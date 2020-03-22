Christopher Lo Presti's Personal Brand Exploration

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Christopher Lo Presti Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 March 22, 2020
Christopher was born and raised on the island of Puerto Rico; he grew up with his foster family, which taught him the impo...
PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: •Marketing Coordinator •Program Coordinator •Advertising and Promotion Manager Explorer A...
• DEMOGRAPHICS: 67% Male, > 45 years old, Predominately Hispanic, located in the East Coast. • PSYCHOGRAPHICS: Enjoys outd...
GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2021) •Land an entry-level position at a Sports Media Company •Network wi...
SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proﬁciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proﬁciencies: Technologi...
I will use my ambition and my positive outlook to create, connect, and share new and exciting partnerships that will solid...
CREDENTIALS Work Experience: •4 years of customer service. Large-Market Beneﬁts •3 years of professional business sales •1...
COMPETITION Bryan Rodriguez Industry Experience: • Sales Representative for WWE • Photo Copy Operator for NCAA March Madne...
COMPETITION Jennifer Perozo Industry Experience: • Production Coordinator for CIC Media/Mega TV • Production Coordinator O...
BRAND POSITION I create the full soccer fan experience and make it both measurable and marketable on a global scale. CHRIS...
NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • Sports Pro OTT USA ✴February 2021| Turner Studios, ATL • Soccerex...
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Seeking a senior-level content strategist & analysts with at least 15 yrs of experience ...
Christopher Lo Presti Have you ever had the feeling of wanting to watch something, but your cable provider doesn't have it...
REFERENCES • Perozo, J. (2020). Jeniffer Perozo LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved March 21, 2020, from https://www.linkedin.com/i...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Christopher Lo Presti's Personal Brand Exploration

40 views

Published on

Portfolio Project One. Christopher Lo Presti Personal Brand Exploration. I discuss Identity, profession, target audience, goals, skills, and many more. I hope you enjoy it!

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Christopher Lo Presti's Personal Brand Exploration

