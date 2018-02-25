Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FUNDAMENTAL OF ACCOUNTING
COURSE OUTLINE  PURPOSE AND NATURE OF ACCOUNTING,  VARIOUS AREAS OF ACCOUNTING,  FORM OF BUSINESS,  G A A P,  USERS O...
COURSE OUTLINE  CHANGING IN FINANCIAL POSITION,  DOUBLE ENTRY SYSTEM,  JOURNAL,  LEDGER,  TRIAL BALANCE,  ACCOUNTING...
COURSE OUTLINE  ADJUSTMENT PROCESS,  COMPLETION OF ACCOUNTING CYCLE,  WORK SHEET,  FINANCIAL STATEMENTS,  ACCOUNTING ...
COURSE OUTLINE  INVENTORIES ACCOUNTING METHODS,  CASH FLOW STATEMENTS AND THEIR CLASSIFICATION, etc.
ACCOUNTING BASIC TERMONOLOGIES
ACCOUNTING:  ACCOUNTING IS SPECIALISED INFORMATION SYSTEM THAT PROVIDES ECONOMIC INFORMATION TO THE DIFFERENT GROUPS OF P...
BRANCHES OF ACCOUNTING  COST ACCOUNTING: is to ascertain the cost of product and help the management in the control of co...
 BOOK-KEEPING: recording of business transaction in a systematic way  BUSINESS: any activity undertaken for the purpose ...
TRANSACTION  ANY DEALING BETWEEN TWO PERSON OR THINGS.  IT MAY BE FOR CASH  IT MAY BE ON CREDIT
• DRAWINGS: good n cash taken away by the owner.  GOOD/MERCHANDIZ: all thing in which business deals  PURCHASES: Any thi...
 REVENUE: Any income generating by biz. • DISCOUNT: Any reduction in price. • TRADE DISCOUNT: Any concession in listed/pr...
 DEBTORS: from whom the biz receive.  CREDITOR: To whom the biz pay.  EXPENDITURE/COST: Any assets acquired.  EXPENCES...
ACCOUNTING CYCLE TRANSACTION JOURNAL LEDGER TRIAL BALANCE PROFIT/LOSS STATMENT BALANCE SHEET
GROUPS OF ACCOUNTING USERS
OWNER MANAGEMENT LABOUR/EMPLOYEE CREDITORS SUPPLIER CUSTOMER GOVERNMENT
G A A P
GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES(GAAP) ACCOUNTING CONVENTIONS:  DISCLOSURE  MATERIALITY  CONSISTENCY  CONSERVA...
ACCOUNTING CONCEPTS
BUSINESS ENTITY CONCEPT  Business and business man/owner both are separate entities accounting deals and concerned with o...
GOING CONCERN CONCEPT  It shows that the business will exist for a long time to come.
MONEY MEASUREMENT CONCEPT  Accounting records only those transaction which can be expressed in terms of money. transactio...
(HISTORICAL)COST CONCEPT recording of an assets at there purchasing price.
ACCOUNTING PERIOD CONCEPT  The life of the business is divided into equal segments, for studying the results after each s...
MATCHING CONCEPT  Compare business expense of a particular period with its relevant period’s revenue.  Match the expense...
REALISATION CONCEPT  Record the revenue at the time of delivering of product to the customer.
DUAL ASPECT CONCEPT  Every transaction has two aspect.  One what benefit business is receiving and other what benefit bu...
ACCOUNTING CONVENTIONS
CONVENTION OF DISCLOSURE  Disclose all the significant information.  All the material information is clearly show/disclo...
CONVENTION OF MATERIALITY  Relevant importance of an item or event.  Simply, expensive transaction have place as well as...
CONVENTION OF CONSISTENCY  The accounting practice remain unchanged from one year to another.
CONVENTION OF CONSERVATISM  CAUTION APPROACH  POLICY OF “PLAY SAFE”  IGNORE ANTICIPATED PROFIT AND ACCOUNT FOR ALL POSS...
BASIS OF ACCOUNTING  ACCRUALS BASIS OF ACCOUNTING: It’s a system in which entries are made when they occur.  CASH BASIS ...
FINANCIAL REPORTING PROCESS Provide information for;  Decision making  Sources and resources  Financial performance  I...
KIND OF FINANCIAL STATMENTS  BALANCE SHEET  INCOME STATEMENT  CASH FLOW STATEMENT  CHANGE IN EQUITY STATEMENTS  NOTES
Most businesses prepare the following financial statements to report accounting information: 1. Income Statement 2. Balanc...
A Balance Sheet (Statement of Financial Condition) identifies a company’s assets and claims to those assets by creditors a...
Company XYZZ Balance Sheet At December 31, 2006 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 12,600 Accounts receivable 9,600 Merchandise...
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,500 Unearned revenue 3,800 Interest payable...
BALANCE SHEET  Any properties & possessions of the business.  CURRENT ASSETS:whose benefits are for/in one year.e.g.cash...
KINDS OF FIXED ASSETS  INTANGIBLE ASSETS: THOSE WHICH HAVE NO PHYSICAL EXISTANCE,e.g.goodw ill,patents,right,trade mark,c...
LIABILITIES  FIXED LIABILITIES: FOR MORE THAN ONE YEAR.e.g.loan,mortga ge,capital.etc. Any debts and obligation of the bu...
INCOME STATMENT  A summary of the REVENUE and EXPENSES of a biz. For a specific period of time,such a month or a year.
The Income Statement (Statement of Earnings) reports revenues and expenses for an accounting period as a means of determin...
Company XYZZ Income Statement For the Year Ended December 31, 2006 Sales revenue $700,500 Cost of goods sold (450,200) Gro...
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW  A summary of CASH RECIEPT and CASH PAYMENTS,i.e.operating,investing and financing activities.of b...
STATEMENT OF OWNER’S EQUITY  A summary of the changes in owner's equity of a biz. That have occurred during a specific pe...
NOTES  ANY DETAIL OR EXPLATION OF ANY ACCOUNT OR ITEMS ARE DENOTED WITH NUMBERS IN ANNUAL REPORT,IT IS QUALITATIVE DATA.
AssetsAssets = LiabilitiesLiabilities Stock- holders’ Equity Stock- holders’ Equity + The Financial Obligations or Debts o...
ACCOUNTING EQUATION  Like balance sheet but in form of equation.  RESOURCES = SOURCES  ASSETS = EQUTIES(LIABILITIES)  ...
DIFFERENT PROCEDURE FOR ACCOUNTING EQUATION  A = L + O  L = A - O  O = A - L  EXPESES ARE ALWAYS LESS IN OWNER’S EQUIT...
SINGLE ENTRY BOOK-KEEPING  In single entry book keeping system, as is clear from the name, only one aspect of the transac...
DOUBLE ENTRY BOOK-KEEPING  The concept of double entry is based on the fact that every transaction has two aspects i.e. r...
HISTORY OF DR. AND CR.  Debit and credit are formal bookkeeping and accounting terms that have opposite meanings and come...
DEBIT AND CREDIT  But we can develop an understanding as to what does these terms stand for. DEBIT  It signifies the rec...
BASIC PRINCIPLE OF DOUBLE ENTRY  We can devise the basic principle of double entry book-keeping from our discussion to th...
ACCOUNT  An accounting system keeps separate record of each item like assets, liabilities, etc. For example a separate re...
CLASSIFICATION OF ACCOUNTS  We have to date studied following classification of accounts:  Assets,  Liabilities,  Inco...
ASSETS, LIABILITIES ASSETS  Assets are the properties and possessions of the business. LIABILITIES  Liabilities are the ...
RULES OF DEBIT AND CREDIT Any account that obtains a benefit is Debit. OR Anything that will provide benefit to the busine...
RULES OF DEBIT AND CREDIT  For credit Any account that provides a benefit is Credit. OR Anything to which the business ha...
RULES OF DEBIT & CREDIT FOR ASSETS  Similarly we have established that whenever a business transfers a value / benefit to...
RULES OF DEBIT & CREDIT FOR LIABILITIES  When a liability is created the benefit is provided to business by that account ...
RULES OF DEBIT & CREDIT FOR EXPENSES  the benefit from expenses is for a short run.  Therefore Expenditure is just like ...
RULES OF DEBIT AND CREDIT FOR INCOME/CAPITAL  Income accounts are exactly opposite to expense accounts just as liabilitie...
