Lesson 2 how to manage a speical need patient

Lesson 2 How to Manage a Special Need Patient
General rules of consideration for treatment:  Maintain an airway (ABC’s)  Involve the parents or caregivers in the asse...
General rules of consideration for treatment:  Speak quietly and calmly  Employ slower movements and firm, secure contac...
General rules of consideration for assessment: o Latex allergy (greater incidence, especially in Spina bifida patients) o ...
General rules of consideration for assessment: o Despite their appearance age, cognitively impaired patients might still n...
Management of Special Needs

  1. 1. Lesson 2 How to Manage a Special Need Patient
  2. 2. General rules of consideration for treatment:  Maintain an airway (ABC’s)  Involve the parents or caregivers in the assessment and management of care 1. Medical history 2. Is the patient acting appropriately? 3. Normal baseline vital signs 4. Medications 5. Caregiver’s “go bag” or “rescue kit” for the patient a. Supplies necessary to manage the patient’s special needs
  3. 3. General rules of consideration for treatment:  Speak quietly and calmly  Employ slower movements and firm, secure contact  Request that the caregiver accompany EMS when transporting the patient  Take time to explain your actions
  4. 4. General rules of consideration for assessment: o Latex allergy (greater incidence, especially in Spina bifida patients) o Developmental level o Vision and hearing problems o DO NOT assume that a patient with a physical disability is cognitively impaired o Determine preferred hospital
  5. 5. General rules of consideration for assessment: o Despite their appearance age, cognitively impaired patients might still need a caregiver. o Difficulty in obtaining an accurate and complete history. 1. Accommodations may be necessary when providing patient care. 2. Allow adequate time for a. Gathering a history b. Performing an assessment c. Patient management procedures d. Preparing the patient for transport