  1. 1. PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Christopher Lo Presti Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 March 22, 2020
  2. 2. Christopher was born and raised on the island of Puerto Rico; he grew up with his foster family, which taught him the importance of having goals and dreams no matter the adversity. Chris has always been an avid sports fan. Sports taught him the importance of a healthy mindset like when he participated in different tennis tournaments, but also teamwork and leadership, like when he captained his High- School Soccer team and coached his community youth league. After 5 years of career development in various industries, Chris enrolled in the Sports Marketing and Media program at Full Sail University, where he's concentrated in growing Sports sponsorship and broadcasting skills and experiences. Chris's current goal is to be a part of the FIFA World Cup 2026. IDENTITY
  3. 3. PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: •Marketing Coordinator •Program Coordinator •Advertising and Promotion Manager Explorer Archetype - I will always be exploring new techniques, ideas, and tools to best establish the connection with the fans. Sports sponsorship and broadcasting
  4. 4. • DEMOGRAPHICS: 67% Male, > 45 years old, Predominately Hispanic, located in the East Coast. • PSYCHOGRAPHICS: Enjoys outdoor activities, superstitious, spends free time exercising regularly. Considered “big spenders” in apparel for the whole family. • IDEAL AUDIENCE MEMBERS: John Duff, Director, Business Development & Strategy(beIN SPORTS), Tammy West Bennet , Head of Talent Acquisition(MLS), Kayla Giarratana, Talent Acquisition (RedBull) Recruiters & Hiring Managers at Bein Media Sports Group, Red Bull, and Major League Soccer. TARGET AUDIENCE
  5. 5. GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2021) •Land an entry-level position at a Sports Media Company •Network with people in the sports industry. Increase LinkedIn connections and online presence. Mid Term: (2026) •Help coordinate strategy to increase broadcast/ streaming numbers around the world for -FIFA World Cup 2026. •Develop and establish a new tournament for Jr. leagues in the US that attracts different youth clubs around the world. Long Term: (2040) •Become an industry leader for OTT and large sporting events. •Have a small contractor business that assists with strategy and statistics for sporting events.
  6. 6. SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proﬁciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proﬁciencies: Technological proﬁcient 75% MS Suite 67% Time Management 90% Teamwork 80% SOFTHARD Social Media 70% Data Analysis 90% Negotiation 60% Project Management 80% SOFTHARD
  7. 7. I will use my ambition and my positive outlook to create, connect, and share new and exciting partnerships that will solidify soccer brands and their fans together. Christopher’s PROMISE
  8. 8. CREDENTIALS Work Experience: •4 years of customer service. Large-Market Beneﬁts •3 years of professional business sales •1 year of coaching for youth soccer league. •Volunteer for MLS All-Star 2019 pre-game ceremony Education: •Sports Marketing & Media, B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2021) Awards: •Alight Excellence Award
  9. 9. COMPETITION Bryan Rodriguez Industry Experience: • Sales Representative for WWE • Photo Copy Operator for NCAA March Madness Education: • Sports Marketing & Media, B.S. at Full Sail University Noteworthy Experience: • Sales Representative for WWE • Photo Copy Operator for NCAA March Madness Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Leadership • Social Media • Marketing Overall Online Presence: • Less than 200 connections, customized banner image, amateur headshot, lack of details throughout proﬁle, no articles published and inactive on social media. Customized URL • Grade 22 out of 100 Industry Experience: • Volunteer for MLS All-Star 2019 pre- game Ceremony Education: • Current student enrolled in Sports Marketing & Media, B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Supervisor for Large Market Beneﬁt Administrator • Tour Director for Vamonos Tours • Event Manager for Games 2U PR Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Time Management • Teamwork • MS Suites Overall Online Presence: • Less than 200 connections, banner image not yet customized, professional headshot, lack of details throughout proﬁle, no articles published, inactive on social media. Customized URL. • Grade 20 out of 100 Christopher Lo Presti
  10. 10. COMPETITION Jennifer Perozo Industry Experience: • Production Coordinator for CIC Media/Mega TV • Production Coordinator OnDirectv • Promotion Coordinator at beIN Sports Education: • Miami Dade College Leadership Experience: • Producer for TVhomosapiens (Miratv) • Producer- Holatv Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Broadcast Television- 2 endorsements • Media Production - 8 endorsements • Microsoft Ofﬁce - 10 endorsements Christopher Lo Presti Overall Online Presence: • 500+ connections, social media headshot, and no customized banner. Extensive details on proﬁle, no published articles, and no personalized URL. • Grade 87 out of 100 Industry Experience: • Volunteer for MLS All-Star 2019 pre- game Ceremony Education: • Current student enrolled in Sports Marketing & Media, B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Supervisor for Large Market Beneﬁt Administrator • Tour Director for Vamonos Tours • Event Manager for Games 2U PR Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Time Management • Teamwork • MS Suites Overall Online Presence: • Less than 200 connections, banner image not yet customized, professional headshot, lack of details throughout proﬁle, no articles published, inactive on social media. Customized URL. • Grade 20 out of 100
  11. 11. BRAND POSITION I create the full soccer fan experience and make it both measurable and marketable on a global scale. CHRISTOPHER LO PRESTI
  12. 12. NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • Sports Pro OTT USA ✴February 2021| Turner Studios, ATL • Soccerex Americas 2020 ✴16-17 Nov | Miami FL • Sports Pro OTT Summit ✴1-3 December | Madrid, Spain Digital Marketing • Primary Content: Write a digital journal to be shared on my domain of the topics discussed in the conferences. Also, include short audio recordings of small in-depth interviews with presenters and audience members.  • Primary Tools: Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram -Write and share short videos of at the moment content, and recent news. • Website: Full Sail digital portfolio site will showcase school work. It will also allow to publish different articles on other topics not related to sports.
  13. 13. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Seeking a senior-level content strategist & analysts with at least 15 yrs of experience in the sports industry; preferably align with the sport of soccer. Formal Education • Complete Sports Marketing & Media, B.S. by expected graduation date in 2020 Technical Skills • LinkedIn Learning Courses: ✦ Social Media Marketing Foundation ✦ Data Analytics for Business Professionals ✦ Content Marketing Foundation Soft Skills • O’Reilly Learning: ✦ Negotiation Skills Training • LinkedIn Learning Courses: Communicating with Conﬁdence Project Management Foundations: Requirement & teams. Improving Your Focus
  14. 14. Christopher Lo Presti Have you ever had the feeling of wanting to watch something, but your cable provider doesn't have it, or your IP address does not let you enjoy the content you want? This was my experience when growing up on the island, trying to watch the different soccer leagues around the world. That's why I made my goal to help and ﬁnd new ways to limit this inconvenience for the 44 million fans across the US, and it's growing population. I have helped connect services like ESPN+, FuboTV, and beIN Sports Extra with different partners to make my goal into a reality. This has helped increase ad revenue, helped get more speciﬁc data on the fans and, most importantly, connect fans of the sports with their favorite leagues, but also new ones. “
  15. 15. REFERENCES • Perozo, J. (2020). Jeniffer Perozo LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved March 21, 2020, from https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeniffer- perozo-67b29826/ • Rodriguez-Acevedo, B (2020). Bryan Rodriguez- Acevedo LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved March 21, 2020, from https:// www.linkedin.com/in/bryanrodriguezacevedo/ • SoccerEX.com Americas (2020) SoccerEX. Retrieved March 21, 2020, from https://www.soccerex.com/events/soccerex- americas-2020 • SportsProMedia.com OTT USA (2020) SportsPro. Retrieved March 21, 2020, from, https://usa.sportspro-ott.com/ • ONETOnLine.org. (2020). Summary Report for: 27-2012.03 - Program Directors. Retrieved March 22, 2020, fromhttps:// www.onetonline.org/link/summary/27-2012.03 • ONETOnLine.org. (2020). Summary Report for: 11-2011.00 - Advertising and Promotions Managers. Retrieved March 22, 2020, from https://www.onetonline.org/link/summary/ 11-2011.00 • Sorilbran (May 16, 2029) Marketing to Sports Fans: Viewership & demographics (infographic). Retrieved from https://www.theshelf.com/the-blog/sports-viewership • Christina Gough (Feb 26, 2020) Soccer interest levels in the U.S. 2020, by ethnicity. Retrieved from https:// www.statista.com/statistics/1074249/soccer-fans-ethnicity/ • MRI Simmons (Aug 3, 2017) MLS All Star Game, Soccer Fans Provide Opportunity for Marketer. Retrieved from https:// www.mrisimmons.com/2017/08/03/mls-all-star-game- soccer-fans-opportunity-marketers/

×