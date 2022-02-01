Successfully reported this slideshow.
There's nothing new about making resolutions as the next year approaches, and there's nothing new about not being able to stick to them, either! With all the best intentions in the world, millions of resolutions get made and broken every year, and if you've decided to make 2022 the year that your home gets properly cleaned, and stays that way, you can break that trend by following these tips to make your new year cleaning resolutions, stick:

How To Make Good On Your New Year Cleaning Resolutions

  1. 1. How To Make Good On Your New Year Cleaning Resolutions
  2. 2. There’s nothing new about making resolutions as the next year approaches, and there’s nothing new about not being able to stick to them, either! With all the best intentions in the world, millions of resolutions get made and broken every year, and if you’ve decided to make 2022 the year that your home gets properly cleaned, and stays that way, you can break that trend by following these tips to make your new year cleaning resolutions, stick: Eliminate clutter for an easier clean Once you’ve got rid of everything in your home that you don’t want or need, you can not only see what needs to be cleaned much clearer, but you can carry out the cleaning far easier. Be as minimalistic as possible, while still maintaining a sense of personality in your home, and you’ll soon find that cleaning isn’t such a daunting prospect.
  3. 3. Take on small tasks, one at a time Most of us are able to keep a cleaner home by doing little bits of cleaning every day, and this is the best way to make sure that your home stays clean, all year round. Clean up spillages as soon as they happen, put things away in their rightful places, and choose a room each day to give a quick clean. Smaller goals make for more attainable targets and resolutions that are more likely to stick.
  4. 4. Assess your entire home For a truly clean home, you need to keep every room as clean as possible, and this includes cleaning drapes, carpets, furniture and any other items that might have accumulated dust or dirt. To begin as you mean to go on, take a close look at every room and every space in your home, and where necessary, clean, sanitize and dust until you’ve got a clean slate to start from. Of course, you need to remember to tackle those previously neglected areas of your home regularly in the future, to prevent dust and dirt from building up again.
  5. 5. Hire a cleaning service There’s nothing that says your resolution of having a cleaner home has to come from you cleaning it! Hire a professional cleaning service and keep your home spick and span throughout the year, and into the next. Compile a cleaning checklist In the hustle and bustle of life, not only can it be easy to forget what cleaning tasks you need to complete, but it can be hard to fit them in. However, by making a cleaning checklist, you can assign yourself certain tasks each day (or month, depending on the task), and generally be more organized in your efforts, which ultimately, will save you time. Not only that, but as a bonus, ticking them off will give you a distinctly satisfied feeling!
  6. 6. Make cleaning a habit The only way to truly make keeping a cleaner home a successful new year’s resolution, is to make it a habit. Make your checklist and stick to it. Once cleaning is incorporated into your everyday life, it will become a habit by virtue, and your home, well, it’ll be spotless all year round! With these simple tips, you can stick to your new year’s cleaning resolution, and reap all the rewards of a cleaner home.
  7. 7. Extreme Maids is a fast-growing house cleaning and maid service provider in Florida state. We are known for our professionalism, dependability and exceptional house cleaning in Fort Lauderdale. We have been cleaning homes all through Florida including Naples, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers, Brandon, Largo, Temple Terrace and many other cities. If you are looking for maid service in Fort Lauderdale, Extreme Maids can be a good choice.