NORMAL BALANCES  DEBIT FOR ASSETS AND EXPENSES  CREDIT FOR INCOME,CAPITAL AND LIABILITY
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Accounting

9 views

Published on

Accounting

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Accounting

  1. 1. FUNDAMENTAL OF ACCOUNTING
  2. 2. COURSE OUTLINE  PURPOSE AND NATURE OF ACCOUNTING,  VARIOUS AREAS OF ACCOUNTING,  FORM OF BUSINESS,  G A A P,  USERS OF ACCOUNTING,  BUSINESS TRANSACTION,  ACCOUNTING EQUATION,
  3. 3. COURSE OUTLINE  CHANGING IN FINANCIAL POSITION,  DOUBLE ENTRY SYSTEM,  JOURNAL,  LEDGER,  TRIAL BALANCE,  ACCOUNTING CYCLE,  MEASURING BUSSINESS INCOME
  4. 4. COURSE OUTLINE  ADJUSTMENT PROCESS,  COMPLETION OF ACCOUNTING CYCLE,  WORK SHEET,  FINANCIAL STATEMENTS,  ACCOUNTING FOR MERCHANDISES,  BANK RECONCILIATION STATEMENT,  DEPRECIATION METHODS,
  5. 5. COURSE OUTLINE  INVENTORIES ACCOUNTING METHODS,  CASH FLOW STATEMENTS AND THEIR CLASSIFICATION, etc.
  6. 6. ACCOUNTING BASIC TERMONOLOGIES
  7. 7. ACCOUNTING:  ACCOUNTING IS SPECIALISED INFORMATION SYSTEM THAT PROVIDES ECONOMIC INFORMATION TO THE DIFFERENT GROUPS OF PEOPLE
  8. 8. BRANCHES OF ACCOUNTING  COST ACCOUNTING: is to ascertain the cost of product and help the management in the control of cost  MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTING: Which provides necessary information to the management for discharging its functions. it enable the management to take decision and control activities  FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING accounting is an art of recording’classifing and summarizing in terms of money' transaction and event of financial character and interpreting the results to different users ACCOUNTING FINANCIAL COST MANAGEMENT
  9. 9.  BOOK-KEEPING: recording of business transaction in a systematic way  BUSINESS: any activity undertaken for the purpose of earning profit.  PROPRIETOR: the owner of concern, invest capital, time and attention, bear loss n enjoy profit.  CAPITAL: any thing n amount invest by the owner.
  10. 10. TRANSACTION  ANY DEALING BETWEEN TWO PERSON OR THINGS.  IT MAY BE FOR CASH  IT MAY BE ON CREDIT
  11. 11. • DRAWINGS: good n cash taken away by the owner.  GOOD/MERCHANDIZ: all thing in which business deals  PURCHASES: Any thing purchase for re sale purpose.  ASSETS: all the things own or possessed by the biz.  LIABILITIES: any debts due by biz.  SALES: goods are sold for profit.  RETURNS: if return by customer its sales return and if return to seller/supplier its purchases reutrn
  12. 12.  REVENUE: Any income generating by biz. • DISCOUNT: Any reduction in price. • TRADE DISCOUNT: Any concession in listed/printed price,at the spot.  CASH DISCOUNT: Deduction allowed by the creditor to the debtor for prompt payment.  ALLOWANCE: Any reduction in price due to defect.
  13. 13.  DEBTORS: from whom the biz receive.  CREDITOR: To whom the biz pay.  EXPENDITURE/COST: Any assets acquired.  EXPENCES: Used/enjoyed benefit of expenditure  STOCK/INVENTORY: Unsold goods.  ACCOUNT: Brief record of transaction; about person or things.  EQUITY: Part, share or investment
  14. 14. ACCOUNTING CYCLE TRANSACTION JOURNAL LEDGER TRIAL BALANCE PROFIT/LOSS STATMENT BALANCE SHEET
  15. 15. GROUPS OF ACCOUNTING USERS
  16. 16. OWNER MANAGEMENT LABOUR/EMPLOYEE CREDITORS SUPPLIER CUSTOMER GOVERNMENT
  17. 17. G A A P
  18. 18. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES(GAAP) ACCOUNTING CONVENTIONS:  DISCLOSURE  MATERIALITY  CONSISTENCY  CONSERVATISM ACCOUNTING CONCEPTS: • BIZNESS ENTITY • GOING CONCERN • MONEY MEASUREMENT • COST • DUAL ASPECT • ACCOUNTING PERIOD • MATCHING • REALISATION
  19. 19. ACCOUNTING CONCEPTS
  20. 20. BUSINESS ENTITY CONCEPT  Business and business man/owner both are separate entities accounting deals and concerned with only business, financial matters. in short we done our work of accounting with business point of view.
