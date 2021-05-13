Diet and exercising for weight loss

There is square measure several reasons why individuals gain belly fat, together with poor diet, lack of exercise, and stress. up nutrition, increasing activity, reducing stress, and creating alternative modus vivendi changes will all facilitate individuals lose unwanted belly fat. Belly fat refers to fat round the abdomen. There is square measure 2 styles of belly fat: Visceral: This fat surrounds a person’s organs. Subcutaneous: this is often fat that sits underneath the skin. Health complications from visceral fat square measure additional harmful than having hypodermic fat. individuals will build several modus vivendi and dietary changes to lose belly fat.



Being overweight is one in every of the leading causes of major diseases. Excess belly fat will increase the danger of:



Heart disease

Heart attacks

High blood pressure

Stroke

Type 2 diabetes

Asthma

Breast cancer

Colon cancer

Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia

