government Security News) gsn 2014 digital yearbook of homeland security awards recipients • Homeland Security Interview by Government Security News on Key issues for 2015 http://blog.securityrecruiter.com/2015/02/gsn-2014-digital-yearbook-of-homeland.html • Some catalyzing technologies on the government horizon http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits- blog/technology/238756-some-catalyzing-technologies-on-the-government-horizon • Solving Problems with Technology Convergence http://government.blogs.xerox.com/2015/04/02/solving- problems-with-technology-convergence/#prettyPhoto • Government prioritizes digital engagement (Computerworld) http://www.computerworld.com/article/2931835/it-transformation/government-prioritizes-digital- engagement.html • Department of Homeland Security Explores Wearables http://www.wearablevalley.co/department-of- homeland-security-explores-wearables/#more-21 • The OPM breach screams for action | SecurityInfoWatch.com https://www.google.com/webhp?sourceid=chrome-instant&ion=1&espv=2&ie=UTF- 8#q=The+OPM+breach+screams+for+action.+Chuck+Brooks • Servicing the Internet of Things and the New Digital Economy http://government.blogs.xerox.com/2014/11/21/servicing-internet-of-things-new-digital- economy/#.VKriQCvF91Y • Adopting a cooperative Global Cyber Security Framework to mitigate cyber threats (before it is too late) http://www.voodootec.com/author/chuckbrooks/ • Xerox’s Chuck Brooks: Preparation, Commitment Key for Govt-Industry Cyber Partnerships http://blog.executivebiz.com/2015/01/xeroxs-chuck-brooks-preparation-commitment-key- for-govt-industry-cyber-partnerships/ • Carahsoft Citizen Engagement Seminar (Chuck Brooks on Panel) https://www.carahsoft.com/learn/event/1733-carahsoft-citizen-engagement-seminar • DHS, FBI stepping up digitization of Records http://archive.federaltimes.com/article/20140827/BLG04/308270010/DHS-FBI-stepping-up-digitization- records
  125. 125. 125 • Internet of Things, New Frontier of Technology Convergence http://government.blogs.xerox.com/2014/08/27/iot-new-frontier-technology-convergence/#prettyPhoto • Wearables Bring New Sense of Fashion to Public Sector http://www.nextgov.com/technology-news/tech- insider/2015/02/wearables-bring-new-sense-fashion-public-sector/104679/ • DHS: A decade (and more) of competing congressional oversight http://www.federaltimes.com/article/20140718/BLG04/307180011/DHS-decade-more-competing- congressional-oversight • Huffington Post Cybersecurity Industry Interview With Xerox's Chuck Brooks http://www.huffingtonpost.com/brian-e-finch/cybersecurity-industry- in_2_b_4620232.html?utm_source=Alert- blogger&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Email%2BNotifications • The DHS's vital role in confronting the threat of pandemics and bioterrorism |Federal Times http://www.federaltimes.com/article/20141104/BLG04/311040018/The-DHS-s-vital-role- confronting-threat-pandemics-bioterrorism • "Why You Should Be Excited About Future Tech" (InformationWeek) http://www.informationweek.com/strategic-cio/executive-insights-and- innovation/why-you-should-be-excited-about-future-tech/d/d-id/1114036? • Dick Tracy and the Benefits of Virtual Government http://government.blogs.xerox.com/?s=virtual+government • Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Takes Center Stage A Decade After The 9/11 Commission Report http://www.counciloncybersecurity.org/articles/critical-infrastructure-cybersecurity-takes-center- stage-a-decade-after-the-9-11-commission-report/ • Creating resilience with public/private partnerships—and planning (MIT Sloan Blog) http://executive.mit.edu/blog/2014/02/creating-resilience-with-publicprivate-partnerships-and- planning/ • DHS’s Special Partnership with Native Americans (Indian Country News) http://www.indiancountrynews.com/index.php/news/26-mainstream-politics/13958-dhs-s- special-partnership-with-native-americans
  126. 126. 126 • TechNOW – Interview with Charles Brooks, VP, Department Homeland Security at Xerox https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8WXYOotJh8 • Homeland Security is Back in the Limelight By Chuck Brooks (The Hill) http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits- blog/homeland-security/230788-homeland-security-is-back-in-the-limelight • Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Takes Center Stage A Decade After The 9/11 Commission Report http://www.counciloncybersecurity.org/articles/critical-infrastructure-cybersecurity-takes-center- stage-a-decade-after-the-9-11-commission-report/#tweet-link • Transportation security: Back to the future http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/212288-transportation- security-back-to-the-future • Chief Data Officers in the Government – What Role Should They Play? https://government.blogs.xerox.com/2015/02/20/chief-data-officers-government-what-role-should-they- play/?utm_content=sf36444741&utm_medium=spredfast&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=Corporat e+Channels&CMP=SMO-Facebook+sf36444741#.VSLkIJh0xdh • Mining Big Data for What It’s Worth http://government.blogs.xerox.com/2014/12/05/big-data-what-its- worth/#.VSLft5h0xdg • Charles Brooks to present June 26 webinar on evolving DHS role in Strategic Cyber Operations http://www.gsnmagazine.com/article/41412/charles_brooks_linkedin_homeland_security_dis cussi • The public/private imperative to protect the grid by Chuck Brooks (Federal Times) http://www.federaltimes.com/article/20140616/BLG04/306160008/The-public-private- imperative-protect-grid • How S&T drives innovation at DHS" http://www.federaltimes.com/article/20140423/BLG04/304230005/How-S-T-drives-innovation-DHS • “Human Factors” and Biometrics at DHS: http://www.biometricupdate.com/author/chuck-brooks • The public/private imperative to protect the grid http://archive.federaltimes.com/article/20140616/BLG04/306160008/The-public-private-imperative- protect-grid • Government Security News 2013 Homeland Security Awards (Lead Judge) http://www.gsnmagazine.com/node/39332?c=federal_agencies_legislative
  127. 127. 127 • Securing the Cyber Ecosystem through Protection Projects and Planning (Homeland Security Week presentation) http://www.homelandsecurityexpo.com/speakerinfo.aspx?tp_spkid=105234 • Tech Interviews Featured on House Homeland Security Website http://article.wn.com/view/2015/03/13/House_Committee_on_Homeland_Security_Schedule_f or_March_1620/ • DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson revitalizes the 'One DHS' vision http://www.federaltimes.com/article/20140513/BLG04/305130012/DHS-Secretary-Jeh- Johnson-revitalizes-One-DHS-vision • Chuck Brooks interview published in SecurityInfoWatch on the application of lessons learned from last year's Boston Marathon bombings. "Boston Marathon a case study in lessons learned following last year's bombing tragedy" by Steve Lasky http://www.securityinfowatch.com/article/11416172/boston- marathon-security-measures-make-for-a-different-event • DHS as the Epicenter for Cybersecurity in Government (Government Security News): http://www.gsnmagazine.com/node/32882?c=cyber_security • Native Americans key to border security success http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits- blog/immigration/214494-native-americans-key-to-border-security-success • Government cyber security programs mandated to go commercial (Cygnus Media): http://mobile.securityinfowatch.com/article/11151600/congressional-hearings-have-called- attention-to-the-need-for-better-cooperation-between-government-agencies-and-the-private-sector • Three keys to unlocking tech treasures -- Focus on collaboration, STEM and 'foraging' (Federal Times) http://www.federaltimes.com/apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=2013310280011 • Strategic Cyber Operations Webinar: The Evolving Role of Cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security by Chuck Brooks at GWU http://cps.gwu.edu/strategic-cyber-operations-webinar-evolving-role- cybersecurity-department-homeland-security • “Why You Should be Excited about Future Tech”. Key topics: The digital age and the Internet of Things; Health & Medicine; and, Manufacturing http://www.cata.ca/Media_and_Events/Press_Releases/cata_pr07041401.html • Public/Private Partnerships (FORBES): http://www.forbes.com/sites/xerox/2013/08/12/successful_public_private_partnerships/
  128. 128. 128 • Chuck Brooks presentations at Global Risk Expo in ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN http://astanaforum.org/2014/events/international-expo-conference-global-risk-expo • Featured Speaker:Chuck Brooks - Homeland Security Week 2015 http://www.homelandsecurityweek.com/SpeakerInfo.aspx%3Ftp_spkid%3D105234 • Featured Speaker: Homeland Security Week 2014 Conference https://www.asdevents.com/event_speakers.asp?id=3323&desc=Homeland+Security+Week+ 2014+Conference • Using Social Media to Link In to Government: http://bizcatalyst360.com/linking-government/ • Xerox’s Charles Brooks: Gov’t Agencies Seek to Accelerate Record Digitization http://blog.executivebiz.com/2014/08/xeroxs-charles-brooks-govt-agencies-seek-to- accelerate-record-digitization/ • The National Press Club Hosts Global Leadership Challenges: Government and Private Sector Leaders Share Innovation, Talent and Regulatory Strategies (Presenting) http://www.prweb.com/releases/2014/02/prweb11609927.htm • Tech & Innovation thought leader Chuck Brooks joins The Franklin Foundation Board of Directors http://www.prlog.org/12396042-tech-innovation-thought-leader-chuck-brooks-joins-the- franklin-foundation-board-of-directors.html • Interview with Chuck Brooks: Talking LinkedIn Strategy with Mark Amtower | Hinge http://www.hingemarketing.com/blog/story/talking-linkedin-strategy-with-mark-amtower • Featured Speaker: 4th Annual Human Cyber Forensics Conference: https://www.fbcinc.com/e/HCFC/speakers.aspx • How Big Data Will Revolutionize Aviation Security (Chuck Brooks Interviewed) http://www.hstoday.us/index.php?id=483&cHash=081010&tx_ttnews%5Btt_news%5D=322 17 • Xerox’s Charles Brooks: Gov’t Agencies Seek to Accelerate Record Digitization http://blog.executivebiz.com/2014/08/xeroxs-charles-brooks-govt-agencies-seek-to- accelerate-record-digitization/
  129. 129. 129 • Transaction Processing is at the Root of Data Analytics http://government.blogs.xerox.com/2014/06/11/transaction-processing-root-of-data- analytics/#prettyPhoto • BizCatalyst 360: Digital Government Yields Customer Service Innovation http://bizcatalyst360.com/digital- government-yields-customer-service-innovation/ • Government Security News: Charles Brooks, Linkedin Homeland Security discussion leader, to present June 26 webinar on evolving DHS role in Strategic Cyber Operations http://gsnmagazine.com/node/41412?c=cyber_security • Digital Government Yields Exciting Innovation http://government.blogs.xerox.com/2014/05/28/digital- government-yields-exciting-innovation/ • Transforming US Border Crossing http://government.blogs.xerox.com/2014/05/21/transforming-u-s- border-control-processing-through-automation/ • Radio Interview: All things LinkedIn - FederalNewsRadio.com http://www.federalnewsradio.com/239/3691601/All-things-LinkedIn • Chuck Brooks interview published in SecurityInfoWatch on the application of lessons learned from last year's Boston Marathon bombings. "Boston Marathon a case study in lessons learned following last year's bombing tragedy" by Steve Lasky http://www.securityinfowatch.com/article/11416172/boston- marathon-security-measures-make-for-a-different-event • DHS's Special Partnership with Native Americans Homeland Security Today http://www.nxtbook.com/nxtbooks/kmd/hst_201310/#/12 • Pausing Before Tapping “Connect:” Can Privacy and Security ... http://airpatrolcorp.com/2015/01/27/internetofthings/ • The Future of Social Media (Chuck Brooks quote) http://www.business2community.com/social- media/future-social-media-60-experts-share-2014-predictions-0718083 • Next Practices Institute Events - Executive Next Practices Institutehttp://www.enpinstitute.com/events/ • What Government Agencies Can Learn From The Private Sector (FORBES) http://www.forbes.com/sites/xerox/2013/10/02/government-agencies-eye-contact-centers-for- consolidation-3-takeaways-from-the-private-sector/ • Xerox Real Business Radio Online Radio | BlogTalkRadio http://www.blogtalkradio.com/xeroxradio
  130. 130. 130 • Interview - Global Radio Talk Show – Interviews with Business Leaders ... http://globalradiotalkshow.com/ • Xerox exec Chuck Brooks to discuss global cybersecurity threats at MIT Forum Moscow http://www.gsnmagazine.com/node/33583?c=access_control_identification • Government cyber security programs mandated to go commercial (Cygnus Media): http://mobile.securityinfowatch.com/article/11151600/congressional-hearings-have-called- attention-to-the-need-for-better-cooperation-between-government-agencies-and-the-private-sector • The National Press Club Hosts Global Leadership Challenges: Government and Private Sector Leaders Share Innovation, Talent and Regulatory Strategies (Presenting) http://www.prweb.com/releases/2014/02/prweb11609927.htm • Mobile Apps Continue to Shape Government Agencies http://government.blogs.xerox.com/2014/10/15/mobile-apps-continue-to-shape-government- agencies/#.VjZQ1_mrTIU • Combining Legislation and technology for Better Government Service http://zone.tmcnet.com/topics/articles/355948-combining-legislation-technology-better- government-customer-service.htm • Radio Interview: The U.S. Needs a Proactive Approach To Combat Cybercrime https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/2014/04/16/the-u-s-needs-a-proactive-approach-to- combat-cybercrime/ • Featured Speaker; Symposium on Homeland Security & Defense http://symposiumonhomelandsecurity.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/2015-Symposium-on- Homeland-Security__Draft-Schedule-3_30_15.pdf • Interview with Chuck Brooks The Business Edge | VoiceAmerica™ http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2186/the-business-edge • Featured Speaker; The Counter Terrorist magazine http://www.thecounterterroristmag.com/conference/ • Moderator, Technology Conference - Association for Corporate Growth http://www.acg.org/boston/technologyconference.aspx • Featured Speaker: 4th Annual Human Cyber Forensics Conference: https://www.fbcinc.com/e/HCFC/speakers.aspx