  21. 21. GOING CONCERN CONCEPT  It shows that the business will exist for a long time to come.
  22. 22. MONEY MEASUREMENT CONCEPT  Accounting records only those transaction which can be expressed in terms of money. transaction or event which can not be expressed in money do not place in books of accounts.
  23. 23. (HISTORICAL)COST CONCEPT recording of an assets at there purchasing price.
  24. 24. ACCOUNTING PERIOD CONCEPT  The life of the business is divided into equal segments, for studying the results after each segments.  The time/duration of business period is twelve(12)months or a year.
  25. 25. MATCHING CONCEPT  Compare business expense of a particular period with its relevant period’s revenue.  Match the expenses with revenue
  26. 26. REALISATION CONCEPT  Record the revenue at the time of delivering of product to the customer.
  27. 27. DUAL ASPECT CONCEPT  Every transaction has two aspect.  One what benefit business is receiving and other what benefit business is giving.
  28. 28. ACCOUNTING CONVENTIONS
  29. 29. CONVENTION OF DISCLOSURE  Disclose all the significant information.  All the material information is clearly show/disclose, which are in the interest of its users.
  30. 30. CONVENTION OF MATERIALITY  Relevant importance of an item or event.  Simply, expensive transaction have place as well as relatively important one.
  31. 31. CONVENTION OF CONSISTENCY  The accounting practice remain unchanged from one year to another.
  32. 32. CONVENTION OF CONSERVATISM  CAUTION APPROACH  POLICY OF “PLAY SAFE”  IGNORE ANTICIPATED PROFIT AND ACCOUNT FOR ALL POSSIBLE LOSSES
  33. 33. BASIS OF ACCOUNTING  ACCRUALS BASIS OF ACCOUNTING: It’s a system in which entries are made when they occur.  CASH BASIS OF ACCOUNTING Its a system in which entries/recording are made only when cash/cheque is received or paid.
  34. 34. FINANCIAL REPORTING PROCESS Provide information for;  Decision making  Sources and resources  Financial performance  In and out flow of cash
  35. 35. KIND OF FINANCIAL STATMENTS  BALANCE SHEET  INCOME STATEMENT  CASH FLOW STATEMENT  CHANGE IN EQUITY STATEMENTS  NOTES
  36. 36. Most businesses prepare the following financial statements to report accounting information: 1. Income Statement 2. Balance Sheet 3. Statement of Cash Flows 4. Statement of Stockholders’ Equity 5. Statement of Retained Earnings Overview of Financial StatementsOverview of Financial StatementsOverview of Financial StatementsOverview of Financial Statements
  37. 37. A Balance Sheet (Statement of Financial Condition) identifies a company’s assets and claims to those assets by creditors and owners at a specific date. (A = L + SE) (a snapshot) A Balance Sheet (Statement of Financial Condition) identifies a company’s assets and claims to those assets by creditors and owners at a specific date. (A = L + SE) (a snapshot) Overview of Financial StatementsOverview of Financial StatementsOverview of Financial StatementsOverview of Financial Statements
  38. 38. Company XYZZ Balance Sheet At December 31, 2006 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 12,600 Accounts receivable 9,600 Merchandise inventory 22,000 Supplies 800 Prepaid rent 1,000 Total current assets $ 46,000 Long-term (Fixed) Assets: Property and equipment, at cost 300,000 Less Accumulated depreciation (60,000) Total Long-term (Fixed) Assets $240,000 Total assets $286,000 ContinuedContinuedContinuedContinued
  39. 39. Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,500 Unearned revenue 3,800 Interest payable 700 Notes payable, current portion 4,000 Total current liabilities $ 17,000 Long-term liabilities: Notes payable, long-term 80,000 Total liabilities $ 97,000 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 150,000 Retained earnings 39,000 Total stockholders’ equity $189,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $286,000
  40. 40. BALANCE SHEET  Any properties & possessions of the business.  CURRENT ASSETS:whose benefits are for/in one year.e.g.cash,bank,A/R,B/R, N/R,STOCK etc.  FIXED ASSETS:whose benefits are for more than one year.e.g. plant,machinery,furniture,fixt ure,fittings,vehicles,building,l and etc.  A lists of ASSETS, LIABILITY and OWNER’S EQUITY of bizness as of a specific date,usually at the close of the last day of a month or year.
  41. 41. KINDS OF FIXED ASSETS  INTANGIBLE ASSETS: THOSE WHICH HAVE NO PHYSICAL EXISTANCE,e.g.goodw ill,patents,right,trade mark,copy right etc.  TANGIBLE ASSETS: THOSE WHICH HAVE PHYSICAL EXISTENCE,PROOF WITH FIVE SENCES.
  42. 42. LIABILITIES  FIXED LIABILITIES: FOR MORE THAN ONE YEAR.e.g.loan,mortga ge,capital.etc. Any debts and obligation of the business.  CURRENT LIABILITIES: FOR ONE YEAR;e.g.credit,B/P,N/ P,creditors,b.o.d etc.
  43. 43. INCOME STATMENT  A summary of the REVENUE and EXPENSES of a biz. For a specific period of time,such a month or a year.
  44. 44. The Income Statement (Statement of Earnings) reports revenues and expenses for an accounting period as a means of determining how well a company has performed in generating profits for its owners. The Income Statement (Statement of Earnings) reports revenues and expenses for an accounting period as a means of determining how well a company has performed in generating profits for its owners. Overview of Financial StatementsOverview of Financial StatementsOverview of Financial StatementsOverview of Financial Statements
  45. 45. Company XYZZ Income Statement For the Year Ended December 31, 2006 Sales revenue $700,500 Cost of goods sold (450,200) Gross profit 250,300 Depreciation Expense (60,000) Selling, general, & administrative exp. (90,300) Operating income 100,000 Interest expense (5,000) Pretax income 95,000 Income taxes (40% tax rate) (38,000) Net income $ 57,000 Earnings per share Average number of common shares 4,000 $ 14.25
  46. 46. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW  A summary of CASH RECIEPT and CASH PAYMENTS,i.e.operating,investing and financing activities.of business for specific date,month or a year.
  47. 47. STATEMENT OF OWNER’S EQUITY  A summary of the changes in owner's equity of a biz. That have occurred during a specific period of time,month or a year.
  48. 48. NOTES  ANY DETAIL OR EXPLATION OF ANY ACCOUNT OR ITEMS ARE DENOTED WITH NUMBERS IN ANNUAL REPORT,IT IS QUALITATIVE DATA.
  49. 49. AssetsAssets = LiabilitiesLiabilities Stock- holders’ Equity Stock- holders’ Equity + The Financial Obligations or Debts of a Business The Basic Accounting EquationThe Basic Accounting EquationThe Basic Accounting EquationThe Basic Accounting Equation Economic Resources Owned by a Business Owners’ Claims on the Assets of a Business
  50. 50. ACCOUNTING EQUATION  Like balance sheet but in form of equation.  RESOURCES = SOURCES  ASSETS = EQUTIES(LIABILITIES)  ASSETS = LIABILITIES + CAPITAL A = L + O
  51. 51. DIFFERENT PROCEDURE FOR ACCOUNTING EQUATION  A = L + O  L = A - O  O = A - L  EXPESES ARE ALWAYS LESS IN OWNER’S EQUITY  REVENUE ARE ALAYS ADD IN OWNER’S EQUITY
  52. 52. SINGLE ENTRY BOOK-KEEPING  In single entry book keeping system, as is clear from the name, only one aspect of the transaction is recorded.  This actually is not a system but is a procedure by which small business concerns, like retailers and small shopkeepers, keep record of their sale / income.  In this system there are usually two to three registers “Khata”. In one register cash received from customers is recorded whereas the other one is a person-wise record of goods sold on credit “Udhar Khata”. There may or may not be a register of suppliers to whom money is payable.  Which means that only one aspect of transaction i.e. either cash receipt or the fact that money is receivable from someone is recorded.
  53. 53. DOUBLE ENTRY BOOK-KEEPING  The concept of double entry is based on the fact that every transaction has two aspects i.e. receiving a benefit and giving a benefit.  The accounting system that records both the aspects of transaction in the same books of accounts is called double entry system.  The account that receives the benefit is debited and the account that provides the benefit is credited.  ‘Debit’ and ‘Credit’ are denoted by ‘Dr’ and ‘Cr’ respectively.  The ultimate result of the system is that for every Debit (Dr) there is an equal Credit (Cr).