  131. 131. 131 • Featured Speaker; The CyberMaryland Conference - Federal Business Council, Inc. http://www.fbcinc.com/e/cybermdconference/speakers.aspx • Cybersecurity 2014: Beyond the NIST framework - FedScoop http://fedscoop.com/cybersecurity-2014- beyond-nist-framework/ • How Wearable Devices Can Transform Contact Center Operations http://www.customerexperiencereport.com/strategy-and-trends/wearable-devices-can- transform-contact-center-operations/ • Interview: TechNOW -- with Charles Brooks, VP, Department Homeland Security at Xerox: What are your Homeland Security views? http://www.cata.ca/Media_and_Events/Press_Releases/cata_pr01301501.html • How To Successfully Implement Social Media For Business Development In Government https://howtomeasuresocialmediaingo2015.sched.org/event/c88310c3c0bb9a12dcc3742b7d 609543#.VSK8z5h0xdg • Listed as one of the top 50 in "Data Sciences" on LinkedIn “25 Data Scientists Popular on LinkedIn” Posted by Vincent Granville http://www.datasciencecentral.com/profiles/blogs/25-data-scientists- popular-on-linkedin • Keeping Pace With a Streamlined Service Approach http://www.datasciencecentral.com/profiles/blogs/25-data-scientists-popular-on-linkedin • Cybersecurity 2014: Beyond the NIST framework http://fedscoop.com/cybersecurity-2014-beyond-nist- framework/ • Featured Speaker: Social media in Government conference http://aliconferences.com/events/social- media-in-government_0515/ • CyberTECH Network | Advisors http://cybertechnetwork.org/advisors/ • CYBER CRIME & IDENTITY THEFT IN A GLOBAL BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT http://www.ctcbiz.org/upcoming/flyers/cyber2014/CTC%20Cyber%20Security%202014%2 0Outline.pdf xerox | GovCon Executive http://www.govconexecutive.com/%3Fs%3Dxerox • Chuck Brooks, Featured Speaker at Press Club on Doing Business in Washington, DC Washington '14 March - Global HR Newshttp://www.globalbusinessnews.net/conf.asp%3Fcid%3D271
  132. 132. 132 • Public/private partnership is key to be competitive in any market. The Know How http://asiasecuritynews.com/6299/publicprivate-partnership-is-key-to-be-competitive-in-any- market-the-know-how/ References and Recommendations:
  133. 133. 133
  134. 134. 134
  135. 135. 135 Edward You is a Supervisory Special Agent in the FBI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate, Biological Countermeasures Unit. Mr. You is responsible for creating programs and activities to coordinate and improve FBI and interagency efforts to identify, assess, and respond to biological threats or incidents. These efforts include expanding FBI outreach to the Life Sciences community to address biosecurity. Before being promoted to the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate, Mr. You was a member of the FBI Los Angeles Field Office Joint Terrorism Task Force and served on the FBI Hazardous Evidence Response Team. Mr. You has also been directly involved in policy-making efforts with a focus on biosecurity. He is an active Working Group member of the National Security Council Interagency Policy Committee on Countering Biological Threats and an Ex Officio member of the NIH National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity. He also serves on two committees for the National Academies of Sciences, the Institute of Medicine’s Forum on Microbial Threats and the Committee on Science, Technology, and Law’s Forum on Synthetic Biology June Klein , CEO Technology & Marketing Ventures, Inc; Electronic- BoardroomTMVi(r) Solutions; EmpowernatorJune(tm) Next Practices; Chuck and I served as “invite-only, vetted and trusted advisors” to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation - Technology Partner Network. Throughout the 2year strategic program, Chuck was a pleasure to collaborate with toward accelerating solutions on a range of global challenges facing the foundation and its grantees. He was generous in sharing his articles in prestigious publications, contacts to DC decision-makers and access to his featured speaker and award events. Currently, I am honored that Chuck chose me to be a manager of his “Emerging & Futuristic Technologies LinkedIn Group”. Chuck has huge followings on social networks and diligently responds to his thousands of friends on focused subject matters. He is a holistic thinker grounded in government, industry and academia leadership. I value any opportunity to work with Chuck to team

×