  54. 54. HISTORY OF DR. AND CR.  Debit and credit are formal bookkeeping and accounting terms that have opposite meanings and come from Latin. Debit comes from debere, which means "to owe". The Latin debitum means "debt". Credit comes from the Latin word credere, which means "to believe".  It is more common to use the terms in the plural, Debits and Credits.  DEBIT is abbreviated as Dr., while credit is abbreviated as Cr
  55. 55. DEBIT AND CREDIT  But we can develop an understanding as to what does these terms stand for. DEBIT  It signifies the receiving of benefit. In simple words it is the left hand side. CREDIT  It signifies the providing of a benefit. In simple words it is the right hand side. Debit and Credit will be explained in details and with examples in our future discussions.
  56. 56. BASIC PRINCIPLE OF DOUBLE ENTRY  We can devise the basic principle of double entry book-keeping from our discussion to this point.  “Every Debit has a Credit” which means that “All Debits are always equal to All Credits”.
  57. 57. ACCOUNT  An accounting system keeps separate record of each item like assets, liabilities, etc. For example a separate record is kept for cash that shows increase and decrease in it.  This record that summarizes movement in an individual item is called an Account.
  58. 58. CLASSIFICATION OF ACCOUNTS  We have to date studied following classification of accounts:  Assets,  Liabilities,  Income,  Expenses  Expenses can be further divided into capital and revenue expenses.  We have already studied about these classifications in different lectures but to refresh your memory we will gather them at one place.
  59. 59. ASSETS, LIABILITIES ASSETS  Assets are the properties and possessions of the business. LIABILITIES  Liabilities are the debts and obligations of the business.  Liability is the obligation of the business to provide a benefit or asset on a future date. Asset is a right to receive and liability an obligation to pay, therefore these are opposite to each other.
  60. 60. RULES OF DEBIT AND CREDIT Any account that obtains a benefit is Debit. OR Anything that will provide benefit to the business is Debit.  Both these statements may look different but in fact if we consider that whenever an account benefits as a result of a transaction it will have to return that benefit to the business then both the statements will look like different sides of the same picture.
  61. 61. RULES OF DEBIT AND CREDIT  For credit Any account that provides a benefit is Credit. OR Anything to which the business has a responsibility to return a benefit in future is Credit.  As explained in the case of Debit, whenever an account provides benefit to the business the business will have a responsibility to return that benefit at some time in future and so it is Credit.
  62. 62. RULES OF DEBIT & CREDIT FOR ASSETS  Similarly we have established that whenever a business transfers a value / benefit to an account and as a result creates some thing that will provide future benefit; the ‘thing’ is termed as Asset.  When an asset is created or purchased, value / benefit is transferred to that account so it is Debited i. Increase in Asset is Debit  if the asset is sold, which is termed as disposing off, Therefore, the asset account is debit ii. Decrease in Asset is Credit
  63. 63. RULES OF DEBIT & CREDIT FOR LIABILITIES  When a liability is created the benefit is provided to business by that account so it is Credited iii. Increase in Liability is Credit  When the business returns the benefit or repays the liability, the liability account benefits form the business so it is Debited iv. Decrease in Liability is Debit
  64. 64. RULES OF DEBIT & CREDIT FOR EXPENSES  the benefit from expenses is for a short run.  Therefore Expenditure is just like Asset but for a short run.  Now we can lay down our rule for Expenditure: i. Increase in Expenditure is Debit  Reversing the above situation if return any item that we had purchased we will receive cash in return. Cash account will receive benefit from that Expenditure account. Therefore Expenditure account will be credited ii. Decrease in Expenditure is Credit
  65. 65. RULES OF DEBIT AND CREDIT FOR INCOME/CAPITAL  Income accounts are exactly opposite to expense accounts just as liabilities are opposite to that of assets.  Therefore using the same principle we can draw our rules of Debit and Credit for Income iii. Increase in Income is Credit iv. Decrease in Income is Debit
  66. 66. NORMAL BALANCES  DEBIT FOR ASSETS AND EXPENSES  CREDIT FOR INCOME,CAPITAL AND LIABILITY

×